Altice Europe N.V. (ALVVF) CEO Alain Weill on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Vincent Maulay - Head of IR

Alain Weill - CEO

Dennis Okhuijsen - Former VP, Advisor & Executive Director

Malo Corbin - CFO

Patrick Drahi - President of the Board

Robert Grindle - Deutsche Bank

Andrew Beale - Arete Research

Andrew Lee - Goldman Sachs

Jakob Bluestone - Credit Suisse

Frederic Boulan - Bank of America

Emmet Kelly - Morgan Stanley

Nicolas Cote-Colisson - HSBC

Vivek Khanna - Deutsche Bank

At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Altice Europe Q1 2019 Results Conference Call.

Vincent Maulay

Hello, everyone, and welcome to Altice Europe Q1 2019 earnings call. This is Vincent Maulay, Head of IR. With us today our founder, Patrick Drahi, our CEO, Alain Weill; our CFO, Malo Corbin; and Dennis Okhuijsen. We will take you through the presentation.

Today's presentation may contain forward-looking statements. Please read the legal disclaimer on Page 2 of this presentation. The slides are available on the company's website and a replay of this call will be available for the next month. And with that, it's my pleasure to hand over to Patrick.

Patrick Drahi

Thank you, Vincent. Good morning, good afternoon, everybody. Thank you for the analysts and all the partners on the line. I think this is my first call since IPO. So I'm very happy to be with you especially because we have good numbers for us for our company, and we had a great first quarter. The year is going to be, I think, very good.

So we had -- Q1 financials are in line with our expectation and consistent with our guidance, which today I'm super confident that we will deliver. We had benefited this quarter financially not only on the KPIs from the fantastic turnaround that we initiated at the end of 2017 that materialized in 2018 by significantly promoting KPIs that are generating now just from the start and even more at the end of this year and continuing the year. Strong growth in EBITDA and the first time growth in revenue.

To start, with France, we report growth of 0.1% excluding VAT in the first quarter and the significantly improved EBITDA with plus 9.7% in the first quarter. And this is coming from the better KPI that we generated last year and that we continued to improve this year.

Lower churn, better quality of service which means that less costs to return customer, less costs to respond to customers. And remember, our company is on a pure variable model which means that when the costs go down, everything go down.

This is the best EBITDA that we report since the acquisition of SFR. And this is just the beginning. On the other silo, Altice International also turned positive for the first quarter with 2% growth year-on-year with notably Portugal returning to growth which is something that we all expected since the acquisition of Portugal Telecom. Teads is also going very strongly. Dominican Republic is growing. And Israel will come back soon.

The turnaround of Altice Europe, which we started around 18 months ago with new management team is, therefore, materializing. We have delivered huge subscriber growth last year in all our geographies, and we continue the same this year.

We have made and we continue to make big investments in fixed and mobile. And as we improve our customer care, we see material reduction of our costs throughout the business.

And again, what I said, as all our costs are variable because we subcontract our call center, we subcontract our technical services, and half of our shops are also subcontracted. It means that once the business cost is reduced, we have significant impact on EBITDA. And this is not the case for many of our competitors.

So today, with these numbers in Q1, which are even better than the trend that we published last week for the refinancing. I feel super confident to deliver the 2019 guidance for the group and notably in France. And before I leave, Malo, our CFO, together with my friend, Dennis, to take you through the European business figure, I would like to congratulate and thank all our employees for their commitments and their loyalty, their commitment, which is at the highest point in our strategy over last 10 years, to deliver the best results since the IPO.

And notably my friend, the Chief Operating Officer, Armando, who is supervising all our operations and also our people in France led by Alain, our people in Portugal led by Alexander who is doing a fantastic job, Ana Figueiredo, our new head of Dominican Republic, which has been moved from Portugal to DR and which is delivering unexpectedly good results and also here in Israel where I stand right now together with Malo and Dennis.

I would like to congratulate Pear [ph] and her team in a very difficult market, in a very difficult moment also. And of course, our super, super high growth digital advertising division with Pierre and Defeng [ph] who are going more than I thought when I bought the company.

And finally also, I would like to thank our corporate team in Geneva with Malo and a few others. There is two left actually when we took over. There are many people there but now we are the right size, with a fantastic energy we have delivered this year Keith transaction [ph] in the tower in the [indiscernible] business and in the financing.

Everything all together is delivered exactly how I expected it and even better, so I'm super happy and I hope you guys who have been investing with us in the last 3 years will continue to support our company because this is a moment where the shuttle is really taking off. So please, Malo, take our friends through the numbers now.

