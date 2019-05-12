Style Box Update: Small- And Mid-Cap 'Value' Closes Performance Gap Vs. Growth

With the correction of Q4 '18, perhaps now value starts to reassert itself.

Small- and mid-cap value sub-sectors are starting to perform better relative to growth.

"Value" hasn't significantly outperformed "Growth" since 2016 and even then it was only for a year or so.

"Value" hasn't significantly outperformed "Growth" since 2016 and even then it was only for a year or so.

Is now the time where value investing comes back in vogue?

Small- and mid-cap value sub-sectors are starting to perform better relative to growth. For large-cap, the growth outperformance is still material (i.e. 200 bps YTD as of 5/10/19).

Here is the early April 2019 Style Box Update and then the mid-February 2019 update.

Summary/conclusion: The consistent theme for the first 4-5 months of 2019 is that small- and mid-cap value have been narrowing the performance differential over growth, but it's been a slow transition. The last decent correction that ended in Q1 '16 saw large-cap growth outperform substantially. With the correction of Q4 '18, perhaps now value starts to reassert itself.

Thanks for reading.

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.