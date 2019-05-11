Pfenex's (PFNX) CEO Eef Schimmelpennink on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Pfenex, Inc. (NYSEMKT:PFNX) Q1 2019 Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2019 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Eef Schimmelpennink – Chief Executive Officer

Susan Knudson – Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jason Butler – JMP Securities

Andy Hsieh – William Blair

Roy Buchanan – JMP Securities

Operator

Greetings, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Pfenex First Quarter 2019 Results and Business Update Call. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

We’d like to remind you that some of the statements made during the call today are forward-looking statements, including statements with respect to our development and commercialization plans for PF708, PF743 and PF745, CRM197 and our other product candidates; our regulatory strategy; the expected regulatory pathways for our product candidates; and our ability to satisfy the filing requirements for specific regulatory pathways; the expected timing and phases of our future clinical trials and studies; the expected timing of our regulatory submission and any potential future commercial launches; potential partnering opportunities for our product candidates; the potential to receive future payments under our agreements with Jazz, Alvogen, NT Pharma, Merck, SII and our other third parties; potential milestones for our product candidates; potential growth opportunities; market opportunities and strategy; expected increases in research and development cost; our ability to execute on our plans and drive shareholder value; and our future expectations with respect to the sufficiency of our cash and cash equivalents.

Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by our forward-looking statements and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. Please look at our filings with the SEC for a discussion of the factors that could cause our results to differ materially. Additional information will be – will also be set forth in our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, to be filed with the SEC.

The forward-looking statements on this call are based on information available earlier today as Pfenex released financial results for the first quarter 2019. Pfenex’s earnings release and corporate presentation are currently available in the Investor Relations section of our website.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Pfenex’s CEO, Mr. Eef Schimmelpennink. Eef, you may now begin.

Eef Schimmelpennink

Thank you, Carry, and good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to Pfenex’s first quarter 2019 results and business update conference call. I’m Eef Schimmelpennink, President and CEO of Pfenex and I’m joined by Susan Knudson, our Chief Financial Officer. During today’s call, I will focus on discussing the status of the three lead programs in our clinical stage portfolio, which have the potential to near-term – to turn us into a company with commercial stage product and drive shareholder value.

Susan will then discuss our first quarter 2019 financial results after which I will open the call for Q&A. Taking the lead as PF708, our therapeutic equivalent candidate to Forteo and a Eli Lilly drug for the treatment of osteoporosis in certain patients with higher risk of fracture that achieved $1.6 billion in global product sales in 2018.

As you may recall, mid-last year, we announced positive results from our Phase III study, which showed comparable overall profiles between PF708 and Forteo after 24 weeks of daily injection in osteoporosis patients. Since then we have made significant headway in advancing the program towards potential commercialization. On the regulatory front, we’re pleased that the FDA set a PDUFA date of October 7, 2019, for the PF708 NDA we resubmitted.

We have productive ongoing interactions with the agency, leading up to the midcycle review, which we expect later this month. As we have announced previously, our U.S. regulatory strategy for PF708 is to seek FDA approval of our NDA and to obtain A rated or a therapeutic equivalent designation to the Reference Listed Drug Forteo. This would allow automatic substitution permitted on the state laws.

That PF708 NDA currently includes data from four human factor studies involving 113 patients, caregivers and health care providers both those experienced with Forteo as well as treatment naive. Those human factor studies provide data regarding users ability to safely and appropriately use the PF708 pen injector.

Consistent with our ongoing dialogue with the FDA and as draft guidance documents on demonstrating the therapeutic equivalents of drug device combination products in direct comparison with the reference list of products, we recently asked FDA to review a protocol for a comparative human factor strategy that will involve both the PF708 pen injector and Forteo.

This study is intended to further support the finding that PF708 is therapeutically equivalent to Forteo. The proposed human Factor study will focus on directly comparing user experiences with the pen injectors of PF708 and Forteo. We anticipate receiving comments from FDA on the draft protocol in the near future and expect to complete the study and have a full final report available for the FDA review before the PDUFA date of October 7, 2019.

