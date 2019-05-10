Rigel Reports An Earnings Beat, But The Market Shrugs It Off

Despite the positive updates, the share price remains in the lower $2.00 range. However, the charts show a systematic chart movement that is leading to a potential breakout.

TAVALISSE appears to be gaining traction in the ITP market as physicians begin to move it up into earlier lines of therapy and above the competition.

Rigel recently reported their Q1 earnings with a beat on EPS and revenue. Despite the good news, the market was unconcerned as the overall market is focused on trade talks.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL) recently reported their Q1 earnings and hosted a conference call to update investors on the TAVALISSE launch, as well as pipeline progress and the company's financials. Rigel reported $8.1M in net product sales from TAVALISSE, which was a 10% increase quarter over quarter. On top of the TAVALISSE sales, Rigel received $4.6M of the $30M upfront payment from the company's European partnership deal with Grifols (GRFS) to add to the bankroll. However, Rigel did run up a bill in Q1, with expenses summing up to about $31M, which was a notable increase over the $24.7M in the same period last year. Obviously, this increase was primarily due to costs associated with TAVALISSE launch. However, the company still has a strong cash position of ~$128M, which the company expects to last into the second half of 2020.

Figure 1: RIGL Q1 Earnings Summary (Source Seeking Alpha)

Overall, the earnings were a beat, but the market appeared to shrug it off with minimal movement in the share price. In addition, the company appears to be in a solid financial position for the next year. So, why the lackluster response?

I intend to review the earnings report and point to some key developments that don't show up the balance sheets. In addition, I take a look at the charts to reveal the culprit behind recent share price action. Finally, I will lay out my plan for RIGL for the rest of 2019.

TAVALISSE Launch Progress

For the quarter, Rigel shipped over a 1,000 bottles of TAVALISSE, which is a 13% increase over Q4. The company reports an increasing number of Rigel prescribers and repeat prescribers that are reporting multiple patients on TAVALISSE, with 45% of those patients remaining on the treatment into the fourth month. In addition, some physicians are reporting that they are starting to implement the drug in earlier lines of therapy.

The company believes the U.S. ITP market is about $1B, which was a surprise to me. However, if you look at the competition's sales for 2018, you can see how this is not a ridiculous claim. In fact, PROMACTA sales grew by 30% year over year. Novartis (NVS) reported PROMACTA had sales of $330M in Q4 2018 and over $1B for the full-year; with the majority coming from thrombocytopenia (Figure 2).

Figure 2: PROMACTA Sales NVS 10-K (Source: NVS)

Nplate by Amgen (AMGN) had its sales increase 10% during Q4 and 12% for 2018, pulling in ~$438M for 2018. This is notable due to Nplate only being approved for ITP, so we know the increase in sales shows a growing ITP market that is permitting contemporary products to experience sales growth. In view of this, I think there is a great opportunity for Rigel to start claiming a piece the estimated $1B U.S. market.

How is Rigel going to do this? Besides pushing the sales force to go from one office to the next, Rigel intends to rely on educating healthcare professionals about the benefits of TAVALISSE and inform them how some peers are starting to pick TAVALISSE over the competition in earlier lines of therapy.

Figure 3: Example Physician Treatment Approach to ITP (Source: RIGL)

In the figure above, Rigel displayed three real cases of patients being treated under the same practice. On the extreme left, we can see how this physician used to manage ITP prior to the launch of TAVALISSE. The three patient paradigms in the middle show how the physician has gradually moved TAVALISSE further up the lines of treatment. Now, this physician has TAVALISSE in front of rituximab (Rituxan) and is next in line after steroids. It appears as if this physician has seen the benefits of TAVALISSE and is not waiting for the last line to employ TAVALISSE.

Why is this so important? When Rigel launched TAVALISSE, the majority of the patients being treated with TAVALISSE were highly refractory. So, TAVALISSE was being prescribed to people who were not likely to respond to the drug and will end up discontinuing in the first few months of treatment. Now, as TAVALISSE moves up into earlier lines of therapy, it will be prescribed to more patients who are more likely to respond to the drug. Thus, leading to fewer discontinuations from unresponsive refractory patients, which should lead to a growth in prescriptions in the coming quarters.

So, what's next? It appears the company is going to move ahead with a few strategies in order to keep the momentum (Figure 4).

Figure 4: TAVALISSE 2019 (Source: RIGL)

Out of the objectives listed above, I believe the additional education on optimal dosing, AE management, and minimalizing early treatment discontinuation to be the priorities. The company intended TAVALISSE to be a long-term treatment for ITP, but some physicians are discontinuing before the drug has a chance to show its true clinical potential. If the physicians can keep their patients on TAVALISSE beyond the recommended 12 weeks, they should see the benefits of the drug and will hopefully continue prescribing.

TAVALISSE in Ex-U.S.

The ex-U.S. market is projected to be greater than $800M, and Rigel is has positioned itself to start tapping into that market in the coming years. Back in early Q1, Rigel announced their partnership with Grifols for TAVALISSE in the EU and Turkey. Grifols is the second ex-U.S. partnership behind Kissei in Japan/Asia, both of which are capable of handling TAVALISSE in those markets. They have strong relationships with the target market and a powerful distribution organization to get TAVALISSE on the shelves.

