Vantage Drilling Company (VTGDF) CEO Ihab Toma on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Douglas Stewart - Vice President, General Counsel & Corporate Secretary

Ihab Toma - Chief Executive Officer

Tom Cimino - Chief Financial Officer

Andrew Scheffer - Onex Credit Partners LLC

Douglas Stewart

Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Vantage Drilling International 2019 First Quarter Earnings Conference Call. One the call today are also Ihab Toma, our CEO; and Tom Cimino, our CFO.

This morning, we released our earnings announcement for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. The earnings release is available on our website at vantagedrilling.com. We intend to file our quarterly report on Form 10-Q later today.

Please also note that any comments we make today about our expectations of future events and projections are forward-looking statements pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. Forward-looking statements in today's call are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control and could cause actual results to differ materially from the projections made in today's conference call.

We refer you to our earnings release and SEC filings available on our website. Vantage does not undertake the updating of any such statement or risk factor that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations. At the end of our prepared remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session.

Now, let me turn over the call to our CEO, Mr. Ihab Toma.

Ihab Toma

Thank you, Douglas, and good morning everyone. In line of my remarks on previous calls, we continue to focus on our key corporate goals of: one, maintaining our stellar safety and operational performance; two, putting all of our rigs to work; three, reduce cost and preserving cash. This has allowed us to have another successful quarter.

As our most important duty is to keep our people safe, I’m very proud to report that during the first quarter we did not have a single reportable incident, and it has now been two years since our last lost time incident.

No data or statistics are needed to conclude that every person return home safely after completing their work duty. Our customers continue to recognize our strong safety culture and we are all realizing the benefits of our perfect day leadership training program.

Operationally, we have achieved a revenue efficiency of 98.2%, during the first quarter with the jackups and deepwater fleet achieving 98.4% and 97.2% respectively. Turning to our fleet utilization and our second goal of putting all of our rigs to work, our fleet utilization for the quarter was 75% as the Tungsten Explorer was undergoing a 5-year special periodic survey certification and maintenance as well as the MPD, managed pressure drilling upgrade.

The jackup fleet is currently 100% utilized and have contract coverage to stay that way other than one client option on the Aquamarine Driller for Q4 2019 that is yet to be exercised. In addition, we have reached an agreement to extend the Soehanah bareboat charter with Apexindo through the remainder of 2019, for an undisclosed but improved charter rate.

Looking into the near future, with the clear tightening of the active supply of modern jackups, day rates are finally climbing up to a more sustainable level. I will provide a bit more color during my closing remarks.

Moving to deepwater, as I reported during our last call, through our Egyptian joint venture we have secured a one-well plus three one-well option with Dana Gas for the Tungsten Explorer in Egypt. The Tungsten Explorer continues to be heavily marketed primarily in Egypt and the surrounding Mediterranean Basin. And due to its excellent reputation for performance and MPD upgrade, the rig is a top contender for follow-on work.

I would also like to add that for the first time since the downturn began, we are now having a number of tangible inquiries regarding the Titanium Explorer. Due to its 2.5 million pound hook-load capacity, the rig is very attractive for ultra-deepwater play, such feature could be more desirable than dual activity depending on well design and how deep the well may be.

Next, I would like to address our third corporate goal of reducing cost and preserving cash. We continue to operate under our streamlined and disciplined cost structure. And with our recent debt refinancing, we believe we have adequate liquidity to get us comfortably through this last stretch of the downturn.

We finished the quarter with approximately $226 million of unrestricted and restricted cash and equivalent compared to approximately $239 million at the end of 2018. The primary decrease in cash related to the Tungsten Explorer five-year maintenance, certification and MPD upgrade. With a high fleet utilization, a streamlined cost structure and the beginning of a recovery in deepwater market, I’m becoming more confident about the future.

With that, I would like to turn the call over to Tom to take us through Q1 and the numbers.

Tom Cimino

Thank you, Ihab, good morning, and welcome everyone. With our new capital structure in place, we now have no debt maturities until November 2023, and as Ihab mentioned, seven of our eight rigs are activated and with contracts. We completed the first quarter with approximately $226 million of cash including $10.3 million in restricted cash compared to $239.4 million, including $14.5 million in restricted cash at the end of the fourth quarter.

