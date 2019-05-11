Meritor's (MTOR) CEO Jay Craig Presents at Acquisition of AxleTech Conference (Transcript)

Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) AxleTech Acquisition Call May 8, 2019 8:30 AM ET

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Meritor's conference call to discuss our acquisition of AxleTech announced this morning.

On the call today, we have Jay Craig, CEO and President; and Carl Anderson, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

The slides accompanying today's call are available at meritor.com. We'll refer to the slides in our discussion this morning. The content of this conference call, which we're recording, is the property of Meritor, Inc. It's protected by U.S. and international copyright law and may not be rebroadcast without the express written consent of Meritor. We consider your continued participation to be your consent to our recording. Our discussion may contain forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Now let me refer you to Slide 1 for more complete disclosure of the risks that could affect our results. To the extent we refer to any non-GAAP measures in our call, you'll find the reconciliation to GAAP in the slides on our website.

Jay Craig

Thank you, Todd, and good morning, everyone. To give you a quick agenda, I'll start off by providing an overview of the transaction and then talk about why we're so excited to have reached this agreement to acquire AxleTech. We believe this transaction is a value creating opportunity with significant potential for growth and aligns with our M2022 priorities to expand into attractive adjacent markets and further diversify our portfolio.

Beginning now on Slide 2. AxleTech is a strong drivetrain solutions manufacturer in the off-highway and defense market segments. Their solutions range from heavy duty axles to new remanufacturing capabilities and electric powertrain systems for their global customer base. They generated $248 million of revenue in calendar year 2018 and we know them well, as they were formerly a part of Meritor and their predecessor companies.

I would like to cover some of the key transaction terms upfront. This is an all cash transaction valued at approximately $175 million, subject to adjustments for working capital at closing. The transaction is currently expected to close in the fourth fiscal quarter subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.

From a financial perspective, we expect to achieve annual run rate synergies of more than $15 million within three years of closing. This transaction is expected to be measurably accretive to adjusted EPS in fiscal year 2022. To fund the transaction, we are going to use existing cash on hand and debt, consistent with our balance sheet priorities, we expect our pro forma net debt-to-adjusted-EBITDA ratio to be in the approximate range of 1.5 times to 1.6 times by the end of fiscal year 2019, excluding any additional share repurchases this year.

In addition, based on our M2022 planning assumption, we expect either WABCO or Meritor to exercise the previously disclosed option to terminate our exclusive distribution rights for the former Meritor WABCO JV, which means WABCO would pay Meritor between $225 million to $265 million for that business. This will provide further flexibility to our capital allocation approach.

Upon closing, AxleTech will operate within Meritor's aftermarket, industrial and trailer segment.

Now let's turn to Slide 3. As I mentioned, AxleTech is a leading provider of advanced OE and aftermarket drivetrain systems and components. Their business is complementary to ours and we see a lot of opportunities to drive growth in these adjacent end markets as we support and integrate AxleTech's highly complementary product portfolio. AxleTech is an industry leader when it comes to innovation and design of advanced drivetrain components. This is very attractive to us as we are gaining a robust and expanding IP portfolio that has application opportunities across the Meritor business lines.

And as we have said many times, our team has been looking for ways to expand, diversify and to grow strategically in adjacent markets. AxleTech checks all those boxes. They're engineered products have a broad range of applications across specialized vehicles and they bring a diverse blue-chip customer base. Their focus is highly complementary to Meritor's and I am excited about what this combination means for serving our current and future customers with a wider array of differentiated products and solutions.

Moving on to Slide 4. This shows you AxleTech's portfolio by geography, channel and end-markets as well as the customer base I just mentioned. AxleTech's channel and end market mix brings a strong OEM and aftermarket presence that will further diversify our exposure in industrial. Their global manufacturing footprint includes facilities in the United States, India, Brazil and France.

On Slide 5, you can see some of AxleTech's offerings. We continue to see vehicle complexity growing due to the factors I speak of often. It is important to understand how this puts pressure on vehicle OEMs to continue to innovate and stay ahead. Our specialty customers rely on us for system integration of their key components and to that end, AxleTech's team are experts at supporting the needs of specialty customers with complex niche products.

AxleTech also provides innovative suspension systems designed for high mobility and maneuverability as well as a complete portfolio of brake assemblies and components for a variety of applications.

Let's turn to Slide 6. You have heard us talk at length about our priority to diversify our end markets, offerings and footprint while executing on our growth strategy.

