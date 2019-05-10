Photon Control's (POCEF) CEO Nigel Hunton on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Photon Control, Inc. (OTC:POCEF) Q1 2019 Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2019 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Neil McDonnell – Board Chair

Daniel Lee – Chief Financial Officer

Nigel Hunton – Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Amr Ezzat – Echelon Partners

Kevin Krishnaratne – Paradigm Capital

Justin Keywood – GMP Securities

Neil McDonnell

Thank you, operator. I am actually Neil McDonnell, Photon Control's Board Chair, who, along with Nigel Hunton, our new Chief Executive Officer, and Daniel Lee, our Chief Financial Officer, would like to welcome and thank everyone – I just got a large blast of music. I'm going to start again just to make sure that we got off on the right foot.

Thank you, operator. I'm Neil McDonnell, Photon Control's Board Chair, who, along with Nigel Hunton, our new Chief Executive Officer, and Daniel Lee, our Chief Financial Officer, would like to welcome and thank everyone for joining us on today's call.

Before the market opened this morning, Photon Control released its financial statements and MD&A for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. As you know, we are currently in a cyclical period of soft demand for semiconductor capital equipment after a strong period of industry growth over the last several years. For the quarter, revenue was $8 million, gross margin was 53% and EBITDA represented 19% of revenue. All of these key financial metrics were above the midpoint of guidance, and Daniel will provide more details of both our financial results and Q2 guidance in a few minutes.

I'd like to take this opportunity to recap the progress we've made this past quarter on our 2019 strategy, which is as follows. Number one, building our New Product Introduction, or NPI, funnel. Our NPI funnel is continuing to develop over the quarter as we build and execute on new products for our customers. We've delivered a number of new sensors to our customers this quarter, and a majority are for New Product Introduction, or NPIs, that will deliver new revenue streams to the company when they're in production.

Number two, streamlining operations. We've made progress on streamlining our operations, which is reflected in our strong gross margin results for the quarter. We continue to balance our cost structure and reduce where necessary in response to future revenue demand and in consideration of key investments that we're making for the future.

Number three, building our product portfolio and releasing technically differentiated products to the market, including our multichannel converter, is key to our strategy. During the quarter, we also opened a new office in Silicon Valley, and we continue to add engineers in both San Jose and Richmond to increase our responsiveness and enhance our relationships with key customers. And as we discussed before, this is a key element of our strategy in an industry downturn to ensure that we're getting close to customers and building more products for them.

Number four, investing in disruptive technologies and building our IP portfolio. As I mentioned, we added engineers in the quarter, and to be specific, we added six engineers, and we continue to build our IP portfolio. We have a dedicated R&D group that is focused on exploring new technologies, and we're excited by the progress that we've made on this front.

Number five, using our cash. Principally, we're using our cash to invest in research and development and, throughout the course of the quarter, returning cash to our shareholders. With respect to the Normal Course Issuer Bid, or our share buyback program, to date in 2019, we repurchased 3.5 million shares. I will note that as Nigel develops our acquisition strategy, we will likely redeploy some of our cash to acquire technologies that will help our business grow and principally help our customers improve yield and profitability.

With respect to our view for 2019, our position has not changed since the last earnings call. The many industry reports we continue to review indicate that overall, Wafer Fabrication Equipment, or WFE, spend in 2019 will be down principally due to significantly curtailed investments in the memory sector. We are currently witnessing the same revenue declines as our peer. However, at some point, the market will recover. And in this, we have absolute confidence. While we have little control over when the market will recover, we're focusing on executing our 2019 strategy and are confident that this will position us for growth in revenue and profitability when the market recovers and stronger levels of semiconductor capital spending resume.

Subsequent to the quarter end, we were pleased to announce that we had fulfilled one of our key commitments to our investors with the hiring of a new CEO, who is Nigel Hunton. In January, our Board of Directors engaged a leading executive recruitment firm in the U.S. to conduct a search for a CEO who will help the company refine our vision and strategy for the future and to scale revenues and profitability. We provided them with a detailed specification for an individual who possessed the three key requirements: number one, a C-level executive with deep background and key relationships in the semiconductor industry; number two, a CEO with a demonstrated skill in formulating and executing strategies to drive and build long-term shareholder value; and three, a proven operator who will probably scale our product-based company.

