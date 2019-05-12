Uniti's Upside: Gone With The Wind-Stream

When we last covered Uniti Group (UNIT), we reviewed the much anticipated dividend cut and suggested investors look away the common stock for good risk-adjusted returns. Specifically, we recommended going long the unsecured bonds and selling the $5 puts for January 2020. With Q1-2019 results in, we decided to check in on this 5G play and see if circumstances had changed.

Q1-2019

Uniti missed consensus estimates for revenues and adjusted funds from operations (AFFO). In connection with the Windstream (OTCPK:WINMQ) bankruptcy filing, Uniti wrote off its straight line rent receivables (emphasis ours):

Effective January 1, 2019, the Company adopted Accounting Standards Codification 842, Leases (“ASC 842”), which among other provisions, updated requirements regarding evaluating the collectability of lease receivables. Accordingly, the Company was required to re-evaluate the probability of realizing its straight-line rent receivable associated with its master lease with Windstream Holdings, Inc. (“Windstream”) and, in light of Windstream’s bankruptcy, has charged-off the straight-line rent receivable as a cumulative adjustment related to the adoption of this new accounting standard through equity. Going forward, until there is more certainty regarding the master lease, the Company will recognize revenue from the master lease on a cash basis. - Source: Uniti press release

The miss on revenues was directly as a result of moving to this cash basis recognition. Investors can see the impact of this charge off on the carried amounts on Uniti's balance sheet.

Source: Uniti press release

Investors looking for this write-off will not find it on the income statement though. Instead it can be found in the consolidated statements of shareholder deficit.

Source: Uniti 10-Q

Uniti's projected AFFO was unimpacted in spite of the cut to straight line revenues as those are removed out from AFFO calculations in routine course. Instead cash tax reduction increased AFFO projections slightly.

Source: Uniti presentation

Windstream comments

Uniti of course addressed the blue whale in the room, Windstream.

Source: Uniti presentation

That summed up the situation pretty nicely. On the conference call, management was quizzed on a potential rent cut by David Barton from Bank of America (BAC).

Kenny Gunderman David, this is Kenny, I'll take the first and third and I'll let Mark take the second. So on the first one, I think, first of all, we don't, we don't, you mentioned $100 million red guiding roughly $1 billion of discounted value associated with that. We don't, we don't have a bogey or rent cut bogey that we're trying to hit at all. And so I think that's the big -- the big difference in what you're saying versus how we're thinking, but our view is there are some opportunities to enhance the commercial relationship that could be beneficial to both and whether it's a billion dollars of value or something more or less, I won't comment on, but we're not - we don't have a bogey there that we're aiming towards. David Barton The Windstream creditors probably do that right? Kenny Gunderman Well, I won't speak for them but at the end of the day we're not a creditor, we're a landlord and so with respect to what the creditors may be hoping for, or what that doesn't necessarily dictate what conversations we're prepared to have or what opportunities were prepared to pursue. Source: Uniti conference call transcript - Seeking Alpha

There was that same line about being a landlord and not a creditor, but so far the only thing that we know for certain is that we should expect the unexpected. Six months back nobody expected to be in this position where Windstream was bankrupt and Uniti had done an effective 85% dividend cut. Now Uniti has written off all straight line receivable rent from Windstream worth $63 million. So gamesmanship aside, these two are going to be reaching an agreement of some sort and that will have some kind of a rent cut.

Dividends

The current dividend policy is toeing the line between paying the minimum required as a REIT and the maximum allowed under Uniti's agreement with its creditors. At the moment, those two are identical, although that may change down the line as income for tax purposes changes. The key focus from our point though was not the dividends themselves, but the sustainability of dividends even if everything went fine with Windstream.

We are referring specifically to this "success based capex" which Uniti cannot dial down.

Source: Uniti presentation

Uniti is spending about $1/share in such capex just for 2019. For 2018 it was over $2.25/share. For 2017 Uniti did close to $0.90/share.

Source: Uniti 2018 10-K

These are rather massive amounts, and while we are seeing some growth in revenues that go alongside these, the debt has increased substantially to fund these capital expenditures. Assuming everything goes perfectly with the Windstream lease, revenues in 2019 will be up 18% from 2017, but interest expense will be up 23%. Some of the rise in interest expense will be due to the "going concern" statement by its auditors, but the bulk is due to higher debt. The capex is not leading to a virtual cycle of improvement in the company's position to say the least. Uniti investors, even those extremely optimistic about the Windstream lease, should try and value the company on a sustainable free cash flow basis rather than the company reported AFFO. Based on that we see a best case value of closer to $15 assuming Windstream accepts the lease as is. We derive this value based on a free cash flow of $1.50/share and putting a 10X multiple on it to discount the high risks for further issues with Windstream down the line. We stress that this is the best case for 2019.

Conclusion

From the looks of it, we will get some sort of cut in rent for Windstream. We project about 15-20%, but Windstream might give up some of its unused fiber to improve the optics of this for Uniti. We recommend avoiding the common as we did in the past, but even those investors optimistic on the lease renegotiation outcome should consider selling some out of the money calls ($15, Jan. 2020) to hedge their long exposure. The creditors are now in charge in case of Uniti and the "Uniti call", the price at which additional equity will be issued is significantly lower in our opinion that it was one year back. Uniti had more potential a year ago, but the upside here has gone with the wind.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We are long the Uniti Bonds.

We may sell calls on the common as a hedge against our long Uniti Bond position.



Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.



TIPRANKS: HOLD