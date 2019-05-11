Mondi's (MONDF) CEO Peter Oswald on Q1 2018 Trading Statement - Call Transcript

Mondi plc (OTCPK:MONDF) Q1 2018 Trading Statement Call May 9, 2019 2:30 AM ET

Peter Oswald – Chief Executive Officer

Andrew King – Chief Financial Officer

Clara Valera – Group Head-Strategy and Investor Relations

Matthias Pfeifenberger – Deutsche Bank

Alexander Berglund – Bank of America Merrill Lynch

David OBrien – Goodbody Stockbrokers

Barry Dixon – Davy

Cole Hathorn – Jefferies

Brian Morgan – RMB Morgan Stanley

Justin Jordan – Exane BNP Paribas

Lars Kjellberg – Credit Suisse

Kevin Hellegard – Goldman Sachs

Wade Napier – Capital Markets

Peter Oswald

Good morning from London. I am Peter Oswald, Chief Executive of Mondi and I am joined by Andrew King, our Chief Financial Officer, who is dialing in from Joburg where he's attending today's AGM.

Thank you for joining this conference call. I guess you're all in a good mood after Spurs and [indiscernible] and we hope that goes over to the stock market.

I will briefly summarize this morning's announcement, and then we will both be happy to take your questions.

Mondi delivered Mondi delivered another strong performance in the first quarter. Our underlying EBITDA was €471 million, 16% above the comparable prior year period. And this result was driven by a combination of higher selling prices, a strong operational performance, the contribution from successful acquisitions and expansionary capital expenditures completed in 2018, and lower maintenance shut cost.

Now looking at our overall performance in more detail. Selling prices for the group's key paper grades were on average higher than the comparable prior-year period and stable on the previous quarter. Costs were marginally higher – only marginally higher than the comparable prior-year period and flat on the previous quarter.

The estimated impact on underlying EBITDA of maintenance shuts completed during the period was around €50 million compared to €35 million in 2018. And based on prevailing market prices, we estimate that the impact of maintenance shuts on underlying EBITDA for 2019 will be around €150 million. This compares to €110 million last year. In line with our previous estimate, €90 million will be incurred in the first half of the year versus €55 million in the first half of 2018.

Turning now to our business units. Fibre Packaging benefited from kraft paper price increases implemented through the second half of 2018 and early 2019, so prices were well up both sequentially and in a year-to-year comparison. Price reductions were seen in containerboard during the quarter, which has continued into the second quarter as we already said it at the full year results announcement. The magnitude varies by grade, with limited reductions in semi-chem fluting and white-top kraft liner.

Corrugated Packaging and Industrial Bags benefited from higher selling prices versus the comparable prior-year period and also in case of bags sequentially. Volumes in Corrugated Packaging were up in Europe year-on-year, but offset by weaker volumes in Turkey and Russia. Like-for-like volumes in Industrial Bags were down due to a combination of pricing discipline and weakness in selected regional markets.

In Consumer Packaging, the work we have undertaken to restructure our plant network as well as our continuous improvement initiatives benefited the consumer goods packaging subsegment, which made good progress. As anticipated, our performance in personal care components, which has been under pressure from declining volumes, has been stabilizing. We continue to work actively with our customer, suppliers and other stakeholders to develop fully recyclable plastic-based packaging and solutions with increased recycled plastic content.

Uncoated Fine Paper continues to perform strongly, with higher average selling prices on the prior-year period, more than offsetting higher cost and modestly lower volumes. On average, prices were stable on the previous periods, so sequentially.

Now a quick update on our capital investment projects. The €335 million modernization project at our Steti mill in Czech Republic commissioned in Q4 2018, is operating according to plan and very well. We're also making good progress on our previously announced major capital investment projects at our Ruzomberok, Syktyvkar and Steti mills and the smaller expansionary projects at a number of our packaging operations.

