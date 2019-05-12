Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (CGIFF) CEO Mark Davis on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTC:CGIFF) Q1 2019 Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2019 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Mark Davis - President, CEO & Trustee

Rohit Bhardwaj - VP, Finance & CFO

Conference Call Participants

Joel Jackson - BMO Capital Markets

Jacob Bout - CIBC Capital Markets

David Newman - Desjardins Securities

Nelson Ng - RBC Capital Markets

Steven Hansen - Raymond James Ltd.

Benoit Laprade - Scotiabank

Endri Leno - National Bank Financial

Anoop Prihar - GMP Securities

Operator

Good morning. My name is Jack and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Q1 2019 Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions]. Thank you. Mark Davis, President and CEO, you may begin your conference.

Mark Davis

Thank you. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for joining us for our conference call and webcast today. As usual, joining me is Rohit Bhardwaj, our Chief Financial Officer. Before I commence the review, I would remind you that our presentation contains certain forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks, and actual results may differ materially. Further information identifying risks, uncertainties and assumptions, and additional information on certain non-IFRS measures referred to in this call can be found in the disclosure documents filed by Chemtrade with the securities regulatory authorities available at sedar.com.

One of the non-IFRS measures we will refer to is adjusted EBITDA, which is EBITDA modified to exclude only noncash items, such as unrealized foreign exchange gains and losses. For simplicity, we'll just refer to this as EBITDA as opposed to adjusted EBITDA. Both of these terms are fully defined in our MD&A. On today's call, in addition to discussing the first quarter performance, we will also provide financial guidance for 2019. Based on discussions with investors and recognizing the additional complexity due to our significant growth over the past several years, we believe that analysts and investors will find the improved transparency into our business useful.

The business results for the first quarter of 2019 show that many of the expected improvements we talked about on our last call are starting to take effect. We had strong operating results in sulphur products and performance chemicals, or SPPC. As you've heard on previous calls, there were significant structural changes in the merchant acid market last year because of process changes at our largest merchant acid supplier that substantially reduced the volume we received from them. We did a lot of work last year adjusting our customer base and cost structure to account for this. In the first quarter we also benefited from higher selling prices for merchant acid that more than offset lower volumes and higher freight costs.

Within our water solutions and specialty chemicals, or WSSC segment, our water business is starting to show the improvement we anticipated. We are selling more volume of our polyaluminum chloride or PAC, and aluminum chlorohydrate or HCH products. Margins on aluminum sulphate or alum products improved as the positive effect of selling prices obtained at contract renewals is catching up with higher raw material costs.

As we have noted before, because contracts typically are annual, there is sometimes a lag until we can recover higher input costs. On an aggregate segment basis, the improvement in water was partially offset by lower sales volumes of potassium chloride or KCL. We had indicated an expectation of reduced purchases by a key customer until they rationalized their inventory levels. As we had mentioned on our last earnings call, we now believe that the customer will continue to buy at reduced rates through 2019. We continue to pursue additional markets, but it's a longer sales cycle due to the need to qualify our product. Other than this one customer, in general terms pricing remains firm and overall demand for our KCL product is strong.

Finally, our Electrochemicals or EC segment as anticipated was affected by lower prices for caustic soda and reduced hydrochloric acid demand. As forecast on our last call, the revenue impact in the first quarter compared to Q1 last year was about $11 million. Both industry publications and we remain very positive about the mid and long-term prospects for these products despite the near-term weakness. So in general, our businesses started the year well. There were marked improvements in SPPC and Water and we have expectations that EC will improve as the year unfolds.

Now some additional comments on our first quarter results. As noted in the financial statements and our news release, reported EBITDA is affected by 2 nonoperational matters. First, we increased the litigation reserve that was established in 2019 by CAD $40 million. This relates to the antitrust matter we inherited with the General Chemical acquisition. We have now settled the 2 class action suits related to this matter. The largest class action suit was settled during 2018, and the other class action suit more recently. There were a number of related lawsuits, including some by plaintiffs that had opted out of the main class action. By and large, these are now settled, with only certain derivative actions outstanding. However, the cost to do so has been larger than anticipated. Accordingly, we increased the reserve to cover the now settled claims as legal expenses and the expected costs of the few derivative actions which remain. The only good news is that the majority of these cases has now been settled.