To be clear and as we stated previously, the determination about an A rating is a separate decision from NDA approval and FDA typically does not make a therapeutic equivalent determination by the PDUFA date for our 505(b)(2) NDA. Therefore, if FDA approves PF708, we anticipate receiving a decision on a A rating not at the same time, but if granted, not long thereafter.

On the legal side, we recently announced the expiration of the 45-day period for Lilly to file a lawsuit under the Hatch Waxman act and stay the approval of PF708 for 30 months. Because Lilly did not file a lawsuit within this time period, there will be no 30-month litigation stay, delaying approval of PF708 and if approved by the FDA, we will be able to engage in the commercial sale of PF708.

Lastly, we are diligently moving forward with launch readiness planning with our partner Alvogen, which includes amongst many other things producing commercial materials and finalizing overall commercial strategy plans. We believe that all of this puts us on track to launch PF708 into the U.S. market as early as the fourth quarter of 2019, subject to FDA approval and other factors.

This brings me back to the opportunity that we see as a company for PF708. We believe that the PF708 program is an exciting one that if approved by the FDA could provide patients with a valuable treatment option while also driving value for our shareholders. As a reminder, we are eligible to receive an additional $22.5 million in regulatory milestone payments through our U.S. licensing agreement with Alvogen, a development on licensing partner for PF708 in the U.S. We are also eligible to receive a 50% gross profit split on U.S. sales if PF708 is AB rated or otherwise tiered split up to 40%.

Of course, the U.S. is just the initial target market in our strategy for PF708, the overall anabolic osteoporosis market achieved $1.7 billion in global sales last year with ex U.S. representing about half of that. To tap into this market, we believe the clinical program in the U.S. may be leveraged for regulatory filings in other geographies, such as the European Union and Asia-Pacific region.

To support these efforts, we’ve already engaged Alvogen and NT Pharma in separate development and license agreements that will help bring PF708 to patients around the world, while offering Pfenex and our shareholders significant potential upside through milestone payments and royalties with minimal anticipated exposure to additional development costs.

Turning to our collaboration with Jazz Pharmaceuticals through which we have developed PF743 a recombinant crisantaspase and we’re progressing the development of PF745, a recombinant crisantaspase with half-life extension technology.

We believe that our success on these programs to date is evidence of the unique capabilities of our technology platform. As a reminder, under our agreement with Jazz, we are eligible to receive an aggregate total of $225 million in development and sales milestone fees, of which $189 million is still to be received. Of this $189 million, $30 million are development milestones, primarily for PF745, $34 million are regulatory milestones and $125 million are sales milestones.

We’re also eligible to receive tiered royalties on worldwide sales of any products resulting from the collaboration. We are proud to be part of the potential solution and benefit that these products can bring to patients, while potentially generating meaningful development milestones and royalties for Pfenex in the near-term. We look forward to updating you as we progress.

Moving to our carrier protein CRM197, which is a third potential revenue driver in our current pipeline. We have development and commercial partnerships with both Merck and with Serum Institute of India or SII amongst other non-disclosed partners. Regarding Merck, we are eligible to receive annual fees, milestone payments and a tiered royalty based on net sales for all products that develop – that they develop that use the CRM197 production strings license to them or used via the Pfenex Expression Technology platform.

Currently, Merck is using our CRM197 in seven Phase III studies for its V114 and in investigational 15-valent polyvalent conjugate vaccine for the prevention of pneumococcal disease. In January of 2019, Merck announced that it received Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the FDA for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease caused by the vaccine serotypes in pediatric patients 6 weeks to 18 years of age.

Turning to SII that has recently completed the development of a 10-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine, Pneumosil, which utilizes our CRM197. In March, we announced that SII had completed a pivotal Phase III study for Pneumosil in which SII indicated all primary and secondary objectives were met.

Following review of the complete study report and product dossier by the Drug Controller General of India, SII has received an export license for Pneumosil. In January 2019, SII initiated the process of World Health Organization prequalification for Pneumosil, which could take up to 12 months to complete.

The commercial market if the product is approved is expected to include India in the developing world, covering over 71% IPD causing serotypes and targeting the Indian and Asian, Africa and other low- and middle-income countries under the Gavi Advanced Market Commitment.