In terms of our outlook, we've positioned the group to benefit from the key industry trends of sustainability, e-commerce and enhancing our customers brand value. While macroeconomic uncertainties remain, our focus on delivering value accretive growth and our performance-driven culture means we are confident of continuing to deliver a strong and industry-leading performance.

So thank you for your time, Andrew and I would now be happy to answer any questions you may have.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen we will now begin our question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from the line of Matthias Pfeifenberger. Please ask your question.

Matthias Pfeifenberger

Yes good morning. Thanks for thanks for taking my question. Starting upstream business, firstly on kraftliner, what do you see on the front in terms of price declines? Is the €8,200 million is that enough for now? Obviously, the activity is improving. So do you expect more declines or what's happening on the brand kraftliner side?

And then going to corrugated, you hinted price declines and you were also expecting them in the last time we heard you speak, but it seems like a bit better in relation to what happens on the containerboard side, so what's the dynamics there? Is it just a lag? Can we expect more declines on the corrugated? Certainly some comments there. Thanks for that.

Peter Oswald

Yes, thank you, Matthias. So on kraftliner, as you said, the prices declined about €80, €90 per tonne. It's too soon to tell. The good news is that we've seen a recent pickup in our order book. And last time, if I got the question looking far into the future like second half, would you see more price declines or what's the likelihood of price increases or price declines, I would have said price declines have a 90% chance. I think now we're more at the fifty-fifty picture. And we've to see where prices move.

In Corrugated Packaging, we have seen actually prices holding up very well. So our prices were sequentially on the same level, even marginally higher, Q1 compared to Q4. But still we stay with our overall assumption that finally prices will follow the paper price decline. We typically say that this is three to six months period, and it seems now to be maybe a bit longer, but overall, it won't change the picture. But it was good news for Q1 and probably carrying over to Q2.

Matthias Pfeifenberger

Okay thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Alexander Berglund [Bank of America Merrill Lynch]. Please ask your question.

Alexander Berglund

Thank you very much. First of all, just a question on sack Kraft. Can you remind us how much of your contracts are not locked in for the full year? And then also any commentary on prices there, kind of in the spot market where, if there are any – you're seeing any weakness so far? Then I have a second question, which is kind of more looking to China and how they will fill the gap of reduced versus the imports. We have seen them going for recycled pulp and also adding capacity in other parts of Asia, but do you also think that we should expect kind of increased containerboard imports from the West and specifically, Europe, to solve that gap?

And also have you started any discussions with the Chinese to setup kind of any export deals with them on containerboard? Those were my questions. Thanks.

Peter Oswald

Yes, Alex. So on kraft paper prices, they are stable. So we haven't reduced any prices. We have about one third in the value chain is really fixed for really fixed for year. Then we have the other number if I remember well, was half yearly fixed and there we have to see at the middle, so to say, in June, July, if there are any movements, so – but so far for the first quarter, so everything is stable, including spot volumes for the second half year. We've to see whether if we can increase some prices or whether we have to decrease some of them who were not fixed.

On your second question, China, we have seen sprouts or some green shoots, how we should call them, that China is coming back. So there is more interest now to import containerboard and – but it's still on a fairly low-level, so I am not sure how much this will be reflected in the industry, but you can see positive signs.

Alexander Berglund

Thank you. And just kind of one, if I may, like on the kraft paper. You mentioned kind of on the spot that you will see if you have to go – if you have to, if you can increase then or if there will be a decrease. Where you are right now, do you – could you comment, like do you think it was more likelihood of an increase on the spot price, given the current market environment or a decrease?

Peter Oswald

Yes that’s too soon to tell.

Alexander Berglund

Okay.

Peter Oswald

Because it changes all the time and we will only see that really in June.

Alexander Berglund

Okay, thanks anyway. Thanks.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line David OBrien [Goodbody Stockbrokers]. Please ask you question.

