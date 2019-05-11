Suzano Papel E Celulose's (SUZBY) CEO Walter Schalka on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Suzano Papel E Celulose SA ADR (OTCPK:SUZBY) Q1 2019 Earnings Conference Call May 10, 2019 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Walter Schalka – Chief Executive Officer

Leonardo Grimaldi – Paper Executive Officer

Carlos Anibal – Pulp Executive Officer

Marcelo Bacci – Financial and Investor Relations Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Thiago Lofiego – Bradesco

Leonardo Correa – BTG Pactual

Daniel Sachs – Itaú BBA

Carlos De Alba – Morgan Stanley

Renato Maruichi – Santander

Marcio Farid – JP Morgan

Juan Tavarez – Citi

Andreas Bok – UBS

Caio Ribeiro – Credit Suisse

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for waiting. Welcome to the conference call of Suzano to discuss the results for the First Quarter of 2019. Participants will be in a listen-only mode during the presentation of Mr. Walter Schalka, Chief Executive Officer; Marcelo Bacci, Financial and Investor Relations Executive Officer; Carlos Anibal, Pulp Executive Officer; and Leonardo Grimaldi, Paper Executive Officer.

Afterwards, we will begin the question-and-answer session when further instructions will be provided. [Operator Instructions] Before proceeding, please be aware that any forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs and assumptions of Suzano management and the information currently available to the company. They involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions because they relate to future events and therefore, depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. You should understand that general economic conditions, industry conditions and other operating factors could also affect the future results of Suzano and could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements.

I will hand over the call now to Mr. Schalka, who will begin. Thank you.

Walter Schalka

Good afternoon everybody. Welcome to the first quarter results conference call of Suzano. It's a pleasure to have all with us. On our side we have the participants here all of the management team except – the top management except for Carlos Anibal on the call as well. It's very clear to us that the first quarter of this year was a major opportunity for us to look for alternatives to create value for our shareholders. On the internal side, we have been working on different dimensions. We have been working on the synergies. We have been working on the opportunities that we have to align coacher of the two companies to create a new company and we will try processing systems. All of them are critical to our futures and our team is devoted to that. And the other side, it's very clear that we have a very turbulent market conditions at this point of time.

And we have been working on how to accommodate and how to create value to our shareholders on this market environment. On the results that we had this quarter, it's very that one of the top highlights that we have is that net average export price on both we have $711 this quarter. This is the line from what we’ve discussed to the market on this three months. And these allow us to have even with lower production volumes and lower sales when adjusted EBITDA per ton on both of R$1,480 on this quarter. On the paper side that perform extremely well on this squatter of 1,145. And this could allow us and support to have one operating cash flow of R$1.8 billion. Just to reinforce what have been difficult in several calls. Operating cash flow is showing how health is the situation of the company for the future even on this very turbulent market scenario. We were able to generate R$1.8 billion. This is EBITDA less CapEx sustaining.

Our financial leverage increased on dollar terms, increased on this quarter to 3.3 times. But if below – what we have been discussing on our financial policies then we do not have any problems on that. And as a very good news that I would like to share with you, we are not going to give disclosure or numbers on the quarters, but we are going to give the disclosure end of this year. But the synergies are on track and synergies are as expected on creating value to the alternative that we have on several initiatives that we are doing on the company.

Now I'm going to pass to Leonardo Grimaldi that he’s going to talk a little bit about the paper.

Leonardo Grimaldi

Thanks, Walter and good morning everyone. So let's move to Slide 4. I would like to present the results of Suzano's Paper business unit for the first quarter of 2019. The figures presented on this Slide are specific to our Paper business unit. Therefore, excluding Suzano's consumer business units results and enabling us to have a better comparison with the past quarters.

Beginning with the top-left graph, we have produced 271,000 tons during the first quarter. Given from previous periods plant maintenance down at all our paper mills were concentrated during this quarter. As a result we have produced 80,000 tonnes in the same quarter last year.

Moving on to the top-right graph, we can note that our sales in the first quarter were 22% lower than the fourth we're 2018 and 9% lower than the first Q of 2018. In face of the lower production volumes during this quarter, we have reduced our location for exports during the same period.

In Brazil despite the fact that the first quarter is seasonally lower, we have noticed a weaker than expected markets in the beginning of the year. According to the figures, recently posted by Ibá, our Pulp and Paper Association, the Brazilian domestic industry sales of printing, writing and paperwork rates have decreased 4.5% when compared to the first quarter 2018 which have decreased almost 13%.

