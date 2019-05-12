Correvio Pharma Corp. (CORV) CEO Mark Corrigan on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Correvio Pharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CORV) Q1 2019 Earnings Conference Call May 7, 2019 8:30 AM ET

Mark Corrigan - CEO

Justin Renz - President and CFO

Dewey Steadman - Canaccord

Justin Renz

Thank you, Jessica. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our first quarter 2019 earnings call. On the call with me today are Dr. Mark Corrigan, our Chief Executive Officer; and Mr. David Dean, our Chief Business Development Officer. On the call today, Mark will provide an overview of recent corporate developments, then I will discuss highlights from our first quarter 2019 financial results. Mark will then provide some summary remarks. We will then open the call up for your questions, for which David will also be available.

In addition to the forward-looking statements disclaimer that Jessica read, I'd like to note that these forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, a regulatory path forward with Brinavess in the U.S., including a resubmission of a new drug application and the timing of such resubmission; the timing and outcome of any decision by the FDA and NDA resubmission; the timing of the launch of Brinavess in the U.S. in the event that FDA approves the Brinavess NDA; the possibility of obtaining an extension of the Brinavess patents in the U.S.; and predicted financial results for any upcoming time period. A detailed discussion of the risks and uncertainties facing Correvio are discussed in our annual and quarterly reports and detailed from time to time in our other filings with the SEC and Canadian securities regulators.

With that, I'll now turn the call over to Mark.

Mark Corrigan

Thanks, Justin, and thank you, everyone, for joining us on today's call. Beginning on Slide 3. We have an overview of our current portfolio of marketed products along with two pre-NDA product candidates. This portfolio generated $28.7 million in revenues for 2018. The fastest growing segment of the business are the territories where we market the products directly and not through third-party distributors.

And that segment has been performing extremely well. Very quickly, our marketed products are: Aggrastat for acute coronary syndrome, which is sold in over 60 countries, both directly in Western Europe as well through distributors; Brinavess, for acute onset atrial fibrillation, is sold directly in the Nordic countries and Western Europe and through distributors in various other territories.

Next is Esmocard, a beta blocker which we sell in Italy and France; Xydalba, for acute bacterial skin and structure infections, which is sold directly in 8 countries in Western Europe; Zevtera for hospital-acquired pneumonia, which we acquired from Basilea in 2017 and have rights in most of Europe and Israel. In development, we have Trevyent for pulmonary arterial hypertension. We licensed the rights to Europe, and we are now working with United Therapeutics on this program. And lastly, we're working towards regulatory approval in the United States for Brinavess, which I will discuss in more detail in just a moment.

Moving to Slide 4. We have an overview of Brinavess, which has currently improved in Europe, Canada and in a total of over 40 countries worldwide, marketed in 30 countries, and we have treated over 55,000 patients to date. Brinavess works through a combination effect on cardiac potassium and sodium currents, resulting in substantial antiarrhythmic effects that are mainly concentrated in the atria. The key benefits of Brinavess include ease of administration, rapid action, high conversion rate and superior tolerability compared to other approved pharmacotherapies.

Turning now to Slide 5. Following positive discussions with the FDA in October of 2018, we remain on track to resubmit the Brinavess NDA during the second quarter of 2019. As you know, Brinavess, or vernakalant, is an intravenous antiarrhythmic medicine indicated for the rapid conversion of recent onset atrial fibrillation in patients without significant heart failure. Importantly, the FDA did not request any additional clinical studies nor to resubmit the NDA. We expect the regulatory review period for Brinavess will be 6 months, though it's possible we could receive a decision from the FDA in the fourth quarter of 2019.

I'd also like to highlight that in support of our NDA application, we are now in a position to share with the FDA over 8 worlds of real-world experience from approximately 55,000 treated patients, plus data from the post-approval SPECTRUM study. Regarding our U.S. intellectual property state for Brinavess, we've received independent regulatory legal opinions that Brinavess may qualify for the maximum 5-year patent extension in the United States, significantly lengthening Brinavess' exclusive commercial rights into March 2031. If Brinavess is approved by the FDA, we anticipate working with the USPTO to secure this formal extension, which we believe will have substantial positive implications for Brinavess' commercial potential. The recent advancement towards a resubmission of the Brinavess NDA has also opened up the potential for strategic transaction around this asset.