Malo Corbin

Thank you, Patrick. Moving to Slide 4, we show here the B2C fixed and mobile, so several trends for SFR, with Q1 2019 marking another strong quarter of net additions.

In just the last 12 months, SFR has added 1.3 million net additions in total for B2C fixed and B2C mobile postpaid combined, meaning the total subscriber base is now in excess of 20 million customers in France.

Churn it down 15% year-over-year and 30% since 2017. Call volumes are down 20% year-over-year and 40% in the second part of 2017. Less calls and less churn means less marketing and sales and less customer service costs overall, Patrick was saying, is variable, which is not the case with multiple peers.

Since October of last year, market participants and trends in France has been used through the phase of the market with four active payers, and we are pleased to see a less intense promotion activity, notably with less flash sales. We continue to get positive traction with continued tact on our 2 brands SFR and RED.

Remember RED brand is our digital brand and not a low cost of SFR. RED has its own digital DNA which enables us to run this segment at very low cost. Also, RED is characterized by its pricing without tariff condition contrary to the other offers available in the market where you always ask a promotion period for a couple of months, meaning with RED, there is no multiplication by 2 after 1 year of the pricing.

We treat it more like a product -- to a product like Netflix for which you have a single price but it does not mean the price will not evolve in the future.

Today, we are working on top of our RED subscriber base by offering more for more like more data for an additional €2 monthly fee with opt-out option. We have not increased the subscription without giving something to the customer.

Now looking at the fixed. In fixed as shown in the left-hand side of the slide, SFR gained 88,000 net additions in the first quarter. Altice France has over 40% of the fixed customer base on fiber which is the unused proportion of fiber subscribers within the total fixed base in the French market.

As was explained in the past, our solid fixed performance has been supported by the substantial improvement in churn. We expect this trend to continue as we continue to benefit from the significant number of operational changes implemented by the management team.

We have also benefited from a pretty good impact liked to RMC Sport and Australian content, Champions’ League. And we are expanding our addressable market for IT broadband services, significantly in France, which will help us to retain and migrate a larger portion of our DSL base to fiber as well as an increase in ARPU.

In mobile on the right-hand side, the B2C postpaid base grew by 117,000 net add in the first quarter. The strong performance in mobile was supported by multiple factors including lower churn and massive reduction in complaints, the benefits of having a premium content offering with the Champions’ League and an improved mobile network. The SFR brand, as I was saying, continued to show positive quarter net additions as does the digital broadband.

Moving to Portugal on the next slide. We show here the B2C sustainable trend from MEO. Our overall churn in Portugal is around 10% with fiber churn much lower than 10%, and call volumes are down 20% compared to last year.

As you can see on the left-hand side of the page, MEO achieved plus 41,000 fiber net add in the first quarter with 53% of the fixed base now on fiber. MEO grew its total fixed base for the sixth consecutive quarter, adding 4,000 customer in Q1 2019.

We are pleased to have the best-in-class fiber churn in Portugal in the single-digit which is a direct result of our continued network investment and operational focus on our customers.

Our fiber conversion strategy is working extremely well, and we added news for content in the first quarter of 2019 such as Champions’ League and Formula One.

Moving to the right-hand side of the slide, mobile trends remained solid in the first quarter with 33,000 postpaid mobile net additions with an ARPU now growing for the mobile postpaid in Portugal. And as we have said before, our strategy is working well in Portugal, and our business is now growing its top line.

On Slide 6, we show the revenue trends by segment for Altice France. Altice France revenue overall grew by plus 0.1% year-over-year excluding the VAT benefit in line with Q4 2018 trend.

Fixed and mobile residential revenues declined by 4.4% year-over-year excluding VAT impacted by the comparison basis in ARPU. In technical terms, ARPU in the first quarter of 2019 has stabilized and gross of ARPU are not growing.

Business services continue to benefit from momentum in both the B2B and the wholesale in line with the trends seen in the first quarter of 2018 with the overall segment growing 10% year-over-year in the first quarter.

The adoption of new pricing and customer retention strategy in B2B leads to this improvement along with a better cross-selling between the fixed and the mobile segments, benefiting from a better franchise linked to a better network quality.

In wholesale, SFR benefited from an increasing contribution from the major and out sector [ph] MVNO operators in France La Poste. This performance was underpinned by an improved network quality.