David OBrien

Good morning guys. Thanks for taking my call. Firstly, on Industrial Bags. Could you specify what regions you're seeing weakness in? And just given your comments to us, there's a bit of that you are putting in place pricing discipline. Is that to say some of your peers are being a little bit loose around pricing or aggressive in the market? Given what you're seeing in terms of a lower-volume backdrop in Industrial Bags, does that ultimately put pressure on, to push on Alex's point, does that put pressure on kraft paper pricing over the next 12 months?

On UFP, could you give a sense of what the total cost inflation is for the business during Q1? And how we should anticipate that to evolve as we move through the rest of 2019? And final one, if I could, on Consumer Packaging. You're noting improvement in performance. Should we expect profits to progress year-on-year for 2019?

Peter Oswald

David, so on Industrial Bags, it's, as you're aware, it's a seasonal business with the majority of the business done in the second and third quarter, and therefore it's generally problematic to comment on the first quarter because it's a bit driven by weather things. What we see is that the U.S. is somewhat weak. In the Middle East, we do not see that the underlying demand is really weaker, but we see some destocking because people realize after the sharp price increases, they have built up stocks. So it's too soon to tell whether there is any negative trend that we would necessarily see that, but we will see that in the second quarter.

If I may go to – yes, on Uncoated Fine Paper and Consumer Packaging, Andrew, if you could take these questions please.

Andrew King

Yes I think I wouldn't sort of isolate the cost and discussion to the UFP business. I think if you look across our business as Peter said and we've written in our trading update, it's only we've seen very modest cost pressures on the – if one looks at the year-on-year analysis, and we are in the 1% to 2% type of cost inflation range across the business, and obviously, the macroeconomic picture will impact that one way or the other as we go forward. But suffice to say, we're not seeing any particular pressure points on the cost base at the moment.

And then maybe just on the Consumer Packaging as you well know, David, we're not in the business of making profit forecasts for you, but we are obviously pleased with the progression of that consumer goods packaging, which is the core business within there and it's stabilizing what has been a problematic personal care components area. So we are pleased with the progress in the business, and we expect to make further progress.

David OBrien

Great thanks very much guys.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Barry Dixon [Davy]. Please ask your question.

Barry Dixon

Yes good morning guys. Two questions from me, if I could. Just going back to the kraft paper, the business, I mean, the industrial, I understand, is weaker. Can you just comment in terms of what you're seeing on the consumer side and particularly looking at that sort of trend from plastics to paper, if you're seeing any sort of trends happening on that front?

The second question really is in terms of corrugated pricing and you've talked about that sort of €80 per tonne fall in containerboard prices. How much of that do you expect to feed through into corrugated prices in the second of the year? I mean, just a last question on OCC. Any thoughts in terms of what you're seeing around price trends there? Thank you.

Peter Oswald

Yes, thanks, Barry. So kraft paper, we see a positive trend that our consumer business, so like our carrier bags, et cetera, that develops in a very nice way. That's positive. So yes, the trend which we predicted is ongoing, and we're benefiting from it. On Corrugated Packaging, yes, as I said, on the pass on, we – it has held up very well in the first quarter. We see now in the second quarter a certain pass-on of paper price declines, but not at the worrying level. And yes, and beyond that, we can only learn from the past experience and speculate.

On OCC, it's at historic lows. There are no real triggers in my view why they should rise tomorrow. But you never know with these markets. Things, of course, could change, but there is no catalyst at the moment to change the picture materially. It would be a surprise, but also that can't be excluded.

Barry Dixon

Okay, thank you very much.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Cole Hathorn [Jefferies]. Please ask your question.

Cole Hathorn

Only one. Can you just take a step back and think about the supply additions coming through to the sack and kraft paper business? Can you just give us little bit of an update? As far as I remember, there were no new supply or capacity additions coming through in those kind of niche markets.

And then on to the kraft line of business, are you quite comfortable with what you're seeing on your niche grades, white-top and fluting businesses delivering on the stability on kind of prices that you're expecting versus the benchmark rates?

