Agjunction, Inc. (AJXGF) CEO David Vaughn on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

AgJunction Inc. (OTCPK:AJXGF) Q1 2019 Earnings Conference Call May 9, 2019 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

David Vaughn - CEO, President and Director

Michael Manning - SVP and CFO

Conference Call Participants

Scott Billeadeau - Walrus Partners

William Nicklin - Circle N Advisors

Operator

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for participating in today's conference call to discuss AgJunction's financial results for the First Quarter ended March 31, 2019. Joining us today are AgJunction's President and CEO, Dave Vaughn; and CFO, Mike Manning. Following their remarks we will open the call for your questions.

All the materials, including the press release announcing the company's results, were issued and filed yesterday and are available on the SEDAR database on the company's website at agjunction.com. I'd like to remind you that this call is also available via webcast at the company's website, and a replay will be accessible until May 23.

Before we go further, I'm required to provide the following statements regarding forward-looking information which may be made on behalf of AgJunction by its representatives on this call. Remarks and answers to your questions today may contain forward-looking information about future events or the company's future performance.

This information is based on certain assumptions made by the management and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. There is no assurance given that such forward-looking information will prove to be correct, and actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information.

Any forward-looking information is made as of the date of this call; and AgJunction disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information whether because of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable security laws.

Please read the Forward-Looking Information and risk factors section in the company's management's discussion and analysis dated March 31, 2019, and the Forward-Looking Statements section of the company's press release dated May 8, 2019, as these sections outline the company's assumptions and the material factors which could cause or would cause actual results, events or performances to differ.

I'll now turn the call over to Dave Vaughn, AgJunction President and CEO.

David Vaughn

Thank you, James. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our first quarter earnings call. During the first quarter of 2019, the agriculture market continued to face uncertainties related to high tariffs and low grain prices while also feeling the effects of devastating weather that has impacted millions of acres of crops.

In the U.S., this past winter was one of the worst we have seen in more than a decade. And while we are glad it is behind us, many farmers are still experiencing the effects, with fields too wet to plant. Irrespective of these short-term headwinds, we remain bullish on the opportunity and the progress we've made in both our direct and indirect business strategies to grow the company.

Starting with our direct strategy, the premise was an e-store channel to compete with dealers and open up a large and yet untapped market among small farmers. Our limited early shipments demonstrates that farmers of all types are buying Wheelman autosteering products through our HandsFreeFarm online store. Within the first few months, we have shipped Wheelman to more than half the states in the U.S., well beyond the Corn Belt.

Additionally, we've seen enthusiastic adoption of Wheelman by cattle ranchers and other agricultural market segments outside of the traditional precision ag domain. With the early success of Wheelman, we continue to invest and launch new products into the channel, including in the first quarter Wheelman Flex, a portable version of Wheelman; and Whirl, the first precision autosteering mobile app. Wheelman flexible helps the farmer to move the system between tractors, reducing the overall cost to outfit a farming operation with autosteering.

The Whirl app allows a farmer to use their existing iOS or Android mobile device as a display to operate the Wheelman and eliminating the need for a costly custom autosteering display typically required by other precision ag solutions today.

We believe the adoption of our Wheelman products through our direct channel will continue to increase as farmers view autosteering as a necessity and not a luxury in their operations and experience the true value autosteering provides, especially in uncertain times.

Now moving to our indirect strategy, the premise is that OEMs and VARs will adopt precision technology faster and more broadly as components that they can choose based upon their business needs rather than a high-priced inflexible offering from our competitors. We continued to see success with our strategy in the first quarter with good progress made on deployment milestone for several major European and Asia Pacific technology partners.

Typically, evaluation and deployment can take up to 24 months. Notably, one of our VARs has received a significant contract during the first quarter from a European tractor manufacturer that will begin shipping early next year for an autosteering solution based on our technology.

With our ongoing success in the indirect strategy, we continue to invest to bring new technologies to our partners. Today, we announced our partnership with Swift Navigation to develop near-autonomous small tractor solutions for agricultural applications that delivers high accuracy at a reasonable price points. This partnership will combine our autosteering technology with the Swift Navigation RTK GNSS receiver.

Finally, we are seeing increased interest from OEMs and VAR partners in the technology underlining our Wheelman solution, further demonstrating the synergies between our 2 business strategies.