In this challenging environment, our sales in Brazil were 3.4% lower than the same period last year. Looking at the lower right side, we can observe that our average paper prices have again moved up during the quarter. Being 2.4% higher than what they were in the last quarter of 2018 and 18% higher than the first quarter 2018.

As an additional information, our prices in Brazil also increased 4% when compared to the last quarter 2018. In international markets where we have already noticed price reduction movements in some regions of the world we were able to sustain our prices at $994 per ton, slightly higher than the 4Q 2018 due to the successful revenue management implementation.

Even with downtimes at all our paper mills in educating themselves on the lower left side of the slide, our adjusted EBITDA margins for the first Q 2018 has reached R$1,145 per ton, which is a 24% decrease in EBITDA margin when compared to the first Q 2018 and has to reach R$1,206 per ton in the last 12 months.

I would now like to invite Carlos to join us and present the results of our Pulp business unit.

Carlos Anibal

Okay, Leo and good afternoon everyone. So, let's go to Page 5 of our presentation to go over the Pulp business results. Pulp business results are revenue in Q1 2019 will amount R$4.6 billion and that is approximately a R$1.2 billion. Production amounted to 2.2 million tons for Q1 and sales were over 1.7 billion tons.

Sales volume during the period was impacted by challenged market conditions specially in China in the first two months of the year. During Q1 we concluded the following plan in maintenance shut downs.

Mucuri Line 2, Limeira and Suzano, Aracruz Line B and Aracruz Line C were restarted at the end of Q1 and we conclude that on the beginning of Q2. The next planning schedule for Q2 2019 are Aracruz Line A, - and we will start at the end of this quarter to reflect the line number two. So this is what we have in terms of planned plant shutdown for maintenance.

Talking about prices our average export price for Q1 was US$ 711 per ton, a small decline of $17 over the 17 units we aligned with in Q1 2018. And a small drop of $32 when compared to Q4 2018. So prices if you aligned in we’ll borrow from ratio policy.

Our total adjusted EBITDA for Q1 was almost R$2.5 billion and EBITDA per ton weighted R$1,480. And that was affected by lower volumes and prices. Short term market dynamics have been affected by market conditions, by marking trade restrictions, trade more and some industry related advance there in China. In Europe, the economic uncertainties have also impacted the paper consumption especially in the printer and rewinder segment.

In our view, medium and long term market demands have much changes. Demand growth should outpace supply growth in the next 2.5 or two years. As we disclosed in our last conference call, and also in our Investor Day, our growth stocks are higher than the historical levels.

Inventories increased in Q1. We foresee our inventory in much lower level when we close 2019 as we continue to manage our business minding the mid and long term market dynamics. We continue to optimize our supply chain to better serve all the markets. We produced on the needs to well serve our customers always, always taking into account our inventory level.

As far as integration efforts we have fully integrated our sales and operations teams with no effect to our customers. Our team is fully committed and motivated to create and share value with our customers moving forward.

Now we can move to Slide 6 in following page to talk about cash cost. So cash cost excluding maintenance shutdown for Q1 was BRL600 per ton, BRL16 per ton higher than Q4, due to mainly higher wood and fixed costs, which were partially offset by savings on the energy side. We expect the cash cost to grow above the trend in the [indiscernible] as a result of the significance that we have already started to capture.

Very important also to mention that in order to create more value to our shareholders, our priority we all need to consider the wood MPVs I mean the wood net present value, rather than minimize the short-term cost.

Now I’ll turn over to Marcelo Bacci to follow Slide Number 7.

Marcelo Bacci

Hello, good afternoon everyone. Before we get into Side 7, I'd like to remind you that several lines of our Q1 results are infected by the purchase price allocation effect related to the deal. On our earnings release, we analyze those effects in detail seeking to provide a better view of operational results. So I invite everyone to take a look at that analysis to have the full picture.

On Slide 7, our net-debt-to-EBITDA ratio closed the quarter at 3.3 times as a result of our volumes and also on the changes in working capital related to the increase in inventories that we had in a period. Our net debt totaled $13.8 billion. And amortization schedule has been improved in the quarter. We closed Q1 with almost R$7 billion in cash plus close to R$3 billion in standby facilities, providing us with the flexibility we need to implement our commercial strategy.

We now have 75 months of average term our debt and an average cost of 4.7% a year, which is very competitive.

Moving through Slide 8, our investment, close to R$1.4 billion in the quarter, R$1 billion of sustaining CapEx, which is in line with the senior debt we have for the year.

