AES Tiete's (AESAY) CEO Italo Freitas on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

AES Tiete SA ADR (OTCPK:AESAY) Q1 2019 Results Earnings Conference Call May 8, 2019 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Italo Freitas – Chief Executive Officer

Clarissa Sadock – Chief Financial Officer and Investor Relations Officer

Conference Call Participants

Maria Carolina Carneiro – Credit Suisse

Gabriel Francisco – XP Investment

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the conference call of AES Tiete Energia. In this conference call, we will discuss the results of the First Quarter 2019 of the company. The area of IR of AES Tiete Energia also forms that the release and the results presentation are available at the company's website at ri.aestiete.com.br. All participants are connected in listen-only mode. And then we will open the Q&A session when further instructions will then be provided. [Operator Instructions] We'd like to remind you that this conference call is being recorded, and it's also being translated via webcast with access at the Investor Relations website of the company.

On behalf of AES Tiete Energia, we'd like to clarify that any forward-looking statements made during this conference call as regards the business perspectives of the company, projections, operation and financial targets are estimates based on the current expectations. Such expectations may change due to variables such as market conditions, economic performance of the country and that of international markets.

The presentation, which will be accompanied by slides that can be seen in the webcast translation will be delivered by the CEO of the company, Mr. Italo Freitas; and by the CFO and IRO, Ms. Clarissa Sadock. At the end, the officers will be available to take any questions you might have. We would like to remind you that journalists who wish to ask a question may use the e-mail at to the press office of the company at aes.imprensa@aes.com.

I would now like to turn the call over to Mr. Italo Freitas. You may proceed, sir.

Italo Freitas

Good morning, everyone. It's a pleasure to be with you once again to discuss the results of AES Tiete Energia. With me today is our CFO and IRO, Ms. Clarissa Sadock, as well as the other directors of the company as well as our IR team.

I'm going to start from Slide number 2. It was a very interesting quarter for AES Tiete, following the three main drivers of our strategy. We are focused on growth and diversification, especially focusing on the share repurchase agreement of Alto Sertão III and the setup in this node of phase 1 of Ouroeste Complex, our Solar Complex, and following with others strategies, other drivers, the commercial excellence, where we can focus the portfolio of 70% increase up to 2023 and an increase in the average price of the hydro portfolio.

In addition as to operational excellence and when we mention this, we include all the processes involving the operation of the company. And I would like to focus our attention to the extension of our now debt in two years and the reduction in cost and increase in covenants.

Following and moving on to Slide number 3, I would like to discuss the share purchase agreement for Alto Sertão III, and this propels our strategy to diversify our portfolio, and this is a project which has some interesting characteristics. Mainly, one of the reasons would be the synergy, the operational synergy between Alto Sertão II and Alto Sertão III. Of course, we have an operation which is centralized but of all operation associated to the local operation has a synergy that is gained in terms of value. In addition, it increases our capacity to diversify our portfolio by bringing about a better, enhanced negative correlation of – with the sources of energy that we have in the balance of the company, hydro, wind and solar. And the transaction had as its basis, the FX that you can see on the slide. So we can see Phase A, which is in the preoperational phase, and it's been contracted. Phase B, which has the grid connection access and there is a connection connected to Phase A with enough capacity distribution of 305 megawatts. And considering this transaction, we have also added a pipeline that will reach 1.1 gigawatts in installed capacity in different regions, both in Bahia and in other states in Brazil.

In monetary terms, this transaction brings up to BRL 350 million for Phase A, up to BRL 90 million in the Phase B, and up to BRL 76 million for the pipeline in terms of installed capacity. Phase 1 has 438 megawatts, Phase B with 325 megawatts, and the pipeline with 1.1 gigawatts.

Moving on to Slide 4. We would like to discuss our solar projects. Here, we would like to mention the construction works of Ouroeste Complex, and its phase 1 started in testing operations since March 2019, and this testing operation phase is characterized by a plant which is connected of about 69 megawatts, and this operation is paid by spot price. So this is the Phase 1, it's already connected and it's awaiting for the completion of the testing period. There are some parts that need to be commissioned, some adjustments that need to be made. And after all this is done, we are going to start full commercial operation for Phase 1.

Phase 2 is estimated to be completed in the third quarter this year, 2019, and 43% of the construction work has already been completed. And we would like to stress that this phase is going to be 1.5 years – about 1.5 years operational before the agreed terms because we are going to use this period by offering this energy in the free market, and thus improving the return related to this project. The average price only as a reminder for the project is BRL 233.65 for the megawatt hour and EBITDA estimated is BRL 70 million, BRL 80 million per year, and the total investment is BRL 655 million.