Peter Oswald

Yes, thank you, Cole. So on the kraft paper side, we are not aware about any new supply coming on. Obviously, you do have, in the U.S., especially in the U.S., swing machines. However, these are typically grades, which have no high tensile energy absorption and no high porosity. So typically they are not a real competition for us. So I think it's from a supply side, a very stable picture as far as we can see it.

In terms of pricing of what we call our speciality containerboard grades, it's a very stable situation in semi-chem fluting and in white-top kraftliner, I think one has to see now it's there both the effects of billboard coordinates are on the prices. So far we haven't seen anything, but that's something for sure which one has to watch.

Cole Hathorn

And then you mentioned your order books are improving. Are you also seeing kind of a industry inventory levels trending down for the year so far?

Peter Oswald

Yes, I think with our customers, our stocks have come down, which is very positive. In the overall industry, so to say that the paper stocks are still a bit too high, and we have to work them off. But it gets – it's a much more balanced situation today than it was a few months ago.

Cole Hathorn

And finally, on Consumer Packaging, what is kind of the bigger change that you're seeing of the bigger change that you're seeing on the, not your personal care components, but your Consumer Packaging business that's showing the increased improvement?

Peter Oswald

I mean, what we see – so, I mean and I can really talk just about our business. I mean, we have a healthy product pipeline of new products and projects with various FMCG companies. And they are finally, with some delay, feeding through, whether that's – and it also looks that overall demand is a bit stronger, but it's very difficult to get real empirical data, which will confirm that.

Cole Hathorn

Okay, thank you.

Operator

Your next comes from the line of James [indiscernible]. Please ask your question.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes thank you. I’ve got two questions. The first question is, in your main containerboard business, obviously we saw weak demand in the first quarter. Could you give us some idea of what sort of level of downtime you have to take, if any? And then also on the kraft paper business, you talk about stable pricing. Could you talk about whether that's continued into Q2 as well? Thanks.

Peter Oswald

Yes thank you James. So in containerboard, we haven't taken any downtime and we wouldn't see any reason for, given a good order book. Sorry, on the second question, I missed, which segment was it?

Clara Valera

I think he meant uncoated Fine Paper prices going into the second quarter.

Peter Oswald

Okay, uncoated Fine Paper prices into the second quarter. Look, overall markets are generally soft, but prices are stable as far as we can see from our order book.

Unidentified Analyst

Great, thank you very much.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Brian Morgan. Please ask your question.

Brian Morgan

Hey guys thanks very much. At your Capital Markets Day, you spoke about consumer packaging hitting a ROCE of about 15% over a couple of years. Are you still targeting that kind of that level of returns? And could you just give us an update on timing. Are we looking at the next five years or longer than that?

Peter Oswald

Yes, Brian, we would – of course, it stays our target, but we have to admit that it will be difficult to achieve and our target is now the overall Mondi target of 50% [ph].

Brian Morgan

[Indiscernible] okay. Perfect thank you.

Operator

Next question comes from the line of Justin Jordan [Exane BNP Paribas] Please ask your question.

Justin Jordan

Thank you. Good morning everyone. I just wanted to return to one of your comments which is like-for-like sales volumes were marginally lower than the comparable prior period. Is that a comment that would apply to both virgin containerboard and kraft paper? I know you talk about price discipline in kraft paper, which would have impacted volumes. But is the like-for-like volume decline [indiscernible] lower, presumably that also applies to the virgin containerboard business in Q1? And is that reflective of either industry volumes being down year-over-year for the European containerboard industry?

Peter Oswald

Yes, so the overall volume declines we referred to, I mean are a number of smaller things so like we closed down PM 53 uncoated fine paper. In kraft paper, the cut-off was a different, so to say, from logistics. Then I talked about Industrial bags. Does that answer your question?

Justin Jordan

Specifically, I know you've covered the industrial bags within, I guess, kraft paper. But specifically within virgin containerboard, were your volumes marginally lower in Q1 2019 compared to Q1 2018?

Peter Oswald

Yes, Andrew can you help me out on that?