Moving on to Slide 6, as and off yesterday, we have set our market pulp production estimate for 2019, in a range of 9 million tons to 9.4 million tons. We will implement that, seeking to maximize the net present value in the long-term. We will preserving our high growth products and we will be managing the wood supply mix in a way that we will create the most value to the company and our shareholders and not necessarily providing the best short-term results in terms of cash costs.

The production announced will be implemented gradually throughout the year and will lead to ultra gradual reduction of our inventory levels through the end of 2019. Thank you very much.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, we will now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Thiago Lofiego, Bradesco.

Thiago Lofiego

Hi, thank you. Two questions for Carlos. Carlos, could you comment on the pickup rates you’ve been seeing on the Chinese ports, has it been evolving at the speed you had been anticipating or we've been seeing or you're seeing a slower than expected inventory reduction in China.

And the second question, how are you seeing the evolution of paper prices in Asia? And how do you see the restart of the Chenming pulp line, which we know it's an integrator aligning to graphic papers. I'm not mistaken. But how do you see that changing or impacting a pulp supplying in a dynamic in the short-term?

Carlos Anibal

Would you mind repeating your first question, the mic is not that great.

Thiago Lofiego

Sure, sure. Yes. It's just about the pickup rate at the Chinese port so what's the speed of inventory reduction in China – at the Chinese port?

Carlos Anibal

Okay. Thank you and good afternoon, Thiago. So I'm going to sure do a broader view of what’s going on in the market, but I’ll give some information very sensitive at this moment. We would not comment on any subsequent events. Okay. It's a very sensitive, some information there you are requesting us for sure. So let me give a broader picture, a broader feel about the markets.

So I think again start with from China. We're certainly the woods, sales in there is better today than it was a three or four months ago. But the macro uncertainties are still there and it has improved over the last Tuesday. Although, we know that the current seamless progress are in place the market in U.S. remain mixed. Why do I say mixed, why do I say that. On one hand, the U.S. China trade negotiators were expected to yield some positive results soon and now there was a question mark, I need you to remain to be seen what's going to happen.

So one week ago there’s something was there, negotiators would be closing the deals and now they are trying to keep that from collapsing. And adding to the question, the U.S. just announced through a tariffs on $200 billion on Chinese wood supply in 5%. On the other hand, the China still expect to have somehow we have some confidence. Nevertheless, I would say that the last step of manufacturing business and trade which is remain weak, while the renminbi appreciated a bit over the last few days or weeks.

So in China, there's an uncertainty regarding the macro scenarios and somehow that may affect our pulp markets. In Europe, the macro scenario seem to be even more challenging and it was fragile and we have several uncertainties still persist in the U.S. has been in our economy and all the markets performing well.

So when taking to account is micro backdrop, certain that impacted the pulp demand in Q1 in Europe and China. I would say that in the first two months of the year market conditions where similar what it has seen in the end of Q4 last year. We continue destocking through the supply chain.

Market conditions improved a bit. In China in March and our sales volume came in close to normal levels. In Europe the pulp market remains challenging reflecting the poor macroeconomic scenario that is flagged for. FX – feature segment [indiscernible] is about price, [indiscernible]. On Q1 we heard that producers announced have implemented price increase in China varying from 100 to ensure and there was more effective on coated paper side. In Europe despite the lackluster demand rough paper price were stable.

You need any other information chat that I can share with you?

Thiago Lofiego

Yes. No, thank you, Carlos. Just a quick follow-up. You mentioned Europe is even more challenging. Do you see a chance of prices, global pulp prices being led by Europe in the near term? Over the last couple of years we've been seeing China being the leader in terms of price note. Now that net prices are very similar and you mentioned that Europe is even more challenging, do you think that eventually this could revert and the focus will turn to Europe?

Carlos Anibal

As I said, we prefer not to give any guidance on price at this point in time, which is a very sensitive information.

Thiago Lofiego

Okay. Thank you, Carlos.

Operator

Next question comes from Leonardo Correa, BTG Pactual. You may proceed.

Leonardo Correa

Yes. Good afternoon. Hopefully everyone can hear me. If not, please interrupt me, guys. The line quality is very bad. So, hopefully you can hear me, but thank you very much for the opportunity. The first question, again for Anibal, sorry, Anibal to insist and maybe you cannot tackle this one, but still on the pulp market, right, we've been seeing a lot of volatility on pricing. And you're talking about a bit of an improvement in China over – compared to the first quarter compared to the early start of the year. However, when we look at pricing, prices continue correcting in China now to about $680. We've been seeing some transactions come even below $650. So the impression reading the news flow and following some sources is that that the direction of prices is down.

