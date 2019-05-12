U.S. Producer Inflation Numbers Say The Fed Is Not Going To Raise Yet

As with IHS Markit and their estimations of Federal Reserve policy in the near future, we can't see any great evidence of a coming significant rise in interest rates nor a change in policy nor forward guidance. Moody's Analytics looks at an entirely different measure to come to much the same conclusion. We can't see any producer inflation coming down the line, therefore we don't particularly think there is any inflation coming down the line. Given the Fed's dual mandate, therefore, no change in policy over interest rates is likely to be forthcoming.

The basic background here is that the Federal Reserve is charged with keeping inflation to target - 2% - and also attempting to ensure full employment. What exactly is full employment is something the Fed doesn't control - how much frictional unemployment we need is down to the microeconomic structure of the economy, not something under the control of the central bank. But, to flip matters, how much frictional unemployment we need is the same as full employment consistent with a stable inflation rate of around 2%. So the Fed's target is actually that 2% inflation given that microeconomic structure of the labour market. It's not quite as tautological as that all sounds.

The way we head off looming inflation is by raising interest rates in order to cool the economy a bit. So, if we think there's more inflation coming, then we can expect the Fed to raise interest rates. They have access to much the same information we do plus a bit. They're also very clear in the assumptions they say they're making - that's what forward guidance is. So, we know which measure of inflation they're targeting - PCE core (don't worry, just one of many possible measures of inflation) - and the level they'll worry about, above 2%.

Our task, if we want to be one step ahead of the market, is to try and work out which precursors act as useful indicators of when PCE core inflation is going to rise. IHS thinks that GDP growth is one of those:

"We project real GDP growth will slow in 2019 to roughly a trend pace, and inflation will firm to above 2%. These projections are consistent with one more Fed rate hike in late 2019, which would raise the upper end of the target range for the federal funds rate to 2.75%. Such a move can be viewed as maintaining the real federal funds rate near 0.5% as inflation firms to slightly above 2%."

Moody's Analytics is taking a different possible indicator:

"U.S. producer prices rose less than we and the consensus expected in April. The PPI for final demand rose 0.2% following gains of 0.6% in March and 0.1% in February. April’s gain was led by final demand goods prices, which rose 0.3%, the third consecutive monthly gain. Higher energy prices have been boosting goods prices recently. The PPI for final demand services came in a little light, rising 0.1%. On a year-ago basis, the PPI for final demand was up 2.3%, compared with 2.2% in March. Overall, the new data on producer prices will have little bearing on the near-term path of monetary policy."

The full official report on PPI inflation is here.

Do note that there's inflation and then there's inflation. A change in relative prices - say, oil - is indeed inflation in one sense. But it's also not something subject to revision by changes in interest rates. We don't get more wells drilled, nor fewer miles driven, because interest rates change. So, it is a general rise in the inflation rate which we're looking for here, not varied changes in relative prices.

We're not really seeing anything very much in terms of any general inflation at this stage. Therefore, we'll not be assuming that there's likely to be any great change in Fed policy on interest rates. As Moody's goes on to say:

"The PPI for final demand rose 0.2% in April following a 0.6% gain in March. Final demand goods prices were up 0.3% thanks to higher energy prices, which rose 1.8%. Gasoline prices were up 5.9%. Final demand food prices fell 0.2%, and there was an 11.6% drop in fresh and dry vegetable prices. Excluding food and energy, core goods prices were unchanged."

Food and energy are always more volatile in price than the rest of the economy. That's why we strip those two out to get our "core" measure of inflation. This being true of any inflation measure we might use, we can have CPI and core CPI, PPI and core PPI, PCE and the Fed's known target, core PCE.

We're just not seeing much inflation in those core measures. Thus, we don't think that the Fed's likely to change course. Their previous forward guidance, perhaps one more rate rise by year-end, thus stays in place as our best informed guess at what's going to happen.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.