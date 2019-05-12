A Week To Remember

Here's an in-depth take on the most exciting week for markets in quite a while.

Over the past five sessions, we've also observed the interplay of several key dynamics that exacerbated last year's episodic bouts of volatility.

We didn't know what we thought we knew.

As far as market participants understood it, a Sino-US trade pact was a done deal. Last year's escalations gave way to a steady stream of recycled headlines about "progress" in 2019. Talks are always "constructive", according to Steve Mnuchin. China is "coming around" on "key sticking points", Larry Kudlow will tell you. Ever the bad cop to Mnuchin's good cop, Bob Lighthizer habitually strikes a caution tone. "We're not there just yet", Bob likes to say.

After four months of that, traders understandably tuned out. You can only read the same four or five generic headlines so many times. And in any case, with both sides having come this far, the chances of the whole thing falling apart seemed remote. Right?

Wrong, apparently.

There are competing accounts of exactly what derailed the deal, but a detailed version from Reuters out Wednesday suggested that late last week, Beijing sent Washington a diplomatic cable containing "systematic edits" to a 150-page draft agreement. Sources said China removed a good portion of the language that would have made the deal legally binding with regard to IP theft, forced tech transfers and competition policies. Simply put, Beijing indicated that China would not be changing its laws. Rather, the deal would be implemented via administrative changes and other efforts to effectively roll it up into China's broader efforts to "open up" (as Xi puts it).

Although Mnuchin is inclined to trust Chinese Vice Premier Liu He, Lighthizer is not. And neither is Donald Trump. Cue last Sunday's Twitter announcement that tariffs on $200 billion in Chinese goods would ratchet higher by the end of the week.

It's generally accepted that both sides view economic strength and a rising domestic equity market as providing some scope for recalcitrance. Given the world-beating surge in mainland Chinese shares this year and the nascent stabilization in China's economy (e.g., March's activity data and better-than-expected Q1 GDP print), some worried that the incentive for Beijing to make further concessions was diminished. At the same time, the resiliency of the US economy and the Fed-assisted surge in US stocks (which made new highs a scant four months after the Christmas Eve nadir), meant Trump had little reason to back down in the event Beijing began to backtrack.

The assumption, though, was that last year's global economic slowdown and acute selloff across risk assets was still fresh enough in everyone's minds to prevent a serious escalation.

In a recent note, BofA conceptualized of the interplay between markets and trade policy as akin to the relationship between monetary policy and risk assets. "Markets are stronger when they expect a dovish Fed, but strong markets (and a strong underlying economy) tend to make the Fed more hawkish", the bank wrote Monday. A hawkish Fed entails less strong markets, presaging an adjustment in risk asset prices. In that way, markets and policy expectations interact in real-time in search of an equilibrium.

When it comes to countercyclical protectionism (i.e., trade policy becomes more protectionist as markets rally given the Trump administration's perception that they are now "playing with the house's money", so to speak), the worry is that markets do not understand the president's decision calculus as well as they do the Fed's. That sets the stage for a scenario where markets become unduly responsive to changes in trade policy and vice versa, with the effect of driving up volatility. Here's an excerpt from the above-mentioned BofA note:

Chart 4 shows in our view how the new equilibrium might be reached. Stronger markets lead to less friendly policy, which weakens the markets, which leads to more benign policy, and so on. In other words, markets will gyrate on the path to the new equilibrium. But there is an even more concerning possibility. What if, instead of converging to a new equilibrium, markets and policy spiral away from it, as in Chart 5? That is, what if each move in the markets causes an increasingly larger policy response, and vice versa? In that case we think market volatility will be exaggerated, and equilibrium will only be reached when the markets “learn” the policy response function. The difference between Chart 4 and Chart 5 is the responsiveness of the policy function. It is precisely when policy is very responsive to markets that we might spiral away from equilibrium instead of converging to it.

Needless to say, traders have always had a difficult time understanding the US president's reaction function and foreign governments are in the same boat. According to Mr. Trump's own account, that is intentional. "You tell them if they don't give the concessions now, this crazy guy will pull out of the deal", Trump famously told Lighthizer during negotiations around the US-Korean trade deal in 2017. That's but one example out of dozens.

You could pretty easily argue that the president's strategy has been at least temporarily effective, depending on the context. But, on occasion, it does create uncertainty in markets and this week was a good example.

By the time the dust settled, it was the worst week of the year for US shares (SPY). It would have been the worst week since the February 2018 VIX ETN extinction event for mainland Chinese markets were it not for a Friday afternoon rescue operation, during which state-backed funds supported the market, propelling A-shares to a 3% gain. Monday, though, was the worst day for the CSI 300 in more than three years.

(Heisenberg)

The yuan fell to a fourth month low.

(Heisenberg)

Notably, it could have been worse for the Chinese currency. In the hours following Trump's initial tweets last weekend, the offshore yuan was on track for its largest one-day move against the dollar since the 2015 devaluation. It's important to understand why. Here's what I wrote minutes after the president's Sunday Twitter escalation:

That eerie calm in the yuan (which recently took a back seat to moves in Chinese equities and bonds) could be over if the market decides to push the currency lower in anticipation of i) possible weaponizing of RMB to send the Trump administration a message, and ii) the presumed deleterious effect of new tariffs on China’s economy, where the word “stabilization” is still generally accompanied by adjectives like “nascent” and “fragile”.

