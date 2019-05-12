Sentiment Speaks: The Stock Market Is Providing Investors A Warning - Are We Listening?

This was quite an interesting week.

The US took possession of a North Korean ship. The North Koreans began launching missiles again. The US imposed additional tariffs on Chinese goods. The Chinese noted they were going to retaliate. No trade deal was struck between China and the US. The US government supposedly entered into a “constitutional crisis.” Uber (NYSE:UBER) declined 7% after its IPO opened. And, what did the market do? It rallied 65 points in one day off its week lows and closed the week right at the important 2880SPX region we keep noting.

Yes, it was quite the week. But, what does it all mean?

There are times the market provides clarity in its structure, and there are times it does not. When the market sets up in a 5-wave structure, it makes analyzing and trading the market quite easy. This is the type of market we had during 2016 through most of 2018. And, this allowed us to be quite confident that the market was going to rally from 1800SPX to 2600SPX+. In fact, we were pounding the table about what we foresaw as a “global melt up” back in early 2016.

However, when the market moves into a corrective phase, the smaller degree structures take twists and turns that are quite often unforeseeable. That is simply the nature of corrective structures. However, there is much to be gleaned even from such structures. In fact, understanding the context of the market allows you to know when to be aggressive or when to be more cautious. The structure also tells you that the market is going to likely set up to change trend and potentially rather quickly. This is what we have been seeing in 2018 through 2019 thus far.

Normally, a corrective structure takes the shape of an a-b-c 3-wave structure, whereas an impulsive structure takes the shape of a 5-wave structure. But, even within a corrective structure, the c-wave most often takes the shape of a 5-wave structure too. And, when we see a 5-wave c-wave structure completed, it places us on high alert that the market is setting up for a trend change. This is what I have been looking for to signal a market top of late.

You see, once a 5-wave move in public sentiment has completed, then it is time for the subconscious sentiment of the public to shift in the opposite direction, which is simply the natural cycle within the human psyche, and not the operative effect of some form of “news.”

This mass form of progression and regression seems to be hard wired deep within the psyche of all living creatures, and that is what we have come to know today as the “herding principle,” which gives this theory its ultimate power. And, over the last 30 years, many social experiments have been conducted throughout the world which have provided scientific support to Elliott’s theories presented almost a century ago.

For example, in a paper entitled “Large Financial Crashes,” published in 1997 in Physica A., a publication of the European Physical Society, the authors, within their conclusions, present a nice summation for the overall herding phenomena within financial markets:

Stock markets are fascinating structures with analogies to what is arguably the most complex dynamical system found in natural sciences, i.e., the human mind. Instead of the usual interpretation of the Efficient Market Hypothesis in which traders extract and incorporate consciously (by their action) all information contained in market prices, we propose that the market as a whole can exhibit an “emergent” behavior not shared by any of its constituents. In other words, we have in mind the process of the emergence of intelligent behavior at a macroscopic scale that individuals at the microscopic scales have no idea of. This process has been discussed in biology for instance in the animal populations such as ant colonies or in connection with the emergence of consciousness.

As Ralph Nelson Elliott stated:

The causes of these cyclical changes seem clearly to have their origin in the immutable natural law that governs all things, including the various moods of human behavior. Causes, therefore, tend to become relatively unimportant in the long term progress of the cycle. This fundamental law cannot be subverted or set aside by statutes or restrictions. Current news and political developments are of only incidental importance, soon forgotten; their presumed influence on market trends is not as weighty as is commonly believed. R.N. Elliott on causes of the waves, October 1, 1940

In understanding the structures we often see in the market, we developed standards which are often followed by the market action. Yet, since there is no way to be able to identify every single move within a market structure, we have to come up with standards which are followed by market action the great majority of the time. However, as I noted above, markets do move outside the standards a minority of the time. Moreover, we see markets moving outside of standards more so within corrective structures. This is what we have been dealing with during 2019, as I believe this rally off the December 2018 lows has been part of a larger degree corrective structure.

