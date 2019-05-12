Otello Corporation ASA (OPESF) CEO Lars Boilesen on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Otello Corporation ASA (OTCPK:OPESF) Q1 2019 Earnings Conference Call May 10, 2019 2:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Lars Boilesen - CEO

Petter Lade - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Christoffer Bjørnsen - DNB Markets

Lars Boilesen

Good morning. Welcome to Otello Corporation's Q1 2019 presentation. Today's agenda, I will give an executive summary, including an operational review. Then, our CFO, Petter Lade will give a financial update. Finally, we have time for some Q&A. Revenue came in at $51.5 million, down from $71.4 million in total revenue. Adjusted EBITDA, $1.4 million, up from 7 - $0.7 million same quarter last year. Revenue was impacted in the quarter by onetime event in both AdColony and Bemobi in the quarter. Focus on cost and solid margins secured a positive adjusted EBITDA result in the quarter.

Operational review, AdColony. On the revenue side, Performance business still experienced some volatile revenue, but we're starting to see more positive gross margin trend. The Brand business was down as expected due to seasonal decline we see from Q4, the biggest quarter, to Q1 which is traditionally the lowest quarter. And we had one issue on our programmatic platform, a tech issue in March, which caused several weeks of revenue with our biggest exchange partner in March, which had a negative impact. On the cost side, OpEx has been reduced over 50% over the last two years. So now we are targeting $60 million annual run rate, and we continue to invest into sales in order to increase the top line and also our central office in Istanbul in Turkey.

On the gross margin, we see positive trends for both brand and performance, I'll get back to that a little bit later. And we also are seeing results on the cost level after we have moved all support function to Istanbul. And it actually also increased into higher productivity. So as a result of all these, we have lowered our breakeven adjusted EBITDA revenue point. Now it's down to $45 million, it was $50 million last I reported, and this is based on a 35% gross margin. We are expecting a minimum 10% revenue growth from Q1 to Q2 in 2019 on AdColony.

If we go dig into the two businesses we have, brand - the Brand and the Performance business, AdColony, start with the global Brand business. We can see here from the chart the mix that revenue came in at $21.2 million. This is 40% down from Q4 in 2018. This is the same trend we have seen the last two years where revenue came in at 38% and 43%, respectively, when you measure Q4 to Q1. We were hoping that it will be less this year. But the issue we had on the programmatic open marketplace with the revenue of $4.2 million, which was a couple of million lower, this is a result of the tech issue we had with our biggest exchange partner in March. That has been sorted out now, so we don't have that issue in Q2. Also, we have had very good pipeline building in the quarter, so we are expecting a strong Q2 on Brand. We expect Brand to be up around 20% in Q2 compared to Q1 in 2019.

If we focus a little bit on Brand Programmatic, where we expect to have a strong year this year, we see some interesting data. At the chart, you can see in Q1, same quarter last year, we had 27 partners running Brand Performance campaigns with us. That has now increased to 41 in Q1. What's really interesting is that as you can see last year, 80% of all campaigns was based on third-party traffic - sorry, third-party display supply from SSP partners, and only 20% was supply from the AdColony SDK video, SDK. Now this year, 35% was display and 65% was video direct from AdColony's first-party SDK inventory. So that's a very positive trend, and you see the results on the eCPM, that it's up to $6.25 eCPM, where last year same quarter was $3.6. And we expect to have a strong quarter on Brand Performance in Q2.

Looking at the April numbers, then actually, video is now up to 80% and display only 20% in April. And we can see from the numbers in April that eCPM was close to $8, so this is very interesting, going in the right trend, and we think we can have very strong growth here going forward. What we are working on besides that on the Brand is to continue to offer - improve our programmatic tools and offering to our publisher. We have introduced first price auction, which is a standard auction dynamics. We have now support from multi-creative object support, which basically means that we can support several formats on the exchange. And we continue to optimize supply/demand alignment with the matching on our programmatic exchange.

And also, we have extended our hardware support, our service centers around the world. We particularly see now good results in APAC. We expect a strong quarter in Q2, and this is partly due to that we now have service centers in Asia close to our clients. We are committed to focus more on display, so we now have a dedicated team in New York, who is building first-party display inventory for our AdColony SDK tech stack. And we continue to fight fraud on our exchange. We did a couple of updates in the quarter, and we see good results from that.