At the end of March, we also started benefiting from the contribution of the construction activity for the rollout of SFR FTTH network which explains why the financial presented today are slightly better from the one shares in the context of the recent refinancing, and we expect to see greater revenues from this activity to come with the acceleration of the pace of the roads in the future quarters.

Thanks to the turnaround in France and Dave on the first quarter financials, Altice France will return to growth in 2019 for revenues, EBITDA and operating cash flow for each of its business segments.

Slide 7 shows the components of Altice International's revenue trend. Altice International's growth was positive in the first quarter 2019 with plus 2% growth year-over-year on a reported basis.

Altice Portugal revenue trends continued to show a steady improvement with growth of plus 0.4% year-over-year in the first quarter after stabilization in the second half of last year. We are truly well-positioned in Portugal for 2019, and we expect to maintain positive revenue growth for the Portugal for the full year of 2019.

Revenue declined in this RED year-over-year as a result of ongoing market competition that we no longer lose fixed customers and churn is decreasing while ARPU are declining less and less.

Revenues in the Dominican Republic grew year-over-year in the first quarter and consistent with prior quarters, this, our online advertising company, continued to show growth revenue very strongly year-over-year.

Slide 8 shows the pro forma consolidated financial for Altice Europe N.V. based on the new parameter postpaid for Altice Europe and under the IFRS 15 new accounting standard. As presented previously, the financials shown exclude the international wholesale business, our Swiss business following the closing of these disposals. In addition, financial submitted here are pro forma for the closed power transaction in Portugal and in the Dominican Republic.

In the first quarter 2019, Altice Europe reported an EBITDA of €1.297 billion, an increase of 4% year-over-year or 7.7% excluding the VAT benefit in France. Remember that IFRS 16 does not impact our adjusted EBITDA figures.

CapEx were really flat year-over-year in the first quarter resulting in Altice Europe reporting an operating cash flow of €526 million, an increase of 8% year-over-year.

Now moving to Slide 9. As highlighted by Patrick, we reiterate today overall full year 2019 guidance, and we believe we will land at the high end of it.

As a reminder, for full year 2019 Altice France is expected to deliver revenue growth between 3% to 5% year-over-year on a reported basis and adjusted EBITDA between €04 billion to €4.1 billion.

In 2019, Altice France will benefit from the operational turnaround achieved in 2018 as explained earlier by Patrick, supported an revenue trend and lower costs underpinned by lower churn and better customer satisfaction. The increase in EBITDA is supported by reduced customer care costs, less retention costs and better marketing efficiency. In addition, Altice France will benefit from significant new revenue streams of revenues and cash flow from the construction and maintenance of SFR FTTH construction. FTTH, now we have closed this transaction at the end of the first quarter.

Also remember, in the first quarter of each year, we have to pay and recognize in full the IFER taxes in France which amounts to approximately €80 million. If we have to spread this OpEx over the four quarters, the run rate EBITDA for the first quarter 2019 would already be above €1 billion which yields to about €4 billion on an annual basis with no significant impact yet of construction revenues and margin for SFR FTTH. Altice Europe excluding Altice TV is expected to deliver an operating cash flow growth in the area of 10% in 2019.

And finally, on leverage, we expect to reduce Altice Luxembourg consolidated leverage to 4.25 times within 24 months, and we maintain a target leverage of 4 times net debt to EBITDA for Altice Europe in the mid-term. And I will now hand over to Dennis to take us through the remaining the slides.

Dennis Okhuijsen

Slide 10 sets out the maturity profile for Altice Europe's pro forma capital structure. A few days ago, we announced a successful debt raising of €2.8 billion of new 8-year senior notes at the holding company at Altice Luxembourg. The weighted average costs as we're swapping the dollar coupon into euros was just under 8%, 7.9%.

The proceeds from this transaction together with €500 million of cash from Altice France and swap monetization proceeds of €435 million will be used by Altice Luxembourg to partially repay the existing dollar and euro 22 Notes. As a result, there will be approximately €1 billion equivalent remaining outstanding of the 22 Notes at the Luxembourg holding company level.

Furthermore, Altice France will use €1 billion of cash on balance sheet to partially redeem its existing euro and dollar 24 notes on a pro rata basis. I think we feel extremely, at least with the transaction, as this has removed any material debt repayment until '23 in our structure and effectively, we have €1 billion due in '21 which is the corporate facility of €1.6 billion and net of the value of the Altice U.S.A. shares which we have on balance sheet and we have €1 billion maturing in '22, so we have a very back-ended maturity profile pro forma for this transaction.