Later in the week, China's credit data for April disappointed expectations as did export growth, underscoring concerns about Beijing's willingness to go all-in to force an inflection in the credit cycle and lingering weakness in external demand, respectively.

When it comes to what happened in US equities this week, perhaps the most critical point is that we managed to make it through without another mishap reminiscent of some of 2018's worst routs.

Some of the pieces for a mini-crash were in place. Liquidity (i.e., market depth) is still very thin, for instance.

(Barclays)

The relationship between market depth and volatility is nonlinear. That is, market depth diminishes exponentially with the VIX. That relationship is reflexive and it can be amplified by mechanical de-leveraging from CTAs (trend-following strategies) and dealer hedging.

Here's Nomura's Charlie McElligott to explain that latter point for anyone who might not have a good grasp of what it means (these excerpts are from a lengthy Thursday interview with MacroVoices - the full transcript is here):

The long gamma is built into the market because in a trending, grinding, higher type of a market, generally speaking, you can assume that short-volatility strategies are proliferating, are growing. More people are doing systematic roll-down. More people are selling condors. More people are selling straddles. All sorts of yield-enhancement strategies. You can call overwriting, put underwriting. You can assume that dealers are getting long gamma. The key for me, though, is where is the point that we actually inflect towards short gamma? And knowing the scale of what Trump tweeted, I knew at an approximation on where we –calculating a flip to short gamma, which means that as the market goes lower, dealers are getting wrong-sided and have to actually keep selling more to maintain their hedges. So that’s where you can get in a short-gamma environment, get these really slippery moves. The convergence that I talked about, though, was the fact that on a gap move lower, which I knew we were going to get – generically I “finger in the air” assumed a 1.5% selloff for Monday – was that that gap lower was going to gap us down to where our momentum trend, CTA trend model, actually was roughly anticipating the next deleveraging levels.

That outlines the intersection between the dreaded dealer short gamma flip and CTAs mechanically selling once benchmarks gap down through key levels. When that plays out in a low-liquidity environment, downside moves are exaggerated, volatility spikes and the nexus between market depth and the VIX comes into play.

In the above excerpts, McElligott is referencing a note he released on Sunday evening shortly after Trump's tweets. I immediately highlighted some key bits, including his warning that SPX/SPY consolidated gamma would flip negative at around 2890, beyond which dealer hedging could exacerbate moves.

(Nomura)

For what it's worth, Barclays notes that compared to some of 2018's worst selloffs, the implications of dealer short gamma aren't extreme (around $30 billion to hedge a 1% move).

McElligott also suggested last Sunday that CTAs could start to de-leverage below 2879 SPX and, critically, he flagged a massive asset manager net long (around $123 billion), half of which was accumulated this year, meaning it was ripe for profit taking.

By Tuesday afternoon, it was readily apparent that at least some of what Charlie warned about on Sunday evening was in play. At the same time, the VIX curve inverted and we saw the second-largest move in the VVIX/VIX ratio since February 2018.

To say things "calmed down" by Friday wouldn't be quite be accurate. Rather, volatility simply got tired, as in-the-money long vol. positions were monetized and evidence of renewed vol. selling emerged (e.g., SPX put selling on Thursday).

That doesn't mean we're totally out of the woods yet when it comes to systematic de-leveraging. Volatility-control strategies will likely continue to de-risk in the days ahead as trailing realized was pulled higher this week. Estimates of further de-risking from those funds generally sit at $20-25 billion.

As far as the proximate cause of this week's tumult, trade talks in Washington this week went nowhere. The US has reportedly made it clear to Beijing that China has one month to strike a deal. If no agreement is reached, tariffs will be levied on the remainder of Chinese imports. On Friday evening, the USTR said details around those prospective duties will be published on Monday.

Don't let it be lost on you that slapping tariffs on the remainder of Chinese imports will, invariably, push up the cost of some consumer products. The Fed is leaning heavily on still-subdued inflation when it comes to sticking with a "patient" approach to policy and the president has parroted the same narrative on too many occasions to count (on Friday, Trump tweeted about the most recent CPI data, for instance).

Given the stubborn character of inflation and the structural factors weighing it down, the idea of a sudden spike still seems far-fetched. But make no mistake, taxing the remainder of Chinese imports does change the calculus a bit.

Speaking of "calculus" (and thereby coming full circle), this week was a stark reminder that the market still doesn't really understand US trade policy, or at least not to a degree that allows traders to digest shifts with relative alacrity.

The escalation with China doesn't bode particularly well for negotiations with Europe and Japan, at least to the extent it suggests the Trump administration defaults to a hardline position when the White House believes the economy, the equity market and, crucially, the Fed, have provided sufficient cover.

Up to and until we reach a point when market participants are able to better anticipate the likely course of action, the risk of a spiraling dynamic akin to that illustrated by BofA in the first chart shown above remains in play.