If we move to global Performance, we had revenue in the quarter of $16.9 million which was down 4.5% from $17.7 million in Q4. Gross margin revenue turned positive, it went up to $4.4 million where it was $4.1 million in Q4 2018. So we continue to see gross margin revenue trend in a positive direction, and we expect that to continue in 2019. This slide, you can see the gross margin trend. You will see that it was up to 26%, up from 23% in Q4 and significantly higher than Q2 and Q3 last year. We expect Performance margins to be stable in the 26% to 28% range going forward.

So key highlights on the Performance. We see revenue has stabilized. And we're, of course, focusing very hard on increasing the revenue on Performance. We are particularly focusing on big publisher. And in the quarter, saw double-digit growth in some selected big customers like Playrix, Machine Zone, which used to be really big spenders with AdColony many years ago, and now it's back to growth again, so that's good to see. We have improved our interactive and our creative offering, and we are launching some very engaging ad units in the quarter. We have a big push on new supply by a dedicated team in San Francisco, and we are seeing positive results from that, which was launched a month ago. Some of the new publishers are listed here.

We launched new Core, late in March, which showed promising results on install rates expense in April, and we continue to focus on supply-side tools, which will enable better optimization for our revenues and yields as well. Let's move to Bemobi. On the revenue side, we had some really big negative impacts on FX rates in the quarter. International was negatively impacted by a minus 8.5%; LatAm, on the Brazilian real, was minus 16.1%. So if we adjust for FX rates, revenue came in at $14.5 million, up from $14.3 million in Q1, same year - same quarter last year. EBITDA, $5.8 million in Q1. Same quarter last year, $5.4 million, so up 7%.

In February, we informed the market about that we had a onetime event in Bemobi in Brazil because the authorities in Brazil has introduced a platform fee we have to pay to operators as part of the revenue. And in addition, we had technical issues in migrating our user base on our biggest client, Brazil, to this new platform, which basically where we lost a couple of weeks' revenue as well with that client. So if we didn't have these issues, these onetime events, we would have had two-digit growth in Bemobi in Q1 as well. Year-on-year subscriber growth was 8%. We're now live with 64 operators, and we plan to launch five more operators in Q2 this year.

If we look at the channel mix, we now have 10 portals, which is live on No Data No Credit portals outside Lat Am. In Lat Am, more or less all our operators are running No Data No Credit portals. And we have six planned for the next two quarters. This is something very strategic for us. This is our own channel. This is the channel where we see very little churn. And if you look at the chart here, you will see that now we have 32% of all the traffic coming from our own No Data No Credit portals, which is up from 30% same quarter last year. Also, when we work with operators, we also can plan long term how we can use that channel. And so this is also a very predictable, high-quality channel, which we can control. We see here that operator promotions, that channel is up to 12% of the traffic, up from 5% compared to last year.

Then we'll mention a very small channel now, which is very much voice channels, IVR portals. We had a win with Claro late last year. We expect, actually, this is a business where we can win more business, particularly in Lat Am, early and later on, also internationally. So we expect that to be a channel, which can be very strategic for us. It's basically the same kind of portal as No Data No Credit, but it's based on voice. So this is also our own channel, and we think we can grow that very fast. And then finally, Opera Mini's channel is 17%, which is material, down from 34%. This is also a high-quality channel, where we have a long-term agreement, which we can plan for years going forward. So all in all, what really makes AdColony unique - sorry, Bemobi, unique is that we own our own channel. And if you are an app in emerging markets based on operator billing, then it's very hard to grow your business if you don't have your own channels. You need to be Facebook, Snapchat, et cetera, to really just to get a natural push from the markets. And the fact that we have our own channel in Bemobi makes our offering very unique. It secures that we get the necessary traffic to our apps every quarter. But also, it helps us to being able to launch new apps in markets.

And this is what we're doing this year. We are going to take many of the successful apps we have for Brazil and now are launching them international. And that's easy to do because we have our own channel, we're not depending on only third-party channels, which can kind of dictate the rev share. We have our own channels and that makes us unique.

