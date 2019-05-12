Market Update: How IPOs Are Affecting Volatility

By OpenMarkets
Beyond the trade war news and cyclical market trends, Jack Bouroudjian highlights another factor affecting the market: the backlog of IPOs. The downtrend in equity markets has not been accompanied by a flight to quality, Jack says, which could mean the sell-off could appear worse than it is.
"We don't see the type of dramatic run into safe-haven assets that would normally accompany a sell-off in stocks," he says.