Working capital for the first quarter ended at approximately $229 million compared to $264 million at the end of the prior quarter. For the first quarter of 2019, we achieved revenues of approximately $34.6 million compared to $57.7 million for the first quarter of 2018. This decrease was mostly due to the aforementioned Tungsten Explorer not operating during the quarter.

We had six rigs working during the first quarter of 2019, including bareboat charter income on the recently acquired Soehanah jackup, where we had seven rigs working during the first quarter of 2018, including the previously owned Vantage V260.

Revenues for the quarter also compared unfavorably to the $43.1 million reported in the fourth quarter of 2018 as the Tungsten Explorer completed its contract in October of Q4. Operating costs for the first quarter of 2019 were approximately $38.5 million compared to $41 million for the comparable quarter 2018. The decrease was due primarily to lower drillship costs attributable to the Tungsten Explorer not operating in the quarter. However, this decrease was partially offset by the five-year maintenance work performed on the Tungsten, which we expensed as incurred and the related fuel and labor cost incurred preparing the rig for the Dana Gas contract.

Jackup operating costs were higher than the comparable quarter as we recorded a gain on the sale of the V260 in the prior comparable quarter. Excluding this gain, jackup costs were flat compared to the comparable quarter 2018, and increased marginally compared to the prior quarter. The increase from the prior quarter was due primarily to the timing of maintenance costs across the jackup fleet as well as deferred mobilization costs related to the Topaz Driller’s move from Cameroon to Gabon.

Operating costs in both the current and comparable quarter include $1.6 million of non-cash amortization related to the purchase contract for the Sapphire Driller. General and administrative expenses for the first quarter of 2019 were approximately $8.7 million compared to $7.4 million for the comparable quarter in 2018 and $6.6 million in the prior quarter. Current quarter includes $2.9 million of non-recurring expenses primarily associated with the ongoing Petrobras arbitration confirmation effort and other non-routine legal matters compared to $0.4 million in the same quarter of 2018 and $2.2 million in the prior quarter.

General and administrative expenses for the quarter and the comparable quarter also included non-cash share-based compensation expense of approximately $0.7 and $1.2 million, respectively. Depreciation for the first quarter was approximately $18.5 million, which is higher than the previous quarter of $17.2 million due to the addition of the Soehanah jackup.

Financing expenses for the first quarter were approximately $15.8 million including non-cash finance charges of approximately $7.7 million. The net result was a loss of $47.9 million for the quarter or $9.58 per share with approximately 98.4% for the jackup and 32.5% for the drillships. With our five premium jackups and the Platinum Explorer Drillship working, we finished the quarter with six of our eight assets under contract, and as Ihab noted, the Tungsten Explorer is now mobilized to Egypt for its campaign with Dana Gas.

As of the end of the quarter, we had approximately $148 million of contract drilling backlog. Please note we will file our 10-Q later today.

And with that I will now turn the call back over to Ihab.

Ihab Toma

Thank you, Tom. The latest reported award of sixth and seventh generation floaters show a clear step-up in day rates from 2019 to 2020 and that day rate momentum is building at a healthy pace. With a clear tightening of ultra-deepwater rig availability in the spot market and utilization of marketed sixth and seventh generation floaters reaching 80%, dayrate should start to normalize at more sustainable level.

In addition tendering activity continued to show marked increase every quarter and drilling contractors now are starting to focus on achieving a fair level of economic return for their sixth and seventh generation unit. Though I don’t believe that dayrates will necessarily increase dramatically everywhere overnight, I find comfort in the fact that oil and gas operators are tangibly increasing their investment in deepwater.

This, along with some tightening of supply through drilling contractors pricing and capital discipline, makes me believe that we should soon see the industry delivering improved level of return and not only improved utilization.

The jackup story is very similar though the inflection point was reached several quarters ago. As we now observe, we have Southeast Asia picture reaching and exceeding the mid-$70,000 a day level. And pictures in the Middle East and West Africa getting to the $90,000 a day for [hipacune] [ph].

In summary, the offshore market is recovery and the issue will no longer be securing utilization, but rather how to properly price contracts and built backlog in order to generate an adequate level of return to shareholders. With our operational performance, optimized cost structure, low leverage and working model assets, Vantage now finds itself in a very good position to capitalize on the recovering market.

Now I would like to turn the call over to Douglas Stewart for an update on certain outstanding matters.

