The RH Contradiction: From A Value And Growth Perspective

In the event of an economic downturn, it is unlikely that RH will survive in its current highly leveraged state given the cyclical nature of the furniture industry.

The "Most Compelling Story in Retail" growth narrative doesn't stand up to scrutiny in the face of the capital allocation towards share buybacks.

Fundamentals such as book value, interest expenses, and working capital have significantly deteriorated over the past two to three years.

A significant amount of RH's increased EPS, and subsequently increased price, has resulted from financial engineering through share buybacks, rather than from improved fundamentals.

RH (RH) has received accolades for defying the declining retail narrative and has been hailed by Citron Research as the "Most Compelling Story in Retail". In this article, I will examine RH from both a value and a growth perspective, and explain why you shouldn't buy into the RH narrative. From a value perspective, RH has in effect traded the security of its balance sheet for increased earnings and a resultant increased share price. From a growth perspective, RH's management claims to have found the secret formula of retail and has seemingly successfully transitioned the business from providing furniture to the top 10% to the top 1% while managing to allocate the vast majority of its capital towards share buybacks rather than towards capital expenditures.

Examining RH from a Value Perspective

Chart 1:

Data by YCharts

Chart 1 shows that RH's book value has dramatically fallen in the past few years, primarily as a result of taking on debt that was used to buy back stock.

Chart 2: (Normalized diluted EPS and shares outstanding)

Data by YCharts

Chart 2 shows that as a result of debt-financed share buybacks, RH currently has 20.48 million shares outstanding, down from over 40 million just two years ago. A large portion of RH's increased earnings has resulted from share buybacks rather than from improved fundamentals.

Chart 3:

Data by YCharts

Chart 3 shows that RH’s interest expenses will soon account for almost one-third of its operating income. RH just obtained a lien that will add $18 million to its annual interest expense. More on this lien later.

Chart 4:

Data by YCharts

Chart 4 shows RH's deteriorating short-term fundamentals. RH now has negative working capital. As per the terms of the June convertible bond, RH will have to pay the upcoming debt maturity of $350 million in cash.

Examining RH's Most Recent Lien

RH's 2018 annual report (pg. 55) states,

In regards to pursuing additional sources of liquidity to repay such convertible notes in cash at their respective maturity dates, we believe the strength of our business and the reduction in leverage we have achieved during the past year puts us in a strong position to take advantage of the capital markets opportunistically.

This statement sounds great until you realize that there is no evidence that RH has reduced leverage in the past year. The facts indicate that RH is more leveraged than ever. As shown in the charts above, RH’s working capital is at an all-time low, interest expenses are increasing, and its book value is still negative.

Negative working capital, combined with the above-mentioned debt maturity of $350 million in June, may be responsible for RH’s recent lien. The lien, which was taken out only three weeks after the statement above was released states, “The Second Lien Term Loan bears interest at an annual rate generally based on the monthly LIBOR rate plus 6.50%.” With the current average monthly LIBOR rate hovering around 2.5%, RH just borrowed $200 million at a 9% rate to pay off upcoming debt. A 9% rate of interest does not seem opportunistic to me. My key question is: Why didn’t RH issue convertible debt in its most recent borrowing, as it has frequently done in the past?

In fact, on Dec. 4 RH issued a press release stating that the company was exploring a $300 million convertible note offering, only to issue another press release on Dec. 13 indicating that the company was no longer considering the convertible note offering citing

RH’s current capital structure and internally-generated cash flow are more than sufficient to meet future obligations and long-term growth objectives.

These events all come on the heels of RH announcing a $700 million share repurchase in October:

RH anticipates that the repurchase of shares under this program could be funded with a combination of existing cash, cash flow, borrowings under existing credit facilities, and proceeds from incremental borrowing arrangements. As of the end of the second quarter ended August 4, 2018, the Company had approximately $22 million in cash and cash equivalents and had no outstanding borrowings on its line of credit of up to $600 million.

In other words, RH announced a share repurchase greater than its cash and cash equivalents, and line of credit, combined.