Third-party channels, CPA campaigns, is down to 38%, compared to 45% this year, and this is basically showing that our work with our own channels is paying off. And obviously, many of our own channels are based on portals, this will also give an opportunity over time to launch third-party apps. So, all in all, all these channels combined can turn into a platform play.

So to sum up on Bemobi. Q1 2019 revenue was negatively impacted by platform migration of a major customer and then the introduction of regulator's platform fee in Brazil. This channel is improving well and becoming very strategic for launching new services and also with new partners. And we are planning to launch several new service beyond Apps Club outside Brazil in 2019. In Q2, we expect a revenue growth of minimum 10% compared to Q1. And the groundwork for potential IPO of Bemobi in U.K. is - the work is still happening and it's on its way.

So finally, on Opera TV, there's not a big update there. We just to cap - recap, we have a legal dispute with a majority shareholder in Vewd, MFC. We have a favorable adjustment which has not have been appealed by MFC. MFC has been ordered by the court to pay a significant part of legal costs, and that has - that cash has been received by Otello. And now Otello has restored the proceedings in order to define the value of our shares, which then the court will now, in the next 8 to 10 months, decide what is the valuation of our shares, and then MFC will have to buy as out.

So just to sum up. We think given the onetime events we had in Q1 on both Bemobi and AdColony that Q1 will definitely be the lowest quarter in terms of revenue. And going forward, then we will see - we will have quarters which will show better results than we've seen in Q1 going forward in 2019.

Then I'll leave the word to Petter. Please?

Petter Lade

Thank you, Lars, and good morning. So let me take you through the numbers, financial numbers for Q1. As Lars said, Q1 is really marked by onetime events, both for AdColony and Bemobi, some were expected and others were not. So we came in, overall, on revenue slightly below where we expect it to be.

At the same time, we've been good at taking out cost and particularly on the other operating expense. We've been taking out costs very, very aggressively. And by taking out this cost, we're actually protecting the adjusted EBITDA, which came in above where it were a year ago. We get a slight benefit from the IFRS 16. But still, adjusting for that, we're doing very similar to what we did last year in terms of profitability.

Below the line, last year, we had some bigger things happening on FX changes. And also, we had a tax asset in Brazil. This quarter, not really much happening, where the U.S. dollar versus the NOK has been very stable.

Looking at the trend. Clearly, there's a lot of seasonality going into Q1, mostly in AdColony, but also, to some extent, in Bemobi, which means that we had typically seen a very significant drop coming from Q4 into Q1. The drop we saw this year was slightly greater than we expected in AdColony and Lars - as Lars said, it was linked to some of the technical issues we had at the very end of the quarter at our programmatic delivery. This has been solved, which is why Q2 is looking a lot better.

OpEx continue to go down. We want to make sure that we cut cost in order to make this is a profitable business, and we accomplished that on adjusted EBITDA level in Q1. Digging into AdColony. If you look at revenue here, two parts of the business. The Performance business is starting to level out, which is good. That's the lower bar in the top-left corner. You can see Performance revenue has been coming down, but is now leveling out. And at the same time, we're increasing gross margins, so this is helping us turn the performance part of the - of AdColony profitable. Brand is already profitable. Performance still has a way to go.

If you look at the split on Q1, the revenue on brand was down 40% from Q4. This is very much in line with what we see in previous year, but we were hoping that this year will prove to be stronger. The - unfortunately, the hiccup we had on programmatic made sure that we did not achieve that in Q1. If you look at OpEx, we're very happy to see that we're able to take out more cost than we expected on AdColony. And at the same time, we protect our ability to deliver revenue. So we take out costs that are kind of supporting functions. We take out cost in high-cost locations and move it to lower-cost location. And at the same time, we're actually hiring more sales people than we had in the past. So our ability to grow revenue is still there.