Nigel met all these requirements and, in addition, has relocated to Vancouver, where our head office resides, as well as maintaining a presence in the Silicon Valley, which keeps him close to our customers. Both the Board of Directors and me are very excited to welcome Nigel to the company, and we're very lucky – and we're looking forward to introducing him to our shareholders at our Annual General Meeting and Investor Meeting in Toronto on June 18. After Daniel provides his financial review, we'll turn it over to Nigel to provide his views on the company and on our industry.

And with that, I'll hand it over to Daniel.

Daniel Lee

Thank you, Neil, and good morning, everyone. For the first quarter of 2019, revenues were $8 million, representing a 2% sequential decrease versus Q4 2018 and a 42% decrease versus the same year ago period. Our Q1 2019 revenues came in above the midpoint of guidance and is in line with the current market conditions persisting in the semiconductor industry, which is characterized by a multi-quarter period of weakness until the market restabilizes. Of the $8 million in revenues, New Product Introduction, or NPI, revenues comprised of $600,000.

Gross margin was 53% for the quarter versus 52% in Q4 2018 and 57% in Q1 2018. In spite of lower sequential revenues, gross margin increased from Q4 2018 primarily due to products and customer mix. Our gross margin is a function of several factors, including sales volume, products and customer mix, and you should expect variability quarter-to-quarter.

Operating expenses of $3.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, represented increases of 11% and 9% over Q4 2018 and Q1 2018, respectively. The increase for the quarter was a result of investments made in engineering as this area continues to be a key focus for us. Investments made in the quarter included opening an office in San Jose, increasing the depth and quality of our talent pool and the continued execution of our NPI funnel. Partially offsetting the investments are cost reduction measures previously taken on G&A. As we stated previously, we intend to continue focusing our spend in engineering and reducing resources from other areas of the company.

We are reporting EBITDA of $1.5 million for the quarter versus $2.5 million in Q4 2018 and $4.7 million in Q1 2018. The company defines EBITDA as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and foreign exchange gain or loss. EBITDA as a percentage of revenues was 19% for the quarter. As explained in our last quarterly earnings call, as we make key investments in engineering as part of our growth strategy, combined with revenues being impacted by the current semiconductor cycle, our EBITDA will decline temporarily. With key investments, we are positioning the company for long-term growth in revenue and profitability and, ultimately, increasing shareholder value.

Now turning attention to our balance sheet. At the end of the quarter, we had $37.3 million in cash. For the period, the company utilized $5.1 million of its cash on hand. A portion of cash was used towards the payment of 2018 income taxes owing, and a further $2.5 million of cash was deployed to the NCIB, or share buyback program, resulting in the repurchase and cancellation of 1.9 million common shares or 1.7% of shares outstanding. Subsequent to the quarter, the company repurchased a further 1.6 million shares totaling 3.5 million shares bought back in 2019 to date. We will continue to evaluate the best use of our cash for enhancing shareholder value by being opportunistic with our NCIB program while balancing investments toward our business to sustain long-term growth in revenues and profit, which includes M&A, as Neil outlined in his prepared remarks.

Our order backlog, which we define as the unfulfilled value of sales orders received and scheduled for fulfillment in the upcoming six-month period, decreased to $10.8 million at the end of the quarter, which is down from $13.1 million at the end of Q4 2018. This decrease in order backlog was impacted by the continued curtailment of capital spending plans by semiconductor manufacturers.

Lastly, with respect to our outlook for Q2, we anticipate our revenues to be in the range of $6 million to $8 million, we expect our gross margin to be in the high 40s to low 50s and EBITDA margin to be in the range of 13% to 17% as a result of forecasted revenue levels. Given the current market conditions, we are prudent in cost control and will continue to reduce resources in appropriate areas of the business as we manage the business during the current downturn in the semiconductor cycle.

This completes my financial summary. I will now turn the call to our President and CEO, Nigel Hunton.