RH has probably only repurchased $100 million to 150 million worth of shares (RH currently has 20.48 million shares outstanding, down from the 21.63 million shares outstanding before the repurchase announcement). Still, it is alarming that RH likely borrowed $200 million at 9% interest, a rate that I do not consider opportunistic, to enable the buyback of more shares. Though this borrowing obviously does not threaten the company in the short run, it does raise a question that threatens the entire RH narrative. Why is the "Most Compelling Story in Retail" allocating all of its capital to share buybacks rather than pursuing growth?

Examining RH from a Growth Perspective

Having examined RH from a value perspective, let's look at it from the growth perspective. The first thing that pops out is that RH's quarterly revenue has barely increased in the past year, coming in at $670.9 million from $670.3 million a year ago. But, let's be more holistic than that. Here are the common bullish growth arguments.

The Apple Of Retail

The Citron report cited earlier stated,

The holy grail of retailing is to create a multi-generational venue where people congregate and obtain an emotional attachment to the brand that supersedes the products sold in stores. There are only two companies doing this on a grand scale: Apple… and RH.

This comparison to Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is nonsensical. RH is a furniture company and only a furniture company. They can open as many high-end galleries as they want, but at the end of the day, they still sell furniture for which demand is cyclical and dependent on the housing sector.

I have yet to see evidence that customers have developed an emotional attachment to the RH brand; in fact, I have seen evidence to the contrary. RH has an unusually low reputation on Consumer Affairs, and as of 2016 was criticized for reselling and inflating the prices of products that were sold wholesale on websites such as Alibaba (NYSE:BABA). The company was also sued by former shareholders for making false claims about its inventory.

International Growth Opportunities

The Citron reports states, "Currently, most luxury brands average 24% of there sales from North America." Currently, RH only operates in the U.S., on which Friedman has stated,

We've never been more excited and opportunistic about the future. I mean, how important international can be this business. There's no competition up in the air. I mean, when we open internationally it's going to be a slingshot.

My response to this bullish argument is this: If RH's global expansion will be so lucrative, why does RH keep allocating all of its capital to share buybacks, rather than to international expansion? Which leads to RH's...

"Capital Light" Expansion Model

Friedman stated in a shareholder letter last year:

We have been able to negotiate “capital light” leasing deals, where as much as 65% to 100% of the capital requirement would be funded by the landlord, versus 35% to 50% previously. We currently have 12 capital light deals in the development pipeline that would be scheduled to open in fiscal 2019 and beyond.

These capital light deals appear to have been very advantageous towards RH's expansion in that they have reduced the need for capital spending.

Chart 5:

Data by YCharts

My main question is: Why RH was unable to negotiate these sweet deals two or three years ago? Has the retail landscape shifted that much in such a short amount of time? Or, has RH's growth slowed down to the point at which it no longer needs to spend that much on capital expenditures?

Heavily Incentivized Management

CEO Gary Friedman has a long-term incentive in the success of Restoration Hardware; he has stated, "This is like 97% of my net worth. This is not a casual investment." Friedman's stock-based incentives, issued in May of 2017, are also worth a read. Friedman could stand to make upwards of $500 million if the stock reaches specified prices at certain times.

Potential Short Squeeze

One should hesitate to short RH because of the high likelihood of a short squeeze. RH is one of the most shorted stocks on the NYSE by the proportion of shares outstanding. A great quarter could set off a massive short squeeze.

Conclusion and Forward-Looking

The contradiction of RH allocating most of its capital to share buybacks, rather than to the growth narrative, needs to be addressed by bulls.

RH is in an especially dangerous position given its high leverage and low working capital, and the fact that it is in a cyclical industry that is tied to the housing sector. The housing sector, which is among the most impacted in the case of an economic downturn, is showing signs of weakness.

Though my long-term outlook on RH is very bearish due to its susceptibility to economic headwinds in its current leveraged state, I would not short it given its history of surpassing expectations and resultant massive short squeezes.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.