We had a target of OpEx of $70 million, kind of $17.5 million per quarter. Now we're taking up a notch. Now we're targeting $60 million in OpEx, so reducing OpEx by $10 million also reduces the breakeven point. So now our adjusted EBITDA breakeven point revenue per quarter is around $45 million, and cash breakeven kind of real cash breakeven is just over $50 million per quarter. So we'll limit it off, but not that far. In terms of the gross margins, it's been very stable. The thing to note here is that performance has a gross margin of around 26%. Brand has a margin of over 40%, so it might swing a bit the blended margin depending on the mix. The mix of performance revenue was greater in Q1 compared to Q4, which is why the blended gross margin is down. Had the mix been the same in Q1 as it was in Q4, the gross margin would have been 36%. So going into Q2, we expect gross margin to be up because we expect a uptick in Brand that we've already seen in April.

On EBITDA, obviously not happy with a $2.6 million loss on adjusted EBITDA. It's very similar to last year. Revenue came in below, we did well on costs, so it's not too far from where we expect it to be, but still not happy by losing money. On Bemobi. It's really a quarter impacted by FX and onetime events. The onetime events, we knew about and it came in exactly as predicted, and it's been sorted out and it's back to growth again. It would have showed an underlying revenue growth of more than 10% if we had adjusted for FX and the onetime events. So that's - Bemobi is still very much on track.

OpEx, very much in line with where we expected, and gross margin is also very stable. You can see we did a change in how we attribute OpEx versus gross margin in Q3 last year. So I've added the dotted line just to show the underlying gross margin is really unchanged from where it was in the past. EBITDA also would have been strong in the quarter, adjusting for FX impact. And obviously, even stronger taking out the onetime impact. Move over to cash flow. We started the quarter with $27.5 million in cash and ended with $26.5 million in cash. The operating cash flow was slightly negative at $1.8 million, a tad better than last year, but still slightly negative. Cash flow from investment was positive. A couple of things there. We got the last payment from Symantec. They bought SurfEasy 15 months ago, and we got now the last money that have been kept in escrow. And what's pulling the number down is what we spend on CapEx and capitalized R&D of $3 million.

Financing activities. This is IFRS 16 cost of $0.8 million, and we spent $0.5 million buying back shares in the quarter. And finally, the dollar was down just a tad versus the Norwegian kroner in the quarter, so we lose a little bit of value on our asset in the quarter, so ending with $26.6 million end of Q1.

This is a cash position that we're comfortable with. We have no debt. We have no pending earnouts, and we also have access to $100 million credit line, which gives us quite a bit of comfort.

Finally, moving over to the outlook. If you look at what happened in Q1 in AdColony, a slight disappointment on the revenue side, but then we did well on the cost side. We admitted adjusted EBITDA came in pretty much as expected. So the full year guidance, if you will, for 2019 is unchanged. Nothing happened in Q1 that make us want to change that number.

If you look at Q2, I mean, I'm glad to see that things has started to pick up in April and continuing now into May. We expect revenue to grow about 10% from Q1 into Q2 with performance being relatively stable and brand growing more than 20%. And on brand, we actually see growth in APAC, we see growth in EMEA, we see growth in North America, we see growth in managed IO, we see in Brand Performance and Brand Programmatic. So basically, across the board, we see growth on Brand going into Q2. Gross margin. Mix will help us there. We're going to see pretty stable gross margin, but as Brand become a bigger, bigger portion of revenue, that - we should be flat to up in the quarter.

And on OpEx, I mean we're going to be relentless on cost. We take out costs where it's possible. If we can do our delivery of ads cheaper, if we can take out support functions, if we can move them to a lower-cost location, we're going to do that. But we're not going to lose our ability to deliver revenue. So those two will offset probably for the rest of the year, but we definitely have a big cost focus.

Finally, the outlook on Bemobi. The one-off events in Q1 is behind us. We expect revenue to grow from Q1 to Q2 by about 10%. As Lars said, we're adding more channels that are interesting. We're adding more services, both in Lat Am and international, so things are very much on track with Bemobi. And we're looking forward to report Q2 numbers, that uptick, it will look a lot better. The guidance for the full year is unchanged. We expect to grow revenue from last year and we expect to grow profits from last year. So that's my last slide, and we'll turn over to Q&A.

Yes, Christoffer?

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Christoffer Bjørnsen

So we can start with AdColony. So you mentioned in there that a lot of the other non-American geographies are performing quite well in the quarter and have been doing so. Can you just give some more color on kind of - if you exclude the America or the North America business, how well is it performing? How much is it growing? Just as an illustration of kind of...