While most were surprised by the 20% drop we experienced in late 2018, we were strongly warning the members of The Market Pinball Wizard that we expected the market to see a 20-30% correction once we broke 2880SPX. And, when the market broke down in December, we modified our bottoming target to the 2250-2335SPX region. As we now know, the market bottomed at the end of December when the futures struck 2316.

And, even before we bottomed, I was warning our subscribers that the rally we expected off those lows would point us to AT LEAST the 2800SPX region, with the potential to take us as high as the 3011-40SPX region.

However, as I noted above, the standards we follow suggested that we complete this rally structure with a 5-wave c-wave structure. Yet, the break down below 2880SPX this past week has warned us that the market may not complete a standard c-wave rally. This put us on high alert for a potential trend change in progress. Moreover, as we recognized that this rally was likely part of a corrective structure, it also told us to maintain a healthy degree of caution despite everyone turning extremely bullish as the market continued to climb over 2885SPX. In fact, as I noted in my last article, these were the type of comments we saw as we were striking the highs the other week, which is quite expected as we approach market highs:

I am thinking my target of 4000 in 2019 and 5000 in 2020 is MUCH too conservative at this time. I'm thinking we can see the S&P near 100,000 by 2029- that's 5 doubles in 10 years.

Moreover, it seems that investors are becoming even more bullish at these levels despite the market providing warnings. As the Bespoke Investment Group highlighted on Friday: Sentiment Not Reflecting Declines

Declines over the past week have been some of the sharpest of 2019, but in spite of this price action, investor sentiment - as measured by the AAII's weekly investor sentiment survey - has yet to blink. In fact, 43.12% of survey respondents reported bullish sentiment up from 39.02% last week. While still within its normal range by historic standards (within one standard deviation of the historical average of 38.23%), that is the highest degree of bullish sentiment since October 4th of last year, just before the market rolled over.

And, now, we are hearing discussions about the “Trump put,” which makes investors quite confident that the market will not see another serious correction. Well, consider how much the “Fed put” was unable to prevent 20%+ market declines in the past, and I think you will understand how likely the “Trump put” will work to prevent similar declines.

While I thought we could complete a standard 5-wave structure to complete this rally off the December 2018 lows, the market breaking down below 2880SPX this past week has put a serious dent in that expectation. This has now turned me quite cautious and I will be tracking the market very closely in the coming weeks for another decline set up like we saw in the fall of 2018, in January of 2016, in August of 2015, and in August of 2011.

In other words, the market seems to be setting up another fast and furious decline in the coming months, and we will be tracking the potential for that type of set up in the coming weeks. Moreover, it also means that while we still retain some potential to reach as high as the 3011 region, the market has told us this past week that risks have clearly risen and the probabilities of getting that high have also diminished. The question is if we are listening to what the market is telling us.

You see, the market provides clues as to what it intends to do based upon the structure we see it developing. That is how we are so often able to identify turning points which are important to the market. To that end, we were highlighting that 2880 region back in the fall of 2018 which was important to the market, and have done so again this time. And, I find it quite interesting that the market decided to close the week right in that region.

But, rather than provide you with in-depth analysis of the highly complex Elliott Wave market structure with which we are now forced to grapple, I will simply say that the market remains in an immediate bearish posture for as long as we remain below 2925SPX. If the bulls are able to take us back over the 2925SPX region, then they can open the door back up towards the 3000 region before the major top is struck.

Yet, whichever path the market takes over the coming week or two, I can assure you that the whipsaw will not cease, so please expect it and prepare for it during this topping process. And, should we see a sustained break down below 2785SPX, that can open the trap door for a waterfall event of several hundred points, based upon the structure with which we break that level.

Stay tuned, as the last half of 2019 looks to be shaping up for a wild market event, with a major buying opportunity to be seen. In fact, this will likely be your last buying opportunity before the market rallies to the 3500-4000 region I expect to see as we look towards the 2022/23 time frame.

