Epigenomics AG (EPGNF) CEO Gregory Hamilton on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Epigenomics AG (OTCQX:EPGNF) Q1 2019 Earnings Conference Call May 8, 2019 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Frederic Hilke - IR Officer

Gregory Hamilton - CEO & Member of Executive Board

Conference Call Participants

Simon Scholes - First Berlin Equity Research

Dennis Berzhanin - Pareto Securities

Martin Piehlmeier - goetzpartners securities Limited

Bruce Jackson - The Benchmark Company, LLC

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Epigenomics AG conference call regarding the First Quarter Results 2019. [Operator Instructions]

Let me now turn over the floor to Mr. Hilke. Over to you.

Frederic Hilke

Thank you very much, Elenor. Hello, and welcome to the conference call for the Q1 2019 financial results. My name is Frederic Hilke. I'm the Investor Relations Manager for Epigenomics. With me here on the phone is the CEO of Epigenomics AG, Greg Hamilton. Before I hand over the presentation to Greg, let me point out some of the usual legal information.

The following presentation will contain expressly or implicitly certain forward-looking statements concerning Epigenomics AG and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Epigenomics AG to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Please find some of these factors described in the safe harbor statement.

And now I would like to hand you over to CEO, Greg Hamilton, who will continue with the presentation.

Gregory Hamilton

Thanks, Frederic. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining our Q1 2019 earnings call. The operational highlights for Q1 2019 and April include CMS's acceptance of the Epi proColon NCD application, the submission of the microsimulation model for publication and the reintroduction of the bipartisan Donald Payne Sr. Colorectal Cancer Detection Act into the U.S. House of Representatives.

On May 3, we announced that CMS has formally accepted our NCD application. This means that CMS will review our Epi proColon product for Medicare coverage. This flowchart documents the NCD process. While CMS has accepted the application, due to the limitation of resources, CMS will not open the NCD review process immediately. Once CMS resources are available, the NCD will be opened by initiating a 30-day public comment period. CMS will issue a proposed decision within 6 months per legal statute. If this proposed coverage decision is positive, another 30-day comment period follows. CMS will publish its final decision within 90 days of the initial proposed decision. As an example, if CMS opens the NCD review by July 1 this year, then they are required per legal statute to issue a proposed decision by year-end and a final decision within 90 days of the initial decision. In this example, that equates to a final decision by March 31, 2020. Once a final decision is published, CMS will cover the test immediately assuming a positive coverage decision.

The formal acceptance of an NCD is a major win for the company. We still estimate the microsimulation model to be published later this quarter. We are currently under a publication embargo and can't comment further on the publication specifics, but we do anticipate that the publication will be a positive factor in the NCD review.

With the acceptance of the NCD application, we have made tangible progress towards coverage, our last remaining milestone for Medicare reimbursement. While we are excited and optimistic about the NCD, we will continue to pursue the legislative path for reimbursement as well. These paths are mutually exclusive, thus, it is in our best interest to keep both options available to us at this time. We do expect the reintroduction of the bill into the Senate in the near future, and we will continue to make progress on the House Bill with 19 co-sponsors and strong representation on key House committees. We expect more co-sponsors to join the bill as we move closer to a potential vote. Overall, we believe we are in track for a coverage decision this year.

For Q1, total revenue was EUR 331,000. Product revenue nearly tripled from EUR 108,000 to EUR 322,000, while a decrease in licensing revenue of EUR 192,000 occurred due to the termination of our China license agreement, which together netted a slight increase in total revenue of 7%.

Our adjusted EBITDA of negative EUR 3 million was improved by EUR 0.2 million compared to the same period last year, and the net result for the quarter was negative EUR 3 million compared to negative EUR 3.2 million for Q1 2018. The cash consumption in the quarter was EUR 4.3 million versus EUR 2.4 million in Q1 2018 due to higher operating cash outflows from previous year liability.

Epigenomics ended Q1 with EUR 12.9 million in cash and marketable securities. Our cash consumption is within our guidance, and we have sufficient funds to continue operations well into 2020. We continue to enroll patients into our U.S. cross-sectional liver cancer study. We remain on track to initiate the prospective FDA trial by the end of 2019.

The financial outlook for 2019 is unchanged with revenue range guidance of EUR 3 million to EUR 6 million, an adjusted EBITDA of negative EUR 11.5 million to negative EUR 14 million. We don't provide quarterly guidance, however, we do expect the revenue increase in 2019 to be back-end loaded as we expect the publication of the microsimulation model and the NCD activity to drive additional test volume in the second half of 2019.

With the announcement of CMS's acceptance of our NCD application, we believe we are well positioned to achieve our goal of a coverage decision in 2019. This is the most important milestone for our future success. We are experiencing test volume growth, although the majority of our estimated volume and revenue we expect to occur in the second half of 2019 after the microsimulation model is published. We also remain on track to initiate the prospective FDA trial for liver cancer by year-end. In order to position the company for success in 2020, we estimate that the company will require additional growth capital in the second half of the year.

Thank you for joining our 2018 earnings call. I will now open the call for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]

The first question comes from Mr. Simon Scholes, who's calling from First Berlin.

Simon Scholes

Yes. Hello. It was written in the press release this morning that CMS had determined that there is a rationale to accept the NCD review. Could you tell us what that rationale is based on? I mean is it based the imminent publication of the microsimulation study? And then I also have a second question, and that's on the market in China. I mean there have been several studies out that suggests that the size of the population in China, which is most likely to use the Septin9 test, i.e., broadly the middle class is 100 million strong. Have you seen any indications as to the screening rate among that 100 million population?

