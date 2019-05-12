Valeura Energy's (PNWRF) CEO Sean Guest on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Valeura Energy Inc. (OTC:PNWRF) Q1 2019 Results Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2019 11:00 AM ET

Tim Marchant - Chairman of the Board of Directors

Sean Guest - President and CEO

Good morning everyone. It's just shortly after 9:00 a.m. I'll ask that this meeting be come to order. My name is Tim Marchant; I'm the chairman of the Board of Directors of Valeura. I also chair the governance and compensation committee. I will act as the Chair for today's meeting.

On behalf of Valeura, I'd like to welcome you to today’s meeting. And I'd also like to welcome those shareholders and others who are listening via our live audio webcast. Before we proceed with the formal business of today's meeting, I'd like to introduce the directors of Valeura who've come to join us today.

I'd ask each director to stand momentarily, while I call his name. Sean Guest, our President and CEO; Ron Royal, who chairs our Reserves, Health, Safety, Security, Environment and Community Relations Committee, Russell Hiscock, Chair of our Audit Committee and Jim McFarland, anybody knows Valeura knows Jim McFarland.

Kimberley Wood, our newest Director sends her apologies. She was in Calgary earlier this week for meetings and for an introduction to that company, but she was unable to attend the AGM today because of a previous conflicting meeting.

The members of our management team are also here today. And I'd like to introduce them as well, and ask them to stand when I call their name. Steve Bjornson, our CFO, Lyle Martinson, our Chief Operating Officer, Gordon Begg, Vice-President Commercial, Rob Sadownyk, our Vice President of Exploration, Heather Campbell, our Financial Controller, Robin Martin, who is our Investor Relations Manager and the newest member of the management team, Peter Sider [ph] who's our Country Manager in Turkey.

In accordance with the bylaws of Valeura, Stephanie Stimpson Corporate Secretary and a partner of Torys LLP will act as the Secretary for today's meeting. And I appoint the representatives of Computershare Trust Company of Canada to act as Scrutineers.

The notice calling this meeting, the information circular, the form of proxy, and the mailing request form were mailed to all registered shareholders on April 5th, 2019. The declaration of mailing is available for inspection by any shareholder and I would ask the secretary to file a copy of such with the minutes.

I've been advised by the Scrutineers that the quorum has been met for this meeting. The Scrutineers report is available for inspection by any shareholder, and I ask the Secretary to file a copy of this with the minutes. With that said I declare this meeting to be called and properly constituted, the transaction of business.

For convenience, we'll divide the meeting into two parts; the first part will deal with the formal business of the meeting, and the second part will consist of a presentation by Sean Guest, our President and CEO on the operations of Valeura which will be followed by questions from registered shareholders and proxy holders.

To facilitate the timely completion of the formal business, arrangements have been made with certain shareholders to move and second the resolutions to be considered. First item of business is the presentation of the 2018 audited financial statements of Valeura and the Auditors report of their own.

The financial statements are available on SEDAR and have been sent to those shareholders who have requested copies. The next item of business is the appointment of the Auditors. May I please have a notion for such business?

[Indiscernible] Is there a secondary? Any discussion? All those in favor of this resolution, please signify by raising your hand. Any contrary, the motion is carried. The next item of business is the election of the directors. Valeura has nominated six directors for election, and did not receive any nominations from shareholders in accordance with our bylaws.

Accordingly, I will now receive the Corporation's Director nominations. I nominate [Indiscernible] can I have a motion for such business? [Indiscernible] Is there a seconder? In accordance with Valeura’s majority voting policy, the directors will be elected individually by way of ballot. For a nominee to be elected as a director, she or he must receive a majority of votes cast in favor of his or her election. If you have not received a ballot, please identify yourself to the Scrutineers.

I'm advised by the Scrutineers that each director nominee has received greater than 50% of the votes cast in favor of his or her election. Accordingly, this motion is carried. And each nominee is elected as a director. That concludes the formal business of this meeting. I declare the formal part of the meeting terminated and thank you all for attending.

Now the formalities are completed. Sean Guest, our President and CEO will provide an update on Valeura’s operations. If you've any questions at the end of our presentation, we ask that you raise your hand. Wait to be acknowledged, and to be handed a microphone, because we have people on the online webcast and then begin your question by identifying yourself, and indicating whether you're a registered shareholder, or a proxy holder Sean?

Sean Guest

Thank you very much, Tim. Thank you all for coming today. It's a pleasure to be here, and look forward to giving you a bit of an update. Now, we have a corporate presentation that sits on our Website it has a number of slides there. I'm not going to go through that fully today.

