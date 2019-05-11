Barratt Developments PLC (BTDPF) CEO David Thomas on Trading Update Conference Call Transcript

Barratt Developments PLC (OTCPK:BTDPF) Trading Update Conference Call May 9, 2019 3:30 AM ET

Company Participants

David Thomas - Chief Executive Officer

Jessica White - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Aynsley Lammin - Canaccord

Will Jones - Redburn

Clyde Lewis - Peel Hunt

Gregor Kuglitsch - UBS

Charlie Campbell - Liberum

John Fraser-Andrews - HSBC

Chris Millington - Numis

Gavin Jago - Peel Hunt

Glynis Johnson - Jefferies

David Thomas

David Thomas

Thank you. Good morning, everyone. Thanks for dialing in. As usual, I've got Jessica here with me. Today, as you know, we're giving our trading update for the period from the 1st of January to the 5th of May. And you can see that trading since the beginning of the year has been strong across all of the business. This has being driven by good consumer demand and we’re seeing a stable market backdrop.

Our private sales rate is in line with the strong comparisons from last year at 0.79. We have a good forward order book and a robust balance sheet. We remain industry leader in terms of quality and service. And I'm very pleased to say that, in March, we were awarded the HBF five-star status for the tenth year in a row, the only major house builder with this record.

We've made good progress on our medium term targets and we continue to focus on driving margin improvements throughout the business. We now expect the outlook for the full year will be modestly above the board's previous expectations.

Going into a little more detail on our trading performance. Our sales rate was strong at 0.79, similar to the prior year at 0.8. We opened 47 new developments in the period and we operated from an average of 388 active sites. We continue to focus on driving margin improvement with our new product range and the other operational improvements that we have made.

We're buying land at minimum gross margin of 23%. The land market remains favorable and we've seen lots of good opportunities over the last 12 months. And we expect to approve between 18,000 and 22,000 plots per annum this year and for the next two financial years.

As previously guided, we expect build cost inflation to be around 3% to 4% for FY 2019 and we anticipate similar levels to continue for the rest of the 2019 calendar year. Our cash generation remains strong and our guidance on year end net cash is unchanged at 600 to 650 million. Our forward sales were up 2.4% at a value of around £3.4 billion equating to 14,200 plots.

Finally, on outlook, whilst we are clearly mindful of the current political and economic uncertainty, we believe that our disciplined approach and financial strength gives us the resilience and flexibility to react to any potential changes in the operating environment.

Our performance has been strong in the period and our outlook for the full year is modestly above our previous expectations. We continue to focus on delivering our medium term targets of annual volume growth of 3% to 5% over the medium term. Land acquisition at a minimum 23% gross margin and also a minimum 25% return on capital employed. We're making good progress in achieving these targets and we will update you further at our pre close in July. Thank you. And Jessica and I will now be happy to take questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Aynsley Lammin

Aynsley Lammin

Hi good morning. Just two questions for me. First of all, obviously you've seen a step up in the sales recently, just wondered if you could comment on kind of what is driven there, is that just the spring selling season kicking in. And any comment on pricing, if you changed incentive levels or anything in that context?

And then secondly just on the private order book, I think that the private units are down and maybe if you could just explain, what's going on there? Clearly sales rates are up and numbers are flat and just seem to be kind of income growth there? Thanks.

David Thomas

Aynsley, hi god morning. If I talk about reservation generally and then Jessica will kick off in terms of the forward order book. So yeah, I mean we've seen a pick up in the sales. I think whether you look at the first half of the year through to December or you look through January into the very beginning of February, we have seen a pickup in that period. And I think we're seeing it pretty consistently across the country. So there's no particularly strong or weak areas. All of our divisions are seeing improvements.

We recognize that there is a consumer demand. They did mortgages availability and help the buyer as you all know is an extraordinarily strong consumer product. So that's all combining to mean that we're seeing sales rate softer to 0.79, I understand slightly down on the prior year. But I think we've got to recognize that 0.8 is a comparator. They have a strong comparator. So the strongest reservation rate that we have seen over the last 10 years. So we are generally pleased with where we are and Jessica will cover forward orders.

