Torstar Corp.'s (TORSF) CEO John Boynton on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Torstar Corp. (OTCPK:TORSF) Q1 2019 Earnings Conference Call May 8, 2019 8:15 AM ET

Company Participants

Glenda Wheeler – Executive Administrator to Chief Financial Officer

John Boynton – President and Chief Executive Officer

Neil Oliver – Executive Vice President and President-Daily News Brands

Ian Oliver – Executive Vice President and President-Community Brands and Operations

Lorenzo DeMarchi – Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

David McFadgen – Cormark Securities

Bentley Cross – TD Securities

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Torstar Corporation First Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call. Please be advised that today's call is being recorded. Your speakers for today are Mr. John Boynton, President and CEO of Torstar Corporation and Publisher, Toronto Star; and Mr. Lorenzo DeMarchi, Executive Vice President and CFO of Torstar Corporation.

I would now like to turn the meeting over to Mr. Boynton. Please go ahead.

Glenda Wheeler

Good morning. Just before John begins, I'll take a few minutes to read the forward-looking statement. Certain statements in the remarks that follow may contain forward-looking information and can generally be identified by the use of words such as anticipate, believe, plan, forecast, expect, estimate, assume, predict, intend, would, could, if, may, will and other similar expressions. These statements reflect current expectations of management regarding future events and performance and speak only as of today's date.

By its very nature, forward-looking information requires management to make assumptions or rely on certain material factors and is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from the predictions, conclusions, forecasts, projections or similar statements in the forward-looking information.

Additional information regarding the material factors, assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements in the forward-looking information and regarding the material factors and assumptions that may have been applied in making statements is described in more detail in the corporation's 2018 annual report, beginning on Page 9, and in our annual and interim MDA, which can be found on our website and at www.sedar.com.

I'll now turn the meeting over to John.

John Boynton

Thanks, Glenda. Good morning, everyone. I am very pleased to be joined in the call today by Neil Oliver, Executive Vice President of Torstar and President of Daily News Brands; Ian Oliver, Executive Vice President of Torstar and President of Community Brands and Operations; and Lorenzo DeMarchi, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Torstar.

I plan to make some opening comments, including some brief comments about VerticalScope. And then I'll turn it over to Neil and Ian who will comment on their operations and Lorenzo who'll close things off with financial commentary and a view on our outlook. And at that point, any of us will be happy to take your questions.

In Q1, we continued to make good progress on our journey towards our transformation to a digital future that combines the power of data and our deep roots in journalism to develop new and growing digital revenue streams.

We ended the quarter with over 15,000 digital-only subscribers to the Star and announced a partnership with Apple which has the potential to allow us to generate additional subscription revenue from a broader national audience. The results in the quarter, however, continued to reflect ongoing challenges in the print advertising market but were augmented by the benefit of an $18 million digital media tax credit.

Segmented adjusted EBITDA was $12.1 million in Q1, down $9.0 million from the same quarter a year ago after adjusting for the tax credits and a change in accounting for leases, which was effective January 1 of this year. While underlying print advertising revenue trends continued to deteriorate in the quarter, we continued to be pleased with the performance of our subscriber revenue and flyer distribution revenue, which represent an increasingly significant portion of our revenue base and remains relatively resilient. These categories are a source of strength for us as we focus our efforts on growing new digital revenue streams while managing the declines in the print advertising.

The quarter benefited from the digital media tax credits as well as continued efforts on costs, which helped to offset continued pressure on print advertising revenues. We continue to manage costs carefully and remain focused on identifying ways to operate more efficiently across our operations to help pay for investments in new capabilities critical to our future. And we ended the quarter with $52 million in cash, unchanged from a year ago.

At VerticalScope, revenues were down 10% on a U.S. dollar basis as the programmatic advertising revenue continued to be affected by the prior decline in the search-related traffic. Direct advertising, on the other hand, was more resilient and was up year-over-year in the quarter. Management continues to focus on a number of major technology and user experience-related initiatives to be rolled out in the second half of this year, which should help to address traffic challenges.

