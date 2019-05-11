Wall Street Breakfast: What Moved Markets This Week

All three major U.S. stock averages ended the regular trading session in the green on Friday, though all fell for the week, as markets reacted to the machinations of U.S.-China negotiations. The S&P 500 ended the week down 2.2% and the Nasdaq sank 3.0% for the week. The Dow ended the week down 2.1%. Despite no agreement being struck, U.S. Secretary of Treasury Steven Mnuchin characterized the trade talks as "constructive" and President Donald Trump ended the week with an optimistic tweet.
Economy
Monday:
Writing in the Mail on Sunday, Theresa May told Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn: "Let's do a deal." She said a cross-party compromise was not her first choice, but "we have to find a way to break the deadlock." No deal was seen throughout the week, though preliminary official figures showed the U.K. economy accelerating and growing 0.5% in the first quarter of the year. The Office for National Statistics credited the advance to stockpiling by businesses ahead of the original Brexit date of March 29.
Tuesday:
Given that trade worries were back in view, the health of Europe's economy was again in focus. German industrial orders rose less than expected in March after two months of steep declines, bringing little relief for Europe's largest economy which is facing a sharp slowdown in growth. Contracts for "Made in Germany" goods were up 0.6%, figures from the Federal Statistics Office showed, undershooting a consensus forecast of 1.5%.
Wednesday:
A year after the U.S. pulled out of the Iran nuclear accord, Tehran declared it's no longer committed to parts of the deal. President Hassan Rouhani said the remaining signatories - the U.K., France, Germany, China and Russia - had 60 days to implement their promises to protect Iran's oil and banking sectors, giving them a choice of following President Trump or engaging with the Islamic Republic in violation of American sanctions. Iran will also begin to build up its stockpiles of low enriched uranium and heavy water, and threatened to resume construction of the Arak nuclear reactor.
Thursday:President Trump amped up rhetoric about a deadline to raise tariffs on Chinese goods as trade negotiators met in Washington. "They broke the deal," he said, but "don't worry about it," suggesting there's "nothing wrong with taking in $100B a year" in levies. "Tariffs will bring in FAR MORE wealth to our Country than even a phenomenal deal of the traditional kind," Trump later tweeted, saying they were also "much easier & quicker to do."
Friday:
A U.S. tariff increase on $200B worth of Chinese goods took effect after midnight. China's Commerce Ministry immediately announced it would take countermeasures against the American move, but did not reveal what its response would entail. President Trump is already taking steps to impose a fresh round of tariffs on $325B in Chinese goods that aren’t currently taxed, and if that happens, virtually all Chinese exports to the U.S. would face 25% tariffs, further ratcheting up tensions between the world's two largest economies.
Stocks
Monday:
Anadarko Petroleum declared Occidental Petroleum's (NYSE:OXY) sweetened $38B takeover a "superior proposal," forcing Chevron (NYSE:CVX) to pull out of the oil industry’s biggest deal in at least four years. "Winning in any environment doesn't mean winning at any cost. Cost and capital discipline always matter, and we will not dilute our returns or erode value for our shareholders for the sake of doing a deal," said CEO Michael Wirth. Chevron walks away from the Anadarko (NYSE:APC) deal with a $1B break-up fee.
Tuesday:
At its I/O developer conference, Google(GOOG, GOOGL) launched the $399, 5.6-inch Pixel 3a, nearly half the price of the last Pixel device, as well as the 6-inch Pixel 3a XL priced at $479. The tech giant also unveiled augmented reality technology that enables users to view renderings of some specialized visual search results and privacy, while it offered a preview of voice technology that lets users make rental car bookings. Smarthome efforts? The new Nest Hub Max, which is part Assistant smart speaker and part Nest camera, will come this summer.
Wednesday:
Nestle announced plans to roll out the vegan 'Awesome Burger' in the U.S. this fall to complement the Incredible Burger products sold at 1.5K outlets across Europe. The food and drink company plans to carry the vegan burgers in U.S. retail stores, quick-service restaurants and food service operators. Nestle's (OTCPK:NSRGY) expansion in the plant-based food area will place it in competition with Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND), which investors have bid up by over 200% following the meat substitute upstart's IPO on May 2.
Thursday:
Jeff Bezos unveiled Blue Origin's (BORGN) "Blue Moon" lunar lander, which will be able to deliver payloads to the lunar surface, deploy up to four smaller rovers and shoot out satellites that orbit the moon. "I love Vice President Pence's 2024 lunar landing goal," he declared, adding that Blue Origin can meet that timeline "because we started this three years ago." Bezos invests more than $1B in Blue Origin each year - through sales of his Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares - and is competing with space ventures like Elon Musk's SpaceX (SPACE) and United Launch Alliance, a partnership between Boeing (NYSE:BA) and Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT).
Friday:
Uber closed at $41.57 after pricing its IPO at $45/share - the low end of its targeted range - for a valuation of $82.4B, hoping its conservative approach will spare it from the trading plunge suffered by rival Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) since its IPO. The company, which will listed on the NYSE under ticker "UBER," has yet to record an operating profit, but hopes its four main branches - ride-hailing, deliveries, B2B (leasing, freight, health) and future (robo and flying taxis) - will pay off in the longer term.
Weekly Market Movement Wrap
U.S. Indices
Dow -2.1% to 25,942. S&P 500 -2.2% to 2,881. Nasdaq -3.% to 7,917. Russell 2000 -2.5% to 1,573. CBOE Volatility Index +24.6% to 16.04.
World Indices
London -2.4% to 7,203. France -4.% to 5,327. Germany -2.8% to 12,060. Japan -4.1% to 21,345. China -4.5% to 2,939. Hong Kong -5.1% to 28,550. India -3.9% to 37,463.
Commodities and Bonds
Crude Oil WTI -0.3% to $61.73/bbl. Gold +0.5% to $1,286.7/oz. Natural Gas +2.1% to 2.62. Ten-Year Treasury Yield +0.4% to 123.87.
Forex and Cryptos
EUR/USD +0.29%. USD/JPY -1.03%. GBP/USD -1.31%. Bitcoin +7.%. Litecoin -1.%. Ethereum -0.5%. Ripple -1.9%. Bitcoin-Cash flat.
Top Stock Gainers
Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) +64%. Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) +58%. Attis Industries (NASDAQ:ATIS) +49%. MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) +42%. Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) +41%.
Top Stock Losers
Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) -53%. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) -48%. Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) -43%. Tenneco Automotive (NYSE:TEN) -40%. Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) -40%.
Where will the markets be headed next week? Current trends and ideas? Add your thoughts to the comments section.