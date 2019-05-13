Natural Gas: A Lower Than Expected Inventory Build And A Poor Price Performance

The price of natural gas was sitting at just over the $2.60 per MMBtu level on Friday, May 9. Since November, the price of the volatile energy commodity has traded in a range from $2.4390 per MMBtu to a high at $4.929. The high came in mid-November, and the low was at the end of April. The price action in the natural gas futures market reflected seasonal factors over recent months. The price hit a high as the peak season of demand approached during the time of the year when stockpiles of the energy commodity decline. It hit a low as inventories began to climb during the start of the injection season.

The vast majority of the price movement in the natural gas futures market occurred from November through February, and since then the price range has declined. As we head into the late spring and summer months, inventories will build in preparation for the winter of 2019/2020. It is likely that we will not see any dramatic price action ion the natural gas futures market over the coming weeks, and maybe even months. Therefore, trading the range in the natural gas market using the Velocity Shares 3X Long Natural Gas ETN product (UGAZ) and its bearish counterpart (DGAZ) could be the optimal approach to the natural gas market as we move towards the summer season.

Natural gas recovered

After a technical breakdown which turned out to be nothing more than a head fake to stop out those holding long positions and to give shorts a brief moment of hope, the price of natural gas turned higher during the week of April 22.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart shows, the price of nearby natural gas futures fell to its most recent low at $2.439 per MMBtu in late April. In 2018, the low for the year came in February at $2.53. In 2017, the bottom was at $2.522 in February, and in 2016 natural gas fell to a low at $1.611 in March. The price of the energy commodity had made a series of higher lows for three consecutive years before the price dipped below the $2.50 per MMBtu level during the week of April 15 which scared out longs and emboldened shorts. After the selling ran out of steam, the price began to drift higher. The weekly chart shows that price momentum and relative strength turned higher in oversold territory. Since the price moved back into its trading range, above the prior year’s lows, weekly historical volatility fell to under the 18% level at the end of last week. The total number of open long and short positions had turned slightly higher as the price was dropping but stabilized around the 1.277 million contract level as of the end of last week. Natural gas turned higher, and a bullish inventory report from the Energy Information Administration on Thursday, May 9 caused the price to put in a new high on Friday as it traded to $2.647 per MMBtu. While the price of the June futures traded to their highest level since April 15, it did not run away on the upside.

A bullish inventory report on May 9

I had expected inventories of natural gas to rise by 110 billion cubic feet for the week ending on May 3, but the EIA told us that the stockpile build was only 85 bcf.

Source: EIA

As the chart shows, stocks rose to a total of 1.547 trillion cubic feet as of May 3 which was 9% above last year’s level and 16.4% below the five-year average for this time of the year. The withdrawal season ended in late March and stocks fell to a low at 1.107 tcf, but they have climbed by 440,000 bcf over the past five weeks. Stocks will continue to grow until November, which is six months away, at the current rate we could go into the 2019/2020 season with around 3.7 trillion cubic feet of natural gas in storage. However, that will depend on the rate of production and the temperature over the coming summer months. A warmer than average summer season would increase demand for natural gas which is a primary input in the production of electricity in the United States. For the coming week, I expect that stockpiles will grow by more than on May 3 and the EIA will report a build of around 105 bcf into inventories.

Natural gas sits near the recent high, but it is not running anywhere on the upside

The initial reaction to the 85 bcf inventory build on May 9 was not too exciting. However, the price drifted higher on that day and closed the session near the highs of the day. On Friday, natural gas moved to the side and back above the $2.60 per MMBtu level on the June futures contract.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart illustrates, natural gas futures traded to the highest price since mid-April last Friday and closed the week above the $2.60 level for the third time in May and since April 16. Price momentum and relative strength are trending higher above neutral territory while open interest has been gently rising which is a sign that some longs are coming back to the futures market. I would be shocked to see the price take off on the upside from the current level. It is more likely that we will see natural gas trade in a narrow range between $2.50 and $2.90 over the coming weeks and perhaps through June so long as the weather remains around average temperatures. However, in 2017 the price range from May 1 through June 30 on the nearby futures contract was from $2.855 to $3.431, and in 2018 the price was between $2.695 and $3.053 per MMBtu. While a move towards the $3 level is not out of the question, the odds favor lots of selling above $2.85 per MMBtu in the current environment.

A quiet time of the year

Both the supply and the demand side of the fundamental equation for natural gas have expanded over the past years. Massive reserves sitting in the Marcellus and Utica shale regions of the United States continue to support rising output at the current price level. However, the growing demand for natural gas-powered electricity at the expense of coal in the US means that a hot summer could create more stress on the demand side of the fundamental equation. Meanwhile, the LNG business continues to grow, but the stall in trade negotiations between the US and China could cause demand for the natural gas in liquid form to drop from Asia over the coming weeks and months which would put pressure on the price of the energy commodity. The spring and summer months are typically quiet times in the natural gas futures market. No significant signs are telling us that 2019 will be much different from the past years.

Natural gas production and consumption grow- Trade the range

Perhaps the best illustration of the growth of the supply and demand side of the natural gas market in the US comes from looking at the trend in the open interest in the natural gas futures market.

Source: CQG

While the price of natural gas traded in a wide and wild range of $1.02 to $15.65 per MMBtu since 1990, the path of the total number of open long and short positions has steadily risen over the past three decades. The vast majority of risk positions in the futures market comes from hedging by producers and consumers. In the over-the-counter market, banks and financial institutions offer swaps and derivative instruments for hedgers to lock in price risk. The path of the open interest metric is a function of market growth.

If natural gas is going to trade in a narrow range over the coming weeks, buying dips when the price looks awful and taking profits during price recoveries will be the optimal approach to grinding out profits in the natural gas market. While the futures and futures options offered on the NYMEX division of the CME offer the most direct route to trading the energy commodity, the Velocity Shares 3X Long Natural Gas ETN product (UGAZ) and its bearish counterpart (DGAZ) provide an alternative for those who do not trade futures. The fund summary for UGAZ states:

“The investment seeks to replicate, net of expenses, three times the performance of the S&P GSCI Natural Gas Index ER. The index comprises futures contracts on a single commodity and is calculated according to the methodology of the S&P GSCI Index.”

Most recently, the price of June futures rose from $2.477 on April 25 to $2.647 on May 10, a rise of 6.86%.

Source: CQG

Over the same period, the price of UGAZ rose from $21.92 to $26.46 per share or 20.7% which is three times the rise in the price of the June futures on a percentage basis. The bearish DGAZ ETN product is the inverse of the UGAZ product. Both of these products are subject to time decay, which is the cost of the leverage, so they are only appropriate for short-term positions in the natural gas market.

The latest inventory report in the natural gas market was not bearish, but the price is not exploding to the upside as it did not implode to the downside after it broke through a technical resistance level in April. It looks like the energy commodity will trade in a range and buying on weakness and selling on strength will be the best way to enjoy the spring and early summer over the coming weeks.