Andrew King

Yes. So just to clarify, the comments in the summary statement is obviously on an effective valuated basis, Justin. So as Peter points, for example, we had that PM 33 capacity in South Africa at the beginning of last year, which we closed in the second half, I think it was, second quarter, I can't remember the exact timing now, and so it is a combination of all of that. So it is a very high-level statement in that.

When it comes to the specifics and the thing that you obviously allude to the fact that Industrial Bags is down year-on-year, that was the one volume decline in absolute terms, if that makes sense. And outside of that, it was just all around – as always quarter-on-quarter is a bit dangerous, because production scheduling at all of these things can have an influence. But it's nothing more than that.

Justin Jordan

Okay, thank you. And then just one quick follow-up, Andrew, just on the technical guidance. Clearly, you reconfirmed sort of maintenance cost of €100 million for this year. I am assuming there is no change to guidance on CapEx or the €700 million, €800 million you gave back in February?

Andrew King

Correct, yes. The projects are very much in line with expectation and similarly so is the spend on them.

Justin Jordan

Thank you.

Operator

The next question comes from the line of Lars Kjellberg [Credit Suisse]. Please ask your question.

Lars Kjellberg

Thank you. Just coming back to Uncoated side for two seconds. Have you seen any trade flow changes that would support the European business? And then reference, of course, to events in The United States with significant outages. Is that something that you've seen in the overall business performance in Europe?

Peter Oswald

Yes I think what we – I mean, it's too early to tell. We should have a positive impact from the capacity, which went out. And we see it already on the margin, but it's something which will really unfold in the second quarter.

Lars Kjellberg

And coming back also to the Industrial Bags. I mean, you spoke about some real volume declines in that business? How should we think about the benefits on the consumer side? Does that not offset in some minor weakness on the industrial backside? What does the proportion of business that we're targeting the new business areas, which shows the plastics to paper business performing well versus the bags?

Peter Oswald

Yes. So in my terminology, I would – our kraft paper business, we see a bit of a shift from industrial usage to consumer usage, whereby consumer is, let's say, 20% of the business in rough terms in kraft paper. So it's a much smaller part, but it is growing. And we have – I mean, the really good news is what we shouldn't forget that with Steti, we've brought new capacity on the market which was immediately absorbed and yes, over-proportionately in the consumer area, what we call speciality kraft paper.

Lars Kjellberg

When you refer to the specifics around billboard [indiscernible] just wanted to get how you view that? I mean, they had a white top liner business, some smaller machines, and now they're bringing on a big machine. So what is the net impact you're seeing in that as a potential something to look out for you specifically and referring to your commentary?

Peter Oswald

I mean, we have now to see. So far we haven't seen it. So – or we haven't seen them really on the market, but I was just flagging that one has to watch carefully over the next few months how this additional volume will impact the market. I think they start up, if I am correctly informed with brown kraftliner and then they would move to white-top kraftliner and finally, they will leave the market again, because they want to produce liquid board. But no one knows, probably it's not even fixed for themselves how long this transition period will be. And I just wanted to flag that's something to watch and we will see if it has any effect because yes they are taking out some volumes, which is positive, but the net effect is – yes, you know the numbers are much competitive to put it, and one has to take a view if that has a negative impact potentially on white-top kraftliner prices.

Lars Kjellberg

Got it.

Peter Oswald

And then we haven't seen it.

Lars Kjellberg

Alright. So in terms of your [indiscernible] pretty clear, [indiscernible] million of maintenance and stoppage cost, et cetera, EBIT costs and there's a big, huge step-up of course in Q2. Can you first disclose what exactly you're doing in Q2? What causes that €75 million incremental step-up I guess as of the 15 in Q1? But also how you – the balance of the year in terms of the 60, how we should think about the distribution of that 60 between Q3 and Q4?

Peter Oswald

Andrew can you take on this question please?