What I really want to do today is really talk to a bit about how things progressed in the past 12 months, since the last time that we actually met here. What information has changed, both, operationally and in the macro environment?

I then really want to go through what are we going to do in the near term? What's our program, and how is that going to help us understand the potential of the play that we have here. Then give a bit of a reminder as to what is the potential of the play here, and give a very clear position as to, where are we today? Where do we see ourselves going? And to recognize it right now, we have the money, we have the partner and we have the program that's really going to take us in that position.

So that's really what we’re going to focus on as we kind of step through the program here. And then again to Tim's point we'll go to Q&A. So first of all, just a reminder of where we're working in the map. We are solely dedicated to Turkey; our area of operations is in the very West of Turkey. So really about an hour from Istanbul, and close to the Greek and Bulgarian border.

All of our operations in that area we call this race patience. On here, another point I want to really make when I talk about what's happened in the past year is we currently have just over 56 million in working capital. Over a year ago, we raised between $56 million, $57 million net, but we have that money all in the bank at this point in time. We're very well capitalized for what we need to be doing.

Why do we still have that money in the bank? We have received higher net backs in the past year, so we're getting more cash flow into the company and we've actually been able to deliver the operations fairly on budget, so that we still have more money than we would've anticipated having when we look back a year from now. So we're in a very good position, and we also expect after we've gone through our whole program this year, they still have on the order of $40 million left in the bank after that.

The last thing I’ll just point is one of the key things we did in the past quarter is we have now completed a listing on London. We trade under VLU on the London Stock Exchange, which we believe will be very important for the company as we go forward to try and attract more institutional investors there, as well as share the capital raised required at some point in the future.

So there is significant capital being raised in London for International E&P and unfortunately we've seen really that deteriorate more in Toronto, so that's really the reason that we've moved over there. And just over a week ago, we started trading.

Gas prices; key point, and just as this slide goes back, but until we actually entered in the country. The black line is about the price that we receive in U.S. dollars, referred to as BOTAS price and the red line is the EU gas price.

Now what we've seen historically is that the gas price we receive, behaves in line with that EU gas price. And then when I look back at 2018, this was emphasized even more because the government introduced a policy that on the first of every month, they were adjusting that gas price up.

So what we saw last year was real nervousness. The Turkish lira takes a drop, our share price follows it down. But in actual fact, what we've seen is our gas price in U.S. dollar terms went up about 30% last year when the Turkish lira went down 30%.

This is very important not just from near term value we're getting, but it gives us confidence that the government is behaving in a commercial way related to pricing.

So it's good for our near-term cash flows, but more importantly, it gives us confidence that if we look at a major project going forward, the price that we're going to realize is going to be in line with what you get in the EU in that period.

Just a map of our operational area, our blocks being in yellow, and the red dots that you kind of see around that are gas fields. There's been decades of oil and gas production from this area. What I wanted to point out here is over the two red lines that come in from the north, that's the existing import lines from Russia into the whole domestic Turkish grid, that’s about a Bcf/d and a half a day of production, and that's right on the edge of our block.

But again, what's changed in the past year. Well, the blue line in the south is Tanap. It's running from Azerbaijan and will run into Europe. Last summer they commissioned that pipeline, and it now runs from as Azerbaijan right to the Turkey Greek border, just to the south Fairblock. On July 1st this year they are due to open the path through Greece and Albania, and are currently constructing the link in Italy, so that by early next year, we will have a major pipeline to the south of us. It is actually accessing into Europe.

One last one, I’ll point to there is the brown one is actually Turkstream, new Russian line. It's completed across the Black Sea and is to connect into Europe. So, as a Canadian here in Alberta, kind of looking at this, I get a new major pipeline right next to me every year. So it's a great position to be for access to infrastructure. I'm sorry to access the gas infrastructure, whether we're going into Europe or whether we're accessing the Turkish market.

Tactically now what's happened in the past year. The math, I'm kind of showing there is just a depth map of about our target horizon there. The red dots are the wells, and we've shown this in many of our presentations. But we now have about eleven wells that have been drilled all into this basin that have all intersected high pressure gas and have evidence for that.

The Yamalik well located in the south there was our discovery well. And what we've now got to the point in the past year, we've now completed the drilling of two additional wells, which are Inanli, which you can see just to the east of Yamalik and slightly deeper, and then we move 20 kilometers away over to Devepinar.

