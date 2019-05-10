General Electric's Grim Future

GE Ohio facility. Source: Barrons

General Electric (GE) remains one of the most-talked about names in the stock market. Investors remain polarized over the company's valuation, its credit metrics and its ability to survive. As long as global financial markets continue to melt up then GE bulls may win out regardless of the company's financial performance. In my opinion, GE's future appears grim.

Q1 2019 revenue from core GE (NewCo) - Aviation, Power Systems and Renewable Energy - was $15.2 billion, down 5% Y/Y. About 37% of total revenue was derived from Power Systems, which is facing stiff headwinds.

Power's orders were $4.8 billion, down 14% Y/Y as the operating environment remains challenged. The segment is being disrupted by alternative energy. GE has to compete with Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY), (OTCPK:SMAWF) and Mitsubishi (OTCPK:MHVYF) for the gas turbine orders that still remain. Revenues of $5.7 billion fell 22% Y/Y. This followed a double-digit decline in Q4 2018 as well. Power's erosion could stymie GE's top line for several more quarters.

Aviation remains the stalwart. Aviation orders were up 7% and revenue grew by double digits. The company shipped 636 LEAP engines during the quarter, more than double LEAP shipments in the prior-year period. However, LEAP orders fell 20% Y/Y. Orders will be driven by a mix of commercial and military demand. Given President Trump's focus on security, military orders could remains robust. However, I expect a stagnant global economy to eventually cause commercial orders to dwindle.

Renewable Energy orders were up 1%, which followed a double-digit increase in Q4. Revenue fell 3%. The segment has a sizeable repower backlog that could help grow revenue in the future. For now, Renewable Energy does not appear to be the catalyst expected to offset the diminution of Power.

If NewCo is expected to drive future earnings and the share price, then GE's outlook could be grim as well. If the economy has peaked, then more headwinds (in addition to company-specific issues) likely lie ahead.

Segment Profit Continues To Fall

GE has constantly bought and sold companies, making its earnings opaque and difficult to project. However, NewCo's profits have been on a steady grind lower. Segment profit during the quarter was $1.6 billion, down 19% Y/Y. Segment profit margin was 10%, down 200 basis points compared to the year-earlier period. The slide in margins caused the decline in segment profit to outstrip the decline in revenue.

Aviation's segment profit margin was around 21% vs. 23% in the year-earlier period. This could have been driven by a change in product mix or a reduction in pricing power. Aviation is NewCo's anchor and its slide in margins could be a point of emphasis. Combined segment profit margins for Power and Renewable Energy was -1%, down from 4% in the year-earlier period. The double-digit margins for Power are a thing of the past. As more revenue flows to Renewable Energy, which has lower margins, blended margins will likely remain in the single-digit range.

GE Remains Cash Flow Challenged

New CEO Larry Culp has energized GE bulls with his straight talk and willingness to speak earnestly about the company's challenges. Culp was named CEO partly due to the fact that the company consistently missed its cash flow forecasts under the old CEO. That said, the company remains cash flow challenged. Industrial free cash flow was negative again this quarter:

Moving to cash, as Larry mentioned, adjusted industrial free cash flow was a usage of $1.2 billion for the quarter, but $500 million better than the prior year. Income, depreciation and amortization totaled $2.1 billion, up $300 million as expected working capital was negative for the quarter as we built inventory for second half volume largely in renewables onshore wind and we saw progress collection reductions in renewables and gas power as we executed on backlog. Contract assets were a cash usage of $600 million largely in gas power equipment projects. In addition, renewables deferred inventory build was higher due to delays in onshore wind unit shipments.

Power and Renewable Energy remain impediments. GE has $108 billion of debt amid declining FCF. The company has hived off assets to help pare debt. However, at some point it will have to rely on its core businesses to service debt. Until FCF turns positive that could be a daunting task.

Conclusion

Declining revenue, falling margins and negative FCF amid a $108 billion debt load makes GE a sell.

Disclosure: I am/we are short GE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.