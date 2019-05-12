Northstar Realty Europe Corp. (NRE) CEO Mahbod Nia on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Northstar Realty Europe Corp. (NYSE:NRE) Q1 2019 Earnings Conference Call May 8, 2019 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Trevor Ross - General Counsel

Mahbod Nia - CEO

Keith Feldman - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Bryan Maher - B. Riley FBR

Operator

I am now handing you over to your host, Trevor Ross, to begin today's conference. Thank you.

Trevor Ross

Good morning, and welcome to Northstar Realty Europe's First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call.

Before the call begins, I would like to remind everyone that certain statements made during the course of this call are not based on historical information and may constitute forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. I refer you to the Company's filings made with the SEC for a more detailed discussion of the risks and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements made today. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements that may be made in the course of this call.

Furthermore, certain non-GAAP financial measures will be discussed on this conference call. Our presentation of this information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information presented in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable measures prepared in accordance with GAAP can be accessed through our filings with the SEC at www.sec.gov.

I will now turn the call over to our CEO, Mahbod Nia.

Mahbod Nia

Thank you, Trevor. And thank you, everyone, for joining us today. In addition to Trevor, I'm joined by Keith Feldman, our CFO.

Northstar Realty Europe, or NRE, is a New York Stock exchange-listed REIT focused on prime European office properties. Following the recent sales activity, we now own 15 properties in London, Paris and key German cities. NRE has made significant progress over the past 12 months, completing over $1 billion of strategic asset sales, crystallizing an approximate 17% IRR for stockholders while further simplifying our business. During the quarter, we completed the sale of three assets for a total consideration of $44 million, releasing $23 million of net equity and realizing an approximate 14% IRR.

In April, we repaid the $81 million outstanding balance of Cale Street's preferred equity, reducing our overall leverage to 36%. We also continue to make progress with our expense savings initiatives that we anticipate being ahead of our stated targets.

Before discussing NRE's performance in detail, I would like to make a few remarks regarding the macroeconomic environment and the European commercial real estate market. The European economy continued to grow during the first quarter of 2019, albeit at a slower rate. Gross domestic product grew by 0.4% and 0.5% in the Eurozone and European Union, respectively. In April 2019, the International Monetary Fund revised its 2019 GDP forecast down to 1.3% for the Eurozone and 1.6% for the EU, citing weaker consumer and business confidence and softening investment, most notably in Italy, although The European Central Bank appears willing to intervene to the extent required to sustain economic expansion in the region, including through the safeguarding of favorable financing conditions.

Consequently, in April 2019, in response to weakening economic indicators, the ECB stated its intention to maintain interest rates at 0% through 2019 and announced a new round of targeted long-term loans to Eurozone banks. As of March, Eurozone inflation stood at 1.4%, which is in line with the European Commission's latest 2019 projection but below the medium-term target of 2%. Unemployment continues to decline, reaching 7.7% in March, down from 8.5% the year earlier and the lowest level recorded in the Eurozone since September 2008.

U.K. economic growth remained subdued at 0.3% in the three months to February 2019, in line with the previous rolling period. Ongoing uncertainty regarding the outcome of Brexit negotiations continued to weigh on sentiment and investment. The IMF revised its GDP forecast for the U.K. down by 0.3% to 1.2% for 2019. Inflation has fallen from its peak of 3.1% in November 2017 to 1.9% in February 2019, easing the pressure on the Bank of England to further increase interest rates at a potentially vulnerable time for the U.K. economy. However, the Bank of England governor warned that future interest rate increases could be more frequent than current market expectations if there is inadequate resolution to the Brexit impasse and economic growth and inflation continue to rise.

European commercial real estate investment volume stood at €54 billion in the first quarter of 2019, 22% below the same period in 2018. Office remained the most sought-after asset class, representing approximately 38% of transaction volume. Prime property yields in some asset classes and markets softened slightly but remained at or close to historically low levels, reflecting a significant premium to sovereign yields.

