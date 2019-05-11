Wall Street Breakfast: What Moved Markets This Week

Economy

Monday:

Writing in the Mail on Sunday, Theresa May told Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn: "Let's do a deal." She said a cross-party compromise was not her first choice, but "we have to find a way to break the deadlock." No deal was seen throughout the week, though preliminary official figures showed the U.K. economy accelerating and growing 0.5% in the first quarter of the year. The Office for National Statistics credited the advance to stockpiling by businesses ahead of the original Brexit date of March 29.

Tuesday:

Given that trade worries were back in view, the health of Europe's economy was again in focus. German industrial orders rose less than expected in March after two months of steep declines, bringing little relief for Europe's largest economy which is facing a sharp slowdown in growth. Contracts for "Made in Germany" goods were up 0.6%, figures from the Federal Statistics Office showed, undershooting a consensus forecast of 1.5%.

Wednesday:

A year after the U.S. pulled out of the Iran nuclear accord, Tehran declared it's no longer committed to parts of the deal. President Hassan Rouhani said the remaining signatories - the U.K., France, Germany, China and Russia - had 60 days to implement their promises to protect Iran's oil and banking sectors, giving them a choice of following President Trump or engaging with the Islamic Republic in violation of American sanctions. Iran will also begin to build up its stockpiles of low enriched uranium and heavy water, and threatened to resume construction of the Arak nuclear reactor.

Thursday:

President Trump amped up rhetoric about a deadline to raise tariffs on Chinese goods as trade negotiators met in Washington. "They broke the deal," he said, but "don't worry about it," suggesting there's "nothing wrong with taking in $100B a year" in levies. "Tariffs will bring in FAR MORE wealth to our Country than even a phenomenal deal of the traditional kind," Trump later tweeted, saying they were also "much easier & quicker to do."

Friday:

A U.S. tariff increase on $200B worth of Chinese goods took effect after midnight. China's Commerce Ministry immediately announced it would take countermeasures against the American move, but did not reveal what its response would entail. President Trump is already taking steps to impose a fresh round of tariffs on $325B in Chinese goods that aren’t currently taxed, and if that happens, virtually all Chinese exports to the U.S. would face 25% tariffs, further ratcheting up tensions between the world's two largest economies.