Nigel Hunton

Thanks, Daniel, and good morning, everyone. I'm very excited to be joining Photon Control and leveraging my expertise in the semiconductor and other high-tech industries to execute on the company's growth strategy and create long-term shareholder value.

Since joining, I've been able to meet all of the Photon Control employees, my fellow directors and our largest customers to ensure they fully understand my commitment to building strong relationships and creating a successful business. I've been very impressed by the depth of talent in the business and the results they've delivered so far.

During his time as Interim CEO, Neil McDonnell continued to strengthen the company's solid platform for growth, and I look forward to strategically growing our revenues and profitability over the long term whilst carefully managing the business through the current slowdown. For me, ensuring we reduce costs whilst maintaining R&D is critical. For example, I've implemented a shutdown the week of May 20.

My initial areas of focus will be based around the key initiatives that Neil mentioned. Number one, drive and build our NPI funnel. I met with our Senior VP of Engineering, Sal Akram, and Senior VP of Sales, John Rydstrom, and we are growing the funnel with new business opportunities, and we're on track in delivering new products to market to support our growth plans. We have a customer-centric culture and an experienced engineering and R&D team to continue building and executing on our strong NPI funnel. We're now setting up additional meetings with our customers through their future technology road maps and identify additional opportunities.

Number two, streamlining operations. In my meetings with our VP of Manufacturing Operations, Paul Moffat, we are focused on ensuring we meet customer service and quality targets during the current industry slowdown. That is key. And as you're aware, we're in the midst of an industry-wide slowdown after a prolonged period of strength in the overall semiconductor industry. This is nothing new to me, and we need to use this time to focus on costs but accelerate key initiatives as this will enable the company to rebound more quickly and increase its market share compared to our competitors.

Number three, we're going to build a scalable and modular product portfolio. With my experience in the semiconductor industry and the relationships I built with the company's major customers, we will work more closely with them as we refine our technology and product road maps. As we look to new markets, we will look at leveraging the technology developed for semiconductors into other market sectors, something I've done before.

Number four, investing in disruptive technologies. A key part of our future plans is identifying new technologies that can complement the current portfolio, and this is an area that our M&A Committee and myself are investigating.

Number five, using our cash. As our Chief Financial Officer, Daniel Lee, explained in his prepared remarks, we repurchased a total of 3.5 million shares to date. As one of my priorities with the Board, Daniel and I are reviewing our capital allocation strategy further. We have an exciting future in front of us, and we're allocating capital that maximizes shareholder return. In addition, I'm working with our VP of Human Resources, Nalini McIntosh, in creating a high-performing organization and improving our talent pool as we aggressively invest in the future team.

In summary, our focus on building deeper and more strategic relationships with our existing customers, look at growth opportunities from them and others, I'm excited about joining Photon Control, and I feel we have a very bright future ahead of us. I look forward to working with our customers, our Board, the management team and the entire Photon Control organization.

That completes my prepared remarks, and I will now turn the call back to Neil.

Neil McDonnell

Thanks, Nigel. Before I wrap up and we take questions, I am going to confirm again that we will be hosting our Annual General Meeting and Investor Meeting in Toronto on June 18, and we look forward to seeing a number of you folks there. The details of this will be announced as part of our AGM materials that we're in the process of getting ready and will be mailed out shortly. And we're not forgetting our investors in Vancouver, and we're also planning on hosting an Investor Day – or an investor session in Vancouver at our facility in Richmond, and the details of that we will be announcing in the near future. I want to once again thank all of our shareholders for their support and patience with Photon Control and look forward to working with you in the future.

Operator, I'll turn it back over to you now as we are now ready to take questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] The first question is from Amr Ezzat, Echelon Partners. Please go ahead, sir.

Amr Ezzat

Hi, good morning. Firstly, Nigel, welcome to the team. I'm just looking to get more color on the sales dynamics. So I noticed in the U.S. your sales are up sequentially big from $3.5 million last quarter to $4.5 million this quarter. And in Asia, it's actually down by $1 million. I'm just looking to get your thoughts on that. Anything to read? Or is it just normal fluctuations?