The first point I'll make is that those were very high pressure, very high temperature wells. We were able to drill both of them under the budget that was planned, and we drilled both of those wells without any HFC [ph] incidents or any accidents on site. So very pleasing considering the pressures, temperatures and everything that we are dealing with in those operations.

But when we told you we were starting into this program, the objectives of it were, let's see if we can get down to 5000 meters, how deep is the gas in the reservoir go? Let's then move to the west and prove, that you find the same gas in the reservoir over in the West, and also what we wanted to do is demonstrate with the new seismic that we had, that we could actually predict areas that were more naturally fractured, which we believe might help us in production as we go forward.

So with those two wells, one went to 4900, the other to 4,800 meters. Both of them had gas influxes right down to the bottom of those wells. We ended up with about a mile of column that we're interested in, in Inanli and just over a kilometer of vertical column when we look at Devepinar.

So words kind of brought us to now is that we've drilled these wells. We've demonstrated that we can actually predict what we're going to find in this basin. And we have much more confidence in the actual gas in place. That's where we're at. And that's really why when we talked about drilling a third well, we couldn't see the value in this without that testing information.

And the markets were actually very clear on this too. Is it straight? You've drilled a mile of vertical gas. Not really interested. Let's see how it flows. And that's the point that we're at now. We have very varied geology. We have different processes, we have different fracturing. We've moved 20 kilometers away. It's about going into the wells now, and testing these zones to prove how this is going to flow.

And that's a critical step that we're at now. So looking at the program now, as I said, the wells have been drilled, and we're starting into this testing program. So we're getting the equipment in sight. We hope to have it all there by the end of this month. Really start going back and testing. Yamalik, Inanli and Devepinar.

And again, I'll emphasize this is that we are not testing one zone, and seeing how it flows and then extrapolating. We have quite varied geology in these wells, and it's about testing all of these zones individually to try and identify how it flows, that you are sustaining a gas flow? What are the condensate properties in the fluids that you're flowing from each zone to identify the best zones. We need to come to this, with definitive information on actually where you move to next.

And that's really what this program is about. We're not shooting for an IP rate, that you can take away and compare it to the Montney [ph]. This is about that showing that any one of these zones will sustain a gas flow with condensate. And that's where the value jump is going to come from in doing that.

Just on the capital program there just again, to emphasize, including all of the work that we would do on Yamalik, on Inanli, on Devepinar and even we may go back to Hayrabolu, we've maintained it is contingent. In the budget, we still expect to exit the year with on the order of $40 million.

So I emphasize again, we have the partner, we have the capital, and we have the program that's going to run for probably the next three to six months of continual testing of all these different zones.

So it's a very exciting period for us right now as we try and take this from gas in place, the recoverable gas and hence commerciality. Just to really emphasize a bit the scale of the project, and you know we've shown these numbers before, but using the risk numbers from our auditor D&M, we're talking about with our partner Equinor and other partner about 12.5 Tcfe recoverable gas risks.

To give you a scale of that, you're going to need a project that's on plateau for about 20 years, doing about a bcf and half a day of production. So it is a very significant world class type of project.

Another point I'd like to make, is on the fiscal terms are excellent. In Turkey, it's a very simple Texas tax royalty system. 12.5% royalty and just a corporate tax of 22%. And what this yields, when combined with our high gas prices, is very good returns and you can see a well based economics approach there.

On the bottom right, which is what's the return for a single well in Turkey compared to Texas in Alberta with the current prices that we have. So this looks great. You can have a project that delivers massive value. The other way you should look at it is, we're in the phase now of trying to demonstrate to you that we have a commercial project here.

Though in Turkey, we can actually have wells that are some of the poor wells that you get from analogs over here, and that still delivers a commercial return. And this is very critical as we look at it is, what we're trying to do now is prove commerciality because that's where we achieve that large bump.

So when you look at the value that would then be attributed to Valeura on this, and the different analysts and different banks have kind of worked through this. But the numbers come out on the order of a couple of billion dollars. Some of them are north of that. That's also using a discount rate, that normally is above the 10% that's normal is our industry. And for this type of project, discount rate is extremely important, because when you take a valued cash flow and look at it 20 years or 30 years out, whether you say it's 12.5% or 10% discount rate, you can end up being billions of dollars.

No, but we have significant value here, and just different views of the analysts, different view on risking, but the prize is pretty well understood. So just to kind of summarize that now, and kind of these are all in U.S. dollar terms, but the top table is really looking at what's our current market cap, what's our working capital that we have, we still have production, we have two p resources, which are delivering at cash flow right now. And it kind of says, that you've got about $50 million in value. So that you've got you know 10 Tcfe, potential 5 Tcfe risks from D&M, and that the market has added $50 million value.