Jessica White

When looking at the private order and absolutely if you were to look at the end in terms of -- if you look at in terms of value, there's a very significant mix shift going on because we have a large number of central unit in the fourth quarter last year which appreciated with almost traded through. February, we were 8% down in terms of units going forward a little bit, which reflects the fact that we had that lower reservation rates in the half of this year. And we delivered increased completion volumes this period compared to the period last year which is the additional delta between that point at this point because absolute preservation levels are exactly consistent given that you'd expect to rates like consistent number of times.

Aynsley Lammin

Very clear. Thank you.

Will Jones

Will Jones

Thanks. Good morning. I’ve got three, if I may – if I could please. First, the reference in the statement to further refinements around the new housing rage, just wondered that was anything incremental beyond what you've communicated to us before including back in February? I guess just a general update there around your thoughts on the new house type rollout.

The second is just focusing on the private ASP part of the order book, which I think is around 308 mark at the moment. Would you now say that is of much -- vast majority now in Central London is traded down there for 308, what you might believe a proxy for and the price point of the business over the next year or two?

And the last was just around the net cash. I was slightly surprised there wasn't an upgrade to that guidance for June; I know you did back in February. Are there any moving parts, have changed around cash spend or work-in-progress. Again as best you can judge, would you describe that number still as if anything on the conservative side as we look to June?

David Thomas

Will, hi good morning. Jessica will cover in terms of private ASP and net cash. Just -- in terms of margin, I mean I think it's just for us, we're really an ongoing process. I think we said back in 2016 that we saw our margin performance was an area that required improvement. I think there's many areas that we are and we continue to be very strong on, delivery of volume, customer service, quality. But I think we recognize that margin was an area of improvement. So we just see this being an ongoing program.

In 2018, we further reduce the whole side range and seem to provide color on that back in September. That's been a big process for us over the last three years and we're down to a range on Barratt, and David Wilson over run 40 houses on each brand. But with a clearly defined range of what is core and what is occasional, and therefore, house type from both brands would be below 20 in number. This is all adding to the efficiency of the business. I mean, the more often we're building individual house types, simply the better we get at it.

We made some further changes in terms of the styles of roofs, so moving to more roofs being introduced to the range and particularly taking away gable ends on a number of the house type juices the requirement in terms of bricklayers and scaffolding, and I think it plays well through some of the skill shortages that we have in the marketplace.

But I see this is absolutely ongoing. We are always looking for ways, in which we can improve our margin, and I think really delivering a message in our business that margin improvement is going to be absolutely essential. Jessica?

Jessica White

Yeah, good morning, Will. Firstly, picking up on the part -- as I said a minute ago there’s very limited Central London remaining within the quarter was within the board room and part of the ASP in there it’s 308 is more representative of the business, what it terms is reference points on future at ASP, total ASP for the business.

However, there is [Indiscernible] so much point to the ASP in the own land bank at the end of December, which is £275,000. In terms of net cash, we do tend to be relatively conservative in terms of cash guidance and have reduced rate of £600 to £650 million for the end of the year.

In terms of moving cost within land, very much to continue to expect that land spend will be around £1 billion mark for this year. We are seeing a reduction in terms of land creditors if we look at year-on-year, clearly we set out the direction with regard to our medium term target and we're intending to reduce land creditors to 25% to 30% drop by the medium term. And this year we expect to be in 30% to 35% range.

And then, finally, just in terms of work-in-progress, clearly, we've got an increased number of show homes to where we were in prior years, as we tried out the ones on leaseback and replace them with new sites. And we're not going to see a significant change in terms of delta between H1 and H2 work-in-progress this year as it happened in prior years because we've got the new sites coming through and got some larger sites particularly in terms Outer London that has started and we're investing with the progress in.

Will Jones

Great. Thanks a lot.

David Thomas

Thanks Will.