The other matter is the adoption of IFRS16 on January 1, 2019. This is related to the accounting treatment of leases. For Chemtrade, this is reflected in an increase in EBITDA. EBITDA for 2018 is not required to be restated, so our marks will note the positive impact on this year's EBITDA. The change in lease accounting treatment does not affect distributable cash. Our first quarter operating EBITDA was $84 million, excluding the reserve, but including the $14.6 million benefit from IFRS16. This compares with $72 million in the first quarter last year or essentially the same EBITDA if the lease benefit is excluded.

The year-over-year result was driven by material improvement in our SPPC segment, offsetting the first quarter weakness in our EC segment. We expect that SPPC will continue to perform well and EC's results should improve as the year progresses.

Rohit will now provide you with some additional details on first quarter results before I provide some further information on our path forward.

Rohit Bhardwaj

Thank you, Mark, and good morning. As Mark indicated, our operating results for the first quarter of 2019 showed improvement over the last quarter of 2018, although it is expected some of the issues that emerged late in the fourth quarter continue to have an impact on results. The application of IFRS16 at January 1, 2019 means that Chemtrade now recognizes depreciation and interest expense instead of operating leases expense for leases that were previously classified as operating leases. This results in an increase in EBITDA but it does not affect distributable cash. Also, comparative information is not restated. The increase in the reserve for legal proceedings of $40 million impacts both EBITDA and distributable cash. I will exclude the litigation reserve in my comments this morning to better compare the actual operating performance of our businesses.

Revenue from operations for the first quarter 2019 was $385.3 million, an increase of $3.8 million from 2018. This increase was primarily due to higher selling prices for sulphuric acid in the SPPC segment and higher selling prices and sales volumes for certain water chemical products in the WSSC segment partially offset by lower prices and lower volumes for caustic soda in the EC segment. For the three months ended March 31, 2019, distributable cash after maintenance CapEx was $42.5 million or $0.46 per unit compared with $44.2 million or $0.48 per unit in 2018. Aggregate EBITDA from operations for the first quarter of 2019 was $84 million compared to $72 million in the first quarter of 2018. The increase in EBITDA is mainly attributable to the adoption of IFRS16 which amounted to $14.6 million, offset by lower EBITDA in the EC and corporate segments.

Turning to segmented results for the quarter, SPPC generated revenue of $131.1 million compared with $122.6 million in 2018. EBITDA for the quarter was $37.5 million which was $16.3 million higher than 2018 including the positive impact of IFRS16 of $5.2 million. Even without the IFRS impact, EBITDA for the segment increased from Q1 last year by over $10 million. The main reason for the year-over-year increase was higher selling prices for sulphuric acid which more than offset the effect of lower sales volumes and higher freight costs. Our WSSC segment reported first quarter revenue of $105.4 million compared with $98.9 million in 2018. EBITDA was $18.1 million including the positive IFRS16 impact of $1.5 million compared with $18.8 million generated in 2018.

As Mark said, selling prices for water products are finally offsetting higher raw material and freight costs. Also, sales volumes for PAC and ACH are higher. The positive impact of improved performance of water products was more than offset by lower results for specialty chemicals. For the EC segment, I will first explain changes in revenue and then changes in EBITDA. We reported revenue of $148.8 million for the first quarter of 2019 which was $11.2 million lower than the same period of 2018. This was primarily due to a 21% decrease in selling prices for caustic soda which was partially offset by higher selling prices for chlorine and HCL of 35% and 13% respectively. Although chlor-alkali production levels during the first quarter of 2019 were similar to the first quarter of 2018, sales volumes during the first quarter of 2019 were lower than 2018. During the first quarter of 2018, we purchased a larger quantity of caustic soda in order to meet our supply obligations.