Turning to Slide 6. We have a summary of the data from the SPECTRUM study. SPECTRUM was conducted as part of a follow-up measures agreed to with the European Medicines Agency in 2010. In this prospective and retrospective observational registry, 1,778 unique patients receiving a total 2,009 treatment episodes are enrolled to evaluate and obtain data on patients administered with Brinavess. The data for SPECTRUM was provided by 53 participating hospitals in the EU and demonstrate the treatment of Brinavess successfully converted 70.2% of all treated atrial fibrillation patients into normal sinus rhythm.

Treatment with Brinavess showed a median time to conversion of 11 minutes from the start of the first infusion amongst patients who successfully converted. With respect to safety, the cumulative incidents of health outcomes interest, defined as significant hypertension, ventricular arrhythmia, atrial flutter or bradycardia, were reported in less than 1% of patients. 28 serious adverse events reported for 26 patients and no deaths reported in the study. We look forward to presenting a SPECTRUM abstract at the upcoming European Society of Cardiology 2019 Congress in September in Paris and publishing the full data set in an American medical journal in 2020 to coincide with a potential launch. Another compelling data set that I'd like to highlight was generated from a clinical survey in Belgium, looking at the effects of Brinavess treatment on hospitalization rates in acute AF patients.

The data demonstrate that treatment with Brinavess successfully avoided hospitalization for 85% of all treated patients. Treatment with Brinavess also avoided electric cardioversion in 84% of patients. As a result of these impressive real-world data, Brinavess received reimbursement approval from the National Institute for Health and Disability Insurance in Belgium. Selectively, these data speak to the fast conversion times and the avoidance of additional procedures and hospitalization that report into physicians and patients in other countries, including the United States.

Lastly, I'd like to highlight a new dataset that was collected from a clinical survey assessing patients with acute AF in Israel, and which recently was presented at the American College of Cardiology 2019 Annual Meeting and the 23rd Israeli Congress for Emergency Medicine, both in March 2019.

In this survey, a total of 101 patients with recent onset AF were treated with Brinavess in an emergency department setting. The data demonstrate that treatment with Brinavess had an overall conversion rate to sinus rhythm of 74% within either one or two doses. Of the 75 patients who were converted, all were discharged home with a normal sinus rhythm within three or four hours following admission with no need for hospitalization. These data provide important real-world clinical information on the use of Brinavess in the treatment of AF in the emergency room setting.

We believe vernakalant is very well positioned from a U.S. pharmacoeconomic perspective. Our real-world experience data from Europe and elsewhere suggest that Brinavess is capable of converting patients back to normal sinus rhythm in the emergency room setting, where they can often be discharged directly home, avoiding costly hospital admissions. Collectively, all of these data give us great confidence that Brinavess should have a meaningful impact in the United States marketplace.

Turning now to Slide 7. We have a quick update from United Therapeutics related to Trevyent, our most advanced pipeline asset for the European market. Trevyent is a reformulation and novel delivery of the drug, treprostinil, also known as Remodulin, for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Last year, United Therapeutics, the innovator and developer of treprostinil, completed the acquisition of SteadyMed, which is now a wholly owned subsidiary of United Therapeutics. And our license agreement with SteadyMed travel to United Therapeutics was part of the acquisition, and Correvio remains responsible in pursuing approval and commercialization of Trevyent in the EU and the Middle East, where we hold license rights.

During the United Therapeutics first quarter earnings call, Chairman and CEO, Martine Rothblatt, reiterated their enthusiasm for Trevyent's potential for pulmonary arterial hypertension. She described Trevyent as "the simplest of all available ways to deliver pulmonary hypertension medicines parenterally." She also described how half of all PAH patients in the U.S. died without ever trying Flolan or Remodulin and how Trevyent has the ability to change that by making it extremely easy to use, which they expect to be a major contributor to the expected tripling of their pulmonary hypertension business over the next few years.

Shiting gears now to our anti-infective franchise turning to Slide 8, the annual ECCMID meeting that took place in early April in Amsterdam. ECCMID is one of the largest infectious disease conferences and a great opportunity to share new anti-infective data with the global medical and scientific communities. During the course of the meeting, we hosted two hour educational symposium, an expert discussion that was a huge success at an audience of over 400 people. In total, 22 abstracts were presented by our partners, collaborators and licensors highlighting important new clinical, preclinical and surveillance data relating to both Xydalba and Zevtera.