Following the end of the quarter, we positioned the company to align our costs with our desire to produce long-term profitability, announcing the future closing of our facilities in Fremont and Brisbane; and consolidation with our headquarters in Scottsdale, Arizona, which is an expanding hub for ag tech and autonomous automation. This will reduce our cost structure, driving the break-even point even lower and improve our internal communications and collaboration.

Looking forward to the rest of 2019, we'll continue to aggressively market Wheelman lineup of autosteer solutions direct to farmers in the United States and continue to grow and support our OEM and VAR partners worldwide by providing innovative steering component technologies to include in their precision farming solutions.

And with that, I will now turn the call over to Mike and discuss the financial results in more detail. Mike?

Michael Manning

Thank you, Dave, and good morning, everyone. Jumping right to our results, total revenue in the first quarter was $14 million compared to the $15.8 million in the year ago quarter. The decline was primarily driven by the sale of our Outback and Satloc businesses in 2018, partially offset by an increase in sales related to the bulk purchase order.

Breaking sales down by geographic region, sales in the Europe, Middle East and Africa, EMEA, region increased 37% to $9 million compared to $6.6 million in the prior year period due to demand created by the bulk purchase order. Regarding the timing of this order, it will now conclude in the third quarter of this year versus Q2, as we experienced a slight delay in production for one of the products but it is now back on track.

Sales in the Americas were $4.7 million compared to $8.5 million in the year ago quarter, primarily driven by the divestiture of the Outback and Satloc businesses.

Asia Pacific, APAC, was $0.3 million compared to $0.7 million in the first quarter of 2018 due to the decline in - of sales in Australia related to the aforementioned divestiture of Outback, along with a decreased demand in China. However, the APAC market is evolving for us, and we expect volumes to tick up in the coming months with the addition of several new VARs in China.

Gross margin in Q1 was 41.1% compared to 43% in the first quarter of 2018. The decline was related to the production delay in the product that I just mentioned. Total operating expenses declined to $5.7 million compared to $7.8 million 1 year ago. This was primarily driven by development costs that were capitalized and a decrease in employee compensation costs. As a percentage of sales, operating expenses declined to 40.8% compared to 49.6% in the first quarter of 2018.

Net income in the first quarter increased to $0.1 million or 0 per share compared to a net loss of $1 million or $0.01 per share in the year ago quarter. The improvement was primarily driven by the aforementioned decrease in operating expenses. EBITDA in the first quarter increased to $0.6 million compared to a negative $0.5 million in the first quarter of 2018.

Addressing our balance sheet, cash and cash equivalents at the end of the first quarter totaled $20.1 million compared to $21.4 million at the end of 2018. We also remained debt free and have full access to our $3 million line of credit.

Now a few comments about our outlook for 2019, as Dave said, we are focused on expanding on our early success with the portable Wheelman via - sold through our e-commerce channel. We will also continue expanding our current OEM and VAR relationships while looking to develop new partnerships to further bolster our presence around the globe in emerging agricultural markets.

Growing both of these aspects of our business will be crucial, as revenue generated from the bulk purchase order will stop impacting our results during the third quarter of this year. However, with the recent consolidation efforts, we are fully confident in our team's ability to execute our long-term business strategy profitably.

With that, I'd now like to turn the call back over to the operator for Q&A. James?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you sir. [Operator Instructions] And your first question comes from the line of Scott Billeadeau from Walrus Partners. Go ahead please. Your line is open.

Scott Billeadeau

Hello, hi guys. Well, just a couple questions. Certainly, with the bulk purchase order coming to an end, I guess you got some rolling over into Q3. What - on the OpEx side, as you shift the whole business to Wheelman, portable Wheelman; and then trying to get some early success with some OEMs and so forth and VARs overseas, what kind of expense - what are the flex - what levers can you pull as the bulk purchase order phases out?

Michael Manning

So I think we've addressed a fair amount of that with the consolidation announcements that we've got, bringing everybody together in one place and eliminating a lot of the fixed costs that we had with multiple locations. That will be one of the main drivers that we've got going forward. So I think that's probably the answer you're looking for.

Scott Billeadeau

Okay. Yes. So that - so you've kind of taken the actions. And then as we exit Q3, going into Q4, once we see - you'll have OpEx. And then some, I don't know, just getting some visibility. And some momentum on Wheelman will start to uptick. You've got leverage there. It's just a matter of you're going to have some deleverage before you get some leverage back in the model.