From an EBITDA perspective, despite the $7.5 million benefit from IFRS16, EBITDA for the first quarter of 2019 was $1.1 million lower than the same period of 2018. This was primarily due to lower caustic soda pricing. However, results were also negatively affected by reduced demand for HCL in 2019. During the first quarter of 2019, approximately 37% of the chlorine molecule was upgraded to HCL compared with approximately 41% during the first quarter of 2018. Maintenance capital expenditures in the first quarter were $9 million. We expect maintenance CapEx in 2019 to range between $80 million and $90 million. Excluding unrealized foreign exchange gains and the litigation reserve, corporate costs during the first quarter of 2019 were $19.7 million including the positive IFRS impact of $400,000 compared with $17.4 million in the first quarter of 2018.

The first quarter of 2019 includes foreign exchange losses of $1.1 million compared with a gain of $1.6 million in 2018. We maintain ample liquidity and our bank covenants remain well below required levels. We have roughly $200 million room on our revolving facility. During the first quarter, we completed the redemption of Series 5 of Electrochem debentures resulting in interest rate savings.

I'll hand the call back to Mark. Mark?

Mark Davis

Thank you, Rohit. As noted in our earnings announcement yesterday, we believe the increased complexity of our business has made it more difficult for our stakeholders to understand the key drivers, risk and opportunities inherent in the business. We will therefore provide guidance so that all stakeholders have a better understanding of the key factors that could affect our results.

Chemtrade's 2019 EBITDA guidance excludes the litigation reserve, but includes the effect of the adoption of IFRS16 on leases. Chemtrade expects 2019 EBITDA to range between $335 million and $375 million, which includes a lease benefit of between $55 million and $60 million. IFRS16 will not have an impact on distributable cash after maintenance capital expenditures.

Some other key assumptions for us are that our maintenance capital expenditures should range between $80 million and $90 million, our cash interest, excluding again the impact of IFRS16, will range between $70 million and $75 million. And finally, cash taxes will range between $5 million and $10 million. There is additional information underlying our assumptions in our MD&A.

Focusing now again on our businesses, many of the initiatives we are pursuing are starting to show their benefits. The improvements in SPPC are obvious and our water products results have also improved. Although our EC segment did not start this year as strongly as last year, the macroeconomic dynamics remain very positive. We expect EC results to improve in the latter half of this year and be even stronger for several years to come.

We thank you for your attention, and Rohit and I will be pleased to answer any questions. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. Joel Jackson with BMO Capital markets, your line is open.

Joel Jackson

Hi, this is Bria Murphy on for Joel Jackson. So it seems that the WSSC business now has passed through higher raw materials --

Mark Davis

Sorry, you're a little mumbled on this line, can you try again?

Joel Jackson

Yeah, sure, is that better?

Mark Davis

Yes, try that.

Joel Jackson

So it seems that the WSSC business is now able to pass through higher raw material costs. How many basis points of margin expansion can the business gain across 2019 do you think?

Rohit Bhardwaj

Are you talking about the WSSC segment or the SPPC segment?

Mark Davis

She's talking about pass around water -- sorry, you're muffled, it's actually hard to hear the question.

Joel Jackson

The WSSC business.

Mark Davis

I think what you asked, again, it was hard to hear, was how successful are we passing through the costs in the water business?

Joel Jackson

Yes, I guess yeah. And how much of it do you expect to be able to pass through as the year goes on?

Mark Davis

Look, as we have said before, we expect to recover all of the raw material cost increases as contracts renew. And to date, we've been successful in actually doing that and that's why we were able to talk about our margins in that business expanding in the first quarter. There's more to come because contracts don't all renew in one quarter, but our success in passing them through has been pretty good.

