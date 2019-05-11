GoPro Turns The Corner, But Stock Still Speculative

But having been burned once by a poorly-timed bet, I prefer to maintain my distance from GPRO, given the speculative nature of the investment.

If bulls feel like they missed an opportunity to "catch the bottom" earlier this year, now could be the right time to place a bet on the stock.

It has been an impressive quarter for tech device maker GoPro (GPRO).

The San Mateo-based company delivered a top- and bottom-line beat on Thursday, the fifth consecutive time that it did so since the company's pitiful 2017 holiday season. Better yet, full-year revenue guidance was revised higher by two percentage points, while the non-GAAP EPS outlook improved by five cents.

Credit: The Verge

On the results

GoPro's first quarter has been all about the Hero 7 family, launched in September 2018. This particular device lineup was responsible for producing 90% of the company's revenues in 1Q19, making the VR-ready Fusion, camera accessories and subscription service nearly irrelevant topics of conversation.

Shareholders were probably relieved to see units shipped increase 11% YOY, the first time that this important metric hit the double digits since 3Q17. ASP (average selling price) of $288 was also the highest of the past six quarters, propelled by the success of GoPro's new camera portfolio. Helping to support the bullish narrative, the management team reported a reduction in channel inventory, particularly in the lower-end Silver and White camera models.

See revenue driver trends below.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from multiple company sources

Adjusted EBITDA lagged expectations in the first quarter, which could, at first glance, explain the stock's lack of traction following the beat and raise. But I am much less concerned about this particular miss, considering (1) the substantial YOY improvement in gross and op margin and (2) the earnings guidance upgrade for the remainder of the year that suggests favorable margin trends in the foreseeable future.

See summarized P&L below.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from company's earnings release

On the stock

If GRPO bulls feel like they missed an opportunity to "catch the bottom" at the start of the year, this could be the right time to place a bet on the stock. For now, the camera company seems to have left behind the failures of the 2017 holiday season, and the Hero 7 lineup appears to have struck a chord with camera enthusiasts. From a financial performance perspective, solid growth in units sold, ASP, and margin expansion all seem to point the company in the right direction.

Yet, shares continue to trade well below 3Q18-end levels, having underperformed the broad equities market (SPY) over the period. Valuations are no longer at their bottom, but look far from overstretched - see graph below depicting current year P/E of 22.3x and forward EV-to-EBITDA of 10.2x.

Data by YCharts

Having been burned once by a poorly-timed bet on this stock, however, I prefer to maintain my distance from GPRO. Although I recognize that the company has been executing significantly better lately, I still find the investment speculative.

The San Mateo-based company has been highly dependent on the success of the product refresh of the year's holiday season. The strategy has been working in 2019, but it failed miserably in late 2017 and early 2018. As a result, I would not be surprised to see the stock see-saw quite a bit (even if on its way up) in the next few quarters, making the gains from an investment unpredictable and the expected risk-adjusted returns probably not worth my trouble.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.