Leagold Mining Corporation. (LMCNF) CEO Neil Woodyer on Q1 2019 Results Earnings Call Transcript

Leagold Mining Corporation. (OTCQX:LMCNF) Q1 2019 Earnings Conference Call May 8, 2019 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Neil Woodyer - CEO

Doug Reddy - Technical Services

Harpreet Dhaliwal - CFO

Doug Bowlby - Corporate Development

Meghan Brown - Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

Stephen Soock - GMP Securities

Bryce Adams - CIBC

Operator

I would now like to turn the conference over to Neil Woodyer, CEO. Please go ahead, Mr. Woodyer.

Neil Woodyer

Thank you, operator, and welcome, everybody. With me today, I have Doug Reddy, Technical Services; Doug Bowlby, Corporate Finance; Harpreet Dhaliwal, CFO; and Meghan Brown, Investor Relations, of course.

So if I can take you first of all to Slide 2. We now have 4 producing mines producing approximately 400,000 ounces a year. We have 7.1 million ounces of reserves, and now we have 2 fully funded growth projects: the expansion of Los Filos; and the restart of Santa Luz. These 2 projects should provide us with the pathway to 600,000 to 700,000 ounces a year with an EBITDA in the range of $300 million a year.

We intend to phase the development of these assets in order to maximize the internal cash flow and also to mitigate construction risk. We're planning to start Los Filos expansion beginning the third quarter of 2019. Santa Luz construction we're planning to start at the beginning of 2021. The internal cash flows and the new debt that we announced just recently, last week I think it was, will fully fund our growth projects without needing any access to the equity markets.

If we turn to the next slide, Slide 3, I'll just quickly go over the highlights of the quarter, and Doug will take us in a moment through the mine by mine. Our total gold production was 106,000 ounces. Our all-in sustaining cost was $927. We achieved an all-in sustaining margin of $38 million. Our revenue was $138 million. Our earnings from mine operations were $25.6 million. We achieved an EBITDA of $38.4 million for the quarter. Our net income was $3.2 million. And at the end of the quarter, our cash balances was $65.2 million.

If we go to the next slide, we'll just highlight a few of the corporate developments over the period of time. We completed the feasibility study -- expansion study for Los Filos, which increased our reserves from the 1.7 Moz we acquired to the 4.5 Moz we now have. We've also successfully negotiated a 6-year land access agreement with one of our communities at Los Filos, and we spent a lot of time determining and looking through our priorities as to how to construct and how to build these mines.

So we're going to start with a phased construction of Los Filos in Q3 this year and Santa Luz starting 2021. We announced the commitment from a group of 3 banks for a new long-term debt of $200 million term loan and a $200 million RCF. And as I said, these facilities will mean that we do not have to access the equity markets.

I'll hand you over to Doug now to take us through the operations in the quarter.

Doug Reddy

Thanks, Neil. At Los Filos, we had quarterly production of just over 64,000 ounces. That was a 10% increase over Q4 of 2018. And our all-in sustaining costs for the quarter was $797 per ounce sold. One of the key factors at Los Filos has been the high-grade ore coming from Los Filos underground. It's been performing very well. We are doing about 2,000 tonnes a day, just under $80 per tonne in the quarter. And if you compare that to a year ago, it was operating at about 1,100 tonnes per day at $100 per tonne, so a significant improvement there.

Other factors that Los Filos include the ongoing improvements on the heap leach pad. We've been doing a lime addition and solution control program for quite a while. What that allows us to do is to maintain the pH levels higher than they were when we acquired the mine. And that means that the cyanide consumption is reduced, and the cyanide is obviously able to do a better job of doing gold recovery, so reduced cost, better recovery.