So once again, I think this refinancing transaction demonstrates Altice Europe's commitment to continue to proactively manage our liabilities, of course, our capital structure, significantly improving the maturity schedule, reducing growth leverage and moving closer and be very focused to get to our leverage target as soon as practical.

We continue to receive strong support from the debt capital markets. The deal was well oversubscribed and we have all the high-end accounts participating and supporting our strategy to achieve our revenue and cash flow growth targets for 2019.

Pro forma for the refinancing transactions, the average maturity of Altice Europe's debt capital structure, has been extended by 0.5 year and it's now 6.2 years. The weighted average cost of the Altice Europe debt remains at 5.7%.

Total cash savings pro forma for all of these transactions and including the debt repayment on the permanent basis of €1.5 billion and including tax optimizations is saving us more than €110 million per annum. We remain focused to reach and get to our target leverage of 4.25x times for Altice Luxembourg as we have stated before.

Moving to Slide 11. This provides you with the usual overview of the Altice Europe capital structure on a pro forma basis including Altice France, Altice International debt silos, the Luxembourg holdco, Altice Corporate Financing and Altice TV.

Pro forma for the refinancing and the permanent debt repayments, the Altice Europe net debt position was €30.1 billion at the end of Q1 '19, and the gross debt position was €31.1 billion versus €32.5 billion at the end of 2018.

In terms of cash position, the first quarter is always a low point notably due to the negative working capital change in France in the first quarter which then unwinds during the last 3 quarters of the year as well as a disproportionate cash out for financial interest.

Altice Luxembourg, the holding company of all our telecom assets have a pro forma leverage of 5.3 times on an LTM basis. And with that, I think we're very happy here with Patrick, Alain, Malo and myself to welcome any questions.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from the line of the Robert Grindle from Deutsche Bank.

Robert Grindle

Thank you. Two questions from me. I wonder one of the FTTH JV in France, when do you think you'll move up to that €1 million a year run rate installation rate? And then secondly, you're clearly very happy with the recent refinancing of the holdco debt, does this return a stronger position with regards to future asset sales? How do you consider plans to sell Portuguese FTTH in that context? Is the pressure off for now? Thanks.

Alain Weill

Hi, Robert. Thank you for your question. I will handle the first one and then we'll give the floor for the second one to Dennis. Our FTTH venture has closed end of March, but with our model, we didn't wait until end of March to press on the button because are entrepreneurs so we pressed on the button probably in September of last year.

And it takes as more or less 6 to 8 months to go full speed, therefore, we expect to reach the 1 million spend per year in the second or third quarter this year which makes roughly 250 per quarter, okay? Knowing that the third quarter is sometimes a little bit slower because not a lot of people are working in July and August in our country and the fourth quarter is a little bigger, okay? And please, Dennis, is this answering your question, Robert?

Robert Grindle

It does, thank you.

Dennis Okhuijsen

On the wholesale, I think - we clearly feel very strong I think with the repayment profile that we pro forma for these transactions. So with respect to the proposal or the disposals that we are reviewing, we are certainly going to take the view that we want to realize premium valuations if we are selling assets.

There's no need for us to sell assets at middle-of-the-road pricing because not only we are growing organically very strongly and we will be able to get to our leverage target in a meaningful fashion by organic growth in the next 2 years, and we only need to supplement that with a small portion of disposal, and we want to make sure that we get premium valuation if we decide to sell an asset. We clearly have a number of assets that we can look at to achieve the 4.25 times target, but we're not in a rush to do it.

And as you've seen, we've been very educational, I think, on the values that we have crystallized. So anything on that front, you should see on a consistent basis how we would review that, but we certainly don't feel there is an emergency to do this sooner than later.

Robert Grindle

Thank you.

Alain Weill

Thank you.

Your next question comes from the line of Andrew Beale from Arete Research. Your line is open.

Andrew Beale

Hi. You mentioned the difference between what you raised in the bond prospectus and the result was the construction and maintenance revenues, which looks like it was about €40 million. First of all, is that the right number? And then, that number seems a little bit high relative to the low construction rate that you have as you're not yet ramped to the 250 a quarter.

So I'm just wondering what the profile of that revenue ramp looks like over the rest of the year and into next year. And just to confirm, is that 100% gross margin revenue? That's the main question. Thanks.

Alain Weill

Okay. Thank you, Andrew, for your question. I believe that Malo will give you some flavor.