Rohit Bhardwaj

And I think the other factor there is that some of the raw materials in that business are actually starting to plateau off in their increases. So we will hope to have margin expansion because we still have contracts coming up that we can raise pricing at. Does that answer your question?

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Jacob Bout with CIBC. Your line is open.

Jacob Bout

The litigation reserve, what's outstanding right now? Is everything pretty much covered off? And is there any recourse on this litigation reserve?

Mark Davis

We'll go backwards. No, there is no recourse against the vendor. And what's outstanding is there are this class of cases called qui tam cases which are essentially cases that even though a state or government entity didn't do anything, an individual could step into the shoes of the state and actually bring a case that the state wasn't interested enough in pursuing. So that's what's left. There is not very many of those, but again, since we're in the middle of litigation, I'd rather not comment any further.

Jacob Bout

Timeline on that? Is that something that could rollout over the next couple of years? Or do you hope to have it wrapped up in the next quarter or two?

Mark Davis

Look, we hope it doesn't last that long. One of them has actually already been dismissed and there's not very many of these, so we expect them to wind up.

Jacob Bout

Maybe just turning now to the SPPC, it's been a long time since we've seen kind of $30 million plus, it depends on if you adjust for IFRS16 or not, but how sustainable is that?

Rohit Bhardwaj

We are very confident with SPPC. We have been saying this for a few quarters now that we've been taking these actions to right size the business. With the tightness in the market, with the reduced volume, prices are going up, so all those things are coming and there's good momentum in 2019 and we see that momentum continuing on for the year.

Jacob Bout

Great. Then you gave us some guidance on chlorate volumes. How are you looking at pricing over the next year?

Mark Davis

We think pricing is stable as I think we talked earlier, I guess at the end of last year, that the price increases that we obtained more than offset the increase in electrical costs. It's still relatively early in the year but we certainly expect to actually at least have consistent margins, but obviously we're going to try and grow them.

Jacob Bout

Last question here just on debt covenants, can you just remind us what it is and then what the relevant calculation would be?

Rohit Bhardwaj

The key covenant is a debt to EBITDA. And for this purpose, debt is senior bank debt. It does include the one series outstanding of the Electrochem debentures. And EBITDA does not include, or adds back, the litigation reserves, so it's not counted for EBITDA for bank purposes. The covenant is currently at 4x and we are currently at about 3.25x.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of David Newman with Desjardins. Your line is open.

David Newman

First of all, guys, congratulations on a solid quarter, and thanks for providing the guidance, it is helpful. Just more holistically, and I think I know the answer already, but just want to get a sense of your sort of debt and dividend policy overall. In other words, the debt levels where you are right now with the reserve, additional reserve and whatnot, is there any assets that you would consider to be not as core and that you might part with? Is there anything on that front? And I think you're adamantly sort of sticking by the dividend at this juncture and certainly you should see a lift in the stock today, but is there anything on the dividend policy at all that you would consider? I guess taken together with the debt, do you think the debt could decline operationally just from good results and that sort of thing?

Mark Davis

Yeah, so big, general holistic answer to a big, general holistic question. First, as we've said a number of times is that there was a time in the financial crisis when we were paying out a $1.20 and we were valued at $4.50. And that was a temporary dislocation in the market. We actually believe that actually after we show a couple of good quarters, is our stock price should actually respond appropriately and we won't be paying out as big of a yield percentage as we are now. What we've said a number of times is that we have no liquidity problems, so we intend to keep paying out our distribution and don't see any problems with that. We do think actually that as earnings improve, we will actually de-lever on that basis. And I guess finally is look, we're always out to maximize value from our business. If there are assets that someone actually is willing to pay a robust valuation on and it's better in their hands than ours, we would consider it. But that's totally from a value perspective, not in our view a need to reduce leverage because we think we have adequate liquidity as it is.

David Newman

Sort of to throw a little bit of a hook into it, if there is a recession of any sort, not to say there's one in the horizon, but have you guys conducted a sort of "what if" analysis as to what the debt could be if your businesses didn't fare as well? I'm thinking of the more variable components of your business like the EC. But have you run a sort of "what if" scenario?

