Cronos Group Deserves Another Chance

Due to the timing of its investment from Altria, Cronos is only just getting started on growth, so it's unfair to judge it too harshly now.

Investors holding shares of Cronos Group (CRON) on May 9th are unlikely to have had a good day. In response to what the market perceived as lackluster performance for its latest quarter, shares of the cannabis firm (one of the larger players on the market at that) took a beating, closing down 8.9% for the day. On the whole, growth from the firm was strong, but not quite what the market banked on. What's more, while pricing firmed during the quarter compared to the same time last year, the company is still not doing so well, and at a time when the market expects sales to vault to the moon, it's clear Cronos just came up short. Despite all of this, while it may be tempting to run, recent developments taking effect do give cause for optimism and investors would be wise to consider giving the business a few more quarters to really jumpstart growth before they throw in the towel.

Let's look at the bad

Following the legalization of cannabis for recreational purposes in October of last year, investors in this space expect (perhaps demand) strong growth and they are willing to reward handsomely for it. Normally speaking, if a firm were to see sales more than double over the course of a year, that would be a cause for celebration, but even a doubling of sales is not enough to justify the high premiums being paid for many of these firms. Cronos is no exception.

You see, in the first quarter of the company's 2019 fiscal year, the first complete quarter of recreational cannabis legalization, kg (kilograms) sold came out to 1,111. This was comfortably more than double the 501 kg sold the same time in 2018 for the business. It was also 7% higher than the 1,040 kg sold just one quarter earlier. As a result of this, net revenue for Cronos also rose nicely, climbing from C$2.95 million in the first quarter of 2018 to C$6.47 million in the first quarter this year. During this period of growth, it's expected for the company to focus on growing sales as much as possible, even if it means a lack of profitability, so it was probably no surprise when EBITDA totaled -C$8.95 million, down from -C$1.50 million a year earlier, but such weak sales growth compared to peers is simply not acceptable.

In its latest quarter for which data is available, for comparison's sake, Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) saw the volume of its cannabis sales skyrocket to 10,102 kg, up more than four times over the 2,330 seen the same quarter a year earlier. Aurora Cannabis (ACB), another major player in the space, saw its volumes climb even faster, rising to 6,999 kg in its latest quarter from the 1,162 kg reported the same quarter of 2018, and up from the 2,076 kg seen just one quarter ago. Tilray (TLRY), which is still a sizable player, but not the largest, saw its volumes rise 114.2% from 3,024 kg to 6,478 kg year-over-year. This is more in line with what Cronos reported, but during a period where sales growth is all that's being priced into a company, being one of the top two or three players is what matters most since those will be the firms to most easily establish widespread brand recognition to accomplish economies of scale.

It wasn't just sales volumes or revenue that fell toward the weak end for Cronos, it was the firm's pricing. Per gram, the company generated net revenue of C$5.73. This is up modestly from the C$5.67 per gram seen a year earlier, but it's well below the C$7.33 generated by Canopy (C$6.96 per gram for recreational alone), the C$6.23 per gram generated by Aurora for its dried cannabis (or $10 per gram for its extracts) or the C$8.59 per gram seen by Tilray. This could be due to a desire by management to undercut the competition (though with so little produced, this is unlikely the case), or it could be driven by any number of factors like quality differences or competitive issues.

It is worth mentioning that, while those negatives hurt Cronos during the quarter, the company did see some improvement on its cost of goods sold on a per-gram basis. During the quarter, Cronos saw its costs come in at C$2.69 per gram. This was down some from the C$3.13 per gram seen the same quarter of its 2018 fiscal year. As management grows production, costs should continue to improve, giving the business a greater ability to generate positive EBITDA and, eventually, positive earnings.

Why Cronos deserves a chance

Unlike Canopy, which has been rapidly deploying capital aimed toward growth, capital it received from Constellation Brands (STZ), and unlike Aurora, which has been able to use various strategic cash raises and equity deals to make big moves in this space (both Canopy and Aurora growing on a global scale), Cronos is lagging a bit behind on its ability to expand. This is because it was only in March of this year (the same month the quarter ended) that the firm closed a C$2.4 billion investment from Altria (MO). In addition, during March, the firm also managed to complete the sale of its roughly 19% interest in Whistler Medical Marijuana Corporation to Aurora in exchange for what became C$25.6 million, plus contingencies currently estimated at C$7.6 million.

As a result of these transactions, Cronos now is in a position that few in the industry enjoy. It had, at the end of the quarter, C$2.42 billion in cash and cash equivalents. This will give management the opportunity to deploy sufficient cash aimed at buying up smaller peers and/or expanding organically through various growing and R&D facilities throughout Canada and in other parts of the world where cannabis has at least some degree of legality.

Takeaway

At first glance, when compared to its peers, I can understand why the market may have been unhappy with Cronos regarding its quarterly results. That said, while strong growth is needed to justify billion-dollar-plus valuations in this space, the timing of the business's cash injection means that it is only ready, just now, to make the investments needed to see the kind of growth its rivals have been capable of. Because of this, I do believe some degree of patience is warranted, likely a couple of quarters worth, before investors fear too much.

Crude Value Insights offers you an investing service and community focused on oil and natural gas. We focus on cash flow and the companies that generate it, leading to value and growth prospects with real potential. Subscribers get to use a 50+ stock model account, in-depth cash flow analyses of E&P firms, and live chat discussion of the sector. Sign up today for your two-week free trial and get a new lease on oil & gas!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.