The other aspect of that we've been separating the high-grade from the low-grade ore for quite a while now. And the high-grade ore that goes to pad #2 is -- we've put interliners in to prevent the solution from percolating through the entire pad. That helps us to reduce the lifetime and getting the solution to the ADR plant and overall improves the recoveries over a shorter period of time. We do the same thing on the lower-grade open pit ore on pad 1. The difference there is that we compact the layer to control the solution flow rather than putting interliners down.

Moving on to Fazenda. Fazenda has been a solid steady-state operation, consistent in its production. It produced 18,675 ounces for the quarter. All-in sustaining cost was $808 per ounce sold. That compares to $927 per ounce in Q4 of 2018. At Fazenda, we're focused on cost controls and optimizing the plant throughput. I do note that we benefited in the quarter from getting higher average grade for our underground ore and as well getting higher-grade material from the small amount of contribution that we get from open pit ore at Fazenda. We continue with our drilling focused on resource and reserve replacement at Fazenda.

If we move on to Page 7. At RDM, the production was 13,835 ounces at an all-in sustaining cost of $1,419 per ounce sold. This was a quarter in which we were doing the work to implement the new connection to the grid power line. So all-in sustaining cost did remain high, but it is being addressed by the commissioning of that new power line. It was connected on March 30. We anticipate an annual savings of about $6 million per year on cost alone.

The grid power also enables us to improve the grind size, which improves the recoveries, and we also get a higher throughput through the mill. We've noted a marked improvement in mill performance on the recoveries in April. The other factor at RDM has been that we're always monitoring the water. Based on our consumption and our retention of water, we feel that we have sufficient water to sustain operations right through to the start of the next rainy season. So we're in a good position there.

Pilar had production of 9,411 ounces at an all-in sustaining cost of $1,379 per ounce sold. The all-in sustaining cost at Pilar remain high, in part due to core contractor performance and low equipment availabilities. That mining contractor was replaced in Q1. It mainly affected getting the high-grade ore to the plant. We ended up with topping up our mill feed with lower-grade stockpile. Obviously, we prefer to be feeding with as much underground ore as possible. So we believe that, that has been rectified, and we continue with other optimization programs at Pilar.

Moving on to Page 8 on the health, safety and environment side. We did report that we had a blasting accident on February 28 on the night shift at Fazenda. That involved 5 persons, of which 2 had fatal injuries. The other 3 were treated and released from hospital. We've been continuing with the investigation. We have our initial report in, and we're now working with Brazilian authorities in regards to the continued work on looking into the accident.

Group lost time injury frequency rate was 0.8 in Q1, and we had 0 LTIs in Los Filos. I'll note on the tailings facilities, we do monitoring of all tailings embankments on a regular basis. It's weekly. And we also had an independent review done of all of our facilities. We've had the local authorities do their regular inspections, and we do our regular reporting to local authorities on our tailing storage facilities.

With that, I'm going to hand it back to Neil.

Neil Woodyer

Okay. And if I can take you to Slide number 10, our strategy to increase shareholder value. While we started 2.5 years ago to grow an intermediate gold producer by implementing a buy-and-build strategy, since then we completed 2 significant acquisitions. We're now producing about 400,000 ounces at an annual EBITDA of about $150 million, and we have experienced operating team optimizing those acquired assets.

We've also been able to develop 2 new projects: the expansion of Los Filos, which has an IRR of 83%; the restart of Santa Luz with an IRR of 63%. We've now prioritized these projects and development and our implementations plans. Our focus will be on maximizing cash flow generation, maximizing the use of internal cash flow, so that we can avoid shareholder dilution and actively manage and mitigate the implementation risks.

So our plants are designed to take us to 600,000 to 700,000 ounces. But more importantly, they will take our annual EBITDA to the region of $300 million a year. If we go to the next slide, which addresses the mitigation of some of the construction risks. The phasing alone will mitigate to a large extent. The expansion of the Los Filos mine has been organized into 3 distinct projects. Each will have a staggered start date. And Santa Luz is scheduled to come on into construction at the beginning of 2021.