Turning to the next slide, 9, we have a quick overview of how our anti-infective initiatives are impacting sales trends for Zevtera and Xydalba. Both assets continue to perform well.

Before turning the call over to Justin to review the financials, I'd like to just take a moment on Slide 10, to review some recent achievements as well as some upcoming plans and milestones we're working toward across the organization. In 2017, we launched the anti-infective franchise with Xydalba. And then in 2018, we expanded it with the addition of Zevtera/Mabelio in some markets, in select European markets. Cardiovascular franchise and Brinavess in particular saw several meaningful achievements in 2018. We reported the results from the SPECTRUM study, received permission to submit the NDA in the United States and notably qualified for an important 5-year patent extension in USPTO.

In China, Brinavess was designated as an urgent need medicine and selected for priority review. Looking ahead, there are several meaningful milestones in the near horizon. We expect to resubmit Brinavess NDA this quarter with a possibility of receiving a decision from the FDA in the fourth quarter of the year. In parallel, with our Brinavess work in the United States, we're diligently working on an NDA submission in China based on the existing global Brinavess data and anticipating submitting the NDA this year. We'll be filing our pre-NDA briefing book for the Chinese authorities later this quarter.

Given the priority review awarded to Brinavess in China, there's a chance we could also receive a decision from their agencies this year. For Trevyent, we are waiting for United Therapeutics to file their NDA in the United States. Once their NDA is submitted, we will be able to submit an MAA in Europe. Assuming an approval in Europe, we're planning for the launch of Trevyent in 2020. And finally, on the corporate front, our goal is to find another commercial-stage asset end license to acquire. Our goal is to secure this new asset this year and launch in the relevant territories in 2020.

With that, I would like to now turn the call over to Justin for the financials. Justin?

Justin Renz

Thank you, Mark. On Slide 11, we have an overview of our first quarter 2019 financial results. Amounts, unless specified otherwise, are expressed in U.S. dollars and in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles used in the United States of America. Revenue for the first quarter was $7.3 million, and associated cost of goods sold for the same period was $2.2 million. This compared to $6.5 million in revenue for the first quarter of 2018 with associated cost of goods sold of $2.3 million. The 11% increase in revenue was primarily due to increased antibiotic product sales. The dollar strengthened against the euro and the British pound year-over-year. And so our revenue actually grew 16% in local currencies in Q1.

Our anti-infective franchise, as Mark spoke about earlier, has excellent momentum as Xydalba and Zevtera combined for approximately $2.6 million in revenue in Q1, twice the amount of $1.3 million we earned in revenue in the first quarter of 2018. Direct market sales from the first quarter of 2019 increased by approximately 17% year-over-year from $3.8 million in 2018 to $4.4 million in 2019. Distributor sales for the first quarter of 2019 increased by approximately 2% year-over-year. Gross margin for the first quarter was 69.1%.

Our SG&A expense for the first quarter 2019 was $11.2 million compared to $10.9 million for the same period last year. We strive to keep our SG&A level expenses consistent. Last year, we incurred one-time costs related to the Cipher transaction, while this year we have one-time charges related to our Brinavess USA resubmission. Interest expense for the first quarter was $1.7 million compared to $1.1 million for the same period last year. Last year, we benefited from a one-time effective interest rate accounting calculation adjustment. For the first quarter of 2019, we recorded a net loss of $9 million or $0.23 per share compared to a net loss of $8.5 million or $0.24 per share for the same period last year. As of March 31, 2019, we had cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of $17.9 million. As of May 7, we had approximately 39.9 million common shares outstanding. We are projecting year-over-year revenue growth of approximately 20% to 25% in local currencies between 2018 to 2019.

And with that, I'll now turn the call back over to Mark.

Mark Corrigan

Thanks Justin. On Slide 12, in closing, I would like just to say that it's great to have this opportunity to speak with you all today, which for many is the first time as Chief Executive Officer. Today, Correvio is a fully integrated commercial specialty pharmaceutical company with a broad portfolio of 5 market hospital products in a rapidly growing anti-infective franchise that has successfully generated revenues of $28.7 million in 2018. We also have Brinavess, an NDA stage acute care product, with a potential $0.5 billion market opportunity in the United States.

Correvio is an exciting story in the field hospital medicines with a lot of potential for value creation, particularly with Brinavess and the anti-infective franchise. We have clear strengths, both in our direct sales divisions and in our global regulatory strategy.