From a geographic perspective, AxleTech has a growing international presence with an especially strong foundation in the EMEA markets that is supported by local manufacturing footprint and supply base.

Second, AxleTech expands and diversifies our portfolio across the off-highway, defense, specialty and aftermarket segments while staying true to our core competencies. The combination of AxleTech's off-highway offerings with Meritor's on-highway leadership will deliver an enhanced value proposition to a diverse group of new and existing global customers and positions us to accelerate growth in adjacent end markets.

Third, the addition of AxleTech addresses Meritor's portfolio gaps with complementary independent suspensions, axles and brakes as well as electric axle and suspension products for off-highway and specialty applications.

Not unlike on-highway, there is growing interest for electrification technology in this specialized market segment and the combination of AxleTech's IP and Meritor's well-developed electrification solutions will enable us to offer unique offerings for off-highway customers.

AxleTech fits nicely with our long-term objectives. The acquisition of AxleTech is expected to increase Meritor's global industrial revenue to more than $700 million, including that those in China.

Turning to Slide 7. We expect to realize more than $15 million in run-rate cost synergies by fiscal 2022 through SG&A cost savings, including operating, productivity and manufacturing efficiencies.

With SG&A, we expect there to be actionable savings opportunities. We also see opportunities to optimize the global manufacturing and distribution footprint.

And finally, we expect to achieve further savings through better resources and applying best practices to drive productivity and manufacturing efficiencies. The transaction also offers attractive revenue synergies to compete and win business with new and existing customers especially in the off-highway segment. We've built an extremely competitive off-highway business based on several important differentiators, including our ability to leverage our leadership and our on-highway business, reduce lead times and provide service parts replacement typically within 24 hours and innovative products and solutions.

Turning to Slide 8. FABCO AA Gear and TransPower are solid examples of our proven M&A track record and provide a roadmap for successfully completing this transaction. While this is a slightly larger acquisition, the same principles apply, leverage our industry leadership and expertise with their innovative technology and customer relationships.

Turning to Slide 9. The acquisition of AxleTech is strategically compelling and expands our product offerings, geographic breadth and end-market diversification. I want to make the point that while this is – this does not change our M2019 or M2022 priorities, entering into this transaction increases our confidence in our ability to achieve our aggressive targets. One of the primary focuses of M2019 was diversified revenue growth and we have been able to make headway in off-highway, specialty, defense, trailers and components segments. Our profitable growth will continue to drive our margin expansion objectives and will remain a key focus.

We are proud of the progress we are making on our objectives that have enabled us to be one of the top performing companies in our space.

Looking ahead, we are confident that this transaction will translate into greater opportunities for our business, employees and increased value for our shareholders. We are delighted to welcome AxleTech back to the Meritor family, and we look forward to realizing the full benefits of the combination by serving as a premier supplier to our global customers and enhancing shareholder value.

Neil Frohnapple

Hi, good morning and congrats on the great deal.

Jay Craig

Thanks a lot Neil. Yes. We're obviously very excited.

Neil Frohnapple

So Jay, the comments of accretive to adjusted EBITDA margins. Is that relative to your FY 2019 guidance of 11.7%? If you could just talk a little bit more about the margin profile, just trying to back into really the purchase price multiple on a pre- and post synergy EBITDA basis, which certainly looks attractive, but any help there would be appreciated?

Jay Craig

Sure. We think obviously this closes – we expect it to close in our fourth fiscal quarter, so it's not going to have any measurable impact on the guidance we just issued last week for 2019. As I mentioned in my comments for 2022 and that plan period, it will – we do expect it to be accretive to our margin. And we would expect the margin of this business to be consistent with what we're seeing in our – the current segment in which it expects to reside.

Neil Frohnapple

I guess just to clarify, Jay, so the current AxleTech business you're purchasing are – is the EBITDA margin profile higher or lower than the 11.7%? And again, I get that it will be accretive in FY 2022, but just trying to get a sense for today before the synergies, what the margin profile looks like relative to that 11.7%?

Jay Craig

Well, certainly the synergies would help us make that margin accretive, but I think you could imply that it's not too far off what our margin objectives are for that segment right now.

Neil Frohnapple

Okay. And then given AxleTech's [indiscernible] of greater than 50% defense sales, could you just talk about some of the defense programs AxleTech's currently on? Are they on the JLTV program? I'm just trying to get at whether the $248 million of revenue in calendar 2018, the growth expected for AxleTech's base business over the next two years and if there is, again, growth versus that $248 million base?

