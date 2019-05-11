U.S. IPO Weekly Recap: Uber Falls 8% In A Disappointing Debut

Ridesharing giant Uber (NYSE:UBER) made its debut this week, raising $8.1 billion at a market cap of $82 billion, making it the largest US IPO since Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) went public in 2014. Uber priced its IPO at $45, 4% below the midpoint of the $44 to $50 range, and opened on the NYSE on Friday at $42 per share. It ended its first day of trading down 8%, among the worst first day performances of a company worth more than $10 billion at its IPO.
Parsons (NYSE:PSN) raised $500 million at a market cap of $2.6 billion. It traded up 11% on its first day and ended the week up 15% from its IPO. The company, which proves technology-driven defense, intelligence, and infrastructure solutions, has strong revenue visibility on the back of its large government contracts and strong free cash flow.
HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR), a Russian job recruitment site, priced its IPO at the high end of the range, raising $220 million at a market cap of $675 million. It popped 17% on its first day and finished the week up 24% from its IPO.
Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) raised $106 million at a $335 million market cap. After pricing its IPO below the range, the company traded relatively flat, dropping only 3% on its first day, and remaining there by the end of the week.
Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN), a Chinese online lending marketplace, was the second best performer of the week, popping 54% after pricing its IPO 9% below the midpoint of its proposed range.
Five biotechs priced this week and had extremely mixed trading. Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX), an Alzheimer's biotech, jumped 93% on its first day, making it the best performing biotech of the year by first day performance, while Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) and Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) dropped 31% and 21%, respectively, making them the two worst performing biotechs of the year by first-day performance and top five worst performing among all IPOS.
Three SPACS also IPO'd this week, raising a total of $725 million. 21 SPACs have gone public this year raising a total of $4.4 billion.
Only three companies filed this week, including GSX Techedu (GSX), a Chinese K-12 online after-school tutoring company, Mohawk (MWK), an AI-driven consumer products company, and another SPAC, GigCapital2 (GIX.U).
|
Issuer
|
Deal
|
Market Cap
|
Price vs.
|
First Day
|
Return
|
Jiayin Group
|
$37M
|
$562M
|
-9%
|
+54%
|
+54%
Chinese online lending marketplace.
|
Cortexyme
|
$75M
|
$476M
|
0%
|
+93%
|
+40%
Developing a novel therapy for Alzheimer's disease using a microbe inhibitor.
|
NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC)
|
$75M
|
$350M
|
0%
|
+33%
|
+30%
Clinical-stage biotech developing next-gen cancer immunotherapies.
|
HeadHunter Group
|
$220M
|
$675M
|
10%
|
+17%
|
+24%
Online job recruitment platform in Russia.
|
Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST)
|
$83M
|
$385M
|
0%
|
+2%
|
+20%
Phase 3 biotech developing therapies for heart rate conditions.
|
Parsons
|
$500M
|
$2,610M
|
0%
|
+11%
|
+15%
Provides technology-driven defense, intelligence, and infrastructure solutions.
|
South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI)
|
$59M
|
$306M
|
-5%
|
+1%
|
+3%
West Texas commercial bank with 21 full-service locations.
|
Health Sciences Acq. (HSACU)
|
$100M
|
$125M
|
0%
|
+3%
|
+3%
Blank check company formed by RTW Investments to acquire a biopharma or medical technology business.
|
Landcadia Holdings II (NASDAQ:LCAHU)
|
$275M
|
$338M
|
0%
|
+0%
|
+0%
The second blank check company formed by the CEOs of Landry's and Jefferies to acquire an entertainment business.
|
Diamond Eagle Acquisition (DEACU)
|
$350M
|
$438M
|
0%
|
+0%
|
+0%
Fifth blank check company formed by entertainment veteran Jeff Sagansky.
|
Sonim (NASDAQ:SONM)
|
$39M
|
$231M
|
-21%
|
+0%
|
+0%
Makes rugged mobile phones and accessories for industrial and public workers.
|
Mayville Engineering
|
$106M
|
$335M
|
-15%
|
-3%
|
-3%
Manufactures components for commercial and industrial vehicle OEMs.
|
Uber
|
$8,100M
|
$82,020M
|
-4%
|
-8%
|
-8%
Operates the world's largest on-demand ridesharing network.
|
Trevi Therapeutics
|
$55M
|
$184M
|
-33%
|
-21%
|
-17%
Developing an extended-release version of an opioid for new indications.
|
Axcella Health
|
$71M
|
$519M
|
-5%
|
-31%
|
-30%
Developing amino acid-based therapies to treat liver and other diseases.
|
Issuer
|
Deal
|
Sector
|
Lead
|
Mohawk
|
$58M
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
Roth Cap.
Sells consumer products based on market data gathered using its AI platform.
|
GigCapital2
|
$130M
|
SPAC
|
EarlyBird
Blank check company formed by semiconductor veteran Avi Katz to acquire a TMT business.
|
GSX Techedu
|
$220M
|
Consumer Discretionary
|
Credit Suisse
Provides K-12 online after-school tutoring in China.
IPO Market Snapshot
The Renaissance IPO Indices are market cap weighted baskets of newly public companies. As of 5/9/19, the Renaissance IPO Index was up 33.2% year-to-date, while the S&P 500 had a gain of 15.3%. Renaissance Capital's IPO ETF (NYSE: IPO) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include Elanco (NYSE:ELAN) and VICI Properties (OTC:VICI). The Renaissance International IPO Index was up 11.0% year-to-date, while the ACWX was up 9.7%. Renaissance Capital's International IPO ETF (NYSE: IPOS) tracks the index, and top ETF holdings include SoftBank and Xiaomi.