European office take-up grew 7% year-over-year in the first quarter of 2019, highlighting the continued strength in the European occupier market. Sustained tenant demand, coupled with a subdued new supply pipeline, continued to apply downward pressure on historically low vacancy rates, which decreased by 10 basis points to 6% in the first quarter, the lowest level since 2002, and fueled rental growth, which stood at 5.1%, well above the 10-year average of 2.1%.

Driven primarily by a limited supply of available stock, German real estate investment reached €14 billion in the first quarter, 30% below the same period last year, albeit the first quarter of 2018 recorded the second-highest transaction volume for more than a decade. Office remained the most sought-after asset class, representing approximately 40% of total transaction volume. Vacancy across the top 6 German cities fell by a further 10 basis points to 3.6% during the first quarter, fueling growth in prime rents, which increased by 2%.

Total U.K. investment volume stood at £11 billion in the first quarter, 16% below the same period last year. Central London office investment volume fell to £1.5 billion, a 35% decline compared to the same period last year, driven primarily by continued uncertainty surrounding Brexit.

Take-up in Central London slowed in the beginning of 2019. However, the amount of space under offer rose and was 24% above the 10-year average. Prime rents in both the city and West End increased by 2% quarter-over-quarter.

French investment volume was €4 billion in the first quarter, 4% below the same period last year, with office representing over 50% of total transaction volume. The Paris occupational market remains robust with a vacancy rate of 1.6%.

Turning the discussion back to NRE. I'm pleased to report another positive quarter in which we continued to make significant progress to our stated operational initiatives. As of March 31, 2019, our 193,000-square-meter portfolio comprised of 15 properties, a mix of blue chip and other high-quality tenants in key cities across Europe. The portfolio is 84% occupied and had a weighted average remaining lease term of 6.2 years. Our portfolio -- our office portfolio, comprised of 12 properties, generated approximately 93% of our net operating income and was 97% occupied on a pro forma basis, with the remaining average lease term of around 5.9 years.

Our overall portfolio is valued at $1.2 billion based on the year-end 2018 independent valuation by Cushman & Wakefield.

During the first quarter, we completed the sale of Uhlandstrasse in Frankfurt for $40 million, 65% above our allocated purchase price, including CapEx. We also completed the sale of our two retail assets in Germany, Werl and Kirchheide. Together, these three assets released approximately $23 million of net equity to NRE after repayment of financing and transaction costs and crystallized an approximate 14% IRR for stockholders.

Over the last 12 months, we have realized an aggregate of 17% IRR through 10 strategic asset sales for a consideration of over $1 billion, demonstrating our continued focus on generating value for stockholders through our deep knowledge of the markets we operate in, focus on tenants and commitment to active asset management. We also continue to make further progress to our stated cost-saving initiatives being ahead of our stated targets. Keith will discuss this in further detail.

Finally, on April 23, NRE entered into amendment number two of the Amended and Restated Management Agreement dated November 9, 2017, with an affiliate of Colony Capital, extending the triggering date from April 30 to June 30, 2019. The Strategic Review Committee of NRE remains actively engaged and committed to working with our advisers to conclude its review of the strategic alternatives as expeditiously as possible. And we look forward to providing an update in due course.

With that, I'm pleased to announce that NRE delivered another quarter of solid operating results. I will now hand over to Keith Feldman, our CFO, to further discuss the financial results.

Keith Feldman

Thank you, Mahbod. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our first quarter of 2019 earnings call.

During the first quarter 2019, NRE reported net operating income or, NOI, of $15.2 million. Looking at our same-store sequential quarter-over-quarter operating performance on an FX-adjusted basis and excluding the held-for-sale industrial asset in Paris, rental income increased by $100,000 or 0.9%, reflecting indexation uplifts offset by partial vacancy in two assets, one in Paris and one in Hamburg, which is now fully leased. Same-store quarter-over-quarter NOI decreased by $200,000 or 1.5% due to the timing of certain nonrecoverable repairs and maintenance expenses incurred in the first quarter 2019, specifically in two assets: the IC Hotel in Berlin and our office property in Cologne.