Michael Manning

Correct. Correct.

David Vaughn

Yeah.

Scott Billeadeau

Great. And secondly, you mentioned early order from one of your VARs in Europe. I'm wondering if you could talk a little bit more about that. So is it a big OEM that made the order from one of your VARs over there? Is that kind of how it worked? Or a big dealer bought something that - for delivery for next year? Maybe flesh that out just a touch for us, if you can, if you got any more info on that.

David Vaughn

Yeah, Scott. So it's obviously our VARs are normally focused more on aftermarket through dealer channels, but every so often we've signed up some really interesting and important VARs that actually have strong relationships with certain OEMs. And that's the way this one was.

It's a new VAR that we started working with about 1.5 years ago, mostly selling the product into the European market through dealer networks. They developed a relationship with one of the large tractor manufacturers over there that has been testing our steering for, I don't know, probably six months, maybe nine months now. And as you go through those processes for qualification, there are a number of steps you have to go through to get approved to get on these machines.

And in the first quarter, they were notified that this tractor manufacturer selected them. And of course, they've built their solution around our steering product. And so we're pretty excited about that. And we should start seeing the ramp in the first part of the next year.

Scott Billeadeau

Great. Well good. Thanks. All right guys. Appreciate it. Thank you.

David Vaughn

Sure Scott.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] And our next question comes from the line of Bill Nicklin from Circle N Advisors. Go ahead, please. Your line is open.

William Nicklin

Hey good morning. How are you?

David Vaughn

Hey Bill.

William Nicklin

Good. You - I don't know where to start. You gave me more than I can digest there a little. I wasn't expecting for you to tell us much of anything. And now my head is spinning a little, but I'll assume that I hadn't heard that all which you had to say. And I'm a big supporter of what I think you guys are trying to do.

And basically to me this is a kind of a pivot from kind of a traditional approach in infrastructure into something that's more aligned with high-tech startup-type companies. And so over the last year, you guys have kicked up a lot of dust and which is good, I guess, but I'm trying to look through the dust to figure out what we're going to look like when the dust settles.

So I think you gave us a little of that in the introduction, but if you could kind of blow the dust away and give us what you're really thinking about this business and how we're going to capitalize on the IP and the pile of cash we got.

David Vaughn

Okay. Well, let me start, Bill, to try to clear some of the dust. I agree with you. We kicked up a lot of it, and it's - in our opinion, of course, it's all good. It's change that takes place in a technology adoption curve that only happens once. And it's when the machines decide that the capability that you're selling in an aftermarket is important enough that it has to move towards the actual factory-build machines. And we'll be changing.

The industry will be changing to where machines that basically can't steer themselves will have a difficult time selling in the market. And I've said, once that happens - it only happens once, and it's important that you're positioned right when that happens.

And we started positioning the company almost six years ago in anticipation of this change taking place. And kind of to give you an idea of our flexibility: One of the assets that was acquired when we merged with Novariant was - Novariant believed that many of the OEMs and manufacturers wanted to choose their own GPS solution. And up until that time, the only way you've got steering was you've got it from GPS companies and you had to take their GPS.

So we started a modification program that allowed us to be agnostic and we can - the first thing we do is ask customers what he would like. And in that light, there's new players coming onboard. That asset, that ability to do that got us quickly into China, where China has decided that they wanted to do - develop RTK products. And we've qualified some China receivers, so - and allowed them to actually use our steering with their receivers. We did the same thing with a Russian GLONASS system, and we opened it up to all the players. So if you want a Trimble receiver or you want a Topcon receiver or you want a NovAtel receiver: We steer with all of those really well.

And so this latest one is with Swift. Swift has an interesting look on life. All its GNSS receivers are combinations of hardware and software, but they've chosen to be more in the direction of a software solution, which is very unique and happens to go in line with the direction we believe the world is going, which is more Internet-based solutions.

But again, we wouldn't normally have gone and gotten that relationship with them, but we have several customers that are very interested in our steering solutions and they're very interested in their GNSS. So we announced that relationship. And we have our product being tested today with some pretty big OEMs that are moving in that direction. So we're really excited about that. So that's kind of the direction of the adoption of the machines.

Our focus on the direct-to-farmer market is we believe that there is a massive amount of machines in the world that won't steer because they've already gone into the market and they - but they have a high desire to steer. And how do you get to them in a cost-effective way? Well, the way we've been doing it for 15 years is we go through a dealer channel.