Our share of EBITDA in the quarter was $4.6 million, down $0.8 million from a year ago, resulting from a combination of revenue declines and higher technology-related costs. Even with the increased investment in technology, the business continues to generate very strong EBITDA margins, 44% of revenue, and also generated strong operating cash flow.

Now I'll turn it over to Neil.

Neil Oliver

Thank you, John. Within the Daily Brands segment, adjusted EBITDA was $1 million in the first quarter of 2019 and included the benefit of $6.8 million of digital media tax credits. Excluding digital media tax credits and the change in accounting for leases, which was effective January 1 of this year, adjusted EBITDA was down $4.7 million from a year ago, the results of revenue declines and incremental costs related to our transformation, which were only partially offset by cost reductions, including $1.9 million in savings from restructuring and $0.7 million of lower pension expenses.

Daily Brands revenues were down $6.9 million or 10% in the first quarter. Subscriber revenue, now our single largest category at 46% of the Daily Brands total revenue in the quarter, were actually up 1% from the same period last year, reflecting incremental revenue from paid digital subscriptions of thestar.com, along with continued relative stability in our print subscriber revenues. The decrease in revenues in the first quarter continues to be the result of lower print advertising revenues.

Local print advertising revenues, which represented 21% of the Daily Brands total revenue in the quarter, were down 19% relative to the first quarter last year while national print advertising revenues, which now represent only 7% of the Daily Brands total revenue, were more challenging and were down 41% compared to the same quarter a year ago. Digital revenues from the Daily Brands were down 1% in Q1 compared to the prior year, reflecting lower revenue at thestar.com related to timing of customer campaigns, largely offset by growth of the regional dailies.

We continued to make good progress in paid digital subscriptions of thestar.com and finished the quarter slightly above our internal target with more than 15,000 digital-only subscriptions. We also entered into an agreement with Apple to provide Toronto Star content on Apple News+, Apple's new paid subscription service that launched in Canada and the United States on March 25, 2019. Under the agreement, we will receive a share of Apple News+ subscriber revenue and we can also sell advertising against that content on the Apple News+ platform.

Ian will now discuss the Community Brands results.

Ian Oliver

Thanks, Neil. The Community Brands adjusted EBITDA in the first quarter was $9.6 million and included the benefit of $11.2 million of digital media tax credits. Excluding the tax credits and the change in accounting for leases, adjusted EBITDA was down $3 million from the first quarter a year ago, primarily reflecting lower revenues as well as investments in our transformation, partially offset by the benefit of $2.5 million of savings related to restructuring initiatives and $300,000 of lower pension expense.

Community Brands revenues in the first quarter were $54.1 million, down $5.7 million or 9% on prior year. Local print advertising revenues, which represents 25% of the Community Brands advertising revenues, were down 13% in the first quarter of 2019. National print advertising revenues, which represents only 3% of the Community Brands overall revenue, weakened again in the first quarter and were down 37%.

Flyer distribution revenues, which represents 36% of Community Brands total revenue in the first quarter of 2019, remained comparatively more resilient and were down 8% versus the first quarter of 2018. Digital revenues overall were down 4% in the quarter, reflecting continued strong growth in the local digital advertising revenue in the community sites offset by declines in properties and other digital verticals.

We continue to make progress in growing our core community site digital audience and increasing their level of engagement and have already signed up more than 100,000 registered users in less than two quarters since launching registration across community news sites. It feels like we've got off to a fast start with registration that already represents 4% of households in the markets we serve. This will help to build a stronger foundation by combining off-line and online media for households and creating deeper digital relationships with visitors and adding value to advertisers across our footprint.

We also continued to make progress testing potential subscription models. And in the first quarter, we expanded one of these subscription tests across an entire market.

Over to you, Lorenzo.