The second product being developed by SII that also utilizes CRM197 and is subject to the Pfenex Expression Technology license is a thermostable, pentavalent meningococcal conjugate vaccine. This product is expected to enter in a Phase III study and is also targeted for developing countries. We are eligible to receive a tiered royalty payment based upon net sales for both products pursuant to regulatory approval.

As I mentioned earlier, we have other non-disclosed partnerships in various stages of development and continue to sell non-GMP and GMP grade CRM197 to vaccine development-focused pharma partners. In connection to our Px563L and RPA563 novel anthrax vaccine program, in March 2019, BARDA notified us of its decision not to exercise development options for GMP manufacturing, preclinical studies and a phase I/IIb study readiness in connection with this program.

Following the receipt of the notice from BARDA and following ongoing discussions, we are assessing the priority of this program in our portfolio. I think it’s worth noting that while we are disappointed to receive this notice from BARDA, it will allow us to focus even more of our resources on building out R&D strategy with a focus on new opportunities of which we can drive strategy ourselves and with a much broader commercial reach. As a company, we will remain focused on continuing the successful execution across our current programs PF708, Jazz and CRM197 as they near key commercial and clinical milestones.

Looking at the strategy of what’s next for Pfenex, brings me to something as very close to my heart. As most of you are aware when I came to – when I came on as CEO less than two years ago, my focus was to prioritize and then advance the products that were ready in the pipeline. As I just recapped, we now have three programs that are offering significant potential near-term and long-term value generating opportunities for our shareholders, including PF708, which is the first program that Pfenex has taken through clinical development and NDA submission for regulatory approval.

However, what I sometimes overlooked looking at Pfenex from the outside is that the enabling cornerstone of each of our programs is our proprietary Pfenex Expression Technology platform. Despite our successes thus far, we believe that the full potential of this patented platform technology is yet to be fully realized.

As such, our vision for Pfenex is to transition from a clinical stage development company to a company with commercial products which uses its potential milestones and sales royalty cash flows from our PF708, Jazz and CRM197 programs to fuel new growth opportunities. Through the – more than 15 years that the platform has been expressing peptides and proteins, we have build up a wealth of knowledge. Over the years, we’ve developed many different types of modalities and are very experienced in achieving proof of concept quickly.

With the currently approved drugs targeting only a small subset of proteins linked to a disease, we believe there is a large drug development opportunity still out there. For many of these targets, the industry is increasingly focusing on smaller sized proteins and engineered scaffolds to achieve biological activity on them. Interestingly, it is especially these type of modalities that Pfenex believes it is highly capable of developing. I believe this presents a great opportunity for Pfenex to become a significant player in this new wave of biologics. Developing these products fits our strategy of expanding our portfolio of partners and wholly owned products very well.

Our new Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Martin Brenner, who’ll join us in March of this year is heading up this effort. Martin brings with him decades of experience, including heading drug discovery and development teams of several of the world’s leading pharmaceutical companies, including AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly, Pfizer and Merck.

I want to emphasize that while we will continue to be responsible with our overall cash burn and expect to maintain the burn within reasonable range of our current spend. In light of this, it is important to realize that we expect our direct spend on our current key value driver PF708 to reduce significantly as we transfer full responsibility of the program to Alvogen upon U.S. approval.

The direct spend of PF743 and 745 and CRM197 is already limited. This frees up resources as well as capacity in our teams to create additional value. Additionally, we believe we can utilize the potential milestones and sales royalty revenues from our PF708, Jazz and CRM197 programs to reinvest and support these development efforts. We believe that 2019 has the potential to be a transformational year for Pfenex in more ways than one. But several important commercial, clinical and our research milestones on the horizon, the company is on an exciting path forward. We are pleased to have the opportunity to share it with all of you.

I will now turn the call over to Susan, our Chief Financial Officer.

Susan Knudson

Thank you, Eef. Our revenues increased by $6.6 million or 177% to $10.4 million in the three-month period ended March 31, 2019, compared to $3.7 million in the same period in 2018. The increase in revenue was primarily due to milestone payments from Alvogen, recognition of deferred revenue from our partner – former partner NT Pharma upon NDA – upon FDA acceptance of our NDA for PF708, increased sales of our CRM197 product, all partially offset by decrease in activities related to our anthrax program with BARDA.