If TAVALISSE is approved, these partnerships will provide Rigel with some notable payments and royalty streams in the coming years. Grifols agreed to pay a $30M upfront payment with the prospect for $297.5M in milestone payments; which includes a $20M payment if approved in the EU (Figure 5). In addition, Rigel is entitled to double-digit royalty payments for net sales that can range up to 30%.

Figure 5: TAVALISSE Ex-U.S. Partnership Financials (Source RIGL)

As for Kissei, they are currently working on getting TAVALISSE approved in Japan and is in deliberations with PMDA (Japanese version of the FDA) on the required clinical trial. The next payment from Kissei would be a small milestone payment upon approval, but every cent counts at this stage.

These partnerships and payments will provide the company with upfront payments, milestones, and royalties that should help extend Rigel's cash runway.

wAIHA

TAVALLISE's next target indication is wAIHA, Rigel has opened up their phase III clinical trial sites, which are now screening patients and looking to enroll their first patient this month. Rigel is looking for TAVALISSE to be the first approved product for wAIHA. At the moment, corticosteroids are the first-line treatment for the estimated 40K wAIHA adult patients in the U.S. As for second-line, it appears the choice is to go with rituximab or splenectomy. If TAVALISSE can acquire this indication, it could be walking into a lucrative opportunity due to the lack of competition and the unmet demand for a product.

Figure 6: wAIHA Timeline (Source RIGL)

The company believes trial enrollment will take a year to complete, and with the trial lasting roughly six months, this puts topline results to be reported at some time in the first half of 2021 (Figure 6).

Indeed, that timeframe is beyond the horizon for most investors and is a long time to wait for topline results, but I think it is worth the wait, considering it would be the first approved therapy in an under-treated market.

Expanding TAVALISSE

The company is considering expanding TAVALISSE's label beyond ITP and AIHA and is looking to go after immune-mediated diseases and the hematological oncology arena. This would be a smart move for Rigel due to the company not having to commit a large number of funds for the R&D for a new agent. Can the company get this done? Well, the company expects their IP for TAVALISSE will endure to at least 2031, so there is time to get it to market. Then, again, the company will have to start soon in order to have time for the drug to reach peak sales before the IP runs out, and there is generic encroachment.

Charts

The charts have made little progress over the past few months. On the other hand, it appears the share price is starting to build some pressure. Looking at the weekly chart (Figure 7), we can see RIGL has continued to bounce off the long-term support line around $2.00 a share as the Bollinger bands continue to squeeze-in towards the recent trading range.

Figure 7: RIGL Weekly (Source Trendspider)

The daily chart (Figure 8) shows how the share price continues to be rejected off of the downtrend line. Looking closer, we can see the share price failing to break through that line on a weekly basis since the end of March.

Is that methodical or what?

Despite the systematic suppression of the share price, the chart does show a decent setup for a breakout as the moving averages converge and the Bollinger bands squeeze. If we can get a strong move up, we could see an increase in volatility and a potential break above the 200-day moving average that is hanging around $2.66 per share.

Figure 8: RIGL Daily (Source Trendspider)

If the share price breaks the 200-day, we should see increased attention from traders and methodical investors looking to take advantage of the change in the stock's technicals.

Is RIGL Still a Buy?

Considering the $1B U.S. ITP market and the upcoming expansion into the combined $800M European and Japanese ITP markets, I can say the RIGL is worth a buy on the prospects of TAVALISSE in ITP alone. If you add in AIHA and the rest of the company's pipeline, I would say RIGL is currently priced at discount. If the company hits the 2019 revenue estimate of ~$79M (Figure 9), that would give us a forward price-to-sales of ~4.80x, which is in line with the biotech sector's average price to sales of ~5x.

Figure 9: RIGL Annual Revenue Estimates (Source Seeking Alpha)

Indeed, there are other fundamental valuations to rely upon and consider in your own assessment, but I rely on sales for a recently commercialized biotech company because it can indicate if the company's product and sales force can acquire a piece of the market or not. In Rigel's case, I say they have demonstrated their ability to do so, and the forward price-to-sales matches the sector's average. Yes, we don't if the company will hit those numbers at the end of 2019, but we invest in a company's future, right?

Conclusion

Overall, I thought Q1 was a productive quarter for the company, and investors should be very pleased with the progress Rigel has made in all aspects of the company. Management is continuing to work hard on executing their TAVALISSE launch strategy and is continuing to carry out their plans to expand the drug's label and markets. The U.S. market strategy is starting to take shape as physicians move TAVALISSE into earlier lines of therapy and position it behind steroids in their treatment paradigm.

Looking forward, investors have a potential European approval for TAVALISSE and subsequent launch being handled by Grifols. In addition, investors should keep an eye out for updates from their partnered pipeline programs, as well as potential new pipeline programs for TAVALISSE (Figure 10).

Figure 10: Rigel Pipeline (Source: RIGL)

The rest of 2019 is about the company's ability to grow TAVALISSE in the U.S. and beating upcoming quarterly earnings estimates (Figure 11). If the company continues to beat estimates, we can assume the company's strategy is working, and TAVALISSE is gaining more traction.

Figure 11: RIGL Quarterly Revenue Estimates (Source: Seeking Alpha)

What's my plan? Considering the charts and the systematic rejections on trend lines, I am going to wait for the pattern to break and trend to change before adding to my position. The overall market is selling off on trade talks, and it has plenty of room to fall. Therefore, I expect a bit more red before we see some investors willing to put some of their cash into RIGL. I know that doesn't sound appealing for current shareholders, but we cannot fight the overall market environment.