When you then look at that as how that works on a BOE basis, the risk numbers come out at about $0.06 of Boe. And you can look at the comps for other companies. You can look at the transaction comps related to gas, and we are at a significant discount to that. We've also presented before acreage value. And again, you know this is data was provided by GMP First Energy, it's all of the unconventional deals done in North America so we're not pointing at one, and there is a huge value differential on a dollars per acre, but what we do know it's not saying we're going to get that dollar value, it's really pointing out we are just so far away from that potential value that the upside here is significant.

So, again, where are we at today? We've done the drilling, we've shown we can drill very long columns of gas it's now about flowing all those different zones, defined exactly where the reservoir floor is. Define the zones that flow well to then determine the next phase, where would you put a horizontal well, to really try and prove this up.

But we have the money, the program, to really prove this up and add this value. And that's why we're really coming into a very exciting time for the company, and for all of our shareholders.

So thank you very much for your time this morning. And at this point, I believe, we'll open up to any questions.

Q - Unidentified Analyst

My name is Justin Snelling [ph]. I'm a -- an independent geological consultant, and I have a presence as probably many know on some investment billboards. I'm here today representing two shareholders that cumulatively add up to about 400,000 shares in Valeura. And they've entrusted me with asking a few questions on their behalf. So I'll be asking some technical questions, some I fully expect won't be perhaps easy to answer, or that the answers aren't available right now.

First question I had for one of the investors was, he had some confusion over the number of potential tests that would be coming up on the two wells that were recently draw down Inanli and Devepinar. He is on the understanding that there might be eight to twelve fracs or test zones on each. My understanding might be that it would be in total on the two wells. It could be eight tests to 12 tests. Is that a reasonable?

Sean Guest

Yes. Justin, thank you very much for showing up, and asking the questions. And you're correct. That's what was in the press release this morning as the tests we had. And a lot of it is related to we're actually uncertain as to the level of foot flow you get. When you get down at around 5000 meters, the rock is very tight. The way as we kind of test that, it'll be about how does that rock behave? How does it flow? And actually if it flows well, it's quite likely will flow it for longer periods.

We've also with Equinor come up with a problem that had -- program that has flexibility in it. So if we move up, we start to see better results from these flow, than actually we will maintain the ability to do some more work within there and possibly test more zones. So that's why there's uncertainty, one; we're maintaining flexibility as we go into Inanli. Two, Devepinar just finished the results a week ago, so we're actually just starting with our partner to review the zones that you would test in that well.

And the third thing is we are going to go back to Yamalik and look at the work there. So whether we just do one zone there or whether we actually look at several zones will really be defined by the results that we're getting.

But again, the key thing is, you have to find the zones that sustain a gas flow, because we know with horizontal wells, we can always up that flow significantly by learning how you can stimulate and frac your rocks. You can increase that number, so it's about sustained gas flow.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, yes. Thanks. Yes. I have some other questions here. And basically it goes to address some of the points in trying to get that commercial and sustainable flow. Because I think the thing that has concerned a lot of shareholders is the -- with the Yamalik fracture -- fracking and testing. There was a little disappointment about how rapidly the gas flows seemed to have dropped away, and what perhaps that might be.

And, and obviously it’s part of it could be just fluid loading from various reasons. But the questions I was going to ask here on behalf of these fellows is, there was the suggestion that the porosity at Devepinar because of faster draw rates, the porosity values were expected to be higher than seen at Yamalik.

And now with all the log data, can you confirm that the porosities are in fact higher or was it just – that it would just drill faster?

Sean Guest

Definitely, we can confirm that porosities are higher there, and this is based on different porosity tools, per sisonic [ph] tool yields a higher result. Density neutron yields a higher result. We ran NMR in this as well, which yields a higher result. So all of the different data sources are suggesting you know higher porosities over in that location there.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, and that's, that's very encouraging news. Yes. The other question I had was, log resistivity values that Inanli and Devepinar, just are the comparable to the equivalent zones at Yamalik, and perhaps at Hayrabolu?

Sean Guest

Yes. It's a good question. And you know as a geologist, I've worked all around the world in different areas, and different geological settings. And it's really to understand that different rocks behave in different ways and I noticed I remember seeing some of the notices put it there in the investor sites of saying that those activities would never flow. What I can tell you is I was surprised too and I came into there and looked at how low the resistivities were. But what I'm talking about is our conventional production.