Nigel Hunton

Okay. Now as we talked about, the coming quarter and the last quarter in particular, it is difficult to predict with this industry slowdown, especially as the customers, both the end users and the OEMs, are flushing inventory through the system. So I think there will be some variability in the revenue mix the last quarter and the next quarter ahead of us.

Amr Ezzat

Okay. Then maybe on sales again. We've seen some of the larger WFE players guiding to flat sales in June relative to March. Is there anything to read between what you guys are seeing relative to some of these WFE players? Or is it, again, like just normal variability due to timing?

Nigel Hunton

I think if you look at the market and the supply chain from when OEMs get orders to orders reaching Photon Control, and, again, as I mentioned, that the core belief forecasting – it's very difficult to predict at the moment, I think throughout the industry, I think the business is looking relatively flat. And I think as we look through 2019, there's very little to see much of an upturn. So I think we're looking at that sort of level through 2019.

Amr Ezzat

Understood. So nothing really specific. Then maybe switching gears to the EBITDA margins front. You guys guided 13% to 17%. And Daniel, I think you mentioned that the temporary measure as you guys continue to invest in the business, there's obviously also the fixed cost leverage with your sales going down. Is there anything else or any onetimers like tuning this number down that we should be aware of?

Daniel Lee

Yes. So I – so that's a good question, Amr. So in terms of what's weighing down our Q2 or what we should expect, is we are expected to see – to incur some nonrecurring costs associated with the hiring and onboarding of our new CEO. As you know, that's – there are certainly costs associated with it. So that's certainly going to weighing it down. At the same time, we do have some upside in terms of – in engineering. We are looking further in terms of making a – key investments in engineering. However, we are also looking at a government funding on a program on R&D activities. And this might be a sizable amount, so we might reduce our overall expenses – actually will reduce our overall expenses. But right now, we're currently working with our tax advisers and the engineering group on this and expect for this to work to be complete in Q2, and we'll reflect those numbers into Q2 at the right time.

Amr Ezzat

Okay. So that's above and beyond the 13% to 17% guidance?

Daniel Lee

That's right. So there is going to be – there may be upside on it. And the right now, the quantum of it is unknown. But there is going to be an upside.

Amr Ezzat

Okay. That's great. Maybe can you provide us with an update on some of your business development activities? Last quarter, Neil, you spoke to a prototype temperature sensor into deposition systems. Then maybe as well like on Crowntech, any updates there?

Neil McDonnell

We've got – well, I guess the update on Crowntech is, is that we did have a fairly major trade show in China that we had attended, and there was a number of leads that came out of that. As you know and as we've disclosed before, we're pretty conservative in terms of what our expectations are out of China in the short term. So we think that there's opportunity, but we don't think it's going to be much in the way of movement in the course of this quarter.

With respect to movement into adjacent sectors or adjacent verticals, it's still fairly key in what we're doing. We've made some significant progress in terms of getting into adjacent verticals. And I think one of our learnings that we heard from our customers, which I'll guess I'll take blame for, is that we've probably been a little bit more open in terms of our disclosure in terms of some of the initiatives and areas that we've been moving into than is preferable from our customers' perspective.

So we're actually dialing it back a little bit and not providing specifics – as maybe in the way of specifics in terms of different products that we're introducing into different markets, and we'll probably continue that dialogue as we go forward. It's a bit of a fine balancing act. As everyone is aware, my general tendency and desire is to be as open as possible. I'm exceptionally proud of the business and opportunities that I'm in, but, as we all know, it's somewhat of a secretive area. We deal with the three largest players in the business. They don't like us to even use their names in public. And we have to be mindful of that and certainly mindful of what information that we're disclosing about new product releases and in which markets that were in place. And this is some of the feedback that Nigel has gleaned in terms of his meetings with customers over the course of the last couple weeks.

Amr Ezzat

Great. Great. Maybe one last one. A 2-part question, I guess, on capital allocation. I mean you mentioned that you guys seemed to be very active with your NCIB. Should we expect you guys to perhaps extend your program above and beyond the 5.5 million shares? Then again, on capital allocation and the M&A fronts. How have your views evolved since that last call? Like with Nigel on the team, is it more of a wait-and-see until you develop a strategy? Or are you guys like actively looking at the opportunities given the industry softness?