Moving on to Slide 7. We will now discuss our main highlights for the quarter, which was the sale of 1.1 average gigawatts for the quarter, and this shows the extension of our peers of contracted energy. As you can see in the table, we have information up to 2024 with energy contracted, and we show an increase in relation to the fourth quarter of 2019. And we can see that increase has been very significant in the sales of energy, and this was basically driven by the assertiveness of our commercial team at AES Tiete.

In other calls, previous calls, we showed and we shared with you our idea of restructuring the area with more intelligence to the system and the investments that AES Tiete made to this team had its results, and this is what we can see in materialized figures. If you observe on the table, we have increased up to 2020, 1.8% of megawatt to 26.9% for 2021, 110.5% for 2022 and for 2023, 226.9%. We'd like to stress that it's not up to 2023 that we are going to have contracted energy. We have already increased contracted energy of 2024. 42% of our portfolio has already been contracted for 2024. In 2025, we have 90% of our portfolio already contracted. I wanted to share the information only up to 2023, but I would like to mention that 2024 and 2025 have already been – have already had energy contracted.

In addition to the intelligence of our team, this was also driven by the variation associated with the hydrological risk that the market has been experiencing, and our clients wish to stabilize their cash flow and how much they paid for the energy. So this is why we see this market change.

So this is the evidence we'd like to share with you, and the price increase was also very interesting. If we go back to the table, we can see the increase in prices for 2020, 2021, 2022 of – 2023 of 0.6%. This is very interesting and it impacts directly on our results.

Moving on to the next slide. With the portfolio contracted in 70% in the medium term, as additional information to the previous slide, with average price of our agreement about BRL 160. Obviously, for hydro energy, if we go – we see the table on Slide 8, we can see the hydro prices on the first line, and the wind and solar prices in the second line, about BRL 194, this would be the average price. So the contracting level, considering all the portfolio of AES Tiete of 2019 in 80%, 80% in 2020; 2021, 68%; 2022, 76%; and 2023, 68%. And this all take into consideration that we have clearance to phase out to any adverse hydrological situations we may face in the future, especially considering what we experienced this quarter when we had the very adverse situation in February where the spot price increased suddenly and it brought concern to the market to all the players. And then Clarissa can provide more details about this effect, considering the results.

I would now like to turn the call over to Ms. Clarissa Sadock, who will discuss the financial results. Thank you.

Clarissa Sadock

Thank you, Italo. Good morning, everyone. Turning now to Slide number 10, we will briefly discuss our net operating margin as well as our operating expenses, starting from the chart on the left. We can see the net margin of BRL 346 million in this quarter, $4 million above the result of the first quarter 2018. Wind and solar assets contributed with an increase of BRL 50 million, mainly due to the acquisition of Guaimbê Solar Complex, which was added to our portfolio in the second half of last year.

Talking about the hydro business. It's BRL 12 million lower than that of last year, mainly due to the different strategy that we had adopted in comparison to what we had for the previous year, our diversification strategy of our portfolio. Let's wait and see on the presentation is correct and brings complementarity and dollars to our results.

On the right side of the slide, we can see our operating expenses of BRL 82 million for the quarter. This is the sixth consecutive quarter with operating expenses at the same level even considering the company's growth in the period.

On Slide 11, I'll discuss the EBITDA and the net income. We reached BRL 264 million, BRL 5 million higher than the first quarter 2018. The main contribution to the result, as I've just said, was the addition of assets to the portfolio of our solar complex.

On the right, the net income was BRL 62 million, which is driven by the increase in the EBITDA and a reduction in the financial expenses. The drop in the financial expanses was driven by the higher volume of capitalized interest and the positive effect of hedge operations. These two reasons are associated with the growth strategy of the company.

In relation to dividends, we announced on Monday the distribution of BRL 63 million in the first quarter 2019, which amounts to a payout of 102%.

Now moving on to Slide 12, I will discuss the capital structure of the company. In the beginning of the year, we had important progress in the debt structure of the company. Last month, we refinanced BRL 2.2 billion of our debt, which is half of AES Tiete 's total debt. On the right, we can see that an important volume of maturity in the coming years have been shifted to longer terms. And with this, we can observe that in five years, we have no important maturities in this period. This made the total debt move from 3.9 to 6 years. The new funding also reduces the cost of our current portfolio and the total debt of the company had a cost of 6.8% a year. It's now with 6.2% a year. In addition to that, the new debt has a limit of covenant, which is higher now of 4.5x now, in line with our strategy of having a capital structure optimized to enable AES Tiete to grow. In short, this new debt comes with lower cost, a significant increase in the payment terms and a more flexible covenant.

I turn the call over to Italo for his final considerations. Thank you.