Lorenzo DeMarchi

Thanks, Ian, and good morning, everyone. We reported net loss of $7.4 million in the first quarter compared to a loss of $14.5 million reported a year ago, with the improvement driven by the benefit of digital media tax credit booked in the quarter, which is only partially offset by lower operating earnings associated with declines in revenue. On an adjusted earnings per share basis, a loss of $0.06 in the quarter compared to a loss of $0.20 a year ago.

Our segmented adjusted EBITDA was $12.1 million in the first quarter of 2019, up $10.3 million from last year and included the benefit of the $18 million digital media tax credit and the absence of $1.3 million of rent expense related to lease accounting change.

Excluding these two factors, the EBITDA loss was $7.2 million compared to EBITDA of $1.8 million a year ago. Results in the quarter reflected year-over-year impact of lower revenues and an incremental $1.3 million of rollover transformation spending, which is only partially offset by $4.4 million in restructuring-related savings and $1.1 million of lower pension expense.

Total segmented revenues of $131 million in the quarter was down $16 million or 11%. Subscriber revenues across Torstar were up 1% in the quarter. And flyer distribution revenue continue to experience relatively modest declines, down 6%, while print advertising revenues continued to be challenged, down 21%. Flyer distribution and subscriber revenues continue to represent a large and relatively stable area of our business and together accounted for 42% of Torstar's total revenue in the quarter.

Digital revenue across Torstar, excluding the impact of the sale of Workopolis, was down 6% in the quarter, with continued strength in areas such as community news sites and certain digital categories in our daily newspaper sites being offset by declines at VerticalScope and in other properties.

Digital advertising revenue represented 19% of total segmented revenues in the quarter. The loss from associated businesses was $5.7 million in the quarter compared to a loss of $4.1 million a year ago, with the decline driven primarily by results of VerticalScope where non-cash amortization expense was almost $1 million higher than last year.

With respect to our closing cash and debt positions, we finished the quarter with $51.5 million of unrestricted cash, $8.9 million in restricted cash and no bank debt. We're pleased that this represents the same level of unrestricted cash as we had a year ago. It's worth noting that our reported cash and debt amounts do not include our share of cash and debt held with the joint ventures and at VerticalScope.

And lastly, a few comments about our outlook. The Community Brands and Daily Brands continued to face a challenging print advertising market in the first quarter resulting from ongoing shifts in spending by advertisers, and those trends have continued early into the second quarter. It remains hard to predict if these trends will improve or worsen in the balance of the year.

Flyer distribution revenues declined 6% to the end of the first quarter, and we expect this trend will continue in the balance of the year. Our subscriber revenues grew 1% to the end of the first quarter, benefiting from new digital subscribers and relative stability in underlying print subscription revenues. We expect digital subscription to continue to grow in the balance of the year, offsetting modest declines in print subscriptions, with total subscription revenue expected to be relatively flat on a year-over-year basis.

Digital advertising revenues of Community Brands and Daily Brands declined 3% in the first quarter, but we expect this trend will improve in the balance of 2019, returning to modest growth on a full year basis. Digital advertising revenue is expected to benefit from growth in local digital advertising at the community news sites and the digital revenue growth at the Star, partially offset by expected continued declines in other digital verticals.

We expect our cost base to benefit from $13.5 million of full year savings related to restructuring initiatives already undertaken, with $4.4 million of this benefit having been realized in the first quarter. We also expect to identify additional cost savings in the balance of the year.

The new lease accounting standard will have a positive impact on adjusted EBITDA resulting from a reduction in rent expense. This reduction however will be offset by an increased depreciation expense and interest expense. The estimated full year impact on segment adjusted EBITDA for the removal of the rent expense is approximately $5.3 million, with Dailies accounting for about $1.5 million, communities for around $3.2 million and Digital Ventures for approximately $0.6 million. This change have no impact on cash flow year-over-year.

At VerticalScope, we expect organic revenue declines will begin to moderate towards the end of the year as we lap various search algorithm changes introduced during 2018. In addition, the migration of forum sites onto a new technology platform beginning in the second half of 2019 is expected to improve user experience. However, revenues may be negatively impacted during the transition period.