Can you just qualify if that assessment is right? I mean, are you seeing a relatively balanced market with flattish prices or are you seeing the direction still in the short-term down? So the view on the direction of the market I think would be helpful given that the range we've been seeing now is $620 to $700 for pricing in China.

In terms of – second point in terms of shipments, so you're saying that Suzano is back to relatively normalized levels of shipments into China. So I just wanted to confirm if that is – if we're back to normal, if we're maybe 10% below or any percentage level below the normal level, I think would help us understand what type of shipments we're going to see going forward.

And finally, maybe for Bacci, Marcelo, I mean, leverage has been rising slightly, right? Now that’s reaching R$54 billion. Depending on the EBITDA scenario, we could see leverage creep up to maybe above 3.5, maybe four times in a more stressed scenario. I mean, how do you view capital location in this environment and how do you view working capital management going forward. I just want to get a sense of how you're seeing balance sheet management in this scenario, which is clearly more challenging with leverage maybe above what you were anticipating before. So those are the questions. Thank you very much.

Walter Schalka

Thanks for your question. As it's said before any commercial information, right information is very sensitive at this point in time. So we would not make any comments about it. So apologize me. I can share with you some information related to the resilient producers shipping to China in Q1. So Q1 2019 and Q4 2018, shipments were reduced in 21% and Q1 2019 and Q1 2018 reduction of that 6%. More important, Q1 2019 again on Q4 2018 minus 21%.

Leonardo Correa

Okay. Anibal, if I may, can you just provide us an indication of what the inventory level at the paper mills in China is in terms of pulp price? You have been saying that they were running on the lowest level of inventories of pulp maybe in years. Is that still the information that you're gathering in China?

Carlos Anibal

Would you please repeat your question…

Leonardo Correa

In terms of paper mill inventories of pulp, you were saying in the past quarter that they were running on the lowest level of pulp inventories maybe in years. Do you still confirm that information? I mean is there any indication that the Chinese paper mills are going to start with talking pulp again in the short-term?

Carlos Anibal

Now it’s clear. The formation that we have from our sources, from our team they are in China used that customers in general are running with their pulp stocks below the normal level, between the lowest and a normal level, closer for the lower level. As far as finished products, information that we have from our customers is that they are running with a normal volume, take into accounts you better mid man we're facing right now.

Leonardo Correa

Okay. Thank you.

Carlos Anibal

Are you clear?

Leonardo Correa

Yes, thank you.

Walter Schalka

Now in regards to your other question on leverage, we had a 3.3. We have it's important to emphasize that we have no financial covenant that could be impacted by the leverage look going forward, but of course, we want to be within the limits of our financial policy, which is 3.5. We will be managing our balance sheet taking that into consideration. Their working capital looking forward I think we are going to have a reduction in working capital usages with the production estimate that we have and the sales that we expect to have, as I said before, our inventories should be going down continuously throughout the year.

And we would enables to generate more cash in the second half of this year. In terms of capital allocation, our CapEx plans for this year has been fast and it's not our intention to change, of course with the lower production, we may have a likely lower sustaining CapEx, because that's harvesting less we're going to be replanting less, but that's not going to be a very significant number in our CapEx. We have a very, very comfortable liquidity position and all amortization schedule is also very comfortable. So we are not worried about the consequences on our balance sheets of what’s going to happen throughout 2019.

Operator

Next question comes from Daniel Sachs on Itaú BBA.

Daniel Sachs

Hi, everyone. Good afternoon, thanks for taking my questions. My first question is related to the cash costs, if you could comment a bit on the expected impact from two factors. First, the reduction in production that you're forecasting, so the impact of lower fixed cost dilution. If you could give us some idea of what we could expect. And second, how we should think about the evolution of cash cost over the next maybe, couple of years considering ER remarks in terms of not necessarily prioritizing a lower cash costs in the short-term. But to prioritize higher and that present value for our shareholders.

And my second question is, in terms of prices, we are – you're likely tackling the oversupplying the market with your production cut, they should try and help to minimize this problem. But if you could at least the pecking order in terms of our ranking, in terms of what are the factors preventing recover improvement for prices. Maybe, it it's only lack of our weak demand in China and Europe. Is it low spread between softwood and hardwood? If you could comment what is playing against the recovering pulp prices that would be great. Thank you.