Clyde Lewis

Clyde Lewis

Good morning, David and Jessica. Two if I may. One on land prices. I'm just wondering if you can give us an update as to what you're seeing in terms of pricing on land and whether that's moved downwards at all to sort of reflect the pickup in cost pressures the number seeing in the industry? And the second, I had on sort of variation I suppose within the product I mean you talked about not much variation within the regional pattern, but have you seen much stronger demand in the first time via the cheaper product range and that weakening either increases or has there been any sort of change in that pattern at all?

David Thomas

Okay. Clyde, hi. Good morning. Okay. If I take them up -- I mean in terms of land prices, I mean, the reality is that there are very few land deals that we would do off market. And occasionally, we will do land deals off market where we've got a long term relationship with the land owner. But I would say most land deals are competed. And I think that way you're dealing with smaller sites like say less than 200 plus I think that sites can be very heavily competed. So you could be looking at 10 plus faders on our site, everyone who has got different financial hurdles.

So there is still a lot of competition out there for land. But we've got to set that against the backdrop when you look at the planning approvals the last two calendar years we've seen plots come through planning in England around 370,000 plots per annum. Now I accept that there will be big geographic variations, there might be plots in parts of the country that we are not necessarily that operational.

And there might be plots for city centres for example high rise in Manchester or high rise in Birmingham where we are not part of that market, but nonetheless 370,000 plots per annum says that there is a wall of land coming to the market. And that has to put some downward pressure relative to house prices. So I think when you look at regional land prices. They have not moved in line with house prices. And therefore, next you are seeing falling land prices on – compared to house price basis. But equally, we're seeing this great supply of land where we can be reasonably confident that hitting 18,000 plus plots per annum looks like achievable over the next by couple of years, which is good if we're trying to grow the business.

I think in terms of the second point about variation in product. Well, I think the starting point will be that, when you look at the demand trends in terms of rates of sale. We would always have seen quite different demand trends for five bedroom houses compared to two or three bedroom houses. And therefore, I think we're seeing a continuation of that whereby five bedroom houses typically a higher price points are seeing lower rates of sale, larger product tends to be more for second time movers. And therefore, tends to be tied into the second hand market and change within the second hand market. And that again is aiming to slow things off. So that's been – I think that has been a trend over the last couple of years but there is no question that when you look at the second hand market that second hand market is a sluggish. And therefore, that is feeding to a slowdown at that higher price points. Therefore, what you're seeing in terms of our response to that. Not enough particular major wave our response to that is more part exchange. And we've seen part exchange percentages increase from perhaps 8% or 9%, if you went back a couple of years ago to now part exchange running at around 10% or 11% of the business.

Clyde Lewis

Has there been much change in terms of Help to Buy usage over the last 6 to 12 months?

David Thomas

No. Very, very consistent I would say, it's the percentage that are coming in by region, whether you're looking at London or elsewhere are very consistent.

Clyde Lewis

Okay. Thanks a lot.

David Thomas

Okay. Thanks.

Gregor Kuglitsch

Gregor Kuglitsch

Hi. Good morning. So a couple of questions from me as well please. So, firstly on comment on volumes, I guess that for this year, you're talking about kind of the lower end of that three to five range, is there any reason as we kind of approach next year that you'll be massively offset that range or just kind of thinking about price mix or London unwinding or anything else that you would perhaps like to mention at this point?

And then secondly on margins, so can you just because obviously you are buying land at 23 now in terms of growth. How long does it actually take until we kind of get there in terms of the P&L is this kind of a couple of years out or obviously with just three and half year land bank, I guess it does take a little bit of time until it's – it feeds through?

And then maybe the third and final question would be in terms of P&L. I guess, you said in the order book that nothing left in Central London. Will it basically just be a feature for FY 2019? And then drop out next year to zero is that how we should think about it? Thanks.

