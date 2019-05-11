ETRACS 2x ETNs: Tracking Premiums

This article was first released to CEF/ETF Income Laboratory subscribers one month ago, so data may be out of date. Please check latest data before making investment decisions.

This is just a short note to remind our members about the premium/discount issue for the ETRACS 2x ETNs. Normally, ETNs trade close to their indicative values (similar to NAVs for CEFs) due to arbitrage mechanisms. When the ETN trades above its indicative value, UBS can sell notes from its reservoir of "Previously Issued But Unsold Notes Available for UBS Securities LLC to Sell" to satiate demand. On the other hand, if the ETN trades significantly below its indicative value, investors can redeem the notes (minimum 50,000 notes) from UBS at the indicative value any time.

This distinction is important because I've seen other authors on Seeking Alpha incorrectly attribute the UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN's (MORL) and UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged US Small Cap High Dividend ETN's (SMHD) premiums to the suspension of issuance of new notes by UBS. This is incorrect. In fact, the entire "Series A" suite of the ETRACS ETNs currently has new issuance suspended (since October 2015!) which I suspect is a regulatory move designed to keep the liabilities off the books of UBS Switzerland (which co-guarantees the Series A ETNs). In contrast, the Series B ETNs are guaranteed by UBS only.

The reason for the premiums of MORL and SMHD is because these funds have suspended sales of new notes from their reservoirs. These moves were probably done since the available notes for MORL and SMHD were fast running out as the ETN size increased. We discussed these in separate articles here: "What To Do About MORL?" and "What To Do About SMHD?", where you can see clearly from the press releases they have announced the suspension of sales rather than issuance.

This distinction is important because an investor may be misled into thinking that all Series A ETNs, with their issuances suspended, are likely to be affected by supply-demand imbalances leading to premium deviations from their indicative values. However, this is not the case. This is because UBS can still sell notes from its reservoir of "Previously Issued But Unsold Notes Available for UBS Securities LLC to Sell" when demand exceeds supply.

The difference between the suspension of issuance and the suspension of sales is clearly seen in the chart below. MORL currently trades at a premium of +6.48% over its indicative value, while for SMHD the premium is +9.58%. Meanwhile, their corresponding Series B ETNs, MRRL and SMHB respectively, trade at negligible premium/discounts. In contrast, the UBS ETRACS 2xLeveraged Long Wells Fargo Business Development Company Index ETN (BDCL) and UBS ETRACS Wells Fargo Business Development Company ETN (BDCS), which are also Series A ETNs that have had new issuances suspended by UBS (as well as their corresponding Series B ETNs, LBDC and BDCZ) are all trading at negligible discounts. This discrepancy is due to the fact that only MORL and SMHD have announced suspension of sales, whereas BDCL and BDCS have not.

Looking on the ETRACS website, it appears that it has fixed the incorrect quotes for the market price of the ETNs that we noticed previously. Using the quotes for the indicative value and market price ("spot price" in the screenshot from SMHD's page below), the premium can calculated using the formula: [(spot price / indicative value) - 1] * 100%. This value works out to be +9.58% for SMHD.

Why is the premium issue important to keep in mind? Like with closed-end funds (CEFs), buying a fund at a premium exposes you to risk of capital losses if the discount reverts. This is especially an issue for the Series A ETNs, where there is an identical Series B equivalent that an investor could invest into. Besides the risk of capital loss, the Series B ETN will also offer a higher yield at purchase due to its lack of premium. With the assets of the Series B ETNs increasing in size, the problem of lack of liquidity becomes less pronounced. Hence, I would recommend that anyone owning MORL or SMHD to swap into MRRL or SMHB, respectively.

In contrast, since BDCL has not had its share sales suspended, there has been little reason for investors to switch to the corresponding "Series B" ETN, LBDC, and so the AUM for the latter has remained very low.

Data by YCharts

In summary, all of the Series A ETNs have had new issuances of sales suspended, but only MORL and SMHD (so far) have had sales suspended. Thus, MORL and SMHD are more likely to trade at premiums compared to the other Series A ETNs.

