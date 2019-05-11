Just Because Warren Buffett Owns American Express Doesn't Mean You Should

Whether you are looking for dividends or capital gains, American Express doesn't match up well with various members of a peer group that includes Visa, Mastercard, and Discover.

However, the parallel between these two parties was driven in part by uncommon circumstances that created lucrative investment opportunities especially for Buffett and Berkshire.

As one of the most famous and successful investors of the modern era, Warren Buffett is looked up to by many retail investors. Buffett has amassed a fortune over the decades by holding positions in simple, high-quality businesses both personally and through his holding company Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B). One of Buffett's most significant early investments is lender and credit card company American Express (AXP). The appeal of American Express is centered around a profitable business model, people's propensity to borrow money, and a highly recognized brand name. However, just because Warren Buffett owns American Express doesn't mean that you need to in order to see wealth-generating returns over time. In fact, we like what other players in the charge/payment technology space offer over American Express. This includes Visa (V), Mastercard (MA), and Discover (DFS). We outline below where these alternatives stack up against American Express depending on whether you are a dividend focused investor, or care more about capital gains.

Buffett's History With AMEX Includes Fine Print

Warren Buffett's investing relationship with American Express began in the early 1960s when the now infamous salad oil scandal took place. The salad oil scandal involved vast amounts of salad oil being used as collateral for large loans from financial institutions including American Express, which was a joint-stock company at the time. When it had been discovered that the salad oil inventories were fraudulent - achieved by topping off water filled drums with salad oil (oil floats, so it appeared to inspectors that the drums were legitimately filled with oil) - the possibility of severe financial losses to American Express created an investment opportunity that Warren Buffett bet big on. Warren Buffett ended up profiting nicely, a couple of years later.

Warren Buffett later circled back with American Express via his holding company Berkshire Hathaway in 1991. American Express was again in trouble, and was looking for capital. Berkshire injected $300 million into the company in exchange for preferred stock that paid dividends yielding 8.5%. By 1995, Berkshire had continued to add common stock to its initial investment (which was converted to common stock in 1994) to the point that Berkshire owned approximately 10% of American Express. That ownership interest remains today, where American Express is one of Berkshire's oldest and largest positions.

There are a few caveats to be aware of here. First, it's not like Buffett randomly invested in American Express because he liked the business model. Obviously he would have to have liked the business to hold an investment over the years, but the reality is that Warren Buffett capitalized on extraordinary circumstances that created an uncommonly favorable investment opportunity. This is important to remember. In addition, American Express was a little more unique decades ago. Competitors Visa, Mastercard, and Discover didn't become publicly traded entities until decades later. With these alternatives now available to investors, we look at how these companies stack up based on your investment goals.

Dividend Income & Growth

While investing is a deeply personal area with various combinations of individual goals and resources, there are a few main classifications of investors. The first being those that use dividends as a compass for their investment decisions. This may mean maximizing income, or dividends that grow rapidly.

In the case of income generation, this really isn't an ideal sector for this purpose. All four stocks offer dividend yields that don't even match what investors can get from 10-year US Treasuries. American Express does offer the second highest yield of the group at 1.30%, although it's a distant second place to Discover.

Source: YCharts

If your goal is to grow your yield on cost over time, the table sort of turns a bit in your favor. All four companies offer robust, inflation-beating dividend growth. American Express is the laggard of this group, but its five-year CAGR of 10% is nothing to sneeze at.

Source: YCharts

Each company has a very low payout ratio, all under 20% of cash flows. Discover and American Express have payout ratios below 10%.

Source: YCharts

American Express represents a sort of middle ground in the peer group as far as dividends go. Its yield is nothing to get excited about, and there are higher growth options available in Visa and Mastercard. The most well-rounded dividend growth stock in the group is Discover with the highest yield, second highest growth rate, and lowest payout ratio of the four.

Earnings Growth

The other end of the investor spectrum are those emphasizing capital gains. While each company is a large-cap entity with Discover representing the runt of the litter at a $25 billion market cap, each company has tracked a different growth trajectory over the past five years.

Five-year average EPS growth rate (data from Morningstar):

American Express: 10.14%

Visa: 18.43%

Mastercard: 16.95%

Discover: 9.45%

The difference in EPS growth between Visa/Mastercard and Discover/American Express is driven by a couple of differences. First, the business models are different. While each of the four offers payment processing, Discover and American Express are also lenders versus Visa/Mastercard that strictly process transactions and collect merchant fees.

While lending money is traditionally a very lucrative businesses, the added risk of carrying those assets on their balance sheet is something to consider. Companies such as Visa and Mastercard run much less capital-intensive models. Additionally, Visa and Mastercard are share leaders by large margins in the payment card space. If you exclude UnionPay which is owned by China, Visa's global market share jumps to 36%, and Mastercard's to 27%.

Source: Payments Cards & Mobile

This share has enabled them to capture large swaths of growth as the world continues to slowly shift towards non-cash transactions. Transaction volume for both Mastercard and Visa continues to grow at solid rates, with growth in the high-single-digit to low-single-digit range every quarter.

Source: YCharts

It helps explain why Visa and Mastercard have outperformed the market over the past five years, while both Discover and American Express have lagged over the same time frame.

These patterns aren't expected to change much in the immediate future. When we compare analyst consensus growth estimates for the next five years, the current patterns project to continue with the exception that Discover is expected to accelerate growth, and Visa is projected to slow some.

Analyst consensus estimated five-year EPS growth rate:

American Express: 9.10%

Visa: 15.74%

Mastercard: 19.30%

Discover: 12.59%

Given that American Express is forecasted to grow the slowest moving forward (American Express also lost a valuable partnership in 2015 with Costco (COST) which saw 10% of AMEX cards co-branded as Costco cards - Visa swooped in and replaced them), it's difficult to establish an argument in favor of American Express over the field in terms of growth prospects.

Wrapping Up

Berkshire Hathaway's large position in American Express and Buffett's public praise for the credit card company consistently put it on the radar of retail investors. However it's important to remember that these events were at least partially influenced by uncommon circumstances that are simply not present today. Furthermore, American Express is now one company among a powerful group of four that each offer strong positive traits to investors. When you look at the field now, it becomes clear that there are better companies available to invest in regardless of your specific goals.