David Thomas

Okay. Gregor, hi. Good morning. I mean if I just cover those. So in terms of volumes, yes, we are guiding currently on what is consistent with what we were infected that we saw lower end of the range. I think that really just reflects the fact that coming through the first half of the year, we saw reservation trends that were maybe around minus five year-on-year. When we move into FY 2020 I think that 3% to 5% guidance is fine for FY 2020. I think to put it in overall context what we said was we were confident we could grow the business from 17.5 completions up to 20,000 completions, and increasing that 3% to 5% guidance on top of that, we were just trying to get some, sort of, timeframe over which we could grow the business of the 20,000 completions.

The three main areas of growth are Central London. We're -- in 2016, we were up alone 2,000 completions and we are back down around in 1,200 or 1,300 hundred. So therefore our ability to grow Central London over the next few years is definitely there. We bought the sites in Zone 3 to Zone 6 to allow us to grow in London. So that's definitely going to happen.

The second area is with regard to Peterborough where we've opened a new office in Peterborough. Going back to 15 months ago and we are looking to grow that business of 700, 750 completions. And then thirdly just general growth through the business. So, yes, 3% to 5% on a go forward basis looks reasonable.

In terms of gross margin, I mean you're right, there's obviously a long tail on certain sites, but broadly we bought in half year land bank. And it, therefore, takes time for us to churn through the land bank. We started buying on a gross margin as a minimum hurdle of 23% from the 1 of July, 2017. So we've had a reasonable amount of time where we've been in the market, as we move through the next couple of years. I mean largely the land bank should be completely -- it should be completely offered. So that -- that will obviously, see positive improvements in terms of margin coming through. And sorry, Gregor, your third question in relation to London?

Gregor Kuglitsch

The Zone 1 and 2 London. I think you've defined Central London in your comments, a little bit differently. But anyways in terms of sort of remaining plots of Zone 1 and 2, it is basically all in FY 2019 and then drops out. Is that how we should think about it?

David Thomas

Yes, exactly. So I mean what we have in London is that -- Central London is that we have one site that is a wholly -- or largely wholly on site coming through our balance sheet and P&L which is Landmark Place. And there is a very limited number of units left to sell at Landmark Place. We have about 18 units left to sell. And then we have a joint venture arrangement with London and Quadrant at London at Nine Elms where we're putting up the final tower.

Now the tower is going to be built complete for autumn this year. And actually sales are pretty good. You know we're seeing rates of sale well above one a week. So that is something that again we will be confident that we'll get there in calendar 2019, but that's consistent with what we said at the beginning of 2018 is that we would be out of Zone 1 in a range of Zone 2 during calendar 2019.

Gregor Kuglitsch

Thank you. Thank you very much.

David Thomas

Okay.

Charlie Campbell

Charlie Campbell

Morning. Guess I had a couple of questions. And sort of a little detail but one build cost, I mean you've, obviously, talked that things are going as expected at sort of 3% or 4% a year, making the observation that continues out for this calendar year. I presume you would encourage us to use 3% or 4% as the build cost inflation rate for 2020 as well for the financial year.

And then secondly just looking at the forward sales, obviously, a big jump in the affordable parts of that. I presume that's just due to timing of sites and new sites coming through, but is there also an element of maybe affordable increasing as a percentage of sales for the next financial year.

David Thomas

Charlie, how are you? Good morning. I mean I think in terms of build cost, I would say that that 3% to 4% is our guidance at this point in time. We will, obviously, as we move through to September, we will update that for financial year 2020. But we've already covered half of financial year 2020 by saying that we will be at 3% to 4% through to December.

I mean there are on build costs -- there are obviously a lot of moving parts but I think that because of materials that we're typically contracted for six to 12 months depending on suppliers and depending on the contract, I think we have reasonable visibility and so we'll update that position as we come through to September.

In terms of affordable sales, I would say that our general guidance on affordable sales was around 20%, when you look at the backdrop, presently, I think the upward pressure on affordable percentages is in London. Again very understandable if you look at the backdrop in London and the shortage of housing, particularly, the shortage of affordable housing, the mayor has now bought a minimum target -- a minimum requirement in place for new sites 35% and a desired level of 50%. Now, if you went back let's say four or five years ago, I think the delivery level in London on affordable was at around 15% or 16%. So, that is a huge set change in London.