Mark Davis

Look, we run a bunch of scenarios on different earnings levels. The difficulty is this, and I think you know this and we've said it before, is if the biggest variable is our EC segment, which it probably is, the question actually is, how widespread is the recession? Because our main market for caustic in western Canada will always be, even in a recession, undersupplied. So the question comes back to, what does the recession do in China? Frankly, we're just not smart enough to know if there is a recession, if the chlorine side of the chlor-alkali molecule gets hurt more or less than the caustic side. That's going to drive the price, right? The only other I guess mitigation I'll put on that is the quasi natural hedge we also have is if there is a recession, usually the Canadian dollar goes lower and we benefit from a lower Canadian dollar. So again, big macro things, yeah, we've run a bunch of scenarios, we think we're fine on all debt covenants issues and things like that. The wild card that we're just not smart enough to calculate, although we've done some sensitivities, is what happens when China goes into a recession? Which part of the chlor-alkali molecule is harmed more than the other which will govern cost of caustic in western Canada?

David Newman

Good answer, Mark, thank you. Then just more granular, just on sulphur pricing, obviously doing well. What about on the volume side? I think you sort of indicated at some point that you might be up to like 400,000 or 450,000 tons. Is that still in the cards and is that contemplated in your guidance for the year?

Rohit Bhardwaj

Yeah, so the volumes had been declining quarter-over-quarter. It's still lower this quarter versus Q1 last year, but it's only by 3%, 4%. Remember last year we were down 15%, 16%, so finally we've bottomed out. We are starting to see a little bit more product from Vale, so we have got some of that in our outlook baked in. But frankly, getting tons on the margin don't make us that much profit, but we do have some baked in there.

Mark Davis

Just for reference is we sell 1.3 million tons, give or take, of merchant acid volume and it's conceivable that Vale might give us 150,000, so cross talk base of 1.3 million, right?

David Newman

And the upper and lower end of the range, last question, guys. The upper end and lower end of the range, what does the lower end of the range assume? I assume it assumes current conditions. What gets you to the upper end of the range, the $375 million?

Rohit Bhardwaj

The key variably is chlor-alkali and caustic soda. So that would be the biggest variable. The rest, it can go up $3 million, $4 million, but to get back into swing would definitely be on the hydrochloric and caustic soda side.

Mark Davis

We want fracking activity to actually increase and as we noted, we want to watch the northeast Asia spot pricing for caustic.

Operator

Nelson Ng with RBC Capital Markets, your line is open.

Nelson Ng

Great, thanks. Mark, just a quick follow-up on your comments regarding the caustic side and about a recession and the fact that the western Canadian market is undersupplied. Given that pricing is based on Asian prices, are you guys looking to decouple your pricing mechanism from the Asian spot price to something else?

Mark Davis

It's actually not our pricing mechanism. What happens is there's one key distributor primarily -- there's a couple of competitors. The big guy actually is a distributor who actually sources its product from Asia. So it's not that our contracts are tied to that index, but in the market when we actually go on a quarterly basis to price our product, is the competitor can offer our customers product based on the index. So we'd be quite happy to decouple and make that a more stable business like a lot of our other businesses. But the market dynamics don't permit that.

Nelson Ng

I see. And you don't see any kind of changes in the near future in terms of that, those dynamics, right?

Mark Davis

No, we don't.

Rohit Bhardwaj

As Mark said, the reason the market is -- the market is undersupplied and that's because product from China actually physically arrives here. So that's why that pricing is the way it is.

Nelson Ng

Okay, got it. Then just moving onto the $140 million legal reserves, how much of that has been paid in terms of cash out the door?

Rohit Bhardwaj

Roughly half has been paid out.

Nelson Ng

Okay, and then the remaining should be paid this year or incurred this year, right?