Malo Corbin

Yes, there was indeed two weeks ago when we launched the refinancing in the flash number, we had no recontribution on the construction activity. Effectively, this number, which are better today reflect that you're in the last days of the month of March that Altice France has delivered some homes to what the price suggest, so I've been able to build for those counts with SFR FTTH.

Of course, we make a decent margin on this construction business but we have some operating costs, which you can also see in the increase in EBITDA compared to the cash number we issued two weeks ago. In terms of how many homes we have built and where we are in terms of that amount, I think Patrick got you to the run rate to be achieved in the segment or in the third quarter of this year. So I think at this stage, this is the only information we're going to provide.

Andrew Beale

Thank you.

Alain Weill

Next question please.

Your next question comes from the line of Andrew Lee from Goldman Sachs. Your line is open.

Andrew Lee

Good evening, everyone. I have a question on asset sales and then a question on cash distribution. So just following up from Robert's question at the start, could you just give us -- can you tell us whether your Portugal sale discussions are ongoing?

And also, can you just help us understand other assets that could be sold? I think you mentioned or it's been circulated that Teads could be one of them in the past. And on top of that, where do you stand on your French towers given you still own 75% of them and in light of Iliad's largest sale this week?

And then the question on cash distribution. Once you get to the point of 4.25 times net debt to EBITDA, how would you think about distributing cash received for any further asset sales? Would you deliver some to shareholders or do you continue to use all of the proceeds to pay down debt? Thank you.

Alain Weill

Thank you, Andrew, for the question. I will give it to Dennis and may be proceed with there.

Dennis Okhuijsen

I think -- we are clearly looking still at the fiber process in Portugal where we have strong interest from key infrastructure players. We're running the analysis to a conclusion by the end of the second quarter. That is still a process that is ongoing.

I think you mentioned Teads, which clearly we feel is a high-value asset that has been underappreciated by the public markets, that has very good revenue and EBITDA growth profile. And it's certainly not reflected in our valuation today.

And we are looking at some of these deals to make sure we're going to get to the 4 and 4.25 times x leverage. But I already said before, we don't need to sell many assets in order to achieve that because organically, we're growing very fast. So we are extremely confident we're going to get to the 4.25 times.

If we would be able to realize premium valuations with respect to some of these assets, we're looking at, I think -- our stated target is 4x and then you would -- at that leverage point, you go to a leverage recap model where you would have money available, I guess, for share buyback and shareholder-friendly actions. So I think that, that remains our strategy, but our first focus is to make sure we're going to get to the 4.25 times in relatively short order.

Alain Weill

I'll take the second question which is a bit of a shareholder question. And by the way, Dennis, you probably mentioning that since our last call in March, as the value of our shares, thanks to the great job of Dexter and his team in the U.S., has taken up more than 20% in the U.S. And this is still growing because when I see analysis report with the price target being revised upwards, I certainly don't want to share anything at this point in time.

And once we get to these levels and we are still growing, well then, I think, stock price is at the right level in which case, we'll be happy to expand the company or we will expand by ourselves, buying ourselves. That's very simple. And I feel today we have valuation based on multiples of incumbents declining where we are a company-based on entrepreneurial rules and stock buildup.

You talked about Teads, we bought Teads for €300 million. 2 years ago, it was €180 million of revenue. We are now at the trend of -- so now this is kind of return we are doing here. And therefore, we'll use the cash to buy back especially if we are still valued at this ridiculously low multiple.

We're growing a company run by [indiscernible] and with no long-term liabilities in terms of FTs. So this is how I think about it. We separated our business not even a year ago, and everybody was a bit skeptical about our methods. You can see numbers now both sides of the oceans growing at a faster speed, and this would continue in the next quarters.

And thank you very much for the question, Andrew. And since we are doing that with you but with your group, we are working very well and very efficiently thankful to the managing team of your company.

Your next question comes from the line of Jakob Bluestone from Credit Suisse. Your line is open.

Jakob Bluestone

Hi, good evening. I've got a couple of questions please. Firstly, on the -- just on the -- the sort of cash generation of the business. I appreciate we don't have a full cash flow statement yet. But your net debt rose by sort of just over €1 billion I think since last quarter.

So could you maybe just sort of help us bridge some of the main cash flow items? You obviously mentioned negative working capital in France. But just any sort of color you can give there. I think your interest payments tend to be a bit front end loaded as well.