For the CIL plant at Los Filos, we will use an experienced and reputable engineering company on a EPCM basis. For Bermejal Underground, we will use an experienced mining contractor as we did in the past when we put down the ramp. On Santa Luz, we will also use element of outside help in EPCM form. And very importantly, when we start the project, if we start it today, we would need to protect the gold price movement that we could have in front of us. We don't want to experience the situation where the gold price goes down and our cash runs out. We are going to do a hedging program of 25,000 ounces a quarter over the next 3 years, which would be approximately 20% of our production.

If we go to the next slide, it just sets out in slight more detail the phased development. Los Filos expansion begins on closing of the financing, which we expect to happen in mid-June. So we're really saying July the 1st for the beginning of Los Filos. The first thing we'll do at Los Filos is start on Bermejal Underground, and that will begin July the 1st, followed by the Guadalupe strip beginning in Q4, and the CIL construction is now scheduled to start in mid-2020. Santa Luz will come out and start in 2021, which will follow substantial completion of the elements at Los Filos. The phased development not only helps us mitigate risk, but it does smooth out the capital expenditure profile that benefits from increased internal financing.

And talking of financing, I'll hand you over to Doug to give you information on the loan.

Doug Reddy

Thank you, Neil. We're now on Slide 13. We've set out some of the details of the new loan facilities that we announced last week. We're very pleased to have the strong support of our underwriters, SocGén, Investec and ING, for this $400 million financing facility that blends 5.5-year term loan with a very flexible RCF structure, which also has a 5.5-year term. As highlighted in the charts on the right-hand side of the slide, we have now moved to -- or we'll be moving to the repayment schedule, as shown in green, which greatly extends the repayments as compared to the previous schedule in blue. And at the end of day, this gives us a much greater ability to fund our growth program with internal cash flow.

Handing back to you, Neil.

Neil Woodyer

Okay. Thanks, Doug. So in conclusion of the formal part of the presentation, we now have a solid improving base of 4 mines producing 400,000 ounces a year. And we have the development assets, we have the support of our workforce, community and unions, and we have the required skills, and now we will have the finance to implement our plans. So we will do this on a step-by-step development plan basis to achieve our objectives of adding high-value assets and enhancing our shareholder value.

That, ladies and gentlemen, is the formal part. And if I could hand back over to the operator for the Q&A session, please.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator instructions] Our first question comes from Stephen Soock with GMP Securities.

Stephen Soock

I was wondering if you could maybe give us a sense of the grade profile through the remainder of 2019 at RDM, what you're anticipating there.

Doug Reddy

That's kind of a specific question on the profile overall. I think we're anticipating it will be a little bit higher than where we're currently at, but not significantly different. It's fairly level at RDM through the remainder of the year.

Stephen Soock

Okay. Okay. And I guess, just switching over quickly to Pilar, if you could just provide some more color on kind of the new contractor. How all that's going and if there are any kind of onetime costs incurred in the quarter with mobilization or demobilization getting a new contractor on site, and just a little more background there, if you could?

Doug Reddy

My understanding is it happened late in the quarter, and I'm sorry I do not know about if there was a specific cost mob/demob cost related to the switch of the contractor. But it was necessary because, essentially, we've got the ore being mined from the underground. It goes to the rehandling point over to the plant, and the contractor was responsible for taking that ore to the plant. And we've had to supplement for the low-grade stockpile, which brings down our average grade in the plant. So it's just if we're doing the mining, and they can't get it to the plant, it needs to be changed out. And it wasn't just performance. It was equipment availability. So we have a different contractor who had more equipment and a better ability to deliver the ore as per the contractor obligations.

Stephen Soock

And I know you said it's -- or it's still early, but with the kind of the first month or so behind you, are you seeing marked improvements with the new contractor already?

Doug Reddy

Off hand, I wouldn't be able to tell you how significantly improved it is. It's a transition period. I think we'll wait for a quarter, and we'll see. But yes, I'd be saying something false if I said that I knew how they were doing after 1 month.