Rohit Bhardwaj

Yeah, I would say the vast majority would be paid. There will be a bunch in the third quarter and most of it by the end of the year.

Mark Davis

It might drag into 2020, but you should assume it's all done this year.

Nelson Ng

Okay, then just one last question regarding you mentioned that there's still a few derivative actions remaining, so these are -- you mentioned that these are individuals and there's just like a few, a trace few number of individuals who are still, where it's still ongoing. Is that correct?

Mark Davis

No, it's really -- again, these are actions by government entities where the governments themselves didn't pursue the actions, but an individual can take an action in the name of for example a state government. So in this case actually, it's one particular person who actually has taken a couple of these actions in the name of the state government. As we've said, one of these has actually already been dismissed and we're working on the others. But there are obviously costs associated with actually resolving those.

Nelson Ng

Okay, got it. Thanks, that's all for me.

Operator

Steve Hansen with Raymond James, your line is open.

Steven Hansen

A couple of quick ones if I may. Just curious first of all on the water side, is there a way, can you perhaps quantify which percentage of the contracts have rolled thus far to recover some of these input costs? Or maybe adversely, what percentage is still left to reset?

Rohit Bhardwaj

I mean we have contracts coming up. In the water business, as you can imagine there are numerous, small contracts. And last year what we were facing was rising raw material prices, so contracts were continually being rolled over. So it's really hard to give you a percentage, but it's not like they are significant. You can almost think of it as linearly throughout the year. So we've caught up now with the raw materials increases for let's say by the end of last year. And so about half the contracts, half will catch up as the year goes on. But now one of the positive aspects is that a lot of the raw materials, the aluminum [indiscernible] are actually starting to stabilize and maybe even come down a bit. So that should actually give us margin expansion even on existing volume.

Steven Hansen

Understood. So if we're looking at some of the delta, again, I'm trying to understand what factors were driving the improvements and you also referred to the PAC and the alum prices getting a little bit better. Is there a way to think about sort of the contract resets as opposed to just the raw pricing increases? I don't know if I can even distinguish the two, but I'm trying to understand what drove the improvement, whether it was one factor or another.

Rohit Bhardwaj

The PAC ACH, again, we've talked about this now for a couple of years where we had issues trying to get the plants to run at higher rates and we are finally getting some success there. The demand was always there, it was more running our plants and getting capacity to go up. So I'd say of the improvement we saw in the water business, probably half of it is alum where it's mainly a pricing game. And the other half would be PAC ACH volumes being higher.

Steven Hansen

Okay, that's very helpful. Then just to follow-up on I think I recall last quarter you gave us an understanding that one of your customers on the KCL side was going to be buying less volume. And I think you're suggesting now that same customer is going to buy less for the balance of the year as well. Is this a large magnitude delta versus what we talked about last period or is it just more of that same? I'm trying to understand.

Rohit Bhardwaj

No, I think we said last year that we expected the customer to buy at a lower rate through 2019. And this is a specialized product where you need to go through a qualification process, wo while we are exploring other avenues for this product, it does take time to get qualified. So we thought through 2019 we will see the negative effect of lower volume and then 2020, we hope this customer buys a bit more and we hope some of the other prospects that we have get qualified. Because as a matter of statement, there's very strong demand for this product.

Mark Davis

It's no different, Steven, actually than the advice we gave in the last call. We're just repeating it. So it's no worse than what we saw last call.

Steven Hansen

Okay, thank you, I was just trying to clarify that. I appreciate it. And then just on the last one, I don't want to beat this litigation reserve to death, but I'm just trying to understand, I think if I'm being fair on our side, you gave us the reserve, the $100 million in four, you thought it was well covered at that time and now we're seeing an extra chunk. I mean your degree of confidence today versus last time you gave us the reserve in terms of being fully covered, I'm just trying to -- I know you get advice on these things from these different parties.