And then just secondly, on the French part of the business, French fixed line, you put a small deterioration in your fixed-line revenue growth. Last quarter was down about to 3.9. Actually, I see this quarter down about 4.4. It was obviously not a big difference but just sort of directionally, could you maybe just give a little bit of color on what's going on there, just sort of explain that slightly weaker fixed line revenue growth? Thank you.

Alain Weill

Thank you, Jakob, for your two questions. The cash flow will be published in the next few days. We are not late. We are just actually publishing our numbers ahead of calendar that's why we publish the cash flow in the next few days. And Malo is going to give you some flavor on how you bridge between the end of year cash position and the end of quarter cash position.

And second part of your question is end of the year, we always have more revenues coming from outside of subscription from consumers than in the first quarter. But don't worry, our fixed business is doing -- is going in the right direction. And you will see that quarter-after-quarter this year.

Malo Corbin

On the cash flow item for the first quarter, maybe too big, Jakob. The first one we have I think foreseeing a negative trend in working capital in the first quarter around negative €360 million. And as Dennis was saying, overall for the year, there is no reason negative working cash flow, this number is going to be unwound in the quarters to come.

Also, when we reported the Q4 2018 net debt position, you remember it was pro forma or the disposal of SFR FFTH with a €1.7 billion proceed from SFR FTTH. We have received €1.5 billion of cash when we closed the transaction and around €200 million is in escrow because some of the -- for the documentation, it has still to be produced with all construction. But we're going to relieve that cash in the weeks to come. So this is why in the net debt report today, this is strong, is -- it's not in there.

Jakob Bluestone

Okay. Thank you.

Your next question comes from the line of Frederic Boulan from Bank of America. Your line is open.

Frederic Boulan

Hi, good evening. Thanks for taking the question. Firstly, you should -- come back a little bit on the performance in France. I think you said the ARPU was stabilizing or said ARPU was improving. If you could give us a bit more color in terms of what you're seeing in fixed and mobile here.

And in general, is it fair to assume that when we look at your EBITDA guidance for the year and your expectation of lower assets around retention, we should continue to see you trying to get a bit less new customers but certainly at a high-value. I mean, is that the right way to understand your guidance?

In your French EBITDA guidance as well if you could help us a bit splitting what you're using to FTTH and what is more organic. And then certainly, around your cash flow, so you mentioned some savings post the refinancing. If you could help us a bit with your ambition in terms of free cash flow for the entire NV.

So beyond your operating free cash flow, what's your expectation for free cash generation for the whole group? Do you think you can be in a positive situation this year or that's a bit premature? Thank you.

Alain Weill

Thank you, Frederic, for your questions. I will take the first ones on ARPU and I will leave it to Malo for the cash flow part. We've seen ARPU stabilization in mobile in the next -- in the last, sorry, two quarters, and we see ARPU stabilization in fixed since December. And this is the result of two things.

Number one, there is still a lot of competition as we said, but we don't see any more offers at €1 or €2. So our cost at ARPU since probably November has grown up significantly as compared to early last year. And when I say significantly I mean by several euros, several tens of percentage.

Secondly, our retention costs which is two parts. One, the cost to pay the agent in the default. And two, the money you give away to retain customer has gone down drastically. Number one, because of digital sales promotion. So less people are calling to us [ph] so you pay less agents because you receive less calls.

And number two, when you have a promotion which shall I say is at €9, at €15, people are -- in Europe to retain for less money. So this has a massive impact on ARPU. So things, number one, as I said, we have a loads of ARPU that has increased by several euros. And then number two, our intention costs on the money we give away to the customer has decreased significantly.

All that being put together gives you a stable ARPU. If you add the ARPU part of the sale of premium content, then you have more than a stabilization. And remember in the first quarter, we still benefited from VAT last year in January and February but we don't benefit anymore.

That's why we are so confident that as Malo said, all our business segments, and when he says all, he means notably, which is the most important, the B2C segments is going to grow this year. And I believe sooner than later of the year.

Malo Corbin

And I think Frederic, you had a question on the EBITDA on what is organic and what is coming from SFR FFTH. So again, as we explained in the past, because days of SFR is improving thanks to several factors, first one being lower customer service costs, thanks to lower call volumes at worker center.

As I said, we are 20% down versus the first quarter of last year and 40% down versus 2017. But also, as we have reduced the churn, we can select to get to the 10 net add, so meaning lower sales and marketing costs.

And we continue to migrate customers from the DSL to the fiber meaning less direct costs paid to arrange. And of course, as you are seeing, SFR FTTH, we contribute to our -- because we are not guiding specifically on the margin we make on the construction business.