Walter Schalka

I was speaking, in terms of cash cost, of course we have earning with lower guidance, our fixed cost average increase in a small version, but we don't give them guidance in Plymouth cash costs for the future, but we are increasing our synergies in the industrial process naturally, then we can see the results of course in the next quarters.

Carlos Anibal

This is Carlos speaking, I'd like to share with you our view more on the medium and long-term and we believe that medium to long-term markets in mentors have not changed. As I said before, we believe that the demand growth should outpace the supply growth in the next two and half or three years. So we have a very conservative and very qualitative deal in the medium to long run.

Daniel Sachs

Okay, thank you.

Operator

The next question comes from Carlos De Alba, Morgan Stanley.

Carlos De Alba

Thank you very much. Good afternoon, everyone. So my question has to do with, as the company runs at a lower capacity utilization that everyone believe and maybe what the company was planning on doing a few months earlier. What are the mills – if you can talk about what are the operations that would be running at the lowest capacity utilization or that will be shutdown. And which ones – which I assume obviously, will be running at 100%? But if you could also highlight other mills as you see the ranking of those operations as you deploy this new guidance for production? That would be very useful.

And second, given that you have these sort system – production system and an internal cost curve. How does these new capacity utilization effect the overall cash? And particularly in light of what you said that you're trying to maximize the net present value of your forestry operations in the long-term rather than using the cash costs in the short term. And if I may squeeze another one in there. What about the level of stocks, which Suzano ended the quarter. We don't talk about the future, but we can talk about the past. Perhaps, if you can give us a guidance as to how much the amount of tonnage that you have in inventory or you held in inventory as of March 31. That would be really appreciated. Thank you very much.

Walter Schalka

Carlos, thank you very much. Schalka here, thank for the question. Going for the first two questions regarding the utilization – lower utilization capacity. We are now giving the guidance where we are going to reduce – in which plants we are going to reduce the running to be between 9 million and 9.4 million ton. But it's very clear to mention to you that our criteria is to not to minimize the cash costs in the short-term, but it's to look for to minimize the net driven value the cost long-term or to being net driven value of debt. How we are doing this? We are increasing our biological assets in several plants, since we are not harvesting and transporting to the plant and we are increasing our biological asset system in our plant.

This is going to enhance our competitiveness for the future. We understand that will accelerate the benefit of the synergies, since we are going to reduce our cash cost in a base long-term. Of course, that this is going to impact our cash cost in short-term and in fact it will be first – we decided to operate some of our plants at lower utilization rate. And this creates a situation where we have higher fixed costs, as explained by Carlos during the presentation. And this probably will have the same situation on the next quarters.

Talking a little bit about your second question that is related with this part. I would say, at this point of time, it's around 20 million tons at both, uh, we one and a half years ago – sorry one year ago, the number was around 1.5 million ton on the combined entity. We understand that three million tons is more than the society to serve our customers at this point of time.

Operator

Next question comes from Renato Maruichi, Santander.

Renato Maruichi

Hi, Walter, I have two questions. The first is regarding the global pulp demand, so considering the recovery in the menus you made throughout the year, could you elaborate how much of it is a potential increasing demand comes from inventory bureau from the pulp makers and how much is actually end demand? I'm asking that because considering that you meet the production guidance and we will not increase your own inventories. Sales, volume would have to simply increase going forward. And my second question is regarding the impacts on lower production. I imagine that you are reducing the production phase off your less efficient mill. So there's this lower production effects the capture of CNG’s on an overall basis. I mean, you're looking or you're prioritizing the net present value of the mill management. But is there any correlation between, or any relation between your production guidance and your guidance of synergies? Those would be my questions. Thank you.

Carlos Anibal

Renato, this is Carlos. Hello?

Renato Maruichi

We’re listening you. Thank you.

Carlos Anibal

Okay. Thank you. So if I understand correctly your question. That has to do with the demand for the coming years. And we believe that the demand should will over the next five years up all at 1.4, 1.5 million tons. We have not changed that forecast. Was that’s your questions?

Renato Maruichi

Yes, that's kind of, because I was actually, I would like you to breakdown, the demand that it was to me, how much of these demand would come from inventory bureau from the paper makers, especially in China and how much it really means end demand for a new market pulp?

Carlos Anibal

The demand, as I said, we’re not change, it will on be 1.4 million tons and that will be supplying by the consistent stocks and by the production for it coming months. So is that your point?

Renato Maruichi

Yes, it is. Thank you.

