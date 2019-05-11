Natural Gas Prices Finish 1% Higher Friday On Production Declines And Warmer Weather In The 6-15 Day Time Frame

Strength of upper level trough out west, ridge in the east, and the placement of the active storm track will determine how much demand cuts into injection.

A cool west U.S. vs. a warm central/eastern U.S. scenario favors a return of an active (stormy) weather pattern over the central U.S. in the 6-11 day time frame.

Investment Thesis

Natural gas bulls take advantage of the upcoming warming trend cutting into injection some. Though demand is cutting into injection some, longevity and coverage of the warmth/heat are in question. Upside potential should remain limited until we see the bigger cities getting in on the warmth/heat and strong, sustained heat starts showing up in the models.

The front-month June natural gas futures contract finished Friday up 0.91% or 2.4 cents ($0.024) to $2.619. The July contract also increased 2.4 cents ($0.024) to $2.655, while the August contract added 2.2 cents ($0.022) to $2.674. Figure 1 below is a chart depicting the price trend of the front-month June contract over the past 24 hours.

Source: Investing.com

The United States Natural Gas ETF (UNG), which is the unleveraged 1x ETF that tracks the price of natural gas, finished Friday higher 1.29% at $22.71.

UNG's leveraged exposure ETFs, the VelocityShares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN (UGAZ) and the ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas ETF (BOIL), traded up 3.66% and 2.46% at $25.76 and $18.75, respectively. Meanwhile, UNG's high-beta leveraged inverse ETFs, the VelocityShares 3x Inverse Natural Gas ETN (DGAZ) and the ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas ETF (KOLD), traded lower 3.73% and 2.27% at $115.43 and $24.10, respectively.

Snow was sighted across eastern Colorado with freeze watches and warnings over the central Plains yesterday. The combination of cooling demand across the northwest U.S. and pockets of late season heating demand across the northern parts of the country and the central/southwest U.S. continues. The pattern over the next five days will feature a split-flow scenario that will allow for drier conditions across the central U.S. From a temperature perspective, cooler temperatures will be located across the central and eastern U.S. with warm temperatures over the Pacific Northwest region in the beginning part of this period. Later in the period, warmth associated with upper level ridging over the northwest U.S. will begin to shift and expand eastward into the Rockies and Plains.

In the 6-11 day time frame, a pattern shift towards a cooler west U.S. vs. warming central/eastern U.S. takes shape. Warmer-than-average temperatures will be located from the central U.S. extending to the southeast U.S. Precipitation will once again begin to ramp up in response to an upper level trough over the southwest U.S. and downstream ridging over the central/eastern U.S.

The beginning parts of the 11-15 outlook features this pattern, but models differ on ideas with the GFS keeping the pattern more amplified maintaining ridging over the central U.S. with bookend troughs on both coasts of the U.S. Meanwhile, the CMC/ECMWF flattens out the jet stream fading the warmth/heat. Figure 2 below are jet stream/upper level pattern comparisons from the 18z GFS, 12z ECMWF, and 12z CMC ensembles in the 10-16 day time frame, or from May 20 to 26.

Source: WeatherBell

Figure 3 below are temperature comparisons from the 18z GFS, 12z ECMWF, and 12z CMC ensembles of days 15-16.

Source: WeatherBell

Final Trading Thoughts

Recent declines in production via pipeline maintenance and increased demand in the 6-15 day cutting into injection incited some seasonal buying on Friday with a ~1% rally. Variables such as a return to storminess across the central U.S., coverage, intensity, and sustainability of warmth/heat over the central and eastern U.S. should keep upside limited for now. Also keep in mind that we still have the presence of a -AO/-NAO. My price range will be $2.50-2.80 for the week for the front-month June futures contract, with UNG trading between $20.00 and $25.00.

Stay Tuned For More Updates!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.