Our cost of revenue increased by approximately $0.1 million or 3% to $1.6 million in the 3-month period ended March 31, 2019 compared to $1.5 million in the same period in 2018. The increase was primarily due to greater sales of our CRM197 product, again partially offset by lower cost for our anthrax program with BARDA.

Our research and development expenses decreased by approximately $0.9 million or 10% to $7.9 million in the three-month period ended March 31, 2019 compared to $8.8 million in the same period in 2018. This was primarily due to timing of development expenses related to our lead product candidate PF708. Our selling, general and administrative expenses were generally flat, increasing by $0.1 million or 3% to $4.6 million in the three-month period ended March 31, 2019 compared to $4.5 million in the same period of 2018.

Finally, our cash and cash equivalents as of March 31, 2019 were $45.8 million. We believe that our existing cash and cash equivalents and cash inflow from operations will be sufficient to meet our anticipated cash needs for at least the 12 – next 12 months, including all necessary activities leading up to the potential commercial launch of PF708 in the United States in the fourth quarter of 2019, subject to FDA approval of the new drug application and other factors.

Now I’ll turn the call back over to you, Eef, for closing remarks.

Eef Schimmelpennink

Thank you, Susan. As our three key programs are gaining momentum toward generating cash flow and potentially greater value for Pfenex and our shareholders, we are excited to roll that success and validation of our technology platform into new partnerships and programs.

This will continue to elevate Pfenex as we transition from a clinical stage development company into a company with commercial products. We look at you appraised of further developments as we are able. Lastly, I want to thank the fantastic team at Pfenex for their dedication and commitment.

This will conclude our prepared remarks. I would now like to ask the operator to open the call for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. We’ll now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] The first question will come from Jason Butler of JMP Securities.

Jason Butler

Hi, thanks for taking the questions. First one, just on 708 and the human factors study, I guess – can you just frame for us what define success in that study? And if you plan on releasing any outcome of that before you submit the study report to FDA?

Eef Schimmelpennink

Thanks, Jason. Great question. So what’s different in the human factor study that we are about to start compared to the ones that we’ve done before that, that this will be as, I’ve mentioned, a head-to-head study with Forteo. We feel that the four studies that we’ve done so far clearly demonstrate that the safety and efficacy of our product, drive guidance of the FDA that came out suggest that in order to further support a therapeutic equivalent evaluation, a head-to-head study would be requested or required.

So rather than debating our current data with the FDA and the submissions we offered, we felt that it was appropriate to conduct such a story – study. So as I’ve mentioned, that’s a study that we’re going to start shortly. We expect that data of that study and the full report – full final report will be available before the PDUFA date of October 7 and as such can be taken in by the FDA in their evaluation of our product.

Jason Butler

Okay. Great. Just switching gears to CRM197. Can you provide us any additional details on the WHO prequalification marketing process? I think you said previously that it could take up to 12 months. Are there any points of visibility along the way that you’ll be able to communicate?

Eef Schimmelpennink

So we’re discussing that with Serum Institute of India as well as obviously driving that process with WHO. My understanding is that 12 months is almost the maximum time that it will take. And if prior to that, we are able to share any insights, we will more happily do that. For now with Serum Institute of India over – and they are mostly preparing to make sure that they can launch the product upon approval.

Jason Butler

Okay. Great. And then just last one on financial question. Can you give us any insights into what proportion of the Jazz potential milestones you potentially could recognize this year?

Eef Schimmelpennink

So what we’ve said before is that the $30 million development milestone mostly fits with 745. As you recall, we’ve completed the development of 743 on our end that is last year. The majority of the remaining 30% is all related to development completely under our control and tied to 745. We’ve not given guidance on how that breaks out over the potentially next quarters.

Jason Butler

Okay, great. Thanks for taking the questions.

Eef Schimmelpennink

Thanks, Jason.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] The next question will come from Andy Hsieh of William Blair.

