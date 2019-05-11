Copper: Patience Required

We think investors should wait a little before going long JJCTF.

After a stellar performance in Q1, copper has come under renewed downward pressure since April.

Investment case

Because we think that the copper sell-off will continue a little longer due to the unfriendly macro backdrop (stemming from rising trade tensions) and the soft demand picture in China, we think that investors should wait before going long copper or JJCTF. We see a retest of the January low in the course of Q2.

Sell-off mode since April

Copper has come under renewed downward pressure since the start of Q2, after a stellar performance of 9% in Q1.

Source: LME

The LME 3-month copper price has sold off around 8% since it reached its highest of the year at $6,609 per tonne on April 17.

The iPath DJ-UBS Copper Total Return Sub-Index ETN (OTCPK:JJCTF), which replicates the price action in the copper futures market, has also sold off about 8% since April 17.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Two drivers have moved copper prices lower, in our view.

The first is idiosyncratic in nature, namely – the absence of pick-up in seasonal demand in China at the start of Q2. Usually, downstream copper demand tends to improve notably during this period, which translate into stronger orders from downstream producers and firmer premiums.

While we learn from our discussions with Chinese traders that domestic copper demand was surprisingly weak at the start of copper, physical premiums have moved sequentially lower, as the chart from INTL FC Stone’s latest monthly outlook illustrates.

Source: INTL FC Stone

The lack of firming up in Chinese demand for copper despite a friendly seasonality has prompted investors to reduce their bullish bets, evident in the decline in open interest.

The second factor driving the sell-off in copper prices was the increasingly negative macro stemming from renewed trade tensions between the US and China. The trigger was US President Trump’s tweet in which he threatened to raise tariffs on Friday May 10 due to an erosion of commitment among Chinese officials.

Source: Twitter

According to an article from the South China Morning Post, the tension emerged after Chinese President Xi Jinping vetoed extra concessions proposed by his team of negotiators.

“Xi told them ‘I’ll be responsible for all possible consequences’,” one of the sources said.

Because the probability of a US-China trade deal has dropped meaningfully over the past week, risk-off mood has re-emerged, including in China (Shanghai composite index down 7% since the start of May) and the yuan has depreciated at the largest pace since October 2018 (USDCNY: +1% since the start of May. This negative Chinese macro backdrop is conducive to lower copper prices.

How low copper prices could go?

Source: Net Dania

Given the negative daily trading momentum, the bearish crossover pattern (20DMA<50DMA), and the recent break below the 200 DMA, copper prices are likely to fall further before a recovery takes place.

Although copper’s spec positioning is light (see chart below), there is a risk that the speculative community becomes aggressively bearish on the copper price in the immediate term due to heightened uncertainty over US-China trade developments and their implications for the Chinese economy and more broadly, global economic growth.

Source: CFTC

According to the latest CFTC data, the speculative community is marginally net short Comex copper. The risk is that speculators re-build short positions and push their net short position to the level seen in February. This would produce sufficient selling pressure to push copper prices significantly lower.

In this context, we believe that the LME 3M copper price is likely to retest its 2019 low of $5,725 per tonne in the course of Q2 before a rebound takes place.

A number of drivers could push copper prices up again, including 1)a de-escalation in the US-China trade dispute, 2)China’s policy easing in response to trade tensions, 3)a notable rebound in China’s copper demand, and 4)more supply disruptions (which have already increased more than expected so far this year).

Patience is required before going long JJCTF

While professional investors tend to assert exposure to the copper price via the futures market, an alternative way to play copper for non-professional investors is via an ETN. We therefore suggest iPath DJ-UBS Copper Total Return Sub-Index ETN to play copper prices.

The fund summary for JJCTF is as follows:

The iPath® Bloomberg Copper Subindex Total ReturnSM ETN is designed to provide exposure to the Bloomberg Copper Subindex Total ReturnSM (the "Index"). The Index reflects the returns that are potentially available through an unleveraged investment in the futures contracts on copper.

Its track record is good, as the chart comparing the ETN and the Index illustrates below:

Its expense ratio is 0.75% per annum.

Bottom line

At this juncture, we think investors should wait a little longer before going long JJCTF because of the risk of speculative selling in the current unfriendly macro backdrop and the soft demand environment in China.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Our research has not been prepared in accordance with the legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Therefore, this material cannot be considered as investment research, a research recommendation, nor a personal recommendation or advice, for regulatory purposes.