EBITDA margins and free cash flow generated are expected to remain strong, with savings related to integration of prior acquisitions likely offset by incremental costs associated with the new platform.

From a cash flow perspective, capital expenditures for the full year is expected to be in the range of $15 million to $16 million, including around $8 million related to technology platforms in connection with our transformation activities.

In addition, at March 31, 2019, we had net receivables related to digital media tax credits totaling $39.6 million. Most of this amount has already been approved by the OMDC, and all of it is still subject to approval by the CRA. We expect the CRA to complete their review of claims that represent about half this amount by the end of 2019.

On the pension fund, you'll recall that on September 27, 2018, we received approval from the members of our registered DB pension plan to merge our plans with the CAAT pension plan effective October 1, 2018. As a reminder, the merger remains subject to the consent of the regulator fiscal, which isn't expected to happen before the second half of 2019.

As of January 1, the majority of Torstar employees were enrolled in the CAAT Plan, including employees that were previously enrolled in the defined contribution-type plan. Pension expense and contributions related to the CAAT Plan are based on a fixed percentage of earning, with the expense expected to be approximately $4 million lower in 2019 than our combined 2018 expense for our registered DB plan and defined contribution-type plan. From a cash perspective, we expect contribution to the CAAT Plan in 2019 to be equivalent to the related expense.

Lastly, in the 2019 federal budget, the government included a new 25% refundable tax credit on salary and wages paid to eligible newsroom employees of qualified news organizations starting in 2019. We'll continue to assess the benefit we may receive from this program. However, it's too early at this stage to say with any certainty whether or not we will qualify and to what extent.

That concludes our opening comments. And at this stage, we'll be happy to take your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from David McFadgen of Cormark Securities. Your line is open.

David McFadgen

Hi, a few questions. So maybe you could talk a little bit about the deal you announced with Apple. Any idea on what the impact could be, say, over the next couple of years? Or it's just way too early to tell?

John Boynton

Well, I think it's far too early to tell. I think we'll need multiple quarters to see what our share of the revenue is going to be. We have early indications in terms of the amount of people that have subscribed to the Apple service and the unique visits and amount of time people are spending on the articles, but we don't have visibility into the overall performance of the application. And therefore, we don't know what our share of the revenue will be.

David McFadgen

Okay. So I'm just trying to understand the revenue model for you. I mean, I guess, you get a revenue per sub based upon how many people actually agree to subscribe to Torstar content. Is that the way it works?

John Boynton

Directionally, you're correct, but we can't comment on the deal for obvious NDA reasons. Especially around share, you're directionally correct.

David McFadgen

Yes. And I guess it's probably going to be related to how many people actually view Torstar content, right? I mean that would make sense, no?

John Boynton

Again, I can't comment on the terms of the deal, but you're directionally correct. But I really don't want to violate any NDAs.

David McFadgen

Right. Okay. So the digital tax credit was obviously quite material in the quarter. And that's onetime, correct?

Lorenzo DeMarchi

That's right.

David McFadgen

Do you expect it to recur next year same time, like kind of be an annual thing?

Lorenzo DeMarchi

Well, you have seen in the outlook, David, we disclosed that we've got almost $40 million of digital media tax credits booked as a receivable. So at this stage, we've kind of submitted everything we've got. That's what's been under review at the various levels, and that requires Ontario review first, then the CRA.

And I said most of that $40 million has already been approved by the Ontario government. And now it's in review with the CRA. And we expect the CRA will probably complete review of the applications that represent about half of that amount sometime in 2019, and then the balance we expect will be reviewed sometime in 2020.

David McFadgen

But you're not planning on submitting any more, right? Like that is the maximum amount you've booked and...

Lorenzo DeMarchi

Yes, that's right. Those are all the applications that we submitted related to the period when the program was in effect.

John Boynton

It's quite a while ago from the last -- from the cutoff date.

