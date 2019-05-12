BCE: This 5.1%-Yielding Stock Should Continue To Grow, But Shares Are Fairly Valued

The company should be able to deliver modest top and bottom line growth in 2019 thanks to wireless and wireline segment growth.

Investment Thesis

BCE (BCE) delivered another quarter of top and bottom line growth in Q1 2019. The company should be able to continue to deliver positive revenue and EBITDA growth in its wireless segment due to healthy postpaid subscriber adds, churn rate improvements, and modest average billing per user growth. BCE’s wireline business should perform well thanks to its continual upgrade to fiber network. In addition, its wireless-to-the-home service should also help deliver growth in rural areas. The company remains a good defensive stock choice with consistent dividend growth. However, its shares are fairly valued. Investors may want to wait for a pullback.

Data by YCharts

Recent Developments: Q1 2019 Highlights

BCE posted another quarter of top and bottom line growth in its Q1 2019. As can be seen from the table below, except its media segment, BCE saw revenue growth of 1.8% and 4.5% in its wireline and wireless segments, respectively. Its EBITDA growth rate is even more impressive. In its wireline business, its adjusted EBITDA grew by 2% to C$1.34 billion. Its wireless and media adjusted EBITDA grew by 11.6% and 26.9%, respectively. The 26.9% growth in its media EBITDA was due to higher TV advertising revenue and cost savings. On the other hand, its wireless EBITDA growth was due to EBITDA margin improvement.

Q1 2019 (C$ million) Revenue YoY Growth Rate (%) Adjusted EBITDA YoY Growth Rate (%) Wireline $3,064 1.8% $1,339 2.0% Wireless $2,112 4.5% $905 11.6% Media $745 (0.5%) $165 26.9% Total $5,734 2.6% $2,409 6.9%

Source: Created by author; Q1 2019 Financial Report

Growth and Earnings Analysis

Wireless growth may decelerate, but should still deliver positive growth in the future

In Q1 2019, BCE added only 50,204 postpaid wireless subscribers. This was lower than last year’s 68,487 postpaid subscriber adds, although investors should keep in mind that first quarter is usually a seasonally low quarter.

Source: Created by author; Company Reports

BCE’s postpaid average billing per user increased only slightly to C$67.35 in Q1 2019 from C$66.56 in Q1 2018 (see first chart below). This was a growth of only 1.19% year over year. As can be seen from the second chart below, BCE’s postpaid ABPU growth rate has decelerated from 4%-5% year-over-year growth rate in 2016 to only 1.19% in Q1 2019.

Source: Created by author; Company Reports

Source: Created by author; Company Reports

Despite a deceleration in its ABPU growth rate and lower subscriber adds, we are not too concerned. In fact, we still see mid-single-digit revenue growth in the future for the following reasons:

First, BCE’s wireless postpaid churn rate continues to improve year over year. As can be seen from the chart below, its postpaid churn rate of 1.07% in Q1 2019 was an improvement of 6 basis points from a year ago. In fact, the improvement in Q1 2019 was the third consecutive quarter of churn rate improvement. The improvement in churn rate will actually improve its average lifetime revenue per customer.

Source: Created by author; Company Reports

Second, BCE’s ABPU improved as expected in Q1 2018. The decline in ABPU in H2 2018 was mostly due to its addition of government contract users. Now that we do not need to lap the additional government contract users, ABPU should turn positive in the next few quarters. Although the growth rate was only modest in Q1 2019, together with positive subscriber adds, we continue to see mid-single-digit revenue growth in 2019.

FTTP and WTTH should provide a long runway of growth

BCE is in the midst of upgrading its legacy copper wire to fiber network. The company has completed its fiber-to-the-home coverage in Toronto (416 region) and is working on completing its legacy copper wireline upgrade in other areas. As a result, its combined fiber-to-the-premise and wireless-to-the-home broadband footprints now cover 4.8 million locations. Management expects that the company will reach 5.3 million locations by the end of 2019. The upgrade will allow BCE to offer Gbps high-speed Internet services to its subscribers and allow it to compete against Rogers (RCI) and Quebecor’s (OTCPK:QBCRF) cable Internet services. In fact, we are already seeing signs of Internet subscribers growth. As can be seen from the chart below, BCE added 23 thousand net subscribers in its high-speed Internet service in Q1 2019 from 18 thousand adds in Q1 2018. This represented a growth rate of 24.9% year over year. If we include its IPTV service, its net subscriber adds increased by 44 thousand in Q1 2019. This was 37.4% higher than Q1 2018’s subscriber adds of 32 thousand. We expect revenue growth to be in the low mid-single digit in 2019.

Source: Q1 2019 Investor Presentation

Source: Created by author; Company Reports

Valuation: Fairly Valued

BCE’s forward EV to EBITDA ratio of 8.3x is trading towards the high end of its past two years' range. The company’s forward EV to EBITDA ratio is slightly higher than Rogers Communications’ 8.0x and TELUS’ (TU) 7.7x. Therefore, we believe the company is fairly valued.

Data by YCharts

A growing 5.1%-yielding dividend

BCE has increased its dividend at least once every year in the past 10 years (see chart below). In fact, it has recently increased its quarterly dividend from C$0.755 per share to C$0.792 per share. Its current dividend represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The company has a dividend payout policy of 65% to 75% of its free cash flow. BCE's free cash flow is expected to grow by 7% to 12% in 2019 according to management’s guidance. Based on our earnings and growth analysis, we think management will be able to achieve this target. Therefore, we believe the company should be able to continue to increase its dividend.

Data by YCharts

Risks and Challenges

Competitive risk

The Telecommunications industry is highly competitive. In the Wireline Internet, BCE competes against its cable rivals such as Rogers Communications in Ontario and Quebecor in Quebec. In the Wireless front, the company faces competition from its rivals such as TELUS and Rogers Communications as well as new entrant such as Shaw Communications (SJR).

Regulatory Risk

The Telecommunications industry is highly regulated and any change in government policy can have a strong impact on any services providers. Canadian Radio Telecommunications Commission clearly favors new entrants in the past few years. For example, CRTC allocated about 43% of the 600MHz spectrum that was auction in March/April 2019 to new entrants that have less than 10% of the market shares.

Investor Takeaway

The era of high growth may not return for BCE in the near-term. However, we still like BCE’s business as it continues to generate free cash flow. This will allow management to return this cash to its shareholders. In addition, BCE is a good defensive stock choice as its businesses are mostly resilient in an economic recession. Therefore, we continue to think that BCE is a core holding for investors seeking dividend growth and safety. However, investors should keep in mind that its shares are fairly valued.

Additional Disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SJR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.