Douglas Stewart

Thank you, Ihab. First regarding the arbitration award rendered in June 2018 relating to our dispute with Petrobras. With their termination of the drilling contract for the Titanium Explorer, the award now stands at approximately $728.4 million as of March 31, 2019. We are waiting for United States District Court for the southern district of Texas to render a decision whether to confirm, vacate or not enforce the arbitration award.

We also have a hearing scheduled on May 14 before the Court of Appeals in The Hague, the Netherlands where we are seeking the enforcement and recognition of the arbitration award in the Netherlands. Our ability to fully recover the award against Petrobras is subject to legal, procedural, solvency and other risks associated with enforcing arbitration awards in these circumstances. Accordingly, no assurance can be given as to whether or to what extent such award will ultimately be recovered, if at all.

Finally, as previously discussed on July 19, 2018, Vantage became aware of a legal proceeding in Brazil naming it among others as a defendant in connection with the contract of the Titanium Explorer Drillship to Petrobras under the drilling contract. On March 22, 2019, the company was formally served in the matter. Damages claimed in the proceeding are in the amount of R$102.8 million, approximately US$31 million together with a civil fine equal to 3 times that amount.

We intend to vigorously defend against the allegations made in the probity action. However, we cannot predict the ultimate outcome of this matter. For more information about this matter along with information regarding certain other legal proceeding involved in the company, please see our 10-Q filed later today. Due to the nature of these items, we are not going to make additional comments on those matters in our prepared remarks or during the Q&A session.

And now, we’ll open up for Q&A.

Unidentified Analyst

Yeah, hey. To the question on the jackup side, you haven’t contracted but you also have a lot of options on them. Can you say anything about pricing terms on these options, are they fixed or at market or can you quantify a little bit?

Ihab Toma

Yes, Erik, thank you. So the only thing I can say is that one of them is priced and the other two are not. So, the one that I mentioned will be yet to be exercised in Q4 this year. This is priced, and I cannot comment on the price. And then the other two are going to be mutually negotiated.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, thank you. And then you mentioned, now that you’re seeing tangible inquiries on the Titanium, I mean, can you say a bit on what kind of work is this for? Is this sort of longer-term contracts or short-term spot operations, or can you say anything about this?

Ihab Toma

They are long enough for us to consider them, because it’s not like we never had any opportunities for the rig, but they were not – there were never the right opportunities. Now, we are starting to get some tangible inquiries about ones that are long enough to justify getting the rig out.

As I mentioned before, I think we will be able to see a lot of activity, tendering activity on the rig this year. But the likelihood of the rig actually starting to work this year is small. Most likely we will see it working next year, or at best, late this year. But we’re starting to see some interesting inquiries now coming in.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, sounds good. And then just last one for me, on sort of second hand jackups. I mean, are you still looking at potential acquisitions here? And in terms of asset, you have seen on the development from potential sellers in terms of availability and pricing?

Ihab Toma

I mean, we’re all open to ideas and we are always looking, but there is nothing in the works right now.

Unidentified Analyst

All right, thank you very much.

Ihab Toma

Thank you, Erik.

Our next question comes from Andy Scheffer with Onex Credit Partners.

Andrew Scheffer

Good morning. I was wondering if you could give us an idea as to what the cost was on the Tungsten Explorer to complete the SPS.

Ihab Toma

Thanks, Andy. I’ll pass that to Tom.

Tom Cimino

Yeah, hi, Andy, and thanks for the question. As Ihab mentioned, the Tungsten is now mobilized in Egypt but the overall reactivation – again, its five-year maintenance and the SPS was in line with our budget at around $8 million. We’ve got some – and that ran through the P&L, some in Q4 and some in Q1. And then we’ll have some costs, some mobilization costs here from April that will be reflected in the second quarter.

Andrew Scheffer

Okay, thanks. And then on the Titanium, any estimate as to what it would cost to get that prepared for work?

Tom Cimino

Yeah, of course, since we only have the one asset that needs to be reactivated we watch that closely. $25 million to $30 million is about where we’re expecting on reactivation cost for the Titanium.

Ihab Toma

And if I may, Andy, given the level of interest that is starting to show in the rig, we have now decided or approved to speed up some of that spending to de-risk the reactivation. So basically, some of the long-lead items and some of the things we know that they need to be done, we are going to start doing them now slowly, but we’ll start putting some work in there right now

Andrew Scheffer

Okay. Thank you.

Ihab Toma

Welcome.

Douglas Stewart

Thank you very much for attending today’s call. And we will look forward to the next conference call next quarter. Thanks very much.

