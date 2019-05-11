U.S. Hikes Tariffs On China; Agriculture Markets Finish Lower Friday

Investment Thesis

Expect risk to the downside to continue for the agricultural market as U.S.-China trade tensions escalate. Drier weather over the next seven days to support increased planting.

The U.S. July corn futures finished Friday's trading session down 0.71% to $3.5050, with the U.S. July soybean futures down 0.45% to $8.0838 and the U.S. wheat futures lower 1.31% to $4.2438. For the less volatile, unleveraged Teucrium ETF grain products, the Teucrium Corn ETF (CORN) finished down 0.14% ($0.02) to $14.68, the Teucrium Soybean Fund (SOYB) finished lower 0.21% ($0.03) to $14.43 and the Teucrium Wheat Fund (WEAT) also finished down 0.91% ($0.04) to $4.89. Figure 1 below is a price trend chart of the front-month July futures contract for soybeans over the past 24 hours.

Source: Investing.com

Figure 2 below is a price trend chart of the front-month July futures contract for wheat over the past 24 hours.

Source: Investing.com

July Chicago Soft Red Winter Wheat (SRW) futures were seen down 5 cents to $4.244, with July Kansas City Hard Red Winter Wheat (HRW) futures down 11.4 cents to $3.862, resulting in a bearish 38-cent premium of CBOT wheat to KCBT wheat. MGEX's Hard Red Spring Wheat (HRSW) July contract was down $0.002 to $5.170.

U.S. raises Chinese tariffs to 25%

On Friday, President Donald Trump raised tariffs from 10% to 25% on $250 billion in Chinese goods and products. These payments are going directly into the Treasury of the U.S. China has stated that it could be forced to retaliate. If it were to do so, it could via the dropping of U.S. Treasuries. Officials from both countries are expected to meet and continue talks in hopes of a deal. President Donald Trump has stated that there is no need to rush a deal and that talks with China continue in a very congenial manner.

This has and will continue to bring a lot of uncertainty to the global markets. It continues to apply downside pressure on the agriculture sector, soybeans in particular.

Forecast models show stronger support for a warmer pattern in the 15-day period across the central and eastern U.S.

Planting season, which has gotten off to a slow start this year, will pick up in the near term as a drier weather pattern over the next seven days will allow more time/days for farmers to get out into the fields. Towards the end of this period, in the 6-11 day time period, the weather pattern across the central U.S. turns warmer with above-average temperatures anticipated. Along with the warmer-than-normal temperatures during this time frame will be the increased risk for the pattern to turn wetter across the corn, spring wheat, and soybean belts (most notably across the western belts). By the 11-15 day period, the national weather pattern looks to take on the configuration of a cool West U.S. vs. mild/warm East U.S. Figure 3 is a map showing the seven-day accumulated precipitation forecast across the Lower 48.

Source: NOAA

Figure 4 is a map from the 12z GFS ensemble depicting a drier-than-normal (in yellow) precipitation pattern over much of the corn, wheat, and soybean production centers in the 1-7 day time frame (May 10-17).

Source: Tropical Tidbits

Figure 6 is a map from the 12z GFS ensemble depicting a normal to wetter-than-normal (in green) precipitation pattern developing over the spring wheat, western corn and soybean belts, with normal to drier-than-normal precipitation across the eastern corn/soybean belt in the 8-14 day time frame (May 17-24).

Source: Tropical Tidbits

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.