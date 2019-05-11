Good Luck, Tucows Bulls

I don't think the recent earnings report is mere bad luck, but one sign of an underperforming company.

Increasing operating expenses, penalties, and capital to cash flow are among the negative fundamental factors for this company.

Last month, in our earnings newsletter, I covered Tucows (TCX) when it was trading at $89 per share. The stock is down 25% after earnings. Luckily, we went with a short trade for earnings, which clearly paid off for those who entered:

I like to follow up on these trades because we typically see two time-sensitive prediction factors after earnings: a post-earnings gap and management sentiment change. While the gap in the chart is clearly a breakaway gap and thus not much interest for us gap traders, the change in sentiment could give us hints to where TCX will go over the next quarter. Let's run a financial lexical analysis on the earnings call to see how sentiment changed this quarter.

Sentiment Analysis

The first thing I noticed when I began running my analysis is that the text of the earnings call is much lower than average. I ran through previous calls to find the drop-off in text exactly one year ago. It seems that since Q2 2018, TCX's management simply ceased fielding questions during the earnings call and instead directed investors to e-mail questions to them.

This is not a good sign. Generally, this is done to manage investor expectations and downplay problems. One would expect that sentiment was low when TCX was fielding questions and now higher, but this is not the case.

In fact, year over year, we see a 27% drop in sentiment. That is, even with the upward bias gained by removing investor questions - many of which tend to be requests to address concerns, thereby dragging down lexical analysis scores - TCX is showing lower amounts of optimism in its sentiment. Since dropping the question-and-answer section, TCX has not shown any significant quarter-to-quarter changes in sentiment; the pre-recorded earnings calls are well-managed and present market-average sentiment scores.

In short, without investor questions, these earnings calls are not much use quarter to quarter. I would say that we should assume TCX management is more pessimistic than the average company's management because of the lack of giving immediate transparency after earnings. This is hard to argue with in light of the recent earnings report, which was objectively bad yet bundled with a pre-recorded earnings call that gave a sentiment score slightly higher than last quarter's - clearly we cannot trust the sentiment scores from these pre-recorded calls.

Still, my algorithm was able to flag some statements that showed negative sentiment. It would, nonetheless, be impossible to discuss TCX's recent quarter without some negativity, though management did seem to try. I gather after reading through the entire earnings call, noticing much downplaying of negative factors. Here are a few flagged statements:

"In our retail domains channel, we had total registrations in Q1 of approximately 420,000 versus 460,000 in the same period the prior year, with the decline coming primarily from the Enom brands."

- Nearly 10% negative growth in retail domains.

"In our Portfolio business, the first quarter saw gross margin of about $150,000, versus $700,000 for the same period last year."

- Nearly 80% negative growth in portfolios. Management claims this segment is not important, is being downsized, and is volatile. It also admits "some underperformance," without specifying the amount of negative growth that came from underperformance versus other factors.

"In the short-term category, we experienced our worst quarter of carrier penalties ever at Ting Mobile. By far."

- These penalties amounted to over $1M. This is probably of interest to many investors, but because it is related to TCX's carrier partners, investors can expect to remain in the dark, as "we have talked too much for my taste recently about our carrier relationships."

"We did feel the impact of winter in our mountain markets in Q1, slowing down both construction and customer installs. We are now delivering on that pent-up demand, and installs in particular are catching up in Q2."

- Management mentions snow and ice - factors outside its control - for Q1 declines. Placing blame outside the company is generally not good for future stock price performance. However, TCX states that it will be better prepared next winter and will see some of the lagged installs from Q1 trickle in Q2. Yet, we do not know the proportion of customers who are waiting for TCX to make installations in Q2 versus those who simply chose another provider.

"We get a fair shot at residents moving into new homes, without the encumbrance of existing contracts and early termination fees with other providers. We also have found developers to be enthusiastic marketing partners since crazy fast fiber Internet adds appeal to their properties, and the Ting brand has developed a stellar reputation in its existing footprints. Some of our markets - the Raleigh area and Charlottesville in particular - are seeing strong pipelines of new housing developments, which will drive organic serviceable address growth in these markets for years to come."

- An objectively optimistic statement, this focus on new neighborhoods gives TCX a lower barrier of entry. However, hard numbers for these new housing pipelines are not given.

"I want to just take a minute to note that our overall domains gross margin this year will be negatively impacted by our amortizing into revenue, deferred revenue that was recorded at fair value for the March 18th, 2019 Ascio Technologies, Inc. acquisition. The impact of this accounting will lower our overall adjusted EBITDA and gross margin by approximately $3 million."

- This implies that TCX will likely be seeing below-average earnings for the rest of 2019.

"Q1 was an interesting quarter in that all the negatives were anomalous short-term impacts amidst a backdrop of positive long term trends."

- This is the summary with which management wants investors to walk away.

Even without investor questions, I see enough negative sentiment hidden in this well-managed, pre-recorded earnings call. Many of the statements flagged as optimistic were vague and/or general corporate speak, such as "We also hope our towns will be surprised and delighted by a service provider like Ting that is energetic, innovative and eager to please." However, real optimism was also present in statements focusing on areas such as Forex gains and serviceable address growth.

Some Fundamental Concerns

Still, fundamentally, TCX has already hit its peak and is thus overvalued. Check out its declining cash flow and earnings:

(Source: Simply Wall St)

Cash returned on invested capital, too, has been dwindling:

(Source: Damon Verial; data from ADVFN)

The company's debt situation is also iffy:

(Source: Simply Wall St)

Though debt has decreased, it is still over 80% of the company's net worth. Moreover, operating expenses are increasing and at a rate much faster than earnings, even if you use a rolling average for the latter metric:

(Source: Simply Wall St)

The company spent a lot on buyback programs, which has artificially raised the stock price. To get an idea of how overpriced this stock is, check the price-to-earnings and price-to-book ratios. The former is 55x compared to an industry average of 31x; the latter is 12x compared to an industry average of 4.5x.

Conclusion

In short, this company has many problems. The recent earnings report only solidifies this fact. Unfortunately, without the previous transparency investors had via the question-and-answer session in earnings calls, sentiment cannot give us much information in regard to whether this current gap is likely to fill over the coming quarter.

I say give TCX another quarter before making any decisions. If management is correct in that this quarter's poor performance was just bad luck, TCX could bounce back. But as I was able to predict TCX's selloff this quarter, I don't think we are looking at bad luck, but a company underperforming.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.