Operator

[Operator instructions] Our next question comes from Bryce Adams with CIBC.

Bryce Adams

Just one question from me. I was wondering how long you're forecasting deferred taxes for and when that would change over to cash taxes.

Doug Reddy

Harpreet, do you want to address that?

Harpreet Dhaliwal

I don't have that off the top of my head. When we'll start paying cash taxes at Los Filos I'm assuming is the question?

Bryce Adams

Well, I think that's the one I see flowing through to the income statement -- the financial statement, so yes?

Harpreet Dhaliwal

We can get back to you on that. We need to just look into the model and see when we would start back to pay cash taxes and the deferred taxes have run out.

Doug Bowlby

A few years away though.

Harpreet Dhaliwal

A few years away...

Doug Bowlby

Yes, definitely a few years away, but we could -- we'll have to look that up for you.

Bryce Adams

Okay. I'm available this afternoon, if that time frame works?

Harpreet Dhaliwal

Sure.

Operator

Our next question comes from Philip Verstreet [ph], a private investor.

Unidentified Analyst

Nice quarter, I would say, especially on Los Filos. I have a question on regarding the Slide 12, the phased expansion development plan. If I recall correct in one of your previous announcements you made allusion that you will use around $50 million or $60 million or only $40 million for capitalized stripping, and the rest of the $200 million, I think, you will withdraw from your revolving credit facility. My question here is what is the free cash flow capability of your company during that development plan, during the 2.5 years? Because if I look at your current earnings and look at your free cash flow, I guess, you can generate around $150 million, $200 million free cash flow in 2.5 years, and you would only use maybe $40 million or $50 million in that development plan, if I'm correct. So there is a lot of spare or room for I would not say error, but you have a lot of enough availability of cash flow, I would guess.

Doug Bowlby

Doug Bowlby speaking here. We would generally agree with your numbers. That's in line with where we are with current gold prices. That we would have quite a lot of capacity in the RCF for exactly that reason. That's about right.

Unidentified Analyst

My question here just what's the room for error, if gold goes lower? So you don't need all your free cash flow to execute your development plans, that's right?

Doug Bowlby

That's correct. That's right. There is significant amount of surplus cash whether that's in RCF availability or in terms of how we're reinvesting. So that's right.

Unidentified Analyst

And are there any other items that are noncash in your current P&L statement like deferred taxes or other things that could add up to the free cash flow?

Harpreet Dhaliwal

Harpreet speaking here. In our P&L, we do have quite a few noncash items. Examples are deferred income taxes. Deferred financing costs are also noncash related. We have share-based compensation or share-based payments which are also noncash. And any potential NRV we have on our inventory will also be considered noncash.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. I have a second question regarding the guidance you published beginning of this year for RDM and Pilar. Both cost guidance was sub-$1,000. Is there any possibility you will have to change that going forward or is it too soon to change it?

Neil Woodyer

I think it's too soon. I mean we're only beginning to see the improvement now coming through at RDM because of the powerline. It was scheduled to be earlier in the year. But we are encouraged by what we're seeing this month. I think at Pilar, there are sort of all hands on deck there to try and improve the situation. So I think we should -- currently, there is no reason for us to change. It's something we have to monitor though.

Operator

This concludes the question-and-answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Mr. Woodyer for any closing remarks.

Neil Woodyer

Well, thank you, operator, and thank you, everybody, for attending. And any questions, we'll get back to you and fill those in. Appreciate it. It's been an interesting quarter going through and seeing the results coming through very strongly now from Los Filos and Fazenda and good to get the clear planning that we now have and the ability to move forward to develop the company to the next stage. So I thank you very much for attending the webcast. Thank you.

Operator

This concludes today's conference call. You may disconnect your lines. Thank you for participating, and have a pleasant day.