Same-store year-over-year rental income decreased by $100,000 or 0.7%. Year-over-year rental income included indexation uplifts, offset by the previously mentioned vacancies and the execution of certain value-enhancing leases, including a nine-year lease extension with BNP at Boulevard Macdonald and a 10-year lease extension with Baker Tilly at Valentinskamp. Same-store year-over-year NOI decreased by $260,000 or 1.8% driven by the previously mentioned nonrecoverable repairs and maintenance expenses incurred in the first quarter of 2019.

For the first quarter of 2019, NRE reported cash available for distribution, or CAD, of $7.4 million or $0.15 per share, a decline over last quarter predominantly due to the sale of Trianon.

During the first quarter of 2019, we continued to make progress with our initiatives to reduce direct corporate expenses. I'm pleased to say that in addition to the $3 million of savings in other expenses and G&A expenses in 2018 we remain on track to achieve an additional $2 million to $3 million of expense savings in 2019, which is ahead of the overall target of $5 million on a run rate basis.

After deducting mortgage debt and adjusting for cash and other balance sheet working capital items, EPRA NAV, based on the year-end 2018 independent valuation by Cushman & Wakefield, adjusted for currency movements, was $20.48 per share as of March 31, 2019, which was down from the prior quarter largely due to a decline in the euro. As of March 31, 2019, NRE's overall leverage was 39%, down from 53% a year earlier, and our weighted average debt maturity was approximately 4.5 years. In April, we repaid the $81 million of SEB preferred debt financing, further reducing leverage to 36%.

As of April 24, we had $433 million of corporate liquidity, including $70 million of availability under our credit facility and $363 million of unrestricted cash, of which approximately $196 million was held in U.S. dollars. On May 1, we declared a cash dividend of $0.15 per share of common stock. This dividend is expected to be paid on May 17 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 13. Overall, we are pleased with the Company's financial and operational performance in 2019 and look forward to updating you further in the quarters ahead.

Operator, please open up the call for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

[Operator instructions] The first question comes from the line of Bryan Maher.

Bryan Maher

Question, and it's kind of like a two part related question as it relates to the strategic review process. And can give us any thoughts as to kind of how far along you are? I mean it's been going on since November. In your mind is it something that we're getting close to conclusion on? It has one or two more quarters to go? And the second part of that is, you're sitting on over $360 million of cash, which weighs on your ability to generate CAD; and thus, the dividend is pushing up against earnings. And how should we think about the dividend as we continue through this process if that cash is not redeployed?

Mahbod Nia

It's Mahbod here. Thank you for the question. We're in the midst of a process that is very live and ongoing, so I think it would be inappropriate for us to provide any comment on that at this stage. So apologies that we won't be able to comment on that. But the Board, firstly, remains very focused and engaged and working with our advisers. And as soon as that process has drawn to a conclusion, we'll provide an update to the market.

With regard to the cash, we are in a holding pattern while we wait for the conclusion of the strategic review. So for now, we are sitting on that cash. You're absolutely right. [indiscernible] cash for the quarter was at $0.15, which is in line with the dividend. We are utilizing that cash or holding that cash as efficiently as we possibly can for the time being. And there's no intention really to at this stage adjust the dividend in any way until we have further -- until the process is concluded.

Bryan Maher

Okay. And let's just -- to play devil's advocate here, let's just say that nothing happens with the strategic review and you continue on due course. So can you give us a little bit more color on what's going on in supply-and-demand metrics in your key markets and if there been any real changes to the bid-ask spreads between assets which would slow your ability to redeploy the cash should you end up going that route?

Mahbod Nia

Yes. Again, I'm not going to really speculate on the direction of the outcome of the process. But if you're asking whether we see opportunities generally across Europe from an investment standpoint, I think it probably won't surprise you that in the U.K. particularly we're starting to see some interesting opportunities arise given the uncertainty around Brexit as it's certainly impacting sentiment if not yet the fundamentals. And so some of the capital that would typically be directed towards the U.K. is being more patient and waiting for a resolution. And that means that there are increasingly interesting opportunities that we're seeing here. So of our three markets, I would say that's the one that looks the most interesting today.

[Operator instructions] There are no -- there is one more question coming through. There are no further questions coming through, sorry. We will hand over to Mahbod Nia now.

Mahbod Nia

Okay. Thank you. Well, thank everyone for joining us today, and we look forward to updating you again in due course.

