Mayville Engineering: Soft Start, Where To Go From Here?

Recognising that this is a tricky industry, with other peers seeing tough times as of recent, I am waiting to learn more on the business.

I am somewhat surprised given the relative solid earnings power of the business and thus low current valuation.

Mayville Engineering (MEC) has gone public in an IPO which has seen tepid demand, and investors shy away from the entire and wider automotive supplier segment these days. Rapid changes in the building process of cars, concerns about the cycle and high required capital spending to survive amidst technological changes make it a very tricky area to operate and thus also to invest in.

While the valuation looks compelling, I note that valuations at large in the sector are low as I am waiting to learn more about the business and its earnings power in the coming quarters before potentially jumping on board.

The Business

Mayville Engineering describes itself as a value-added manufacturing partner which provides tooling, prototyping, fabrication, coating, assembly and components. Customers of Mayville operate in a wide range of markets, including commercial vehicles, heavy-weight vehicles, power sports, agriculture, military and other markets.

The company focuses heavily on long-term relationships with key customers as it makes things simple for clients by providing a one-stop solution. The company was founded back in 1945 and ever since has steadily grown its operations. It has relationships with key OEMs including John Deere (NYSE:DE) (for over 40 years already) which represents some $90 million in sales each year. The company furthermore touts the rapidly improving relationship with Volvo (OTCPK:VOLVY).

MEC serves its customers through 21 strategically located facilities in the US in which it has manufacturing capacity, notably in the central part of the country, so it is located close to its major end customers.

The IPO And Valuation Talks

Mayville aimed to sell 6.25 million shares in a price range of $19-21 per share, as demand for shares has been lacklustre. Final pricing was set at just $17 per share, implying that gross proceeds amount to $106 million.

The 19.7 million shares outstanding hereby are valued at $335 million. With shares having fallen to $16.50 on their opening day, equity valuations have dropped to $325 million. With a net debt load of $170 million ahead of the offering and assuming $100 million in net proceeds, the business is valued at around $400 million if net debt is included.

The company has seen reasonable growth. In the year of 2017, sales amounted to $313 million as operating earnings just topped the $9 million mark. Sales grew to $355 million last year as operating profits improved rather spectacularly to $22 million. The company reported an adjusted EBITDA number double that amount at $44 million for a leverage ratio at about 1.6 times.

The numbers require some additional comments as the company announced an acquisition in December of 2018. The company acquired Defiance Metal Products in a $115 million deal, although earn-outs could boost the deal tag to $125 million. The company furthermore reported pro-forma numbers as if this deal closed on January 1 of 2018 already. If we look at these numbers, sales are seen at $524 million as operating earnings improve to $28 million. Adjusted EBITDA furthermore improves to $57 million, reducing leverage ratios further to 1.2 times.

Assuming a 5% cost on net debt, I peg interest costs at around $4 million a year. With operating profits amounting to $28 million, I pet earnings before taxes at $24 million. With a 25% tax rate, I see net earnings at $18 million, or roughly $0.90 per share. With shares trading at $16.50, this implies that shares trade at a market multiple which seems fair given that despite diversification in end markets, this remains a cyclical company of course.

The company sees first-quarter sales for the year of 2019 come in at around $141-145 million. The 64% growth rate, at the midpoint of the range, is largely driven by the deal for DMP as organic sales are seen up around 7%. Adjusted EBITDA is seen around $17 million, with adjusted EBIT seen at $9 million. If we can annualise these numbers, I peg EBIT at $36 million for net earnings of $24 million. If that is realistic, earnings come in around $1.20 per share, which suggests that multiples are very modest based on 2019's earnings power.

Why So Cautious?

Forward multiples on the company are not very high, yet we have to recognise that this is a cyclical business with low margins as well as reliance on a number of large customers. Note that the four largest customers: Deere, Volvo, Honda (NYSE:HMC) and Paccar (NASDAQ:PCAR) make up more than half of sales, so risks of losing a customer is substantial.

Furthermore, customers do not have long-term commitments as free trade barriers and tariffs could certainly cause a big impact on the business. While debt is not very high, it could rapidly increase if earnings are pressured and could become a problem at such a point in time.

Thus I would like to give the company a prominent space on my watchlist as I like the reasonable forward earnings multiples and expectations, yet recognise that this is not a business which automatically deserves a valuation which is in line with that of the entire market.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.