So we look at the rocks which is the same reservoir section and we flow dry gas from those reservoirs at those resistivity. So to me it was kind of like, really how can people make that call. It's about looking at the evidence we have. And there are papers out there that I think TransAtlantic published that show the resistivity data in the shallow. That resistivity flows dry gas. That’s the key thing there. Now, we see variations down in the deep. But again we have that correlation to fall back on which is our rocks in our basin and flowing dry gas.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. It’s good. Third question I had to bring here. Any of the log sections that Devepinar do they appear to be the highly fractured as you mentioned than Inanli and mineralized perhaps or no sign of any mineralized fracturing, it’s more suspected to be open fracturing?

Sean Guest

No. It's a good question because we were very clear, but when we chose the Inanli locations, one of the key drivers for that was the seismic data was suggesting you would get higher fractures there. And we did. We actually found that and actually to my surprise even they were actually you could even get it down to certain zones as being more fractured. At Devepinar we hadn't expected it to be as fractured as Inanli. We had expected it to be I think a bit better than the Yamalik, but not on that level of Inanli. And that is kind of what we got.

And I know if Rob was to stand-up he would have told you that he wanted to go another couple hundred meters on that well because there was some more prediction of fractures down at that level. But no, we got fairly good correlations. But again when you talk about how these fractures are behaving geologically, we do have fractures in there that are actually healed up, but we're getting fractures that are actually quite open where you actually can see the crystallization on the faces of these fractures which are quite clear then that these are open fractures.

And the seismic technique that we're using is actually going to respond more to the open fractures and not so much to the heal that fractures, but we have a very good understanding the stress field here, ability to break the fractures and which ones seem to be behaving more open or more healed.

Unidentified Analyst

No, I think that answers that perfectly. Thanks. And then the company at this time confirmed where the water issues if there are water issues at Yamalik. There was the production logging operation that was conducted there. Is the company able to confirm where any water or where the gas flows are coming from?

Sean Guest

Yes. And a lot of a lot of people -- again a good question because what we saw last year was the mention of water in the Yamalik was viewed extremely critical by people. However we don't see it at the same level. We saw it as a bit of negative evidence. But what we do know is at the end of last year we had our reserves auditor come in who reviewed that data and really said, okay, you've actually got some water coming into the well, but you don't know where it's coming from. But you've been able to achieve sustained gas flow from this which is very important. So there is no adjustment made at that time to adjust over a 50% pause.

But when we now look at Yamalik and look it's like as we said we went back and did a PLT log, but a lot of time people expect that the data that we're interpreting gives a clear cut answer to that. You say, there it is. It's there. We've got to do this. Yamalik is still quite a complex flow from what we've seen with the very high pressure differentials from the top and the bottom fracs.

And what we're actually seeing from the flow is very complicated on the PLT as sort of our fluids that are moving down in cases and moving up. So it took us a while to really work with Equinor and come to an answer that we said yes, this is what we believe these data are telling us and it's now time we've got a plan to go in there and try and see whether we can now prove that up.

So we'll look to do that as we kind of go through this quarter and we hope for results on that. But again we do expect that you will get some water flow in these wells. So it's very natural and I know I get emails from people wanting me to invest in water disposal companies in Alberta and in the U.S. It's part of our business to manage that water. It's just a matter of understanding where is it coming from. Can we block that off and actually produce just dry gas to get the most value. Or do we need to actually work and plan to manage that.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. And with all the coring that was conducted and mainly I presume most obviously the main zone of interest there would have been cored or a lot of them capture anyway. Can you comment on average water saturation from that core data?

Sean Guest

They do vary throughout the zone and that's what we've seen in all cases that you have variations in saturation. But again, I've seen people post things about saturation and say, oh, I hear, I heard from someone or I talked to so and so that water saturation is are very high in those. But you need to look through that data critically first. Because when we take those cores you need to understand whether you're looking at the formation water or whether you're looking at the drilling fluids. So those cores that had higher set water saturation in them. When we tested them would actually be a case yield which is not a natural salt. It's a salt that we used to drill the well with and it indicates you had invasion during your drilling fluid or putting tracers in there to understand. So you can't just take a number from that data without first assessing it.