I look forward to leading the Correvio team as we work to resubmit the Brinavess NDA in the United States and maximize the many promising market and value-creation opportunities we have here for the benefit of our many stakeholders.

The key reason for my joining Correvio as CEO was the opportunity to make a difference in patients' lives. We have committed to delivering innovative hospital drugs into the hands of the physicians and patients who need them, and I'm proud of the many clinical and commercial achievements with our programs to date. I am confident we can continue to grow a high value and sustainable global business for the foundation that is currently in place, and I look forward to keep you updated on our progress in the months and quarters ahead.

With that, we'll be happy to take your questions. Operator?

Dewey Steadman

I guess, for Dr. Corrigan, what are your first thoughts coming into Correvio? Obviously, you've been around it for a while as a member of the Board, but what's working well at Correvio? What needs a little bit of work? And where are you spending most of your time? Or what projects are you spending most of your time on these days?

Mark Corrigan

Thanks, Dewey. Thanks for the question. Good to talk to you again. The -- from the Board, I had been on -- we had designated a special committee that -- with Bob Meyer and Sheila Grant, our COO, had really tackled the appeal process for Brinavess. And I had really been involved in that from the Board. And then following the October of 2018 acknowledgment by the FDA that we could submit the NDA, that was a really exciting moment for me.

I think for most of the people who know me, I have been a clinical regulatory person. And so the opportunity to engage in that and really try and shape that resubmission occupies, I think, the bulk of my efforts. I would say that it's closely followed by getting to know the commercial business team. So I have spent a fair amount of time in Geneva with Hugues Sachot, our Chief Commercial Officer, and tried to understand the nuances of that business.

Fortunately, as you may also know, I had served on the Board of Cubist and currently serve on the Board of Nabriva. So being around antibiotics and understanding their both kind of slow growth, but sticky growth and watching how the markets picked up on that, Xydalba is truly a breakthrough product. And I think that's been really gratifying to see, its uptake, and think about how to shape the market influences that kind of promote its growth.

Understand the dynamics within each of our countries, the growth, how quickly to grow. When would that sales force actually be ready for another product? And it really sort of managed the infrastructure growth with the European part for the organization has been sort of number two. So finally, one last point is, I jokingly call myself the one-man medical affairs department. So I've been pretty engaged with both the repositioning of the SPECTRUM study for U.S. publication with a presence at the American College of Cardiology, with meetings with the guidelines, AF guidelines committee. Tomorrow, we'd be hosting an SAB at the Heart Rhythm Society as well.

Dewey Steadman

Great. And I guess, looking at the antibiotic franchise for Xydalba and Zevtera, obviously, you mentioned some of the feedback from ECCMID, but what was, are sort of the impressions on both products coming out of ECCMID? And what initiatives can the European sales team take to, obviously, propel growth in those franchises? 100% growth is great, but I think investors are looking for more. And so what can you do to achieve that?

Mark Corrigan

So I think that's a good question. I think the, one of the things that we need to do is obviously not only propel market awareness, but one of the advantages of Correvio is building a European infrastructure isn't just about having a country head in each country. This game is won hospital-by-hospital. And so when we really take a look at the strategy, it involves dividing the countries up into the key hospital centers and hitting those, and usually finding a local thought leader that's going to take the initiative. We saw that in Barcelona. And I think the, that's the key to growth. One of the things is we have a dispersed model. So we have key accounting managers in all of the major cities. And that's the approach that we're taking, and I think can possibly continue to deliver the growth. It's literally winning it hill-by-hill.

Dewey Steadman

Great. And Justin, can you just comment on the ATM draw so far from that new facility? Have you drawn anything from it yet?

Justin Renz

Yes. In March, we sold 625,000 shares. So $2 million. And we had a $12 million facility with Cantor, so there's $10 million left available.

Dewey Steadman

And I think that facility from Cantor is an ultimately $50 million facility. What's the announcement they have there to expand that?

Justin Renz

The $50 million is just the total overall sales agreement that may never be achieved. It's done on a prospective supplement-by-prospective supplement basis. And so that said, the discretion, if you will, of our Board and management team, we may never use it. That's just where we kick at one particular prospective supplement at a time, if you will. So there's only $10 million left, not $48 million.

Your next question comes from Swayampakula Ramakanth of H.C. Wainwright.