Andy Hsieh

Great. Thanks for taking my questions. And congratulations on all the progress. Just to follow-up on Jason’s question earlier. To the – for the human study, human factor study, would that be considered by the FDA as a major amendment? And the reason why I’m asking that is just trying to get a sense of the risk that the FDA could cite this as a major amendment and kind of pushback the PDUFA date. Just curious about your thoughts on that.

Eef Schimmelpennink

Yes. No, a great, great question, Andy. And the answer is no. The FDA has actually stated that they – they’ve asked us not to submit that data as part of the IND. So it’s not a major amendment, therefore the PDUFA date of October 7 is – still stands just as it did before. And again, just as a reminder, the NDA approval itself is separate from a therapeutic equivalence determination. It’s for that second part that this study will be evaluated. So it’s not impacting the NDA – the potential NDA approval at all.

Andy Hsieh

Oh, great. Thanks for that clarification. And in terms of the landscape, Teva has been a lot more vocal on their own version of generic Forteo. I’m just wondering if you see that as a validation to the size of the generic market? Or you think that could be perceived as a competitive threat?

Eef Schimmelpennink

Yes. So let me answer both elements in there. So clearly with a $1.7 billion global market and about half of that in U.S., this is a very sizable generic opportunity. It’s deemed like that by all the generic companies. However, given the complexity of the product, the expected competitive landscape is quite limited. And we’ve always indicated that, and logically, everybody could see that, that Teva has filed a synthetic product over three years ago, and we’ve always included them in our models as a potential competitor.

How I see the market evolve if they are able to convince the FDA that a synthetic ANDA filing without any clinical data leads to approval of the product is that this is a two-player generic market potentially with depending on the choices that really makes a potential authorized generic. And again, in any of those scenarios, we feel that this is a highly attractive market.

Andy Hsieh

Great. And just to clarify the approval comes after the 30-month day, they will no longer have market exclusivity. Is that a correct way to think about it? And also differences in pathway one is ANDA, one is 505(b)(2).

Eef Schimmelpennink

Correct. So Teva in their last earnings call indeed indicated that they believe that they have no exclusivity on the product. It’s important to realize that any exclusivity would have only then over other ANDA filers since we’re filing a 505(b)(2), it doesn’t impact our filing. So it’s not material to us whether they have exclusivity, yes or no. We cannot launch independently of that. For your question, we filed 505(b)(2) and Teva filed ANDA route.

Andy Hsieh

Great. Thank you very much for answering all my questions.

Eef Schimmelpennink

Thanks, Andy.

Operator

And we also have also have a follow-up from Jason Butler of JMP Securities.

Roy Buchanan

Hi, it’s Roy for Jason, Jason had to jump to another call. I just wanted to ask about the – if you had some comments about applying your technology to new pipeline candidates. You mentioned biological scaffolds. And we – so we missed most of comments. I just wonder if you could elaborate a little bit more on what you’re thinking about. Are you thinking about buy specific antibodies? Or just any details you can give us about mind of thinking around that? Thank you.

Eef Schimmelpennink

Absolutely right. So over the 10, 15 years that we’ve been expressing that size in proteins, we’ve actually expressed quite a few of the smaller and the fragments and the scaffolds that are currently of focus of the industry, including the buy specifics, as you’ve mentioned, antibodies and many others.

Again, if you look at where the industry is going and obviously, whole length monoclonal antibodies will always continue to be a focal point for the industry, but many of the, I think, it’s like 90% of the target that are – that do not yet have a drug that can target it, companies and the industry and researchers is looking at is there a way to find or target those proteins with smaller fragments and antibodies scaffolds, which brings, obviously, the Pfenex platform into, I think, a very promising position to be part of that wave. So both in partnership with other companies that are moving in that direction as well as potentially on our own, we feel that we can be part of that industry direction.

Roy Buchanan

Okay. Very helpful, thank you.

Operator

And this concludes our question-and-answer session. I would now like to turn the conference back over to Eef for any closing remarks.

Eef Schimmelpennink

Thank you, Carry. Thanks, everybody. Appreciate your attention, and look forward to updating you on our progress over – in the next earnings call.

Operator

Thank you. The conference is now concluded. Thank you for attending today’s presentation. You may now disconnect your lines. Have a great day.