The other thing you need to consider as to whether you're looking at a total porosity or an effective porosity. Because we know from the mineralogy of these zones that there is quite a bit of shale mineralogy in there which has a lot of bound water that doesn't affect your production at all but it is poor space and its water that's measured. And that water when you do a core analysis comes off. We have to be just very careful about how you use it. But with the saturation we're seeing we're working in a range right now, but it's in that order on average about 50% for effective porosity. But we need to actually benchmark that now with flow data. That's the key thing. We're working in an unconventional reservoir. We’re working in a very tight rock. You can't just take the numbers that come out of a core and blindly apply them. You test it you flow it and then you use that to calibrate your core data.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. I think that explains everything very well. Yes. As a little guy I didn't really understand my ability to move markets. It seems I did have a little bit of an effect on the share price through March here. The last question I have is really just is and I think you discuss. This is a Hayrabolu fill a re-entry candidate for further testing and maybe fractures stimulating because there was some interesting gas shows there?

Sean Guest

There were and there was gas. We were able to talk about the gas that was recovered there. But you're right. It's appeared on our chart for a while as a contingent testing operations. Initially we were looking at where we were going to drill our wells and once we decided we would drill Devepinar over in the West, we decided to defer anything on Hayrabolu. Now that we have the results of Devepinar, we have our own wellbore that's in great shape with a great casing and that's one that we want to test.

The problem with Hayrabolu is even though you know it's a well you have and you've got gas out of it they left FISH in the hole. So the whole bottom section of the hole is blocked with a bit of pipe that they dump cement on. So, we can go in there and work on it but it's one of these risk operations. Is it going to cost a $1.5 million? Is it going to cost $5 million. So we'd rather work with our clean wellbore and then determine whether we think there's additional information we might be able to get out a Hayrabolu. So, that's kind of why it's been maintained in our budget and sat there as contingency.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. No. I understand that. I've been involved in a lot of re-entry drilling projects where people thought we'd sort of go cheap and re-enter an existing wellbore and discomfort the world from hell and ran all kinds of problems that way. So that's good. Yes. One final things; just looking at the published mud density, mud weights while drilling curves against step which show the nice transition into the over-pressured zone. It looks like within the over-pressured zone itself there are different compartments with different pressures. There are some zones that are even more if you like super over-pressured than others, so there are discontinuities there. So would those be related to major 14 [ph] or just separate reservoir zones?

Sean Guest

Yes. Good question. Right now we don't see that there is actually a difference in pressure there. And again as we continue to test here we're going get really the information that is going to validate that concern. And even some of the testing we've just done down in Inanli now, even though it looks like very you know it could be different fault blocks down there, the pressure is very continuous across those two. So we're not seeing that data but it is something we'll progress as we go forward. We believe at this point it's about the same gradient, you know pressure, overpressure and maybe increasing down further in the depths, but we'll get the data to validate that as we go forward.

But the other thing being an unconventional reservoir we all know a lot of wells are required with this. So that compartmentalization concern is a little bit less because you know you're going to need a lot of wells to recover this or generally you're going to have wells in the different areas to try and do that. But information that hopefully we get to as we come and we frac and we test and we do all this work we should gain that understanding.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

That was a bit surprised when I read in the press release. My name is Mark Twain. I’m Shareholder.

Sean Guest

Hi, Mark

Unidentified Analyst

So, I was surprised should we that you're going back into Yamalik midyear, given the lower porosity, lack of fracture -- lack of fracking that you did initially. So what is it that you're hoping to learn or achieve from going back in there?

Sean Guest

Well, the first thing is and it’s to be clear. We really are in an information gathering phase. You'd almost say as a small company right now would we want do? We want to go see the best zone and how it looks. And we want to go over and we want to frac that and we want to flow that and talk to people about that. But a bit of the anomaly we have is we have such a long column here and we're working. This pace and there's almost half a million acres and we're working to think ourselves with their partner Equinor. So we are in data gathering. And we are going to start the testing down at the bottom of the wells as you have to do and work up. So the initial results are likely to be poor.

But we do want to get that information from the Yamalik because again it's a very important piece of information to help us and say where do we go next? And when we talk about the porosity here, yes, the porosity are a bit better in Devepinar, but it doesn't mean the porosity are actually over in Yamalik or Inanli or bad, it's about understanding how those rocks behave with flow now. So we do want to get that information to try and help us decide the way forward.

Unidentified Analyst

This has become initial of just how effective the fracking is in order to get this flow. And if that's the case was there an issue as to what type of fracking?

