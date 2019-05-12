May is off and running. The market has had some very hot and very cold days. It looks like there may be some more buying opportunities on the horizon (finally). Before I get too excited looking ahead, let's look back at April and see how dividend income I received. Lanny kicked this off on our website in style, absolutely CRUSHING April by posting a 40%+ growth rate. He is always a tough act to follow. But I will do my best. Here is my April Dividend Income Summary!

Bert's April Dividend Income Summary

In April, I received $295.31 in dividend income. This was a 67.90% increase compared to last year! Once again, I was able to produce a very solid year-over-year increase. Further, almost $300 for an "off" month is very sweet. The following table breaks down the individual companies that paid me a dividend in April:

Here are some quick notes and tidbits about my month:

The purchases of two Dividend Aristocrats in 2018 were the major growth catalysts. LEG and ITW were new positions in my portfolio last year. Interestingly, I made multiple purchases for each company. After my initial buy, the price fell and I was able to lower my cost basis and earn a higher dividend yield. The benefits of that strategy showed this month.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) was a purchase I made in my wife's Roth IRA after talking to Lanny. He led the charge by buying IRM first and performing a detailed stock analysis over the company. Naturally, I was sold after talking to him and initiated a position myself. The position isn't large, but its yield is. Hence, I was able to earn $32.99 from it. We even DRIP'd just under a share of the company last month.

Outside of the three purchases previously listed, this month was relatively boring. The remainder of the increases were due to good old fashioned dividend reinvestment. The power of dividend reinvesting at its finest!

April Portfolio News and Updates

In this section, I'll review two different ways that my forward dividend income increased during the month: dividend increases and investment activity. In the first table, I will review dividend increases. For those of you that read my Expected Dividend Increases article that published last week, you should know that there were a ton of dividend increases in April. So this table is larger than it has been in previous months. Just how I like it!

My wife and I received dividend increases from five different companies during the month. The dividend increases added $61.68 in forward dividend income to our portfolio. Of the group above, the clear leader of the pack was KMI. It was the only company to increase its dividend by a double-digit percentage. While we are still nowhere close to the same dividend level before its dividend cut years ago, KMI continues to keep its word and issue strong dividend increases. It is encouraging that the company has continued to increase its dividend and maintain a strong balance sheet along the way.

For the other companies, I was a little disappointed in their dividend increases. I've noted on our site that there is a trend of slowing dividend growth in 2019. The fact that the other four companies didn't crack 7% this month was disappointing. For PG in particular, I was hoping its dividend increase would correlate with the company's insane dividend growth during the year.

This next table will summarize my stock purchases for the month. One purchase occurred in our traditional brokerage account and the other in my wife's retirement account.

I still haven't gotten around to writing my stock purchase article. However, that will be coming soon. I initiated a purchase in Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) right before the Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) purchase drama began. There will be more to come on this later. This was a large position though, and I was able to add a healthy sum of dividend income from this purchase. Honestly, it just felt nice to be back in the dividend investing game after taking some time off. The remaining purchases were my wife's 403(b) account. Nothing too fancy. All in all, purchases and retirement account contributions added $145.95 to my forward dividend income.

To summarize, I was able to add $207.63 in forward dividend income in April from dividend increases and purchases!

Summary

Well. Time seems to fly by faster each month. This has become even more true after the birth of our daughter in March. It is hard to find the time to reflect and see the growth and progress you have made over a period of time. That is why I love putting together this article every month and reading each blogger's journey when preparing our monthly dividend income from YOU the bloggers series with Lanny. Taking this time to reflect really motivates me to get off my butt and continue building my dividend income. Every dollar counts. It is a statement that means more to me with each passing day. I still have a lot of personal development to do and I am working on being better each day. I'm entering May/June with a full head of steam ready to roll. Everyone, let's just crush it!!

How did you perform in April? Which April dividend payers do we have in common? Are you adding to your positions this month with the turbulent market?