Outside of London, I don't think there's any particular upward pressure at this point in time. So, it's only really London that is skewing any upward pressure. But given our business mix, I think the overall percentage is still around 20%.

Charlie Campbell

Yes, okay. Thank you.

David Thomas

Okay.

John Fraser-Andrews

John Fraser-Andrews

Thank you. Good morning David and Jessica. Three for me please. The first one on your guidance, you phrase it as modestly higher. I'm assuming you're referring to operating profits. I'm pretty sure you haven't guided on that and within the guidance on volume the 3% growth, David, you just referred to the 20%. Is that still the guidance for the full year for affordable, which are 3% that's implying that the private will be slightly up, which is implying that there'll be quite a pickup in the last two months on the position in private in the forward order book. So perhaps you could flesh that one out please.

The second question is on house prices underlying movements. I see the drop, because of the Central London components in the private forward order book. But can you comment on what underlying prices have been doing in the period please and any impact from incentives?

And the final and third question is build costs, just said what you said David. Have you seen some of the issues that that Taylor Wimpey will flagging about securing supplies out for a full year and possibly beyond. Has there been any increase in material prices? Thank you.

David Thomas

Okay, right. First of all, good morning. Second, we'll just walk away through that. I think if Jessica picks up the points about just what's happening in terms of private and forward orders and unaffordable. If I pick up the other 2.5, I mean -- first of all, in terms of modest improvement, I think we're really looking at PBT.

We've said historically that when talking about completion volumes that modest improvement in completion volume as we've previously said, we think is in a range of 1% to 3%. So, I think we're really just trying to get a message or to say that actually in overall terms, we think we're going to do slightly better than expected in terms of profitability. We're also looking at our consensus estimates and Royal British consensus estimates in terms of PBT. So we expect to see some upside is now 1% to 3% range.

Secondly, in terms of price inflation, I mean first of all, we are definitely achieving underlying price inflation. I mean that is stock simply to use the time again at modest levels, but we are definitely achieving that which is good.

In terms of incentives, the main area which I just touched on earlier, actually the main area that we're seeing on incentives, which is resulting in at all. Small increase in expenses has been an issue where you see additional usage or part exchange. So part exchange rising from say 8%, we look for about 10%.

Part exchange in terms of buying customers house potentially holding it for a periods of time and selling it is a relatively expensive incentive, and that therefore driving up a little bit incentive cost. But, bear in mind that we are guiding non-profit improvement.

And then, finally in terms of build cost, because I think on build cost -- I mean you can prove our statements over the last couple of years. We have consistently said we see build cost inflation in the range of 3% to 4%.

When you look at the moving parts within that they have varied substantially over that period of time i.e. we've seen less material inflation, and then more recently perhaps more material inflation and less labor inflation. But the reality is we are firmly in that range of 3% to 4%.

Steven outlined back in September that, on the 3 to 4 range for the year through June ‘18, we felt we were at the bottom end of the range, so a little above 3. And we restated the 3 to 4 and we've stated again now through to December 2019. We have reasonably good visibility on the materials as I touched on. So we've got supply agreements in place, where suppliers are committing volumes and pricing.

Now clearly, if the whole world turns upside down they might compensate us. We’re actually on balance we're going to do X or Y, but largely those agreements are in place over a 6 or 12 month period, depending on when we're looking at the agreements.

We have seen substantial increases in certain components. So for example; bricks, we've seen substantial increases. But there's lots of areas that we haven't seen increases or increase they have been more muted. So I think we remain very comfortable with that range in terms of pricing.

Jessica White

And just to finish in terms of -- in terms of the affordable, yes we continue to see that affordable will be around 20% on completion for this financial year.

John Fraser-Andrews

Thank you. So Jessica that implies then on the private side that there is a pickup in your delivery in the last couple of months to get a small rise and therefore get to the 3% volume growth?

