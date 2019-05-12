The Treasury Bond ETF Remains The Best Choice For Safety

The Utilities Sector ETF can be traded between its quarterly value level at $55.82 and its annual pivot at $58.98.

The yield on the 30-Year Treasury Bond remains well below its 200-day simple moving average at 3.097% and its 50-day SMA at $2.95%. Semiannual and monthly value levels are 3.052% and 3.123%, respectively, with a quarterly risky level at 2.813%

The utilities stock ETF has a dividend yield back below 3% at 2.97%, which is not cheap enough for a "flight to safety". The 2019 "Dogs of the Dow" remain an alternative.

The junk bond ETF remains vulnerable as refinancing of corporate bonds will increase significantly over the next two years

The 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLT)

The U.S. Treasury 30-Year Bond ETF trades like a stock and is a basket of U.S. Treasury bonds with maturities of 20+ years to 30 years. As a stock-type investment, it never matures, and interest income is converted to periodic dividend payments.

The Treasury Bond ETF ($124.75 on May 10) is up 2.7% so far in 2019 and set its 2019 high of $126.69 on March 28. This ETF is up 11.5% from its 2018 low of $111.90 set on Nov. 2. TLT has a positive weekly chart with the ETF above its five-week modified moving average of $123.49 and above its 200-week simple moving average or "reversion to the mean" at $124.10. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading rose to 64.10 last week, up from 62.40 on May 3.

Investor Strategy: Buy weakness to its semiannual and monthly value levels at $121.37 and $119.77, respectively, and reduce holdings on strength to its quarterly risky level is $126.41.

The Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU)

The Utility Stock ETF ($57.96 on May 10) is up 9.5% so far in 2019 and is 14.1% above its Dec. 26 low of $50.81. XLU has a positive but overbought weekly chart with the ETF above its five-week modified moving average at $57.75 and well above its 200-week simple moving average or "reversion to the mean" at $50.62. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic slipped to 80.09 last week, down from 82.02 on May 3, and just above the overbought threshold of 80.00. A weekly close below $57.75 with the stochastic reading below 80.00 would be a technical sell signal.

Investor Strategy: Investors should buy weakness to its semiannual pivot at $52.38 and to the 200-week SMA at $50.62 and reduce holdings on strength to its annual risky level at $58.98. I show monthly and quarterly pivots in-between at $58.13 and $55.82, respectively.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

The Junk Bond ETF ($107.75 on May 10) is up 6.9% so far in 2019 and is 9.1% above its Dec. 26 low of $98.76. JNK has a neutral but overbought weekly chart with the ETF below its five-week modified moving average at $107.80 and below its 200-week simple moving average or "reversion to the mean" at $107.79. The 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic reading slipped to 90.40 last week, down from 94.91 on May 3, maintaining the status of an "inflating parabolic bubble" with a reading above 90.00. There is clear evidence that is bubble is starting to pop.

Investor Strategy: Buy weakness to its quarterly, monthly, annual and semiannual value levels of $105.31, $104.72, $102.60 and $98.21 35, respectively, and reduce holdings because of the parabolic bubble formation.

How to use my value levels and risky levels

Value levels and risky levels are based upon the last nine weekly, monthly, quarterly, semiannual and annual closes. The first set of levels was based upon the closes on Dec. 31. The original semiannual and annual levels remain in play. The weekly level changes each week; the monthly level was changed at the end of January, February, March and April. The quarterly level was changed at the end of March. My theory is that nine years of volatility between closes are enough to assume that all possible bullish or bearish events for the stock are factored in. To capture share price volatility, investors should buy on weakness to a value level and reduce holdings on strength to a risky level. A pivot is a value level or risky level that was violated within its time horizon. Pivots act as magnets that have a high probability of being tested again before its time horizon expires.

How to use 12x3x3 Weekly Slow Stochastic Readings

My choice of using 12x3x3 weekly slow stochastic readings was based upon back-testing many methods of reading share-price momentum with the objective of finding the combination that resulted in the fewest false signals. I did this following the stock market crash of 1987, so I have been happy with the results for more than 30 years. The stochastic reading covers the last 12 weeks of highs, lows and closes for the stock. There is a raw calculation of the differences between the highest high and lowest low versus the closes. These levels are modified to a fast reading and a slow reading, and I found that the slow reading worked the best. The stochastic reading scales between 00.00 and 100.00 with readings above 80.00 considered overbought and readings below 20.00 considered oversold. Recently I noted that stocks tend to peak and decline 10% to 20% and more shortly after a reading rises above 90.00, so I call that an "inflating parabolic bubble" as a bubble always pops. I also call a reading below 10.00 as being "too cheap to ignore."