Sean Guest

Yes. We don't believe we have the optimal fracking solution right now. And that's because you have to learn how to frac your rock. So there's been so much fracking stimulation over here in North America that we have all these learnings to build on. But these are the first fracs that have been done in these rocks. So we really have to learn how they behave. So definitely we don't think we had the best fracking approach in Yamalik and that and it's one of these things that once you get doing the horizontal wells once you get multi-stage fracking you're going to see how it behaves and then kind of work from there to adjust your fracking as you go forward.

It's also learning. Once you frac it, how do you flow it back? What's the optimal way for the rocks to behave? And you know a lot of the experts we've talked to in Denver have said you want to make sure you flow the gas out and you don't re flood these zones. Well that's one of the problems we are going to have in Yamalik. It's been refloated a number of times so we don't expect to expect the optimal flow results from these. But we just want to demonstrate sustainable flow from these zones. Thanks Mark. Any more questions?

Unidentified Analyst

George Reynolds, Private Investor. Question I've got. I've seen so many scenarios where it says it's really over pressured. Would you pressure differentials between your where you first touch it to the bottom, number one. Number two; how much water can you lift with that those high pressure reservoirs?

Sean Guest

So the first question is, so we know we're on the order of hydrostatic generally at 2500 meters. So what point for PSI per foot 2500 meters? Let's say 8,000 feet. So 4,000 PSI. Any technical guys can challenge that. And so let's say 4000 PSI, you know that 2500 type of level. Down at the bottom near the bottom of Inanli where we did the deepest test we're at about 12,500 PSI. So 8500 PSI differential over that just difference of about 2,000 meters and that's – so it is a large step up in it. How the second question was related to lift ability. I'm going to go to an engineer on that one. I did that really well in the geology questions from Justin, but I'm going to hand over to the engineer on that. Yes, [Indiscernible].

Steve Bjornson

Yes. I guess I would say that it's no different than any vertical well here. You need so much gas and so much gas velocity to lift your liquid and it's all a matter of gas oil or gas water ratio that’s how we do it. So in Yamalik we were not -- I mean that was a proof-of-concept well. And so we only could do so many things to get ready, because we just still didn't know whether the reservoir would flow. We could redo the Yamalik completion we'd like to do it like we're doing the ones now, we’re just going to be really step-by-step and making sure that we're ready to clean the fracs up as we go along. And to do that we're going to use some gas lift technology and stuff this time. So that we'll make sure that we get a bore [ph] up because as we're testing these little zones, little by the standard of one or two fracs versus horizontal where you got 15 to 50. We don't expect enough gas rate out of those to effectively lift the waters. We have to assist it by using gas lift. That's our plan.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. The only quite only other question we've got associated with you start sticking other pipe down the hole, I don't know what your diameter is at the bottom. But once you started sticking other pipe down the hole you restrict your annular space. So and you left all that water from the bottom. Tell me probably not, but I don't know how far up you've got to go to lift it?

Steve Bjornson

[Indiscernible].

Sean Guest

Yes. We're going to go clean those plugs up and not be in two and three tubing and then we'll use gas lift to help us on load them. Now they're going to come back right away obviously with the frac water initially, but we want to make sure that we're ability to you know to clean them up and we don't expect each one of these individual reservoirs to have enough gas to lift water out from those depths. So that's why we need to go with got those.

Unidentified Analyst

[Indiscernible].

Sean Guest

Yes. More of a tendency to lose stuff down the hole. And I just don't want you to start fishing at 5000 meters. I mean you're you've lost a hole if you have to go down there and try to fish something out period.

Steve Bjornson

Yes. I’ll show you. No more than I want to be fishing. I think we have a pretty robust plan and I think we're trying to do it in a simpler fashion as we can. But you know if I just say where are we today versus what we did to design for Yamalik. Maybe in Yamalik we’ve – as of the proof-of-concept well and we you know we're just focused on what we can get out of the well. But now we want to try to correlate individual zones or individual sections of the hole to our logs. And the only way to do that is get flow data from those small sections of the well. And so that's why it's a lot more honest in this case.

Vertical wells; we used to think that the horizontal wells were tough. But right now when you go and do it in one of these a vertical well, it’s much tougher than the horizontal well because the formations are not all the same pressure. And so any -- you've got all these dynamics within the vertical well section. So, I think two and three inch [ph] tubing we're going to be set up so we have at least two gas lifted you know, a million, million and a half a day. And so that should be able to lift any water that comes out.

