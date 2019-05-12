Medical Facilities Corp. - Why I Just Bought 8.5% Yield After Q1

I take a look at whether I believe the drop is warranted, and I explain why I invested at this time.

The company just had its worst Q1 in a very long time (perhaps ever) and dropped like a rock down to what is nearly a 5-year low.

Its plan is to grow further through acquisitions, diversifying its payor structure further.

I've had my eyes on Medical Facilities Corporation (OTCPK:MFCSF) ever since an excellent article by Trapping Value alerted me to its existence. This was followed up with another excellent article by the same author.

While I haven't invested in it before, as of Friday the 10th of May, I allocated a cash position into the stock in my corporate account and a small position in my private account. In this article, I'll show you why I did this and why I believe that provided the right mindset, risk tolerance and expectations going forward, this stock could provide some excellent returns.

All amounts mentioned are in Canadian Dollars, unless otherwise stated.

(Source: Medical Facilities Corporation Homepage)

Medical Facilities Corp. - The Idea

The company's business plan consists of investing in Specialty Surgical Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgery Centers. The company owns controlling interests in these facilities while encouraging a structure that includes the top doctors/surgeons to remain as part-shareholders to create common interest and a long-term value proposition both for the employee and the investor.

(Source: Investor Presentation March 2019)

The company, as of the time of writing of this article, owns 5 Specialty Surgical Hospitals and 8 Ambulatory Surgery Centers. Company income comes from a variety of payor sources that include private health insurance companies, Medicare, Medicaid and Worker's Comp (Source: Company Homepage)

(Source: Investor Presentation March 2019)

In terms of customer satisfaction, the company's facilities soar in relation to national averages, with excellent industry drivers promoting future growth.

So - just what the hell is the problem here?

The Q1 of horrors

(Source: Google Finance)

Q1 was a disaster, that's what happened. Let's wrap.

Increased operating expense of 6.47%.

27.78% decrease in income from operations.

Negative earnings per share of (C$0.33), compared to C$0.14 in Q1 '18.

Payout Ratio rising to 166.3% from 92.2% in Q1 '18.

EBITDA could have been a lot worse if it wasn't for the adoption of IFRS 16. As it stands, down from ~C$20M to ~C$19.3M.

There was case growth and revenue growth, but this revenue growth of 1.5% came primarily from the acquisition of MFC Nueterra, an ASC, in February of 2018. Without this, revenue growth would have positively stalled or been in the red.

These problems are chronic

This company has a history of managing to grow revenue while at the same time struggling to control costs. This tendency has more or less continued in this quarter. What's more, however, this quarter has been the worst in a very long time.

(Source: Q1 Management Discussion and Analysis)

With payout ratios rising through the roof, a tendency unseen even during previous comparatively weaker first quarters, the company needs to fix this in the coming quarters to keep the annual payout ratio at a healthy level.

While the company through IFRS16 lowered general and administrative expenses by almost 12% compared to Q1 '18, these savings were more than offset by increases in salaries/benefits and drug/supply cost increases. Some of this can, of course, be attributed to the addition of the new ASCs from MFC Nueterra, but there were also C$1.5M of wage increases, urgent care/primary care salary increases, as well as the increase in the company's stock price on stock-based compensation.

Operating expenses, which has always been on the high side, increased from 85.5% in Q1 '18 to almost 90% of revenues (89.6%) for this quarter.

The cost and profitability problems, as I said, are somewhat chronic.

The Details

Alright, so expenses are up, income is down, and there are some worrying signs here. But what exactly is happening under the hood of this otherwise excellent company?

Well, the company is, in part, suffering from one of the characteristics of its business. Because it has a diversified case mix, different payors and different types of cases/surgeries pay different amounts of money.

Take orthopedic cases compared to ear/nose/throat. The orthopedic cases will pay more in revenue. The same is true for governmental Medicare/Medicaid cases next to private insurance cases, where private insurance revenue is more than governmental programs/benefits. Surgical cases are mainly elective, and as such, the volume of cases is subject to the patients' medical necessities and scheduling structure - i.e., the company typically weighs heavier towards the 4th quarter when many elect to "use" their unused insurance benefits, as it is not possible to carry over these deductibles to the next year. This is a problem for the company's Q1, but it has never materialized as strongly as this quarter.

So, the primary problem, apart from the increases in expenses attributable to things like wage hikes and benefits, is the quarter's case mix and payor mix.

Let's find some culprits and point some fingers.

(Source: Q1 Management Discussion and Analysis)

The above figures show expenses and income split as per the facilities. What we can immediately see is several facilities contributing heavily to the negative quarterly results. UMASH, OSH, and SCNC stand out as particularly glaring examples where income is down, and as a whole, the percentage of revenue is up regardless if the facilities' expenses are down or not (UMASH expenses are after all down).

And what has happened here is a generally unfavorable case and payor mix, with a larger portion of lower acuity cases, which impacts the company's earnings quite meaningfully. The changes in expenses are generally consistent with the fluctuation in facility case volume and mix. Add to this the impact of M&As, increases in wages and other expenses, and we have a pretty clear picture as to what's happened here and why the numbers are as poor as they are.