David McFadgen

Right. Okay. So you folks are doing the same. And it's set up as a receivable, and you're just waiting to collect the money, correct?

Lorenzo DeMarchi

That's the $40 million -- the $39.6 million, yes.

John Boynton

At a certain accrual rate.

David McFadgen

Yes. Okay. And then you talked about VerticalScope. By the end of the year, you expect the decline to moderate. Do you think that it can actually become flat on a year-over-year basis and then maybe grow in 2020?

Lorenzo DeMarchi

It's a bit hard to tell, David. As I said, we had the algorithm changes, which the guys have been reacting to. It's a bit difficult to get consistent traction against it, but we're lapping those now. So as we lap it, the traffic is stabilized, and it's difficult to predict how much it will grow.

The other thing that's coming into play though, as I said, the company is replatforming all the forums onto a new technology, a much more modern technology. And they're probably making quicker progress than we expected on that front, so they'll have a greater percentage of the system converted onto that new platform this year than we originally assumed. And as I said, the one thing that we're a bit uncertain about is what the impact will be on revenue in the short term during that transition period.

When you change these kinds of platform, typically, there's a bit of adjustment period. And we're converting more of the system. It's not all sites convert at once, it's kind of phased in. So that's why I think we're a little bit uncertain until we get the first 15 or 20 sites converted. It's a bit hard to tell what that transition period looks like. So while I think organic growth will start to look better as we move through, the other thing that we've got to factor in is the conversion to the new platform.

David McFadgen

And when do you expect the conversion to the new platform to be totally complete?

Lorenzo DeMarchi

We think it will be done probably around the middle of 2020.

David McFadgen

Middle of 2020, okay. Alright, that is it from me. Thank you.

Lorenzo DeMarchi

Thanks.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your next question comes from Bentley Cross of TD Securities.

Bentley Cross

I first wanted to ask – in the release, I noticed there a little tidbit about strategy overview. And within that, it talked about ensuring appropriate recognition of value of investments outside fully owned businesses. Just wondering if you have any time line for that and what kind of assets could be on the block. And is this something that you've talked about with the Board and they're open to, I guess, is the other thing.

Lorenzo DeMarchi

Yes. I think, Bentley, if we just take a look at sort of assets outside fully owned and operated, there's several smaller assets, things like our interest in TeamSnap, which is a sports management app; and Nest Wealth in the robo advising space; and CanadaStays, which is a vacation rental site.

Those, I'd say, are sort of the smaller ones. And of course, there's larger ones, which will be Blue Ant Media and then VerticalScope obviously, which is a very significant investment for us outside. And look, I'd say, certainly, that our position is that our view is that we're trying to create shareholder value. And we can't control the timing of when the opportunities related to those assets present themselves. But rest assured, our focus is on shareholder value. If an opportunity comes up that we think makes sense, we'll pursue it.

Bentley Cross

Okay. And then switching gears. Just on the CAAT merger, do the outstanding letters of credit go away and that restricted cash come back to you on the merger?

Lorenzo DeMarchi

No, the letters of credit are related to an executive retirement plan that isn't part of the CAAT merger.

Bentley Cross

Okay. And then lastly, just on VerticalScope. Are you assuming additional acquisitions through the year? Or should we assume that you kind of take a pause for the time being?

Lorenzo DeMarchi

I think, right now, the focus is the move of the technology onto the new platform. So between integrating – we did a fair number of acquisitions last year. Completion of integration of those acquisitions and moving the entire system on the new technology platform is really the priority and the focus over the – certainly the next 12 months from here.

Bentley Cross

Thank you very much.

Operator

There are no further questions at this time. I will now return the call to our presenters.

John Boynton

Okay. Thanks very much, everybody, for listening this morning. Just a reminder that we have our AGM later this morning, and we're going to be talking a little bit more about the transformation and how we're unlocking some shareholder value. So I encourage all of you to log in and watch that presentation. Thanks, and have a great day.

Operator

This concludes today's conference call. You may now disconnect.