Neil McDonnell

Yes. So I'd say – let me – I'll take that question because I'm now going to revert to it from a Board Chair perspective rather than as the Interim CEO. So we rolled out the NCIB program or the share buyback program, I think, in December of last year, if we're technically correct in terms of when we started to talk about it. And I think our official release was in January when we actually announced that we're doing that. I mean we've been very committed to the process and buying back shares at different price levels along the way.

I think from a Board perspective and certainly from the – an Audit Committee perspective, reviewing our capital allocation program has been – I think, is a fairly key requirement for any new CEO coming in place. What we have asked Nigel to do is to take a fulsome look in terms of where we're spending our capital right now and where are the right places for us to be able to do that, and we'll make the necessary adjustments as we go along. And how that affects what we do with share buyback program that's currently in place or as it ends in June is to be determined, and, certainly, we want to make sure that we preserve cash for operations.

But also, having this industry downturn, as you pointed out, Amr, there are some interesting opportunities out there, and we want to make sure that we armed Nigel with as many weapons in his quiver as it were so that he can actually go out and continue to grow and invest in the technologies that will build the business. So a long answer to a good question, but Nigel is actually doing a – is kind of going back to brass tacks, and we're revisiting what we're going to do with our entire capital and cash allocation program.

Amr Ezzat

Great. Thank you very much.

The next question is from Kevin Krishnaratne, Paradigm Capital.

Kevin Krishnaratne

Hey, there. Good morning. Nigel, welcome to Photon, and it's nice chat with you. I was wondering if you could share with us prior to joining Photon what your experience and knowledge of the company was and the products. Are there any key aspects on especially the R&D or the technology that really excite you that you think that maybe under your leadership you can accelerate?

Nigel Hunton

Yes. So it's – I've been involved in the semiconductor industry for over 30 years, and I've been working with vacuum technology with Edwards, with ceramics and [indiscernible] in the process chamber under the RF parameters with Ferrotec. So a lot of experience within the process tool. So I understand the key process requirements. And some of the thermal electrical work I did with Ferrotec also involved on the same temperature control across the chucks.

So I was uniquely aware of Photon Control's ability around temperature and position sensing. And therefore, for me, when I look to the company, I was very impressed with the technology, and not just the technology today. When I look at the technology and I look at my experience and what I've done in the past with Edwards, where I've gone from products in the semiconductor sector into life sciences and other adjacent sectors, I've also built new opportunities more recently when it took some business within Ferrotec from the etch sector into deposition.

Moving material and moving products with proven technology is key. So a lot of experience with that. And I was very, very impressed with Photon Control not just with the technology but with the engineering team and the depth of talent. So I'm very excited and looking forward doing some of my context and knowledge and expertise and leveraging that into Photon Control and taking their products into wider applications.

Kevin Krishnaratne

All right, super. That's great to hear. Switching gears, turning now more to the numbers, specifically the revenue guidance. How do we think about the Q2 guidance and the current backlog? I know it's obviously early days and there will be more orders to come over the coming months. But as we think about Q3, do you think most of us who were anticipate a slight rebound into Q2 from Q1 and then, again, into Q3 and then Q4, so can you just help us understand your thoughts for the balance of the year? And again, I know it's early but just how do we think about Q3 given Q2 guidance this quarter on the backlog?

Neil McDonnell

Yes. So let me start with that, Kevin, and then I'll get – sorry, I'll get Dan to talk about some of the details around the numbers. So what we had said, just to be clear, is, is that we expected the first half of the year to be bumpy, and I think the used the word bumping along the bottom. And I think that's reflected in what we saw in Q1 and certainly what we're seeing in Q2. The level of variability that we see within the course of a quarter, and we're early on in the quarter, is that as a – right now is quite significant. And I think that's going to continue to see what we want to see over the balance of this year.