Walter Schalka

Renato, as well as I will talk a little bit about how we split the difference between synergies and the impact of the cash cost of lower volumes. We understand that the short term impact on the lower volumes will impact cash costs mainly on the – it’s take some cost. But we are analyzing all of them. But we are doing a lot of other structural changes on different dimensions as to reduce operational costs. On the neutral side for a site, that we understand there is sustainable along the years. And this we considered this as a synergy. We will see this probably heading about this year when we are going to split and show to you how much would be the synergies on our cash cost.

The good news, I’d like to share with you is the fact that in a sense the trend of the cash costs for the coming quarters, are going to be lower than the first quarter.

Renato Maruichi

Great. Thank you very much.

Operator

Next question comes from Marcio Farid from JP Morgan. You may proceed.

Marcio Farid

Thank you. Good morning everyone. I think most of my questions have been taken already but I just a follow-up one. A couple of quarters ago you've mentioned you the might having higher inventory is going in 2020 because the likelihood of the market is just a strong growth. But your production guidance implies a lower utilization rate and you said that, you plan to slowly, slowly just talking across for all the year, right. I'm just trying to understand if that is any change to your view to 2020, and how much lower in terms of inventors you plan to finish the year. Thank you.

Carlos Anibal

Thank you first. You did not give any guidance on our event at the end of the year, I just can say that definitely it’s going to be lower. And where are we stand today? And as I said before, we have a very positive view in the medium and long run. We have not changed our view for 2020 onwards.

Marcelo Bacci

Just to add, what Carlos said, our G&A due to change in demand, so we are seeing some short term effect of this talking with some of our customers and some minor changes in consumption in certain geographical areas, in certain specific rates. But we understand no major change on the future growth of this market that we understand, there's going to be in the ballpark number of 1.4 million tons a year of as Carlos mentioned.

And as we didn't see any structural change, it's very clear to us, that we would be able to reduce inventory throughout this year we are not giving any guidance to the end of the year. How much we are earning in terms of eventually because would be a very sensitive question that we will bring to our customers, to our competitors as well. How much would be our total sales in the next quarters that we cannot give this kind of guidance. But it's very clear that on the structural side we are extremely comfortable with the position that we have been, on the left quarters in the last conversations with all our investors.

Marcio Farid

Great. Thank you.

Operator

Next question from Juan Tavarez from Citi.

Juan Tavarez

Hi. Thank you. Good afternoon everyone. I guess my first question is on cash costs. I noticed they were on the positive side, it would been under pressure, and you mentioned in the press release about radius to the mill increasing. Can you confirm that the synergy that you're executing now, will they be reducing some of these radiuses and how do you see that in the coming quarters, in terms of the, the pace of decline and maybe just some actualization of what is the current radius on average from forest to mill. And then my second question, maybe if you can give us a little bit more clarity on these PPA charges, if you can explain a bit more on the recurring basis of this or how to think about this as a model going forward? Thank you.

Leonardo Grimaldi

This is Leonardo Barrettospeaking. In terms of cash card that we already mentioned meeting ago, we have a trend for next year in our average rating is 100, 50, 60. but it connects some a couple of years to our remaining designers, what’s the recurring now, as Walter mentioned. We are anticipated probably some thoughts, because you are preserved our forest, some regions including our average years in our forest. Then, probably, here in a couple of years will remain the same some aim. First it’s been time to arrive.

Marcelo Bacci

Hi Juan. This is Marcelo speaking. In terms of the PPA, we have two different effects here. One of them is a more or less the impact, which is the depreciation that is going to go up for a longer period of time since the depreciation and amortization of the industrial assets and also of the biological assets as long-term. But we also had on this quarter a specific effect on inventories. A part of the purchase price was allocated to the existing inventories of Fibia at the end of last year. And as we sold those inventories and we have to recognize the cost adjusted to market value of those – this alone created an effect pretax of something around R$1 billion. So, a part of the PPA effect is going to be repeated in the coming quarters. This effect on inventories it’s something that will happen this quarter and the next one – and with the next – with the normal full of inventories that we have after Q2 this effect is not going to be there anymore.

Juan Tavarez

Okay, great. Thank you.

Operator

Okay, great. Thank you. Next question from Andreas Bok, UBS.