Jay Craig

Well, what's really exciting about AxleTech's business portfolio in defense is a large portion of it is in Europe, where we've been taking several strategic steps to expand. And that's a difficult market to enter organically. So we're very excited to acquire that European defense platform where AxleTech has had so much success over the years.

Neil Frohnapple

Okay. Great. Thanks. Congrats and I will jump back in queue.

Jay Craig

Thank you so much Neil.

Our next question coming from the line of Faheem Sabeiha with Longbow Research. Your line is now open.

Faheem Sabeiha

Hi, good morning guys. And congrats on the acquisition.

Jay Craig

Thank you.

Faheem Sabeiha

I'm wondering if you guys can provide a little color around the cadence of the cost synergies? I mean, I understand that it's – you guys are expecting it to be meaningfully accretive in I believe you said 2022, but I'm wondering what that synergy looks like, that benefit looks like starting next year with a full year of ownership and…

Carl Anderson

Thanks, Faheem, it's Carl. Yes just as it relates to synergies, as Jay alluded to it in total, as we've said it's expected to be greater than $15 million by 2022. I think as we enter into this we'll be – there is certain items that we think we can execute very quickly that would kind of go into effect beginning in later this year as well as in 2020 and then it should be kind of ramping up over that time period over the next couple of years.

Faheem Sabeiha

Okay. And just adding to that. I guess, where are most of the synergies coming from? Is that going to be the footprint rationalization, is that the material performance, any color around that?

Jay Craig

I think, Faheem, we still have work to do there. Obviously, we – one of the primary assets we acquired in AxleTech were their people and the intellectual property that comes with that team. So we're taking our time to make sure that we – this combination we get the best of both worlds and the growth for the future. So we prefer not to lay out the specifics of what the actions we are contemplating today because many of them still have to be finalized as we work together with our new colleagues at AxleTech.

Faheem Sabeiha

Okay. And with that is it fair to say that there is some conservatism in that $15 million run rate then?

Carl Anderson

Well, Faheem, I wouldn't say there is conservatism. I think it's as we assess this opportunity, it's something that we think we can deliver on as far as achieving greater than $15 million at this point.

Faheem Sabeiha

Okay. Thanks.

Jay Craig

Thank you.

Our next question coming from the line of Joseph Spak with RBC Capital Markets. Your line is now open.

Joseph Spak

Yes, thanks and [indiscernible] my congratulations as well. Jay, just to be – sorry to go back to the margin, but just to be perfectly clear, you're saying it's accretive to the aftermarket segment margin not the total company margin?

And then as we think about it from an EPS perspective, you obviously have some higher interest expense, some deal amortization but that's sort of offset by synergies and the net of those two still takes EPS higher, is that how you're thinking about it?

Jay Craig

That's correct, and thanks for the clarification question. No, we expect it to be accretive to Meritor overall as well. So, and we expect that the benefits from the company's base earnings itself plus the synergies will exceed any incremental cost of interest. And to add to the point Carl made earlier, we even expect the transaction to be slightly accretive in the 2020 time period. So almost right out-of-the-box we see a slight benefit to the earnings.

Joseph Spak

Okay. And then, but just to clarify I guess the clarification, but the aftermarket is higher margin than overall today, I think at least based on sort of your revised sort of categorization, is that not correct?

Jay Craig

Well, the aftermarket in the Industrial segment, the businesses within that overall have similar margins. So we think folding the AxleTech business into this segment, that's only being supportive of those margin percentages.

Joseph Spak

Okay. And then you mentioned in your remarks, and then I think on Slide 6 also strengthens your electric vehicle solutions, I was wondering if you just talk a little bit more about that, because I know Allison just bought this company's electric vehicle systems group for something over $100 million, so I'm assuming you knew since you're looking at the company that, that portion was for sale as well, why did you pass on that part of the business? Was it sort of overall deal size? Valuation? Or was there something with the technology that you didn't think added very much to your organic efforts?

Jay Craig

Well, Allison, you're right, purchased the on-highway electric vehicle assets of AxleTech and we felt those assets were duplicative to what we have and we feel very well positioned in that space. But what we were able to acquire with this transaction was the off-highway intellectual property for electrification applications. And that is very helpful to us because we're just beginning to build out that portfolio. So we think the combination of that IT with the leadership position we've established in on-highway electrification is very compelling to us.

Joseph Spak

So that includes some of their work on the buses?

Jay Craig

No.

Joseph Spak

Okay. And then just last, I mean, with this deal – because I know I think you are sort of assuming in your longer term guidance some buybacks. Should we think about the buybacks being put on hold for a little bit, at least until you get that WABCO termination fee?