Gregory Hamilton

Thank you, Simon. Thanks for the questions. I'll answer the first one, the rationale for CMS acceptance. So we were notified by CMS that they were now going to accept our application, and we've been in discussions with them about that. And basically, their determination was that guidelines are important, but they are not an absolute requirement, that there is other clinical factors that are important decision for them as to whether this product is a benefit to their patients. And specifically, it's an FDA-approved product.

So this was a major win for us, and we do believe that during the review period with CMS, the publication for the microsimulation model will come out, and that will also be an important factor in their decision-making process as that model will document the clinical utility of the product.

And then on China. Yes, we do believe the middle class is 100 million strong, which is the ideal patient population for this test. And what the screening rates are in China, we really don't know yet. There's not really any accurate data published on that, but we do know that it's an aging population, and screening programs are taking a much higher priority there. So we do believe it's a key market for us. As you know, we terminated our license agreement there, and we are identifying a new partner, and we look forward to announcing something later this year on that.

Operator

The next question comes from Dennis Berzhanin, who is calling from Pareto Securities.

Dennis Berzhanin

Hi. Thanks for taking my question. I have two. The first one is related to cash consumption. It seems like the first quarter cash consumption did increase quite a bit. Now I'm wondering is it fair to assume this would decrease for the remaining 3 quarters to keep in mind the guidance which should be -- which should match about EBITDA for the year. And then the second question is if you had any updates regarding the search for partnership in China. And if there any new developments with the patent infringement matter?

Gregory Hamilton

On the cash consumption, yes, our cash consumption is consistent with our adjusted EBITDA of about EUR 1 million per month. The only difference in Q1 is there was just timing of payables from year-end that were liabilities that were due in Q1. So that was in our forecast, and it was included in our guidance assumption for the year. So we are on track for the cash consumption.

In regards to the search for partnerships in China, there are multiple companies that are interested in licensing the product. We're evaluating which entity we believe will be the best fit for us in China as we go forward. So we are excited about that opportunity.

In regards to the patent litigation that we have going on in China, the -- we have already had our first hearing on the infringement. So we do have a party in China that's infringing on our IP and there is also -- that party is trying to invalidate one of our patents in China, and we have already had the hearing on the invalidation. So that's moving forward.

We do feel very confident about our patent. These patents have been granted all -- the same patent has been granted all over the world: the U.S., Europe, Japan, Australia so -- and in China. So we feel very confident about our IP there. And I do believe China is going to be a big opportunity for us in the years to come as we find a new partner there.

Operator

The next question comes from Martin Piehlmeier, who is calling from goetzpartners securities.

Martin Piehlmeier

Hello there. And I was just wondering regarding the NCD review process. As you mentioned, it is subject to resources becoming available at the CMS. And I was just wondering if you have an estimate of how long that could take potentially.

Gregory Hamilton

We don't know specifically. I mean CMS won't comment on it. But during our discussions with CMS about their acceptance of our application, they have been very transparent up front that they have quite a few NCDs that they're working on. They just announced one. I think about 1.5 week ago, they reopened the NCD for next-generation sequencing. So they're working on a couple right now. And the group that does this is the Coverage and Analysis Group, and it's just not that big. And so it literally is a constraint that they don't have enough reviewers right now to handle the volume of NCD requests that they are getting.

So that said, in our discussions with them, we do believe it won't take that long. So -- but that's our estimate. As a government entity, they're not going to give us a formal date. But this is normal course, and there's an actual spot in the regulations that talk about this. If they don't have resources, this is the path that you go down.

So from our standpoint, the fact of the matter is they've accepted the NCD. They're going to do a review, and we believe these are all incredibly positive signs for us. And again, we couldn't be more confident in our position as we head into the second half of 2019.

Operator

The next question comes from Mr. Bruce Jackson calling from The Benchmark Company.

Bruce Jackson

Hi, good morning. So with regard to the CMS review, the NCD and the microsimulation study, does the microsimulation study have to be published before you can get the information to CMS? Or can you share that information with them without having to get it published?

Gregory Hamilton

So ultimately, it means that CMS is a government entity just like FDA. So there are certain requirements, like if FDA asked us for data, we have to give it to them, right? So CMS is in much the same boat.

So that said, for CMS to include the data in its final decision, there has to be a publication for them to reference. So we do definitely need to get this published, which we believe we're on track to do. But ultimately, we believe that data from the microsimulation is going to be an important factor in what we hope is a positive coverage decision.

One of the key things that the Coverage and Analysis Group looks for is the clinical utility of the product. And they define that as what are the benefits and harms of the product? And in this space, the benefits are defined by number of life years gained, and the harms are calculated by the total number colonoscopies in a patient population. And those are actually 2 of the key outputs of the microsimulation model. So we do believe that the model will be a very positive influence in the decision-making process.

Bruce Jackson

Okay, that's helpful. Then with regard to the lung cancer tests and the start of the study later this year, do you have the study parameters laid out yet in terms of sample size and end points and sites, things like that? Or is that still being determined?

Gregory Hamilton

So for liver cancer, yes, we have a framework that we have worked through with some of the KOLs that we have on our scientific advisory board for liver. And many of those people are on the guideline committees for liver cancer. So we believe, we have a framework that's going to work. We still have to sit down with the FDA and walk through that. But with the support of the experts in this space, who feel that this is the right trial design, we feel pretty confident going in that we have a really good grasp on what it's going to take.

Now ultimately, that is a conversation with the FDA, and we have to have that conversation to finalize the protocol. But we feel very good about where we're at such that we're still guiding that we plan to initiate that trial by year-end.

End of Q&A

Operator

Okay, Mr. Hamilton and Mr. Hilke, it looks like there are no more questions today.

Gregory Hamilton

Well, thank you, everyone for joining our Q1 2019 earnings call. We look forward to giving you an update after Q2. Goodbye.