In the company's own words:

"Our first quarter results underscore the importance of expanding our service offering and revenue base," said Robert O. Horrar, President and CEO of Medical Facilities. "Our business is subject to variations in case volumes, as well as changes in payor and case mix. This past quarter, the changes in our payor and case mix resulted in lower revenue growth and impacted our operating results." (Source: Q1 '19 Summary) (Source: Company Homepage)

There were specific, relevant questions during the Q1 conference call that shed some light on facility specifics. In the specific UMASH facility, the quarter suffered not only from a higher degree of government payors but also from a higher degree of overall lower-acuity cases, which served to bring about the results we see above. The company, however, considers this mix an anomaly specific to Q1 '19, due to the beginning-of-the-year payor compression. The company sees no trends or demographic changes that would be indicative of this being a long-term problem (Source: Q1 '19 Company Conference Call).

What's the company doing about it

The company communicates that this quarter highlights the importance of their strategies of continued M&As and same-facility growth to be able to withstand these fluctuations in case and payor mix. They've also made some progress here, in acquiring a total of 7 MFC Nueterra ASCs, which the company believes will help going forward.

The company also, through CEO Mr. Horrar, in the conference call says that the continued examination and weighing of new acquisitions is something constant, with executives being on a plane "every other week" to follow up on and investigate new potential acquisitions. (Source: Q1 '19 Company Conference Call)

The growth of the geographic footprint will, according to what the company believes, diversify the company which will reduce dependence on certain payor mixes in order to meet the minimum acceptable results for continued, profitable operations.

Overall Company Cash Flow/Balance Sheet

Despite problems, the company had Cash/Cash-equivalents of C$46.5M with another C$81.2M available in credit facilities. (Source: Q1 '19 Company Conference Call), which was in line with the balances in Q1 2018. As such, it is this investor's opinion that the company's long-term financial situation is not meaningfully impacted by a single quarter such as this, though one must, of course, keep an eye on this going forward and adjust accordingly.

Where does this leave us - Thesis

Regardless of this Q1, the company is at its core, a healthy company. Its debt level/leverage is very low, at a 1.4X in relation to 2018 EBITDA. This, of course, must be weighed not only against the risk of operating hospitals and facilities which the company does but this abhorrent quarter. Several things weighed the company's numbers down, but the core of the issue was an unfavorable case/payor mix combined with increased costs.

(Source: Google Finance)

These results and these risks need to be priced into the share. Since the publishing of the Q1, the share price has dropped over 15%, representing a major blow from the market in confidence going forward.

However, because:

Q1 is always weaker for this company, and characterized by a higher degree of government payors/lower-acuity cases.

There were contributing factors weighing down the results.

The company sees no material long-term change in payor/case mix which warrants a strategy change.

15-year history with 180 months of consecutive dividends.

I'm prepared to price in these risks and finally jump in. At a price of ~C$13.25, I paid less than most of the company's board did for their shares. I believe that as usual, the market is overreacting to bad, short-term news, which leads to an investment opportunity in the heights of an ~8.5% dividend yield from this company.

In the company's own words, there are no current plans to cut the dividend to adjust for a quarter such as this. (Source: Q1 '19 Company Conference Call)

The company has shown the ability to successfully grow through acquisitions. Its current failure to control costs is, for me, offset by the favorable leverage and fundamentals in this company, which few other REITs can beat. Should the company or its financials require, it can go quite conservative, but as of now, it sees no reason to change from its current "full steam ahead". During Q4 '18, the quarterly payout ratio was below 50%. This company can handle a few body blows.

Risks

The company's cost control problems are chronic, and something which has been pointed out by other authors writing about this stock. The risk is that this trend continues or increases, which would compress margins further and increase the payout ratio, at last to unmanageable levels. While I believe this unlikely, it may materialize.

Another risk is that the change in payor/case mix in specific facilities proves to be more than a quarterly variance, but presents a new reality. While small, this risk needs to be considered.

On the macro side, we have the potential modification or replacement of PPACA, which is impossible to quantify at this time. Any replacement or modification would of course impact companies in the healthcare space, and needs to be considered.

Wrapping up

I bought shares of Medical Facilities Corporation. To me, this high-risk (because it is more of a high-risk than other investments) opportunity was appealing, because I see many safeguards integral to the company due to their financials, and at this bare-boned valuation and share price. To me, the stock at this price is a clear buy.

However, this is provided you understand the risks involved, most of which I hope that I've presented comprehensively in this article.

I do believe your perspective going forward on the company needs to be long term. Me, I plan to purchase further if the stock continues falling. While my position is not small (by my standards), I've room to grow it should the stock price change or things change - and I don't intend to sell this one unless something truly fundamental changes here. Frankly, upon buying this, I even considered a potential dividend cut to be priced in (though a cut is of course never truly "priced in", and would cause a share price drop). 8.5%, however, for a company with these economic fundamentals, is appealing.

After over half a year of watching, this company has finally become a buy due to a more obvious undervaluation - and provided you understand the risks, I recommend you buy as well.

Thank you for reading.

Recommendation

I believe Medical Facilities Corporation at these levels of ~C$13.5/share to be a "BUY," provided that you share the perspective in this article and you understand the risks involved. Please observe that the stock price recommendation was calculated at the time of the article.

Please observe that I own the Canadian ticker, listed on TSE under "DR".

I will update this article or publish an updated thesis should things change and/or in conjunction with future earnings updates.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MFCSF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.