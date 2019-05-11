Starbucks Is Now Too Expensive

I would expect significantly higher rates of revenue and operating income growth in China to justify entry into this stock.

However, a bigger concern for me would be moderating of growth in China.

Starbucks Corporation now looks to be too expensive based on its P/E ratio.

Investment Thesis: Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) is too expensive on a P/E basis at this point in time. Higher revenue and operating income growth in China is necessary for further growth at this point.

Last month, I pointed out that while Starbucks is somewhat of a risky investment at this point in time, the company is ultimately moving its business model in the right way, and we could expect further gains going forward.

Recent earnings performance has certainly supported my previous claim, with the company having grown both GAAP and non-GAAP earnings by 13% over the prior year (GAAP EPS = $0.53, and non-GAAP EPS = $0.60).

Through 2018, the company's P/E ratio growth of 42% was slightly outpaced by 49% growth in normalised diluted EPS, indicating that both price and earnings were growing in tandem for this company.

Source: YCharts

However, we can see that over the past year, growth in the company's P/E ratio has vastly outpaced earnings growth, with normalised diluted EPS only growing by over 4% in the past year:

Source: YCharts

In this regard, while quarterly earnings growth has been impressive, earnings growth does not appear to be keeping up with that of price.

Moreover, the return on Starbucks has also been far higher than that of the S&P 500 in the past nine months:

Source: Investing.com

We also see that the P/E ratio itself is currently trading near its highest level in three years:

Source: YCharts.com

To put into context whether the stock ultimately remains a worthwhile investment at this point in time, I would like to revisit the company's recent performance in China. I have argued that while China represents a highly valuable source of future growth for the company, intensifying competition from domestic sources could place strain on Starbucks' performance in this regard.

When we examine growth in net revenues for the China/Asia Pacific market in the past year, growth of 8.7% was recorded, along with 13% in operating income.

Source: Starbucks Q2 Fiscal 2019 Results

However, when we examine performance for the previous year, we see that growth in net revenues was far higher at 54.3%.

Source: Starbucks Q2 Fiscal 2018 Results

To the company's credit, the cost of sales and operating expenses in the past year have also been much lower than that of the previous - which is a good sign as it indicates that SBUX is still generating similar levels of operating income without having to incur large costs in the process.

That said, the fact that the drop in costs has also been accompanied by a significant drop in revenues is not a good sign. Starbucks has placed a high degree of capital investment into expanding in China, and what we should now be seeing are greater economies of scale - whereby costs are falling but revenue continues to grow robustly. 8.7% growth in net revenues would be impressive if we were talking about a developed market such as the United States, but is honestly quite mediocre for China - especially when one considers the lengths the company has gone to in order to expand into this market.

In this light, the concern for me as an investor is not necessarily whether the stock is too expensive (although I do think that is the case right now), but whether growth in China will be more robust going forward. As I have stated previously, growth in North America and EMEA has moderated strongly, and the company is significantly dependent on the Chinese market to make up for this. I would expect to see significantly higher growth for both revenues and operating income in China in the next earnings report to justify an entry into this stock. I'll continue to hold for the time being - but will be keeping my eye on the company's subsequent performance in China.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SBUX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Additional disclosure: This article is written on an "as is" basis and without warranty. The content represents my opinion only and in no way constitutes professional investment advice. It is the responsibility of the reader to conduct their due diligence and seek investment advice from a licensed professional before making any investment decisions.