I think you have a good view now based on information we shared today on -- there was a new trend for that activity. But we make decent money on that business. Of course, not the same margin as the one you see for telecom connectivity but it still remain a decent margin.

And on your last question on the cash flow. So indeed, I think we have many one-offs over the last years which we don't have this year anymore. I think the main negative outflow below the given CapEx this year would be the last part of the restructuring plan in France for which we have to cash out between €120 million and €130 million. Again, as in the previous years, we have around €120 million of cash-out for the pension in Portugal.

And for your interest, you can compute then and taxes should remain the same kind of level as the previous year. But at the end of the day, we believe in the quarters to come we'll go back to free cash flow positive. And it will be -- it will be the case as well for 2020 and the subsequent years.

Frederic Boulan

Okay. Thank you very much.

Your next question comes from the line of Emmet Kelly from Morgan Stanley. Your line is open.

Emmet Kelly

Yes, good evening, everyone. Thanks for taking my questions. The first question is just a very, very simple one. Would it be fair to say that restructuring costs have come to an end in your French business and across the group?

And my second question is we've just been getting a little bit of mixed messages from different French telco management teams on pricing. From where I'm sitting, it looks like the French market appears to have kind of come to terms with the fact that consolidation is not happening and there seems to be the focus of value and ARPU is going up in the French market.

Could you give us an idea of the pricing changes that you've seen? Obviously, with the lifetime offers which were very aggressive back in the summer of 2018, but it feels like we've got definitely higher price points coming through on the SFR website and also from competitors as well? Thank you.

Alain Weill

Hello, Emmet. Thank you for your two questions. So restructuring is finished so there is no more cost below. And on your second question, I know you listen to all our colleagues. I listen less, I listen more to my customers and my employees. But to be very simple, as I said, there is a no more promotion at €1 and promotion for life -- I'm probably the older of the two of us.

I'm 55 today so my life is not forever, and nobody's life is forever. And by the way, 10 years ago, when you bought the 3G mobile handsets with the 3G subscription, whatever the price was, I don't think you have anymore a 3G subscription.

So when you a price which says no conditions or nothing, not on data, not on lines, no on commitment, it doesn't mean price for life. It means that you have no commitment. And just like Malo said at the beginning, if you buy Netflix, there is no commitment and nobody in the marketplace is saying Netflix is at €9 or $9 for life. So maybe my competitors believe that I'm here for the rest of their life, which is probably correct, but the price is as long as the product exists.

So today, we sell 4G at a certain price. Last year, we put order, for example, with a certain quantity of data at a certain price. Nobody is buying this product anymore. So the customer who bought the product let's say last year at €5, when my competitor was giving the product away for €1, so I was slightly more expensive.

I said with this product, you have no commitment. If means for life -- because nobody is buying this products anymore because we sell another, as I said, at €9, okay? And we upgrade our customer who was at €5 to €9 but we don't make them a price increase. If he doesn't want to be upgraded to €9 he will keep his old product at €5.

So for example, if 10 years from now, if you guys, you want to keep your 4G subscription but we are selling 7G, that is not a problem, you will keep your products of 10 years ago but nobody keeps it anymore.

So this is our strategy, it's working quite well. And by the way, some of our competitors are copying it. And like my friend Alain used to say, what you do is good when your competitor starts to copy you. Now the thing we are not going to copy is the €1 price point. And you think that we are going to follow is at least some people have good ideas to increase pricing cost. We will not decrease price, okay?

Thank you. And for the second part to the question, it was restructuring costs I think I already answer. There no more restructuring costs, everything has been spent.

Malo Corbin

€120 million this year which is part of the overlap of the plan of last year which has been...from your cash impact this year. Okay?

Emmet Kelly

Perfect. Thank you very much. Thank you.

Your next question comes from the line of Nicolas Cote-Colisson from HSBC. Your line is open.

Nicolas Cote-Colisson

Thank you. And good evening. On key broadband net adds in France, I was wondering if there was an impact from the OTT subscribers. And if yes, how many? And on the OTT content side, would you please give us a bit granularity around the benefit of Altice actually are to come in terms of financial impacts shared and so on now that you have two quarters into your content strategy. Thank you.

Alain Weill

Thank you, Nicholas. For the OTT part, it is part of the EBITDA [ph] fixed band. And we don't communicate specifically on that. But if you take the fiber out and the DSL out, you can find it out I think.