Andrew King

Yes, sure. Lars, I mean, the main driver behind it in Q2 is obviously taking – the biggest single part of that is our Syktyvkar operation, which as you know is a big and very profitable business. Every day that that's down or shuttered, it costs us. But we also have a flow-through of our Richards Bay operation, which did take some of it down – some part of that is affecting Q1, but it also affects Q2 as well and then there's some smaller ones as well. But that's – it's just a sequencing of those events, so Q1 was relatively light in terms of the maintenance shut effect. And then it's Q2 because of those larger effects.

And in terms of the Q3, Q4, it's always a danger with these numbers because that’s the best you can do, because you don't know what the profitability of the business will be at the time. But in round terms, it's about 40/20 in terms of the second half split.

Lars Kjellberg

Okay. And just to be clear on Syktyvkar, is that one of your expansionary projects also where you're debottlenecking a few things, so you'll get some incremental volumes coming out post that shutdown?

Andrew King

Yes we’ve got ongoing capital investments at the moment in Syktyvkar to continue, and that's what adds up to the roughly 100,000 tonnes over a kind of three-year period. It's not as if this maintenance shut certainly has a big step-up in that effect, but it's an ongoing program.

Lars Kjellberg

And finally, when you're looking at the CapEx spending in the project, you mentioned of course in the quarter, now you had some benefit from it. What is your approximation of the benefits from CapEx projects this year? And if we dare to look into 2020 and if there is any significant change from your own projects?

Andrew King

No, I mean, we said at an EBIT level, we would expect €50 million year-on-year incremental benefit from projects. The single biggest component of that is the project which was completed at the end of last year and which was the Steti upgrade. And as you know, that was the recovery boiler plus machine optimization and that comes in pretty quickly. So from a run rate perspective, Q1 reflected a large portion of that already, yes so obviously we continue to optimize it and on the margin we will improve it going forward, but it is a margin gain, it is not as if it's back-end weighted.

But in 2020, I would at this early stage and with all the caveats around pricing assumptions to drive to assume a similar level [indiscernible] optimization taking place in Slovakia, Ruzomberok at the moment, that's one the big contributors and then there's various other projects as well.

Lars Kjellberg

And not forget, did forest revaluation have any meaningful impact year-on-year in this quarter?

Andrew King

Not particularly meaning year-on-year. To start positive year-on-year. In terms of expectations for the full year, it is [indiscernible] with challenge in terms of pinning it down. As I sit today, we did have – we've had a timber price increasing in South Africa. So all else being equal, I would expect it to be year-on-year a bit up, but I caveat that as well.

Lars Kjellberg

Understood. Thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of [indiscernible]. Please ask your question.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you. Good morning everybody. Just a couple of questions here left for me. Firstly on the corrugated pricing and the price contracts that you have in place. Would you care to share how that split looks like, i.e., how big a percentage of your corrugated business is directly linked to containerboard prices? How much is renegotiated and fixed and so on?

Peter Oswald

We have in about 25% of our contracts we have formulas which are dependent on paper pricing. And then we have a fairly a fairly small amount of like yearly fixed contracts and the majority is, so to say, all prices are valid up and until they are renegotiated by one party. That's the system.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. That's clear. And then I had a question on your maintenance CapEx. Would you care to share, roughly speaking, how much the maintenance CapEx was in 2018? And roughly speaking, where it will land in 2019, 2020?

Andrew King

Shall I take that one?

Peter Oswald

Yes please. It was around €110 million in 2018, and we're looking at €150 million impact in 2019. So $40 million delta. The absolute number is not really what counts as the delta, that is important. Because as you know, it's an opportunity cost primarily rather than cost primarily rather than a real cost.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. But I was mainly referring to the maintenance capital expenditure that you have?

Andrew King

Sorry, I misunderstood. Maintenance, I mean, we never really distinguish because it's difficult to distinguish between what you called pure maintenance or stay-in-business CapEx versus expansionary CapEx. We're guiding in total CapEx just between €700 million and €800 million on average for both 2019 and 2020, and that guidance hasn't changed, and that incorporates both what you'd call a stay-in-business spend and the expansionary expenditure.