Unidentified Analyst

This is RK from H.C. Wainwright. Mark and Justin, I just have quick questions for me. Regarding Brinavess, I know you stated that you are planning to submit it this quarter. Is -- what's left in trying to get done before submitting it? Is it just the administrative stuff? And based on your conversations previously now going into this resubmission, do you have a feel for whether it's going to be a real six-month review or it could be even less than that?

Mark Corrigan

That's the question we're talking about that yesterday. You must have ears on the walls here. Let me take the first one. In the pre-NDA meeting, we discussed with the FDA what the data groupings they'd like to see. And they prompted the inclusion of two studies that weren't in the original file. So part of that has been the inclusion of those two studies. And secondly, the -- this is really about the writing and integrating data process. So this is pretty standard NDA assembly, I would say, and time lines, which, of course, then there's allowable period for publishing. So it's -- when I look at it, what's different about it fundamentally is really bringing forward real-world experience.

If you think about it, in addition to the clinical trials, which would -- were part of the original NDA, we're adding three major data sets to this, okay? SPECTRUM study, number one. Number two, there have been 2,000 patients treated in really several states, more than 20 studies by investigator-initiated studies, which provide a pretty interesting data set. While not all combinable, but certainly under clinical research conditions that vary from randomized clinical trials to observational studies, but provides another 2,000 patients in the study condition that, I think, are relevant. And then lastly, the periodic safety update reports on the 55,000 patients treated is an important third element.

So those are the three major data elements that speak to the safety and efficacy profile in real-world that have to be integrated to the NDA. Turning now to your second question. I have -- I don't think it will be less than six months. While they certainly have seen that first part of the NDA, I think they're going to consider carefully the rest. And in general, the FDA is pretty overburdened. And so I think they will look at this very carefully. That's what we've asked them to do. And I think that I would be pleasantly surprised with an earlier decision, but that's not what we're counting on.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And then you also stated that there are conversations going on for a potential transaction for commercialization of Brinavess in the U.S. So what's an optimal transaction you have been looking for? And do you think, based on your interactions right now, it's better for you to wait until approvals? Or you get a better valuation or you feel you could get it done before you get a decision from the FDA?

Mark Corrigan

I think David Dean, our Chief Business Officer, may be best poised to answer that. David?

David Dean

Good morning, RK. So when we take a look at what we would like to achieve out of Brinavess transaction in the U.S. or the potential of one, first and foremost, we would like to see it in the hands of somebody who could do, put a significant effort behind it, maybe something quite a bit larger than what we, as a smaller company, might be able to do. So with larger sales force, maybe something that is already, somebody who is already integrated into a much wider array of hospitals than we could reasonably address ourselves. So I think that is the most important thing. Obviously, speed of launch would be important in that, too.

So having an existing infrastructure in the United States is critically important as well. Aside from that, there's obviously, this is a tremendously large opportunity financially for our company, so the financial terms would have to be attractive as well. But, the combination of the financial terms, but also getting it into the hands who could, of a party who could optimize its future. Does that make sense?

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Yes, yes. And regarding Trevyent. I know United Therapeutics is exited about the molecule, and they did state something in the first quarter conference call, just as you stated, Mark. But do you folks have any idea as to the timing of their submission to the FDA? Because I believe we need to wait for that to happen, so that you can take the dossier to the European authorities. So I'm just trying to understand if you have any more clarity than expecting it to get it done this year.

Mark Corrigan

Yes, RK. So I have been in communications with them. Previously, they had talked about the second quarter, but they did not affirm that timing in their call. So that's the last information that I have from them. And so, obviously, we're rooting them on for the early submission possible. And at that point, we will take the files and pivot from it.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And last question for your, Mark? Obviously, with your experience in the anti-infectives area, should we think that you would naturally gravitate towards that when you're looking for a commercial product in, to commercialize in 2020? Or are you functioning other categories as well?

Mark Corrigan

It's all about the call point, frankly. So for me, I work with Hugues Sachot, and we talk about there are a number of products that I think, we go where people don't want to go, RK. We're playing in the hospital specialty markets in Europe. And that is a tough arena to play in. We think we have expertise in it. And so I think we're actually the partner of choice for many companies. Antibiotics are comfortable. As they make within the portfolio, we're not directly competitive with the products we already sell, that would be worth considering. However, we're not limited to that.

Mark Corrigan

Thank you very much. I appreciate everybody listening on the call and to those people who are teaming themselves for later. We appreciate your time, and look forward to updating you as events unfold. Thank you, operator.