Jessica White

Yes. I mean, 3% to 5% range is on personal and completions. So that is the combination of private and more of the affordable.

John Fraser-Andrews

Thank you.

Chris Millington

Chris Millington

Morning, David, Jessica and Jenny, a few quick ones, if I could. I just wanted to say bulk sales have been a feature for you at this period, that's number one? Next one is just on PX. I'm just wondering what the balance sheet exposure is? I mean is the report you wouldn't want to see it go beyond? The final one I had was just about the ASP move you referred to Jessica, the uptick in the land bank 275. I am just wondering if it's going to be a gradual process to get that rather than just a one off jump from where we're looking at this year?

David Thomas

Chris, hi. Good morning. I'll pick up in terms of bulk sales and then Jessica will pick up your two points. So we need to be in this position, I can just pass related questions I don’t want to say. So yeah -- as the bulk sales, so yeah, I mean, we've announced previously Chris what we refer to as bulk sales. So I just want to try and make a slight distinction.

I mean in London we have an earnings over the last couple of years. A number of transactions, but I think we fall into that classification of bulk sales. So just two examples, back in 2017 that we've sold one tower at 9 Ounce on our build and forward sales contract to a third party company.

And we also announced last year in the first half of the year that we had sold off the second phase of Fulham, Riverside and that was for our retirement living concert with a company Riverstone. And we are building it for them, so again, build and sales contract.

In the regional business, we -- we've never previously undertaken what you would refer to as bulk sales. We might have sold 10 units to person but not bulk sales per say.

In the last 12 months, we've undertaken a couple of transactions with a company called Halo. And I think Halo, we're dealing with a number of house buildings, but they brought to market, what is essentially shared the ownership, private shared ownership and they are marketing scheme quite widely, hugely successful scheme.

And it's bringing into the market something that the government is very keen on, which is a wide or tenure across individual sites. So not only do we have affordable rental and affordable shared ownership we also have private sales, private rental and now a form of private shared ownership.

So, in financial year 2018, the transaction which we announced at the time was a loan to 160 units, an in financial year 2019, the transaction is around 250 units. What we're seeing in terms of the customer profile, but it's a different customer profile, to our normal profile.

So, average salaries are more like national averages, so, £26,000, £27,000, in terms of salaries. Its typically on shared ownership, running around 30% to 40% shared ownership.

And I think it's a great complement to our existing business makes, albeit, it in the overall scheme of the business, where we're planning on having completion levels of around £18,000 and that include 250 transactions is a relatively small part of that. Jessica?

Jessica White

Yeah. So, I'm just starting off with part exchange. And part exchange is a great sales tool. It is a key. And we can offer anything different in some case. And that is very important sales tool.

From my perspective, it's very important the category and monitor stock exchange and category and monitor the balance the expenditure on that. And what we are looking at on a week to week basis is the untold -- the unrevealed elements at the stock exchange that we taking in. Clearly this was with another unit

And the center of expression which is just it was just £40 million and it was exceptionally lower than that as we stand today just because of the size of where we are in the year.

So it's just something that we'll continue to category and monitor as we go forward. With regards to LSE and I will get back in. That's right there are significant facts that down in H2, I have to say because in terms of Central London Unit.

And then looking forward, to keeping the 275 member I guess earlier that's the combined number of private and affordable within. Sort of the private and will be a little bit over £300,000 can afford or substantially lower.

Chris Millington

Got you, And then so -- sorry. The point I was trying to get to on the ASP is, did you see this happening in FY 2020 all in one go and then we flat line? Or is it likely just to take a bit of time to kind of normalize back at that level.

Jessica White

The set down in Central London is happening as of right now. I mean, what –

Chris Millington

I'm sorry. I was meaning more the total ASP, Jessica. I understand, the -- what's in the land bank can take time to come through. And I just wondering, if you see that drop, all coming through in 2020 versus where we are in 2019 or it's likely to kind of phase over 2020 and 2021 maybe.