Jay Craig

Not necessarily. As I mentioned in my comments, we think even with the additional debt incurred for this acquisition, that we still will come in within the range of our leverage targets for M2019 objective. And we will – we still think we have the ability to opportunistically purchase shares if we see market disconnect in valuations. So I don't think it measurably changes our plans for share acquisitions.

Joseph Spak

Okay. Thanks congrats.

Jay Craig

Thank you.

And our next question coming from the line of James Picariello with KeyBanc Capital Markets. Your line is now open.

James Picariello

Hey, good morning guys.

Jay Craig

Good morning, James.

James Picariello

So as it relates to the put option for the aftermarket business, do you have a sense for the timing as to when you'll exercise that put option of WABCO? And then it also sounds like you've made that definitive decision to move ahead. So I mean did today's acquisition have any impact on that conclusion? Or is that just coincidental timing?

Jay Craig

Well, that's a good question, James. I don't think that changes the timing. I think we still have the assumption that within the M2022 time frame, that, that option will be exercised by either us or WABCO. And certainly when Jacques Esculier and I first approached dissolving the joint venture including the aftermarket rights, the thought in my mind was that we were looking at potential investments like the one we've executed today to execute our strategy and could use the liquidity from that transaction to help progress our strategic objectives. So I think theoretically, the two are very aligned to what we envisioned at the time we and WABCO structured the transaction.

James Picariello

Got it. And then just from an electrification standpoint, I mean, it sounds as though this deal adds some competency and capability, can you just provide some additional color on what exactly drives that? Thanks.

Jay Craig

Yes. What it adds is capabilities in the off-highway segment for us. And if you had visited some of the bomber show in Germany, if you have the opportunity to see that, it gives us applications for the military, for construction products and other off-highway applications that we were in the process of working on plans to develop and now we've acquired those capabilities and should save us quite a bit of that R&D expense.

James Picariello

Thanks.

Jay Craig

Thank you, James.

[Operator Instructions] Our next question is coming from the line of Steven Hempel with Barclays. Your line is open.

Steven Hempel

Yes, good morning team, congratulation on the deal. Just wondering as part of the due-diligence process here, particularly as it relates to the $250 million of the sales base, any areas in the product portfolio that you've identified or will be paying particular attention to in terms of potential product line wind down [indiscernible] whether it be the brakes or other product lines that you might be looking to deemphasize or any customer program runoffs that we should be aware of? And then kind of in the same vein, just any color on what the new business – net new business backlog looks like? Meritor has been growing healthily above market for the past year. I was just wondering if we should expect the same for AxleTech?

Jay Craig

Well, I don’t there is any particular part of either AxleTech's portfolio or our portfolio we look to deemphasize because of this transaction. If anything, we see expanding synergies between our break business, their brake business, the carriers that we manufacture for our on-highway that can be used in their off-highway applications so we can expand the synergies of our manufacturing footprint.

And also it's very complementary in their product lines on the off-highway side in relation to the development we've made in those product categories and including our footprint. So it looked just to be the ideal transaction for us. We've been looking at this property, quite frankly, for a number of years and reaching out to the Carlyle group and expressing our interest for a number of years because it felt it was so complementary to our skills.

So I think it in that regard we see just full steam ahead on both sides. As far as growth rates, when we looked at the opportunities during due diligence on the AxleTech side, we were just as encouraged with their pipeline as we are with ours, particularly in the European military theater. That looks to be a great growth opportunity for us. We saw that opportunity for organic growth, but now we are able to leverage AxleTech's relationships in that area very effectively.

Steven Hempel

Okay, that's helpful. And then in terms of the – if you look at the North American Class 8 market, I'm not sure if you have any color into what AxleTech's market share was in that market? And then kind of on a pro forma basis what you might be expecting for Meritor and are there any risk of the dis-synergy due to higher market share for Meritor overall.

Jay Craig

AxleTech had no share in the North American Class 8 market. So great observation because this just aligns so perfectly with our objective we laid out for our 2022 plan, where over 90% of the growth for revenue we expect it to come outside of the North American Class 8 linehaul drivetrain market and this just adds to that very, very quickly.

Steven Hempel

Okay, great. Thanks for taking that questions.

Jay Craig

Thank you, Steven.

At this time, I am showing no further questions. I would like to turn the conference call back over to Todd Chirillo for closing remarks.

Thank you. And thank you, everyone, for your participation. If you have any follow-up questions, please feel free to reach out to me directly. Thank you.

