Add Infrastructure To Your High-Yield Portfolio

The Base Case For Infrastructure Investing

The base case for infrastructure investing is simple. The businesses operate in a unique playing field that guarantees ample cash flow, steady revenue, minimal competition, and reliable earnings.

Barriers to entry, monopoly.

Business is long-lived, initial project builds can take many years to complete and then operations can last for decades (indefinitely).

Revenue is stable. Businesses engaged in the construction/buildout phases benefit from government contracts. Businesses engaged in operations benefit from regulated pricing.

Inflation-adjusted earnings, revenue, and pricing are often pegged to the dollar or adjusted to match inflation.

What this means for investors is steady revenue in the form of dividends. The problem is that most of these stocks aren't what you would consider a growth stock. With the field of players as limited as it is, there just isn't that much room for the businesses to grow. Or is there?

There Is A Growth Opportunity In Infrastructure Investment

There is a growth opportunity in global infrastructure. With spending needs expected to top $69 trillion by 2035 and $94 trillion by 2040, there is a serious gap between current spending and what's needed. At current rates, the world is spending about 3.0% of GDP on infrastructure, think-tanks around the world agree that figure should be closer to 3.5%, $3.7 trillion per year, and governments are beginning to respond.

Most notably, a long-awaited infrastructure spending bill may be gathering momentum in Washington. Earlier this month, Democratic party leaders announced a positive and successful meeting with President Trump. At the meeting, they discussed infrastructure spending needs and reached a general agreement on at least one key point. The two sides agree the U.S. needs to spend $3 trillion over a ten-year period updating and upgrading its faltering infrastructure system.

Infrastructure Investment Managers See Value In The Sector

Real-assets focused investment managers are bullish on the real assets and infrastructure sector. KKR's Henry McVey was very bullish on both real estate and infrastructure in his latest report. In his view, real estate is a "compelling diversifier" for generating outsized income. His view on infrastructure is only slightly less-robust, he says KKR remains overweight on the sector but suggests limiting the portfolio duration and targeting collateralized assets.

Larry Antonatos, of Brookfield fame, agrees that infrastructure and real estate are attractive but favors the former over the latter. In Brookfield's view (given at their quarterly Real Assets Update), real estate is fairly valued but infrastructure equities and U.S. MLPs are undervalued relative to past performance.

Five High-Yield Infrastructure Funds

There are five high-yield infrastructure funds I want to highlight today. Each is unique in its own way, offering a different slice of the infrastructure universe, and will fit differently into individual portfolios.

The five I want to highlight today are Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund (MGU), Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend and Income Fund (MFD), Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund (UTF), Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund (RA), and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund (INF).

Macquarie's Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund is an equity-only fund focused heavily on utilities. The Utility allocation is about 55% with the rest evenly split between industrial and energy names. Holdings are primarily in North America, about 50%, with lesser allocations to Europe and Asia. It's got the lowest yield of any in the group, about 7.5%, and one of the deepest discounts to NAV. Based on the Zee statistic, the fund is fairly valued relative to past NAV so I wouldn't expect the discount to shrink anytime soon.

The closest comparison to the Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund is Brookfield's Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund. The INF is also an equity-only fund, unlike the rest of the group, and focused on global listed equities.

While the INF has a healthy allocation to utilities, about 36%, it is far less than MGU's near 50% and the remaining portfolio is better diversified. Energy is the top holding, primarily U.S.-listed midstream MLPs and pipelines, at 37.7%. There is substantial weight given to industrials, communications, and technology as well, but it is much smaller. The INF is yielding about 8.0% at today's prices and is slightly overvalued relative to its historical NAV discount.

The Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend And Income Fund may have utilities in its name but utilities are not the primary focus. This is a multi-asset fund with about 32.0% in utility stocks and 27.25% in bonds. The other main allocation is to energy at 24% with the remainder in industrial stocks, so not much diversification in this portfolio. This fund pays one of the higher dividends in the group, about 10.80%, and has the smallest discount to NAV which may be a problem. Based on the Zee statistic, 0.90, this fund is overvalued relative to its NAV, so there is a chance share prices will fall and offer a more substantial yield on investment.

The Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund is another multi-asset fund but, aside from only owning U.S. listed stocks, the best diversified of the bunch. It has a healthy allocation to utilities, about 38% (a common theme here), but the next biggest, the industrials, is only 22%. The bond allocation is a small 15%, just enough to guarantee some steady income, with smaller holdings of energy, communications, and real estate equities rounding out the lot. The down shot is that yield is only about 8.0% at current prices, among the lowest of the group. The silver lining is that the discount to NAV is just -2.5% and the Zee statistic is 1.6, making this fund the most overvalued of the group. With that in mind, we may see prices fall (and yield rise) very soon.

Brookfield's Real Assets Income Fund is a true multi-asset fund invested in bonds, securitized credit (mortgage-backed securities), and the equities of U.S. listed real asset/infrastructure companies. At last reporting, allocation was evenly split at 38% each for bonds and securitized credit; securitized credit primarily in the form of residential mortgage-backed securities, with the remainder in equities. This fund has the highest yield of any in the group, just over 10.80% at today's prices, and a moderate 6.0% discount to its NAV. The Zee statistic is near 0.60, showing a moderately overvalued stock relative to NAV discount history but not one excessively so.

The Bottom Line

The bottom line is simple. Infrastructure stocks have a lot to offer income investors of all type. Steady income, stable business, inflation protection, and portfolio diversification are the most noteworthy. At the same time, there is a growing and unfilled need for global infrastructure spending, a situation that sets the sector up for growth. With the growth in the forecast and dividends to boot, there isn't much to not like. The trick is finding the right high-yield dividend stock for your portfolio. Whether you need domestic or international exposure, equities only or multi-asset, there is a high-yield infrastructure fund for you.

Coming Soon! The Technical Investor! A research service where I combine technical analysis with earnings, dividends, and economic analysis to find high probability investments for long-term oriented, growth and income investors. If you want capital gains, income, and income growth, this is the research you need.

Disclosure: I am/we are long INF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.