The cost of this business is very low because all the sales are digital. And the sales to our customers are done through our digital website or through our call center or through our shops, so there is no additional cost to run this business.

We are not very far from EBITDA breakeven on our pay TV business because as you will see in the following quarters, I think we will be able to continue to enjoy our content at a better price.

First, I still believe we can deal -- we can do some hoops and live with the market. And obviously, when you go to our shops and when you go to our website, we see there is a lot of volumes that is generated by our content strategy.

And the key thing of our content strategy, as I said, from the beginning I took over since 1.5 years is to sell to those who want to pay or what they want to see, and we are going to continue to invest in the news business where we are strong, stronger than ever and we develop now super local news in France where we just launched a beer campaign last year and we are going to launch this [ph] in the next - in the Q3 quarter.

And we hope to have more deals in regional television in France to support our business to continue to penetrate the analog and the digital advertising markets in France which is a big potential, not potential, it's a big business with a big potential of development for us.

Nicolas Cote-Colisson

Okay. Thank you.

Your final question comes from the line of Vivek Khanna from Deutsche Bank. Your line is open.

Vivek Khanna

Hello. Good afternoon, everyone, or good evening, and thank you very much for the time. I have a few rather detailed cash flow questions if I may. The first one actually relates to full year '18 because we only got the AI full detailed report just very recently.

And my question there is on working capital. It looks like there is a €240 million working capital outflow in AI, and that's separate for the pension top-ups, so I'm just wondering what happened there. I think they were out in Q1 and Q3, we were expecting a reversal in Q4 that did not materialize. So that's the first one on cash flow.

And the second one on cash flow for Malo maybe, just a point of clarification. I think you mentioned that taxes should be flat year-on-year. I think you had previously mentioned that there was actually a step up and one-off step-up in tax in France. I just want to make sure that is still the case. I appreciate it's one-off and it goes away after that, but just want to make sure we have that right number in the model.

And then a question just on pay TV. While clearly thank you for the guidance. You've given us the operating cash flow growth of 10% across -- at Altice Europe. I'm assuming that not -- does that include the pay TV -- that excludes the pay TV, you have mentioned that.

I know you've communicated what your liabilities are for I think purchase of intangible is close to €380 million for '19. I'm just wondering is the pay TV funding gap for 2019 between €200 million and €250 million. Is that a number that we should be thinking as leaving SFR in order to fund the pay TV group? Thank you very much.

Alain Weill

Thank you, Vivek, for the question. I like the last part of it, like when my kids were going to school and I was asking them do you have a good grade. They didn't want to say okay, is it between 10 and 15 or is it between 15 and 30.

But okay, I'll leave it to Malo to give you some flavor and maybe he has not all the numbers, he will call you back to help you build something in your model, okay?

Malo Corbin

Yes, that's right. I'll call you back on the detailed working cap question. I think just in terms of facts, there is a one-off this year which is -- in Portugal, as you remember, we have €65 million of capital gain on the sale of the tower business in Portugal which we're going to cash out in the second quarter. So that's the main one-off we have in Altice International. And Dennis, on the pay TV part.

Dennis Okhuijsen

I think on the pay TV part, that today, we have three committed revenue streams at the pay TV business which is the €100 million minimum guarantee from SFR that could go up I guess based on additional subscriber uptick. We have a similar deal with Canal+ for their DTH business, which is a €75 million minimum guarantee. And again, we're able to get better revenues from that if customers grow.

And then we clearly have OTT which we think is in excess of €100 million run rate. So that the minimum revenue we're sitting on without kind of building this out in the next 6 to 12 months is €300 million.

If you compare that against the liabilities schedule, you probably have a €250 million to €300 million number that needs to be funded in '19. Now we are closing on that gap as we are -- there's a number of things we can do better than what we have committed or contracted today, so that's what you need to think about.

I think as you were raising funds, I think it is also good to understand for everybody on the call that concurrent with the refinancing that we've done, we have also found a way to tax optimize the situation.

We have €4.2 billion at the holding company that we didn't have tax efficiency on, and we clearly have now found a way to get that tax deduction at the [Technical Difficulty]

Vivek Khanna

Sorry, you broke up. Hello? Hello?

Alain Weill

But by the way, it was - it's the end of conf call so we'll follow up with you, Vivek. And thanks for…

Vivek Khanna

Thank you very much.

Alain Weill

Yes.

Vincent Maulay

Thank you very much Alain.