Andreas Bok

Thank you very much. Just two quick questions from me. I’m sorry, I’ll dive in a little bit late. I’m just trying to understand the strategy. If I remember back on the last few quarters, the results calls you’ve hosted, I’ve got the sense that you felt that the pulp market was pretty solid, that it was healthy. And you’re mentioning today that the demand is recovering. You’re expecting pulp demand to grow 1.4, 1.5 million tons per year. So, I’m thinking about that and I’m thinking about the strategy of taking supply out of the market, taking one, one and a half million tons of downtime, which is equivalent to an entire year of demand. So, why take supply out if the pulp market is in fact improving and getting a lot better? That’s my first question.

And I guess my second question is, there was a bit of recent news out during the week from Vancouver Pulp Week that you’ve mentioned, obviously, you don’t have to confirm this. but as you’ve mentioned the strategy to your customers during Vancouver Pulp Week. So, I’m just wondering what’s the reaction seeing that if you take supply out of the market, it could affect to be drive all pulp prices. I’m just wondering what – how are customers reacting to this strategy of yours? Those are my two questions. Thank you very much.

Walter Schalka

Congrats. Thanks for your question. I’m going to start with the first question. I mean it’s something that we are seeing two different issues here. One thing is Suzano growth. Another one is some short-term effect on just talking to some of our customers and say, minor adjustment on consumption on certain specific rate and geographic area. We believe that the destocking of our customers create a scenario or situation, where we did the demand growth this year over the last – sorry 12 months.

I’m not going to be at the same pace and before, and this creates a situation that our venture is growing up and we understand that we do have American venture at this point of time and we’ve been – production that we are going to have in a math, none would be enough to supply over our customer needs. Then, customer needs is critical for us. We would supply all of their needs or all of their demand on the next coming month and next year as well. The second question we are not going to comment on our customers’ reaction.

Andreas Bok

All right. Thank you very much. Appreciate the response.

Operator

Next question from [indiscernible] Bank of America.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, good afternoon. All right. Just a follow-up on the questions before . the first things out there, Walter, could it be more specific here regarding the lower production this year. How these would have impacted the synergy behind this and the capture then you have for 2019 and second, how also – this prediction we do, reduction. And also, you were extended demanding. How’d you shoot that back, in fact the maintenance costs, and a third for – just maybe a try, and a follow up if you can compare if you’re out to look to provide and during the Suzano day. That has changed on-demand and I’ll surprise that we were expecting maybe, price to move up or may approve in May onwards and if you look at the point that may change since our last conversation there. Thank you.

Walter Schalka

Anthony, thank you very much for your question. It’s Walter speaking here. I would like to clarify to all of you about the differentiation between synergies and short-term impact of our lower production. We have been moving on the direction of being able to capture the synergies that we expect on the first year, just remember Rodney mentioned on the Investor Day that we expect to have on the ballpark number between BRL 800 million and BRL 900 million a year.

on synergies, but in the first year would be around 40% of that. We will hit exactly the same target for this year and we believe after three months of merger of the two entities that we would be able to reach our expectations. It’s very important. This is not going to affect the situation, where lower volumes increase a little bit our fixed costs, then we are sharing review every quarter how much would be our fixed cost variation compared with the previous quarter, but it’s very important to mention that we are talking about some structural situation with a comparatively short-term impact on our operations.

Walter Schalka

[Indiscernible] speaking what we are facing right now is a kind of more challenging macroeconomic scenario, mainly in Europe and some impact is coming from the trade war there in China, but again, we have not changed our view, medium and long-term mark from the [indiscernible] has not changed. We still have a very positive view for that, for the next 2.5 years, three years when the demand growth should out space, the supply growth.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you.

Operator

Next question from Caio Ribeiro, Credit Suisse.

Caio Ribeiro

Good afternoon everyone and thank you for the opportunity. So my first question is on the continued perspective that we're seeing for recycled fiber imports into China, continuing to be restricted, right and perhaps even trending towards euro. I just wanted to get a little bit of your perspective on how you see the market rebalancing and compensating for this lack of recycled fiber.

And then my second question is regarding CapEx figures, I know you have already provided the guidance for 2019, but I just wanted to get a sense on where you see CapEx trending in 2020 onwards and whether you see it coming down or you expect similar run rates as 2019. Thank you.

Walter Schalka

Caio, could you please repeat your question? I could not hear you very well.

Caio Ribeiro

Yes. So my first question was just on the recycled fiber import bans into China. I just wanted to get a little bit of your feeling of how you see the market compensating for this lack of recycled fiber.

Walter Schalka

Okay, clear. Thank you. Thank you for question. So last year we had a big drop on the wastepaper imports, this year Q1 2019 and Q1 2018 another drop of 15%. And here, we have heard that in China that the government is working to ban the wastepaper by let’s say 2020. So far we haven't seen over the last maybe 12 months any effects on the virgin fiber, but going to zero once they ban the wastepaper imports, we believe that we are going to see us coming back on the virgin fiber market. It is hard to quantify what that can be, but we believe we are going to be historic.

