Dividend Champion Spotlight: Telephone And Data Systems, Inc.

This article is part of a series that will put a spotlight on "Dividend Champions" and the fundamentals behind their success.

The valuation is much too steep, which is head-scratching considering the stock's poor performance track record. We would simply rather own a major carrier over TDS.

The company does maintain strong financial discipline leaving a large margin of safety for the dividend. We expect TDS to continue to grow its payout.

The business has similar traits to that of a major telecom such as AT&T, but the company's smaller scale results in lagging operational performance in generating cash flow.

Those familiar with our spotlight series - articles that dive into the various companies with 25-year streaks (or longer) of increasing dividend payments - know that we have touched on telecommunication companies. When covering behemoth AT&T (NYSE:T), we outlined how the telecommunications industry is largely isolated from competition because the capital intensive nature of the industry makes it difficult for competitors to get off of the ground. Today's spotlight touches on a minor player in that space, with just a $3.66 billion market cap in Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS). The business model is similar to its much larger peer, and TDS has managed to raise its dividend each of the past 45 years. We explore this relatively unknown telecommunications to see if its smaller size offers upside for investors.

Telephone and Data Systems is a telecommunications company that offers wireless, cable, wireline broadband, TV and voice services to its customer base. The company has been around since 1968, and is based in Chicago, IL. The company operates in three business segments: US Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company generates more than $5 billion in annual revenue, and services approximately 6 million customers across the United States.

Performance Overview

Source: YCharts

As a telecommunications company, the business functions a little differently than most companies we analyze. Therefore, we need to adjust the format of our analysis. Telecom businesses are low growth and extremely capital intensive. Immense amounts of money are invested into CAPEX as the business needs to consistently build cell towers, run cable, and other infrastructure to either expand its reach or upgrade to modern technologies and competitive service speeds.

When we look at the business, we need to keep this in mind. Cash flows become very important. While the telecom business requires massive capital investments, the business reciprocates by generating massive amounts of cash from its operations. TDS generated $1.13 billion from its $5.14 billion in total revenues, a conversion rate of 21.9%. Of that, approximately $195 million ended up as free cash flow, a conversion rate of 3.8%. This is a much lower conversion rate than a larger player such as AT&T (conversion rate of 13% over past year), a sign that Telephone and Data Systems lacks the scale advantages that a larger telecom like AT&T possesses. Unfortunately, the company's free cash flow peaked in 2010 and hasn't reached these levels since then.

Fortunately, TDS maintains a pretty strong balance sheet which takes some of that financial pressure off of the company.

Source: YCharts

Telephone and Data Systems currently has a cash pile of $959 million, which is enough to pay cash for its full year of projected CAPEX estimated in the $625-725 million range. The company's $2.43 billion in total debt leaves the balance sheet leveraged at 1.87X EBITDA. This is very manageable, below our 2.5X EBITDA "warning sign" threshold that a company is beginning to take on too much debt.

Dividend Outlook

TDS is relatively unknown, but it's a long-time member of the "Dividend Champion" club. Management has increased the dividend for each of the past 45 years. The dividend totals an annual sum to shareholders of $0.66 per share, spread across quarterly payments. While telecom stocks are generally high yielding, TDS currently yields just 2.05%, which falls short of peers such as AT&T (yielding 6.71%) and Verizon (NYSE:VZ) (yielding 4.27%). The yield is also surpassed by 10-year US Treasuries that currently offer a yield of 2.46%.

Source: YCharts

The dividend grows modestly, at a CAGR of 4.6% over the past decade. This is still enough to outpace inflation. The dividend is very well funded, consuming just 37.44% of cash flow. This leaves plenty of cash left over for the company to invest in infrastructure and growth. We expect the payout ratio to remain relatively tame moving forward. The low growth nature of this business implies that future dividend growth will remain in the low-mid-single-digit range.

Growth Opportunities & Risks

TDS is in a tough competitive position considering its standing in the industry, and large gap in size between the major players and itself. Its services (under the US Cellular name in the wireless industry) are a value offering as they cannot compete head on with major players on network coverage and quality. This limits pricing power as the wireless field is already ruthlessly price competitive, and you don't want to push consumers to the major carriers.

The company's best growth opportunities are in fiber optic based services such as broadband, which is a more fragmented market. This is where the company is putting the majority of its CAPEX in 2019.

Source: Telephone & Data Systems, Inc.

As a telecom company, there isn't so much risk in TDS; rather it's simply more a case that the company lacks upside. It's far too small to compete with major players, but as a regional carrier, it's able to service the customer niche it has carved out for itself. TDS is financially well managed, and has staying power, but truly expanding the footprint of the company would be difficult.

Valuation

With shares trading at almost $32 per share, the stock is currently in the middle of its 52-week range.

Source: YCharts

Analysts are projecting the company's full 2019 earnings per share to come in at approximately $1.02. This places the stock at an earnings multiple of 31X, a hefty 32% premium to the stock's 10-year median PE ratio of 23.53X. It's difficult to justify such a multiple when the business has grown EPS at a CAGR of 4.74% over the past decade. Especially when you consider that industry leader AT&T currently trades at less than 9X earnings (even factoring in the debt). That is ridiculous. Verizon also trades at a discount to Telephone and Data Systems at 12X its full-year estimates.

Despite such a high median earnings multiple over the past decade, we wouldn't even think about owning shares at more than 10X earnings. This would assign a target price of $10.20 to the stock. It's difficult to see the stock dropping this far, making it a company we will likely never own a piece of.

Wrapping Up

Not to sound too dismissive, but it's difficult to find "the point" of a company such as Telephone and Data Systems from an investment standpoint. Investors looking for stronger market footprints or larger dividend yields need only look at a major carrier company such as AT&T or Verizon. It's also a head-scratcher why the stock has traded at such a strong earnings multiple over the years. The business doesn't grow very fast, and it's not like the stock has outperformed.

Source: YCharts

Over the past decade, TDS has vastly lagged behind AT&T and Verizon in total returns. We will remain on the sidelines indefinitely when it comes to this dividend champion.

If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on our latest research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.