Mark Davis

So first, let me say actually that frankly, every time we've given you a reserve, actually we've felt fully confident and have been obviously unpleasantly surprised. What I can say I guess is actually we feel more confident now because there is less moving parts. This actually is, as we've indicated, like all of the big, all of the direct actions frankly have actually been resolved, although one is still subject to court approval. So I think our degree of certainty is higher now because there's less moving parts. But again, we felt confident actually on the other reserves, too, but it was more complex matters. As we peel them away actually, our degree of certainty is better.

Operator

Benoit Laprade with Scotiabank, your line is open.

Benoit Laprade

Thank you. Good morning, gentlemen. Any guidance you can provide on the growth CapEx side?

Rohit Bhardwaj

There's not a lot of growth CapEx, so I would say at the higher end of our range of $80 million to $90 million would include growth as well.

Benoit Laprade

Okay, and just going back to well I guess water treatment more specifically, but your legacy SPPC and WSSC, typically usually seasonality was stronger in Q2 and Q3. I assume this would be the case again this year. And I guess related to that, you've seen some margin improvement on the WSSC side, but margins remain, EBITDA margins remain well below where they have been in the past even excluding the impact of IFRS15. So I guess the question is, what would be your midterm targeted EBITDA levels in that segment?

Rohit Bhardwaj

One thing I should caution you on SPPC is that we had a really strong start in Q1, so I wouldn't count on too much improvement from those levels in Q2 and Q3 as is typical. I think we expect to continue strong, but not to the same extent as in prior years. On WSSC, the issue is within that segment you've got the water products that tend to be lower margin and you've got the specialty chemicals that tend to be higher margin. So where specialty is the one that has gone down, volume wise it's a significant detractor from margin. So I would say that what we have seen in the decrease in margin is mainly driven by the mix between spec and water. In terms of your overall question as to what's the midterm target for WSSC, I'd say that within our guidance, the midpoint of our guidance, there's going to be kind of a slack WSSC last year to this year, recognizing that the hurt from spec is higher in 2019. So 2108 really started to experience that toward the end of the year. But water is going to be up from last year, but it's going to be offset by spec.

Benoit Laprade

Great. And if I -- I don't want to overkill it, but if I heard you correctly, Mark, so we should expect the dividend to be declared unchanged a couple of weeks from now?

Mark Davis

Yes.

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. Endri Leno with National Bank, your line is open.

Endri Leno

Good morning. Just a couple of questions for me. First, do you expect any sort of interruption, extra cost or anything from the termination of agreement with Canfor?

Mark Davis

What termination of agreement with Canfor?

Endri Leno

There was the one that expired in August of last year, you have it in your AIF.

Mark Davis

We've renewed that.

Endri Leno

Oh, it's been renewed, okay, great. Thanks. And the other question I had, there was some news, or the semiconductor sales were down actually in the Q1 of 2019. Have you seen any ultrapure price changes for acid or do you expect any changes going forward?

Mark Davis

As we've been saying for a while, in North America, ultrapure sulphuric acid actually is an oversold position and again, everything we can make, we're selling and prices have been increasing for that product. They increased last year and they're increasing again this year.

Operator

Anoop Prihar with GMP Securities, your line is open.

Anoop Prihar

Good morning. Just one question. Rohit, on the interest coverage ratio, can you just take us through that? Is there any twist to that calculation and where does the limit currently sit?

Rohit Bhardwaj

The limit is 3x and the only twist would be we back out the IFRS16 finance cost that goes through in the year. And we are sitting at about 4x right now, so there is a lot of room in that covenant as well.

Operator

There are no further questions at this time. I would now like to turn the call back over to the presenters for final remarks.

Mark Davis

We thank you all for your attention. We are quite pleased actually that some of our businesses are showing the improvements we foreshadowed last year. And for those of you that are in town, we look forward to seeing you at our AGM which starts soon. Thanks very much.

Operator

This concludes the Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Q1 2019 Results Conference Call. We would like to thank you for your participation. You may now disconnect.