If one was to look at it on a longer-term basis, you would always you’d need to invest at least around depreciation, probably a little bit above depreciation. In terms of an ongoing business, any time we spend meaningfully above depreciation, we would expect to get a good return on that investment, and we typically articulated what the returns that we would expect to get on that incremental CapEx and to date we believe we have been very successful in delivering on those returns.

Unidentified Analyst

Alright. Thank you very much.

Operator

Next question comes from the line of Kevin Hellegard [Goldman Sachs] Please ask your question.

Kevin Hellegard

Good morning guys. Just one question left from me. Can you talk about in the consumer board business, are you starting to see any positive impact from sort of the sustainability debate and flexible packaging versus Richard, which you've talked about previously yourself? Or is still too early to see any impact from that?

Peter Oswald

Yes, I mean, that's a very complex subject, Kevin. So generally, we see there is more demand for paper. We equally see that actually the impact on our plastic business is higher in the sense that many customers look so to say for another flexibles and other plastic solutions, so to say, which is recyclable, et cetera. And I saw yesterday, walking in the evening in London also that our pouch strategy, so to say, use 70% less plastic, is now gaining traction.

So it is equally benefiting our paper business, where we're very well placed, because it affects less the corrugated, this trend is less important for the corrugated industry. It is, but there on the margin, it is more something for the paper flexible business, so kraft paper and all sorts of bags, in the do-it-yourself spectrum, et cetera. And there we see an ongoing interest and also some more volume and equally we see in our flexible business, where we have developed some very innovative recyclable products and with our BarrierPack and that actually has almost more traction.

Kevin Hellegard

Thank you.

Operator

We have time for one more question that comes from the line of Wade Napier. Please ask your questions.

Wade Napier

Thanks for the calls gentlemen. Could you please give us an indication of the incremental benefits you expected from acquisitions in 2019? And I would assume that the incremental benefits with, like your project benefits, be front-loaded towards the first and second quarters?

And then secondly, with some of your peers announcing a lot of kraftliner capacity, what is Mondi's sort of three to five-year outlook for internal capital investments looking like and the sort of capital allocations sort of thought process at the moment? Thank you.

Peter Oswald

Andrew, can you take the incremental acquisition question, please?

Andrew King

Yes, sure. At EBITDA level, at the full year you'll recall we guided to around €30 million to €40 million year-on-year incremental benefit from acquisitions. And then we retained that same guidance. As you recall, the two main contributors there are – well, the main one is the Powerflute acquisition, which came in at the half year last year. It obviously wasn't in the first year numbers – first half numbers, should I say. And it is clearly fully in the first quarter and on a go-forward basis.

And then we had the Industrial Bags plants in Egypt, which also came in the middle of the year, which are smaller contributors, but nonetheless also important for us. And obviously starting – now making a full contribution. Clearly, we remain very positive on those acquisitions. And as you know, Powerflute is a semi-chem fluting producer and as Peter has already referred to earlier, semi-chem fluting is proving resilient in otherwise a difficult – or more difficult containerboard markets than it was last year.

Peter Oswald

Yes, and on your other question about the medium term kraftliner capacity increase, without going into too much detail, but our kraftliner is including the top liner where we mix it with grades is €1 million or a bit above €1 million. And almost half of that is top liner. So first of all, we have to keep things in perspective. It is relevant for Mondi, but it's – the pure kraftliner is not so important. Obviously, we would be happier if Stora Enso did not go ahead with their conversion because it will add some pressure into this market, which directly affects one-tenth of our capacity, but indirectly may affect the white-top kraftliner, whatever they would plan.

On specifically, I think on the announcement of Klabin, yes it's – I mean, markets are globally growing. They will export that all over the world. Some of it may end up in Europe, but equally, I think that it will mainly hurt imports from the U.S. So overall, I wouldn't be too concerned.

Wade Napier

Thank you.

Peter Oswald

So then we've come to the end, and thank you, very much for your participation, and I wish you all a good day. Thank you.

