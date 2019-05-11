Despite Tariff Fears, 2019 And 2020 S&P 500 EPS Estimates See First Signs Of Improvement

The S&P 500 "earnings yield" remains near 6% as it has the last 4-6 weeks, and that's usually a good sign.

May seem like a small data point, but this week showed the first sequential improvement in the "4-week" rate of change in the S&P 500 2019 and 2020 EPS estimate since September 21, 2018.

At least for the 2019 EPS estimate.

The spreadsheet shows the actual data in the highlighted blocks.

Geeky stuff - but it's part of what this blog is all about every weekend.

S&P 500 earnings data - by the numbers:

Summary/conclusion: After the Q4 '18 correction, the data was reviewed and I noticed the "4-week" rate of change turned lower around the 3rd week of September 2018. For 2019, the "4-week" rate of change has sequentially improved for the first time since that September 2018 date, so let's see if the 4-week rate of change is an effective forecasting tool, at least in terms of earnings recessions. The S&P 500 "earnings yield" remains near 6% as it has the last 4-6 weeks, and that's usually a good sign. Relative to earnings and expected growth, the market is not terribly or even unreasonably valued, and this is after a week of "tariff fear".

One final metric: Q1 '19 S&P 500 expected revenue growth of +5.6% is actually stronger than than Q4 '18's +5.1%. Health Care is unusually strong for Q1 and Q2 '19 and I've asked IBES by Refinitiv for some clarification. Health Care revenue is expected to grow 14% in Q1 '19, well above its longer-term average.

