Matters The Market Overlooked In Q1 Results Of Tethys Oil

In my view, if Tethys decides to sacrifice a portion of its FCF to acquire an interest in the oil-producing asset to bolster future growth, the market will acclaim it.

Swedish mid-sized upstream company Tethys Oil (OTC:THYOF), which I previously covered in April, published its Q1 results on May 7. The market was vexed when the report was presented to the investor community, and share price nosedived. On Nasdaq Stockholm, the stock tumbled whopping ~9.93%. In my view, the sell-off was partly fueled by the general sentiment of the commodities market, which was in turn impacted by reignited trade war concerns and fears that Saudi Arabia's decision to supply additional cargoes to Asian refiners would push oil prices lower. So, both disappointing quarterly EPS, which has been the weakest since Q1 FY17, and overall sentiment conflated and pummeled the market capitalization.

As it quite often happens, the market overlooked a few vital matters, paying attention only to the top and bottom line performance, while not taking into account cash flow generation. On May 8, however, the share price rebounded and showed positive dynamics, as the market probably admitted that the sell-off was not entirely rational.

A deeper look

At first sight, all relevant metrics disappointed, as revenue, EBITDA, EBIT, and netback declined, while opex per barrel went up. However, the firm assured that Q1 opex was impacted by "certain one-off items," and that in the next quarters, operating expenses would decline to 2018 level. Production, unfortunately, fell short of guidance affected "by constraints in gas handling at the Ulfa EPF" (see p.6 of the presentation), and amounted to 11,901 bopd before government take. Block 3&4 in Oman, Tethys's flagship asset, continues to be the only oil-producing area of the company, while Lithuania, which has previously brought a tiny amount of revenue, did not contribute to the top line in Q1, at all (see p.19). To rewind, in 2018, the segment added $900 thousand to the operating result (see p. 19 of the report).

As far as Tethys has effective two-month lag to spot oil prices, its Q1 figures were impacted by the slip of Brent in late 2018; the average selling price per barrel dropped to $61.6. So, while Q1 revenue was pummeled, the recuperation of Brent in January-February will certainly bolster Q2 sales. Due to the lack of income taxes and positive net financial result, the company's net margin (calculated both on the basis of result for the period and total comprehensive result) was even higher than EBIT margin and amounted to 17.4% (on a total comprehensive result basis). Unfortunately, it was not enough to impress the market with a substantial EPS; earnings per share dropped to $0.19 from $0.58 in Q4 '18.

Here I should briefly mention that Tethys Oil operates nearly debt free (it deducts a $600 thousand interest-bearing debt related to leases from C&CA to calculate net cash, see p. 15). For some companies, leverage-free operations also have disadvantages, as the lack of tax shield, which, in turn, could lead to a lower net profit. However, Tethys did not report any income tax expenses both in 2018 and Q1 '19. According to the Exploration and Production Sharing Agreement for each license in Oman, all taxes and royalties are paid in full "from the government share of oil". In this regard, "the effect of these taxes is netted against revenue and other income in the income statement" (see p. 6).

What the market missed

However, the market overlooked that the Oman-focused company again generated strong free cash flow, even despite decreased net CFFO. Net CFFO fell to $21.7 million from $29.3 million in Q4 as a direct consequence of weaker net profit, which, in turn, was hammered by low oil price, higher opex, production issues at the Ulfa EPF. Nevertheless, the company still had hefty net CFFO margin of 66%.

Only $11.6 million were invested in oil & gas properties; the company poured funds into Block 3&4, while only a tiny portion of capex was used to fund seismic campaign at Block 49. So, levered free cash flow amounted to $10.1 million; FCF margin was 31%. Investment in oil & gas properties should be classified as maintenance capex, as the amount was close to the depletion, depreciation & amortization reported on the P&L statement. Importantly, this year capex will likely not change, as the company promised to keep it in $50-55 million range. So, at the moment, Tethys invests in maintenance, not growth.