Jessica White

The land bank is --

Chris Millington

-- the 275 ASP. Yes, yes.

Jessica White

The 275 blended ASP is very representative. If we went back to the long run average, the only reason we deviated from that long run average in recent years has been Central London proportion of the mix. So with Central London falling away, that land bank ASP becomes very representative again.

Chris Millington

Okay. Understood. All right. Thanks so much for your help.

Jessica White

Thanks.

David Thomas

Thanks, Chris.

Gavin Jago

Gavin Jago

Good morning, guys. Just one area to discuss please, just with some of the modern methods of construction, just wanted you to elaborate a little bit just on the comments in the statement. And I'm kind of particular interest in kind of where the levels have been in terms of percentage over last few years? Whether it kind of includes Scotland in the timber frame? Is 20% much of a shift? And I know, is it – just small part of it, do you think this is going to be significant for the growth?

David Thomas

Gavin. Hi. Good morning. Yes.

Gavin Jago

Hi.

David Thomas

I mean, first of all I recognize that, the pace of change is not necessarily that fast, but it does include Scotland. And you got to bear in mind that Scotland has also transitioned. So our business in Scotland is now largely timber frame. But if you went back 10 years ago, our business in Scotland was using pretty much no timber frame and was very much a brick and blog business. So, we've seen a transition in Scotland that’s got almost complete with timber frame over a period of time. And we're now starting that transition in England.

The supply chain is a consideration and the extent to which the supply chain can step up and provide what's required in relation to timber frame. But we've also been using light gauge steel frame and we've had some success with that particularly on smaller apartment blocks. So that's we see as being a positive and then also large format block. So the supply chain in the U.K. is not really there for a large format block. So, we've been importing from Germany. But there is no question that large format block is a baby fast form of construction. They hope to add on site because it's fairly similar principles to small form block, but just much quicker. So we'll continue to use those and we will shortly set targets in terms of 2025 and clearly we're looking to expand utilization as we move forward to 2025.

Gavin Jago

Okay. That's really useful. Thanks very much.

David Thomas

Thanks

Glynis Johnson

Glynis Johnson

Morning. It’s just a quick one really, just wanted to get an update on interactions with government. Anything in terms of changes relative to focuses on quality, any sort of initiatives, just any kind of color that you can give us?

David Thomas

Glynis, hi. Good morning. Yeah, I mean, I’ll tell you one of the things we just highlight as a general point in terms of government is, you know, I understand that government is very focused in terms of the risk of stating the obvious, but I think what we've seen on housing is a real continued focus in terms of housing matters and, therefore, whether it be through the Secretary of State, James Brokenshire, or through the Housing Minister, Kit Malthouse. We've seen a wealth of activity.

You know James Brokenshire controlled one of our sites in March. It came out to just us for to recognize the fact that we been awarded five star 10 years in a row. But I think it underlines the importance the government are placing on quality and customer service and they've been very vocal. So you have seen a lot of media about it coming from government, despite the other challenges that they are obviously dealing with.

You've seen an announcement this morning from government in terms of cladding, so another area they are very focused on. So we find the access and focus has been really undiminished. 300,000 target is something that the government have got a real commitment to and they've said that we believe that -- they believe that the industry can get there in England by 2025. I think they recognize and Kit Malthouse himself said recently that that was a challenging target. But I think that the underlying position will be worth, it's not 2025, it will be 2026 or 2027, so they're really pushing hard for the delivery of more houses. And I think for us as a house solder that’s a great backdrop to have government saying we actually want you to increase your output as an industry by 40% or 50% over the next seven or eight years. And we're not hearing anything different from John Healey as Shadow Housing Minister that they recognize that at least 300,000 homes need to be built.

Glynis Johnson

Thank you.

David Thomas

Okay, thanks, Glynis.

We have no further questions, Mr. Thomas.

David Thomas

Okay, excellent. Thank you very much. Thanks, again, for dialing in. Thank you for your questions and we will, obviously, update you further again in July.