And we're also looking at some of the OEMs continuing to make sure that they're pushing their inventory reduction strategies, and that does have a slowdown effect on us as well. So we're seeing that at the same time. What we also had said was that we expected the second half of the year – and again, we were reading the many industry reports saying the second half of the year and probably towards the end of the second half of the year we'd see a rebound in the market. We deal with derived demand, so we would anticipate that as market recovered, we will start to see some of that picking up and perhaps as much as the quarter had when the actual industry turned because they've got to fill supply and they have to get rid of any products.

I think the sentiment in the market and what we're reading in the analysts is changing. And certainly, what we're hearing from customers, and Nigel can confirm this or has already confirmed this, is that it's now expected that the industry isn't going to turn up in 2019, and it's supposed to be flat from here on out for the balance of the year. We have visibility for part of the quarter right now, but we're not really expecting or anticipating that there'll be a big uptick in demand until we get into 2020.

Daniel Lee

Right. And Kevin, I just want to further add that so we do have limited visibility, and we do provide guidance just for the upcoming quarter. And certainly, the backlog is orders that we've received to date. That's unfulfilled. And so that's certainly true, the data points in the Q2 but also a little bit about the back half of the year to Q3. But what I'll also add, too, is that when the market does recover when it does recover is that we've been – we do have inventory on hand that we can act – react very quickly when the market does recover. So we're going to – whenever it happens, we're going to receive the orders and we'll be able to fulfill that as quickly as possible. So we're doing everything that we can in terms of operating the business and in terms of executing on cost reductions to manage our costs but also in terms of our – utilizing some of our capital in inventory to – in response to what we believe that, when the market does recover, we're going to see orders just coming in very quickly.

Kevin Krishnaratne

Good. And just to clarify there on what you're seeing in the industry. Flattish for the year, but can you talk about picking apart the dynamic in the growth profile for memory, which is where you're more focused versus the watch and foundry, what the industry and your customers are seeing from that perspective on memory specifically?

Neil McDonnell

Nigel?

Nigel Hunton

Yes. I think if I look from the feedback I got from customers last week, it is too early to try and say what is going to happen certainly through the next couple of quarters. I mean it's difficult to predict quarter-by-quarter. What we do know is there will be an upturn at some point and the business will come back, and that will be linked to pricing and demand. What we've seen with the downturn in smartphones and in some of the industry drivers, I think it's very difficult to predict exactly when that pickup will come. And the guidance really from the customers last week was that 2019 will be flat and unlikely to have a pickup. And as you know, with our business linked to memory, we are dependent on that coming back.

So it's difficult to say exactly the date that's going to come back without – it will come back, and it'll come back strong. And that's where I think we're uniquely positioned with investments we've made to come back faster and capitalize on that growth. And the critical thing for me is to maintain through this time investment in technology, the R&D programs and make sure we're absolutely aligned with our customers to ensure we're actually maximizing on that opportunity for products.

Kevin Krishnaratne

Got it. Yes. Clearly understand. And I think on that point, you are kind of cushioning some of the blow with the new product introductions. And so just the last one for me. Can you let us know in the quarter how much of the revenue came from what you consider new product revenue relative to last year?

Daniel Lee

Yes. Again, that was $600,000.

Kevin Krishnaratne

Okay. Thanks guys. I'll pass the line.

Daniel Lee

Thank you.

[Operator Instructions] We have a question from Justin Keywood, GMP Securities.

Justin Keywood

Good morning and thanks for taking my call. For the comment on M&A, are you able to give some additional context on the types of technologies you may be looking at and the potential size of transactions?

Neil McDonnell

Well, let me – I'll start off and then I'll let – just to kind of recap what we had – how we've morphed the M&A strategy, too, and then I'll let Nigel give the benefit of his two weeks' experience in the business. And we're beating on him from a Board to come up with an M&A strategy quickly, but he hasn't really had the time to be able to do that. What we looked at initially was – and if you go back a couple years, we've looked at an acquisition strategy that would be more revenue focused than it was adding technology.