Italo Freitas

Now the highlights. Our three drivers for our strategy, growth and diversification, our diligence in the execution of our strategy for diversification, this shows our efforts in executing the share purchase agreement for Alto Sertão III. I would like to remind you that this agreement has some requirements still to be fulfilled, both AES Tiete and the company, which is starting the complex. And in some months, we'll have all those requirements fulfilled. All the rest shows our capacity to execution in the construction of projects. And that shows that the company has been a company with capacities to growth from the capturing new clients, constructions, operation in a world-class level and connected to the commercial excellence.

As I mentioned during the presentation, we have a well-prepared team equipped with the proper tools to access the client and therefore, bring value to the company. And then we also have more predictability of the results, and this is shown by the energy sold by our company. We also has extended the agreement terms of contract and as to operational excellence, which refers to the capacity that we have to manage the financial, as I mentioned, of the company, such as the refinancing in the amount of BRL 2.2 billion, the extension of the debt as well as the higher covenant limits. So this shows that our financial team is also prepared. After all, it's a combination of all those skills that will – or that have already transformed AES Tiete into a growth company.

So I would like to thank everyone for attending this call, and we are now going to open the Q&A session.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, we are now going to start the Q&A session. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Maria Carolina Carneiro from Credit Suisse.

Maria Carolina Carneiro

Good morning everyone. Thank you very much for the call. I have two questions. The first one is associated with Alto Sertão III. Obviously, you still haven't been able to complete the acquisition. I understand you're waiting for the fulfillment of the precedent conditions, but you have already announced that you're going to issue a covenant. We are going to have a covenant of 4.5x. Do you believe that up to the end of the year, with the completion of the acquisition, you will have been able to equate all the funding for this acquisition? Or do you believe that we still need other additional measures so that we can have 100% of the funding addressed to the completion of the acquisition? And if you could provide more detail after the acquisition, how do you intend to develop Phase B so that we can understand how this is going to impact your CapEx. So all these would be very interesting, and these are my questions.

Italo Freitas

Maria Carolina, I'm going to ask Clarissa to answer your question – the first part of your question, and then I will answer the second one.

Clarissa Sadock

Good morning, Carolina. As Italo has already mentioned, we have been working on the precedent conditions that may lead – may take we don't know how long. Together with that, we are working on the ideal capital structure to the company should this acquisition actually materialize. We still do not have an exact decision to share with you at this time around, but as soon as we have something more material, we will announce. We have made progress in the debt structure of the company and this is something very significant to us, and that's why we focus on this, this quarter. We are working on the final decision, and the precedent conditions are very important so that we can have this final decision.

Italo Freitas

As to the phase B, this is Italo speaking. We purchased the package or we are about to purchase the package. And this is a project that has all the conditions to have, the proper distribution. All the structure is nearly ready. We're analyzing what are the possibilities to offer this project in the market – in the free market, whichever. We are still studying all those possibilities.

Maria Carolina Carneiro

Okay, thank you very much.

Operator

Your next question comes from [indiscernible] XP Investment. Your line is open. You may proceed.

Gabriel Francisco

Well, this is Gabriel Francisco speaking, in fact, of XP Investment. Thank you very much for taking my question. In fact, it's an addition Carol's question. Should the company be successful in extending the covenant to the – its debt, so – and that means it would be the preferred pathway for the company. And my second question is the following. As for cash management, could there be a next station or a delay in the part B of Alto Sertão III? Part B, could it be delayed?

Italo Freitas

Thank you, Gabriel. Well, that is always an option to have the lowest cost, and we are going to prioritize accordingly. The timing is very important in the process. Why is that? Today, we have assets, which are starting to be operational and throughout time, it will generate more EBITDA and will start to generate cash. Our asset has free cash generation, which is quite significant. If it's free cash or our own cash, these are all sources of resources. And they will be used mainly and this will be evaluated in relation to the return of the project. Okay?

Gabriel Francisco

Okay. Perfect. Yes, it was clear, but I just have an additional question. It can be a reduction, a specific reduction in the practice of dividends. Is this under discussion?

Clarissa Sadock

As I said, we are still considering the best alternative. At present, we do not intend to change our practice of payment or payout, which is done on a quarterly basis.

Gabriel Francisco

Perfect, Clarissa. Thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] If there are no further questions, I would like to turn the call back to Mr. Italo Freitas for his final remarks.

Italo Freitas

Thank you, everyone. Thank you – I thank all of the team for making this call happen. Thank you, all the participants. The final message is that the company is in a new phase, and we are showing that we are a company that is now restructured and ready to grow, with a focus on new technologies and renewable energy. So all those changes that have been made up to 2016 shows how the company has prepared for this new phase.

I would like to thank everyone for attending this call, and we will see you in next quarter in the next call. Thank you. Have a good day.

Operator

The conference call of AES Tiete Energia has come to an end. We would like to thank everyone's participation, and have a good day.