Unidentified Analyst

One if I could bring it back. You know one of the key points this is about information gathering at this. A vertical well and the type of testing we're doing is not an optimal production approach. And that's why you really look you're going to be going horizontal when it comes that the ability to produce from a zone that’s largely all at the same pressure, at the same rock properties, at the same condensate properties is what's going to be very important and we'll get the designs for that. And that's why some of the results we're going to release if you compare it to the Montney or to the basins in the U.S. it's very unexciting but the information that we look to acquire here is stuff that the reservoir engineers, the engineers can go through this and make a call; when I drill this horizontal well this is the rate I'm now going to get out of it.

So we'll put that information out publicly and we're excited but if we have a sustained flow you know you get an IP of a couple of hundred thousand a day from those deep zones that's going to be brilliant. Any other questions?

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. Now Pat Maguire, I'm a shareholder. Just for clarity the water that you see the engineer was speaking of was, it was frac water not formation water. Is that reason?

Sean Guest

Yes. That's correct. I mean, what someone is trying to clean out zone to bring it back and obviously then see what’s coming out.

Unidentified Analyst

Right. Then dry gas out.

Sean Guest

That’s right.

Unidentified Analyst

Second question I had was you had talked about sort of $0.06 a share was the value that’s presently the market was giving. And that there were other companies out there that had sold with a basic gas accumulation and what kind of value they got for their equivalent. I was just -- can you give us a sense as to what analog you have for that? Is the value of this when this becomes what you believe it to be?

Steve Bjornson

Yes. So, first of all the number there in the Sixth Sense was actually a value for risked BOEs, it volume of gas. And then where you can really do a lot of is looking at whether it's global transactions, onshore transactions for gas. You can narrow it down to the European area, but then obviously you start to limit the dataset, right. Or the other one you could look at even companies reporting out what do they have for their risk resource base and therefore what's kind of an enterprise value for that. So that's kind of the comps you can dig around from the different areas to look at those numbers.

And again you're going to see variations there and there's quite a large range. But it's a matter of just trying to recognize that whereas it at today. What are trading metrics on this stuff? And so it's not about whether it's five or six on our number, $0.50 or $1.50; hat there's a big gap.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it. Thank you. There’s one more question. Previous presentations you've given. I think people ask you what kind of flow rates you needed to make this work and you said something like 3 million to 5 million cubic feet. But what I think I just heard you say now was on these tests if you get a couple of hundred thousand just 200,000 that's going to be great?

Sean Guest

Yes. Especially from the deepest zones, and again when you look at what would it be a -- let's say a well-based economics is to make a horizontal well actually deliver a 10% rate of return. We know given our fiscal terms in gas prices as that number is I think when I looked at it last year I was on the order of three. Now again you're still modeling analog so we're cautious on that. We need to then go out and find what is a type curve for our basin? But that was kind of the IP rates we're looking at was about three at the time I believe worked out to give you about an economic return.

So then again when we frac a zone in a vertical well that's just that one frac. Now you want to put that well out 6000 feet and put [Indiscernible] 1, 5 50 fracs whatever it is and scale up that amount of production that you can get.

Unidentified Analyst

So just to be clear; these results coming out we shouldn't be looking for 3 million cubic feet a day?

Sean Guest

No. If we see if we do we'd be very happy.

Unidentified Analyst

But it can be as low as a few hundred thousand you'd still be very happy.

Sean Guest

I believe that's correct. That's it. It's more about sustained flow that gives it time with horizontals. Give it time with fracking improvements and you see how it notches up, how you get better recoveries for well increased IP for well and that's the curves you can look at from how basins here have gone from their initial exploration wells to actual development wells even whether it's three, five years later and maybe you're those initial wells are only doing five to a most 20% of the actual IP rates of production you get from the wells a few years later in development.

Unidentified Analyst

Thanks. One other question relates to you talk about horizontal wells -- all we've seen is so far is something that’s X million dollars for vertical. How much -- and you're talking 6,000 feet out. How much is that horizontal well costing?

Steve Bjornson

The horizontal well in development phase. We estimate and this is having our drillers work through this. Drillers who are working in our area and trace with our contractors and have also worked here in the Canada and they estimate the costs of those $9 million horizontal well from a pad drilled 6000 foot horizontal and fracked and completed. That's the estimated costs we've got for those. And really to give you a case we've drilled wells in this area five, six years ago. We we're drilling down 4100 meters drilled cased and just perforated and tested for less than 5 million. So we’re believe the costs are quite reasonable. But your first horizontal well is not going to be 9 million.

Sean Guest

Any further questions? If not at this time I'd really like to thank you again for coming. I'd like to thank the guys who ask questions were very good detailed questions and we're happy for any follow-up. So thank you very much.