Marcelo Bacci

Caio, on your Capex question, our shipping CapEx for this year is going to be R$4 billion, in our vision we do not have a number yet for the next coming years, with that this number is going to be lower. Since we are going to have some synergies on the CapEx side as well, we will provide the information to you probably at the end of this year after our budget. But very tolerated number it is number are going to be lower than R$4 billion.

On the remaining part, expansion and modernization of our operation, and expand while our asset base in terms of [indiscernible] we'll continue to reverse and this is going to be competitive discretionary and will be depend on the situation that we have right now. Right now we have just committed CapEx for the next coming years. On the Q4, there is going to be [indiscernible] that we have. The only commitment that we have for the next coming years in terms of [indiscernible].

Caio Ribeiro

Okay, great. That's very clear. Thank you.

Operator

Next question comes from [indiscernible]

Unidentified Analyst

Hi guys. Thank you for the questions. My first question is again I don’t – because of the PPA, I don't know if I'm making the right calculations here. So please correct me if I'm wrong, but since you guys said that you had increasing sales throughout the first quarter, right? So [indiscernible] with lower sales on March at normal sales, you had said that before.

So my expectations when I looked at your receivables was for big increase in receivables because you would see receivables related to March versus normal sales, right. And I didn't see that. I actually saw receivables falling quarter-over-quarter. So my question is, did you have any amount of receivables discounted in the quarter? And how much was that, if you could disclose that to us?

And my second question is related the production guidance. My question is, when you say that your inventories are going to be lower or closer to normal at the end of the year, do you have an implied assumption that demand for pulp is going to increase or is that calculation based on current sales levels.

And lastly on strategy for Walter, please, we understand that you guys believe that this is not a structural change in demand, but my question is if you could please comment because it seems to us that it’s talking a little bit too long to recover. So let's talk hypothetically here, if it is instructional change in demand, which Suzano be willing to keep volumes low and utilization rates lower for longer, or would this strategy be a little bit different? Could you comment a little bit on that for us please. Thank you.

Marcelo Bacci

Hi, Andrews [ph] this is Marcelo speaking, on the receivable side, what happens is that after the merger we had to change a bit the way we manage the receivables because there is in some clients, especially in the biggest clients that some sort of accumulation of [indiscernible] between Suzano and Fibria. And in order to manage our credit exposure, we are selling more receivables for some specific names to be compliant with our credit policy.

So it is a fact that we have been selling more receivables [indiscernible] and that has impacted the receivable line exactly in the way that you described. For strategic reasons, we are not going to disclose exactly how much we sold of receivables in the quarter and on the coming quarters.

Walter Schalka

Sullivan thank you very much for your question related with the first question of the production guidance that we are giving to our investors, this allows you to have a better understanding our policy in terms of production for this year and forecasts the results of our company.

But [indiscernible] what you mentioned that we are going to reduce the inventories to normal levels. We just mentioned that we are going to reduce inventory from the actual level that we have right now. But we don't know this peak of this decrease in terms of inventories would depend on demand.

And talking little about the structural change, our – in terms of what would be our view for the future, if we could run with lower materialization rates for the future, this will depend – will depend if you are seeing any structural change on demand comparing with our projection and comparing with the growth that we are seeing in terms of consumption. If you see any major changes on the market for the future, perhaps we could change our policy.

And we will be following this very close on the next quarters, how we are going to proceed on that. We understand that our position is very clear, we want to create value for our shareholders and went to aim for lower volatility to our prices and to our results and to our customers as well, I think would be a positive sign for everyone.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you.

Operator

We are now closing the question-and-answer session. I will pass the call back over to the company for the closing remark.

Walter Schalka

Thank you very much for you to participate on this call. I just like to reinforce to you that our aim is always to create value for our shareholders. We have been working very diligently, internally to track the synergies out there, huge combine of operations, we are very pleased with the developments that we have right now. We understand that this short-term turbulence that we are seeing in the market did not affect our vision for the future. We continue to believe that we will keep creating value for our shareholders and we will – and our team is highly motivated and engaged to find a way and to find alternatives to do it on every day. Thank you very much. Hope you have a nice weekend and happy Mother's Day

Operator

Okay, this concludes the conference call of Suzano. Thank you very much for participating. Have a good weekend.