The products are very expensive and they're very complex, and they require technicians to install them and do all that. Well, we believe that you can actually make a simpler one and a less-expensive one. And we did with Wheelman, and we've launched it on a "direct to the farmer" opportunity. And these farmers, it's really interesting.

You get great feedback. They're live on the Internet. They are on chat rooms. And they're just saying things like, I never thought I'd ever get a chance to steer because I never could afford it. And now that I have it, I'm learning to do a lot of other things that we didn't even think about, like cattle ranching and using it to just take care of chores.

We've been focused 100% on growing food and stuff like that, but now that these guys get this on these machines, they start doing things that we never thought about. So we're really excited about that. There's nobody doing that today, so we've got to jump on the market. And we're really excited about that.

William Nicklin

Thanks. When you mentioned Swift Navigation, I was scrambling here. And the first thing I saw was that they got a $34 million round of financing from New Enterprise Associates, who I know well, but also Qualcomm and a bunch of other high-class names. Do you - so I know everyone looks like a really good partner. As Swift looks at you guys, what do they say? Because I - with the pivot, I almost see a venture company, if well, where you've got a lot of ideas and IP. And you don't need a $34 million funding like Swift got because you've got your own pile of cash. Do you look at that cash as a cushion? Or do - are you looking at it the way Swift does when they get $34 million from a bunch of smart investors?

David Vaughn

Well, there's a lot into that question, I think. The attractiveness of Swift really came from 2 ways. Obviously, they have raised a lot of money because there's a really, really hot topic today in the GNSS business, and that's bringing that capability into the automobile. And it's a whole new platform. And when you use the word control, it's different than the revolution that took place 5, 8 years ago called navigation. That's put GPS in the cars, but it didn't put the GPS in there that is required to control.

So there's a couple of companies that have started moving aggressively into the car platform with precision stuff. it's just like our technology. When machines decide to start eating the technology, they never eat it the way you used to bring it to market in an aftermarket. They want it taken apart, and they want to pick and choose the components that they use from it. And that's what Swift does.

Swift is leading more towards a software solution and a wide-area correction service. And that's the excitement that brought about their money. And it also woke up a few of the big OEM players in our space, the ag machinery business. And like I said, that was really a unique asset that Novariant brought to AgJunction was our ability to work and steer really well with other people's GNSS.

So that was kind of our reason for getting close to the guys. It's nice that they have a lot of money. And it's nice that they're located here in San Francisco and was close to our team as we started, but again the relationship was really driven by a couple of really big players that have decided they liked your technology. And they asked us, Can we steer with it? And we said, Well, we'll find out. And we're going to test today. And the people really love the performance, so we're excited about that.

William Nicklin

Right. That's great. It's also, I think gets you closer to a lot of really smart investor VC type folks, which is never a bad idea. The other day, I was on your site, and I was looking at people that you're hiring or trying to hire. And I got more information there than I usually get looking at financial-type data, particularly where you're talking about hiring software engineers for embedded-type devices. Can you give me some idea kind of what that's about? Or have I read too much into the words or in the hiring notice?

David Vaughn

Well, no, you didn't read too much into it. It's - like I said, it's, when machines decide to eat, they like to eat the way they eat, and they want the product to dissolve and disappear. And hardware is always expensive. Hardware is a pain to have to negotiate with, but more importantly it usually duplicates these machines as they get smarter. If you remember the cars: When they started adopting things - I can't remember the exact number, but it was well over 50 microprocessors existed on a car by each solution brought their own hardware, their own solution.

And finally, the car guys said, stop this. They put in their own computer system. And they turned to suppliers and said, we don't want your hardware anymore. You sell us software. And the ones who said, yes, sir, they still live today. The ones that said no, you have to take it the way I delivered. They all died.

And that's what happens when machines eat technology. And so they're looking at us. And these tractors that used to be all mechanical beasts for 75 years are now pretty smart. And they're getting a lot of electronics on them, and there's no reason that we should deliver electronics.

So it's the faster you can move into the direction of a software load is the easier it is for these platforms to adopt. And like I said, we started that new architecture almost 6 years ago at Novariant and we brought it with us when we came to AgJunction. And it requires a different-looking engineering view. You have to start embedding into industry standards and things that the machines have already adopted and rather than fight them, I think. So you start showing up with proprietary solutions and suddenly they don't want to talk to you anymore. So you have to rewrite some of your code, which is why we are investing in more software engineers.