Among other things, fortunately for investors, Tethys Oil efficiently used shareholder funds, generating a hefty return. That reflects not only a 21% ROE calculated on the basis of accounting profit but also Cash Return on Equity (TTM) of 19.3% (Levered FCF/Average Shareholder Equity).

The market also missed that the company's C&CA increased by $10.1 million; that amount was generated solely by operations, the firm has not raised debt or issued equity. Hence, its ambitious 2019 shareholder rewards program (both dividend and extraordinary distribution) is secure.

Valuation and dividend

Tethys Oil is trading at a massive discount to the European oil & gas industry median P/E of 10.23x. Its P/E (TTM) is only 4.2x. That level is entirely incomparable with the US market median of 18.1x. At the moment, EV/Revenue amounts to 1.4x, while EV/EBITDA equals 2.2x, which is undoubtedly cheap. An alternative version of earnings yield adjusted for debt, or EBIT/EV, tell the same story as the P/E. Put another way, with the earnings yield of 25.4%, Tethys looks like a bargain. The stock is trading below the book value, as the P/B ratio equals 0.9x. Swedish market median is standing at 2.46x. The decline in share price combined with resilient FCF generation resulted in the FCF yield (TTM) increasing towards ~20%. EV/2P and EV/Production ratios are 8.7x and 18.5x, respectively. For broader context, such E&P companies as Swedish Lundin Petroleum (OTCPK:LNDNF) (OTCPK:LNDNY) (OTCPK:LUPEY) and Norwegian Aker BP (OTCPK:DETNF) have EV/2P of ~18.3x and ~14.9x. In some sense, Tethys's low trading multiples are justified by the lack of vertiginous growth prospects, as ~20% revenue growth in 2019-2020 is not doable, considering the amount of oil & gas properties the company possesses at the moment and its production guidance.

As far as the share price declined in late April and early May impacted by the commodities market sentiment and disenchanting Q1 results, the stock now yields ~11.2%, considering both dividend and extraordinary distributions (share redemption). The mechanics of share redemption is explained in greater detail in the document released by Tethys.

Conclusion

Tethys Oil is an exemplary value stock; I highly rate its cash flow generation, margins, robust balance sheet, and genuinely generous shareowner rewards fully covered by FCF. It operates nearly debt-free (only $600 thousand in interest-bearing debt related to leases) with low expenses. Its production is expected to go up slightly this year to 12-13 kbopd, so do netback, while Q2 revenue will reflect January-February 2019 Brent price recuperation. Hence, the firm has a high chance to impress the market in August with solid Q2 results. Yet, spectacular revenue growth in 2019 is unlikely.

Speaking about strategic matters, in my view, the company needs a new sizeable oil discovery in Block 49 or even an acquisition of an interest in a petroleum-producing asset. Tethys has not scheduled any drilling at the Block but mentioned in the report that "We will know much more by the time of the report for the second quarter 2019" (see p. 3). It has already made the Massarah discovery in its flagship area, which "has every sign of turning into a new midsized Blocks 3&4 field" (see p. 2). But I believe new successes are vital. Also, it has a hefty amount of cash & cash equivalents for a small-cap company, and it might consider buying a stake in an oilfield in Oman, for instance. Unfortunately, its previous attempt to acquire a 2% participating interest in Block 53 (in the Mukhaizna oilfield) ended to no avail.

In sum, I believe if the firm follows the example of SOCO International or DNO ASA, which both had transformative acquisitions in 2019, the market might acclaim it. I also believe the outcomes of the OPEC meeting scheduled to be held on June 25 might to some extent impact investor sentiment, as far as high oil prices are necessary not only to bolster revenue but also to avoid impairment and profitability issues.

Note: Tethys's ADR has low liquidity. The stock exchange of primary listing is NASDAQ Stockholm; the company's ticker is TETY.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.