Petter Lade

Yes. I mean the - it's a little bit difficult to slice because some of the businesses are more interconnected, like if you look at our programmatic business and our Brand Performance business, even though they might be run out of U.S., they might be running on the inventories in EMEA and APAC. So you can't really break it out that easily. If it was that easy to break out, we would be happy to do so. But I think it's fair to say that we're definitely seeing a lot of strength in EMEA. We have some strong, strong partners here with customers like LinkedIn and a few others that are really delivering solid revenues. So the weakness in Q1, I think it's fair to attribute it mostly to North America.

Christoffer Bjørnsen

And then on the technical issues. Could you just elaborate a bit on what that is and why it was kind of a nonrecurring nature?

Lars Boilesen

You want to...

Petter Lade

Go ahead.

Lars Boilesen

Well, it's basically one of our business programmatic partners in the U.S. where we simply had a technical issue that actually took our platform down. And in order to get that up running, we had to investigate a lot, we had to get support, we had to escalate within this huge organization we're working towards, which took time. And it took time simply to fix the technical issues. When we have done that, and then it takes a little bit time to scale up to the revenue level you had before. So all in all, that took two to three weeks in March.

Petter Lade

Sure. All that about a couple of million dollars of impact.

Lars Boilesen

Obviously, you can take your traffic and move it to other exchanges when you do that, but this was our biggest partner and it's not so easy to just move the traffic away, and you obviously want to get back to the normal level with that client again as quickly as possible.

Christoffer Bjørnsen

So looking forward for Bemobi, like adjusting for this change of platform and the FX headwind, what is kind of the underlying growth that you're expecting for that business year-over-year in the next few quarters?

Petter Lade

We haven't been - we haven't said too much about it. But clearly, this is a double-digit top line business growth and more - even more so on the - on the bottom line as we scale. So I don't really want to say more than that. I'll rather kind of prove it with a solid performance in Q2.

Lars Boilesen

But it's clear that we have done deals and things in Q1, which actually make Q1 a very strong quarter if we look away from the onetime events. So we feel quite comfortable about the growth in the next 12 months in Bemobi.

Christoffer Bjørnsen

And moving on to just kind of on the more IPO side for Bemobi. It would be nice if you could give, first of all, update on current progress? You've been on roadshows, what is the feedback? And then, it would be also nice if you could give some indication on the usual proceeds. Could you guarantee that the proceeds from an IPO of the whole or parts of Bemobi would be kind of just distributed to the shareholders of Otello and not be reinvested in AdColony or any other project?

Lars Boilesen

Well, I think - I mean the update is basically the same on IPO as we gave last time, that we're doing all the work to be able to IPO when we are ready, so that work - groundwork is ongoing. I mean when it comes to AdColony, then you can see we work really hard to take costs further down. And obviously, Q1 was a quarter, which was really impacted by seasonal and a onetime event. So we now have a breakeven point of around $45 million to go adjusted EBITDA. Our target is, cost-wise, to get that down. So cash-wise, it's $45 million, then we know we can be positive. So we have no other ambitions than that in AdColony, to basically grow revenue and make the company profitable. So we're not going to invest further. We are going to make it more efficient going forward, so there's absolutely no plans of taking any proceeds to invest into AdColony.

Christoffer Bjørnsen

And on, I guess, you don't want to comment too much on the valuation of Bemobi, but when you say that the feedback is good, then you're progressing well with the IPO process, then I assume that valuation would be at least at a level above what was implied when you kind of convert it or not into ownership for the Bemobi management. Is that fair to assume? Or can you guys be happy with something...

Lars Boilesen

I think it's fair to assume we are not looking to IPO at any lower valuation than that. I think that's fair to assume. Also, remember that was one of the motivations for the old Bemobi shareholders to enter the new deal, so basically to get more upside by considering other strategic opportunities, one of them is IPO.

Petter Lade

I think that's it.

Lars Boilesen

Okay. Thank you.

Petter Lade

Thank you.

Lars Boilesen

Thank you very much.

Petter Lade

Thanks guys.