And we still do design work for hardware, but our conversations that usually start out with the OEM is would you prefer a reference design and build it yourself or include it into an ECU that you already have on the tractor and just do a software load. And we're finding that the audience is really receptive to that. And when you get down to embedding that software, we have the flexibility of putting it wherever you want it.

So some of our OEMs like it in the display, and we have a software load that goes in the display. Some want it in an ECU and keep control there, and we have a software load that'll go into the ECU. So that flexibility is really important as the machines decide to start eating. So yes, you're reading it right. That's interesting that you know how to do that because you can look at hiring plans of companies and you can see where they're going rather than where they've been.

William Nicklin

Particularly with guys like you are really close to the best, right?

David Vaughn

You got it.

Michael Manning

Yes.

William Nicklin

All right, two more mundane. There's a bulk purchase order that had a problem. Number one, was that a component problem or a design problem? And then number two, how many weeks of production - or let me put it differently. How many weeks of revenues did you lose that are going to get tacked on in this quarter and then maybe beyond where the original contract was supposed to end?

David Vaughn

Yeah. So it was a combination issue. We realized we saw a few failures in the product. We stopped the line. We did a deep root cause analysis, identified the supplier, looked at the process that needed to be changed in our process to improve the reliability of it. And it - I think we were down 3 weeks...

Michael Manning

Above, 3 weeks, yes.

David Vaughn

And so we're back up in production. We made adjustments with the supplier. We made the adjustments on the manufacturing floor. We recertified the lines at Flextronics. So anytime you make that kind of a change or anything, it requires a lot of discipline and recertification. And we're back in production. So that's kind of the magnitude of the hit. It's - fortunately, it wasn't any worse than that. It was more of a change in the part that required a process change. It didn't get coordinated together so...

William Nicklin

So maybe we postpone about $3 million worth of revenues.

Michael Manning

Yes. You're right on the ballpark.

William Nicklin

All right, thanks. all right. All right, I appreciate it. I'm looking forward to all this dust clearing up and we see that cash pile getting bigger from cash flow. All right. Thank you very much.

Michael Manning

Thanks Bill.

David Vaughn

Thanks Bill.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Scott Billeadeau from Walrus Partners. Go ahead please. Your line is open.

Scott Billeadeau

Just a quick follow-up on OpEx going forward, I'm not sure what you can allow me. In previous calls you kind of vetted out a few things with hiring and so forth, but with - as you hire, is most of that going to be kind of in the R&D line, for the most part? So G&A and sales and marketing at this point, where do you see investments going forward from here?

David Vaughn

Yeah, that's pretty true if you think about the core assets. The consolidation is mostly a facilities issue. There will be a reduction in some of the workforce over time. As you know, Brisbane was one of our Centers of Excellence in engineering. We've had some really great control engineers down there. We're doing our best to keep some of them down there as - and to work for us on contracts. We've offered transfers to Scottsdale for a couple of the other ones. And the ones that aren't able to do that, we're going to replace them in Scottsdale. So it's pretty much focused on technology.

And that's one of the good things about Scottsdale. It's the whole Phoenix area is heavily committed to 2 of the core competencies that we like and want. And that's the autonomous efforts on cars and tractors and their really interesting commitment to ag tech. I think they're just booming down here with attracting a number of companies that are involved in agriculture technology.

So we're pretty excited about that consolidation. And it moves some assets. The AgJunction, if you look back over its history, was created through a number of acquisitions, and that left us with facilities in Fremont and Australia and Canada and Kansas and here in Arizona.

And so as we started the consolidation here then moved our headquarters here, we've got a really great reception from the communities and have already started embedding ourselves in the university here, with both students, summer employees running tests, funding test programs with them. So it's really been a good move, and so we thought it was important that we continued the cost reduction on facility side. So that was behind the announcement.

Scott Billeadeau

Got it, appreciate it. Thanks guys.

Operator

And at this time, this concludes our question-and-answer session. I would now like to turn the call back over to Mr. Vaughn for closing remarks.

David Vaughn

Well, thanks, everybody, for spending the time with us this morning. And I'm really looking forward to addressing you again when we report our second quarter performance in August. Thank you very much for joining us.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, this does conclude today's teleconference. You may disconnect your lines at this time. Thank you for your participation.