So what we needed to do, the size of the transactions would be better, they'd be more complex. I mean, we do need to understand how we would assimilate them into our operations and drive costs out to make sure that it was working as best and properly as possible. We certainly did morph that as we got through the end of 2019, and we began to look at technologies. The size of the acquisitions, we thought, would be somewhere in the low millions to high single-digit millions, but we wouldn't be going over $10 million. We're also mindful of where we were in cash.

And if we could find a couple of tuck-in acquisitions, particularly in the whole sensor profile, then we would see that as being good ways to be able to do that. And there could be new and different ways of being able to measure temperature or position. It could be adding more points on in a far more cost-effective fashion. And that's where we started to take a look at. But what we really didn't have a chance to do is to find someone that we thought that met the metrics of where we needed to do, and we decided to pause. And so we actually got a new CEO in place who could formulate a strategy in conjunction with our VP of Engineering, Sal Akram, and then be able to come up with a plan.

And so these are the types of technologies that we really need to do. This is where it's going to fit into our customer road map, and we had work to do to get tied into tighter end of that. So we've been working on that at same time, and I think that'll give us a much better basis on what we're going to be focused on as we go forward. And I'll turn it over to Nigel just to get his comments as well.

Nigel Hunton

Yes. Thank you, Neil. I mean just to clarify, I've been with the company one week, not two weeks. So it's very early days. I think for me, it's critical we get the right strategy and make sure we focus on the right acquisition or the right technology play to expand the business. I have depth of experience in M&A, both from buying companies that have adjacencies to businesses. I've got technology movements for the company.

So for me, it's going through and looking through with Sal the exact detail about the opportunities, both for acquisitions and also for partnering or aligning on technology with these new players. So I think it's too early to me to say exactly what we're going to do on the M&A strategy. I've committed to the Board to get that plan in place with Sal over the next couple of weeks, and I'm aiming to get some into them for the next Board meeting. So for me, it's a critical part of my focus, but it's a bit too early to say exactly who we're going to look at.

Justin Keywood

I appreciate that. But just more broadly speaking, would it be targets primarily in the semi space? Or is there a chance to maybe diversify into other similar industries?

Nigel Hunton

From my perspective at the moment, I'm open to looking at all options. And so I'm looking at both semi here and other industries. I think we've got – and as I've said, I think we've actually got some very good products today that could be moved to other industries as well.

Neil McDonnell

Yes. That's a good point. So one of the things that Nigel and I have been talking a lot in detail is, is that we haven't done a particularly good job in terms of leveraging our technologies outside of the current space that we are in, semi. And part of it was deliberate. We had a foray into oil and gas a few years ago that cost us way more than we ever generated. And what we realized is, is that we wanted to strengthen our position in semi before we looked at adjacent – separate verticals outside of semi altogether. So we focused fairly heavily on getting back into that.

And then Nigel, as he started to go through his due diligence on the company and we were in discussions, he was going, "Well, look, the technologies that we've got do have appeal broader and outside of what semi is." So he's – really should take a look at that. And we've taken feedback from some of our customers that this would actually be a good thing for us to do as well. And so we started to think about that and broaden that conversation.

And again, it's very early days, but you can start to look at acquiring technologies that get us out of the space that we're in right now so we have a broader revenue base than what we have today, or technologies that we can actually deploy from our existing portfolio that we can take into other markets. So before we actually do a charging out the gate and start doing something, we are mindful that this – we are in the middle of a downturn and a cyclical period as it is. We expect it's going to come back up rapidly when it does come up. And as we've talked about, we don't have great visibility on that.

But the first and foremost thing that we wanted to make sure that we understood is we want to know where to point the gun before we actually pull the trigger. And Nigel, he's had a bit of time to be able to articulate where to go, and we're going to define our strategy as a result of it. But I think it's fair to say that all things are on the table, and we're looking at how we can build a bigger and greater and profitable company as we go forward.

Justin Keywood

Okay. That's really helpful. Thank you for taking my questions.

Neil McDonnell

Absolutely.

There are no further questions. This concludes today's conference call. You may disconnect your telephones. Thank you for participating, and have a good day.

Neil McDonnell

Yes. thank you, everybody.

Nigel Hunton

Thank you, everyone.