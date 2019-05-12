Dividend Champion And Contender Highlights: Week Of May 12

Introduction
The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with close to 900 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Champion (25+ years) and Contender (10-24 years) status.
In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.
Dividend Increases
In the past week, the following companies have declared dividends which are higher than their previous payouts.
|Company
|Symbol
|Ex-Div
|Pay
|Old Rate
|New Rate
|Increase
|Yield
|Years
|Cardinal Health Inc.
|CAH
|6/28
|7/15
|0.4763
|0.4811
|1.01%
|3.94%
|24
|Chesapeake Utilities
|CPK
|6/13
|7/5
|0.37
|0.405
|9.46%
|1.72%
|16
|Connecticut Water Service
|CTWS
|5/31
|6/17
|0.3125
|0.3275
|4.80%
|1.88%
|50
|Expeditors International
|EXPD
|5/31
|6/17
|0.45
|0.5
|11.11%
|1.35%
|25
|Franco-Nevada Corp.
|FNV
|6/12
|6/27
|0.24
|0.25
|4.17%
|1.37%
|12
|Quaker Chemical Corp.
|KWR
|7/16
|7/31
|0.37
|0.385
|4.05%
|0.74%
|12
|Leggett & Platt Inc.
|LEG
|6/13
|7/15
|0.38
|0.4
|5.26%
|4.16%
|48
|Microchip Technology Inc.
|MCHP
|5/20
|6/4
|0.365
|0.3655
|0.14%
|1.64%
|18
|MSA Safety Inc.
|MSA
|5/17
|6/10
|0.38
|0.42
|10.53%
|1.55%
|48
|NACCO Industries
|NC
|5/30
|6/14
|0.165
|0.19
|15.15%
|1.56%
|34
|VSE Corp.
|VSEC
|7/16
|7/31
|0.08
|0.09
|12.50%
|1.28%
|16
|Weyco Group Inc.
|WEYS
|5/30
|6/28
|0.23
|0.24
|4.35%
|2.94%
|38
Last Chance to Buy
These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Yield is forward annualized.
Monday May 13 (Ex-Div 5/14)
|Company
|Symbol
|Pay Date
|Payout
|Type
|Price
|Yield
|Years
|Kroger Company
|KR
|6/1
|0.14
|No Change
|25.83
|2.17%
|13
|Target Corp.
|TGT
|6/10
|0.64
|No Change
|74.64
|3.43%
|51
|Consolidated Edison
|ED
|6/17
|0.74
|No Change
|85.3
|3.47%
|45
|Enbridge Inc.
|ENB
|6/1
|0.738
|No Change
|36.85
|8.01%
|23
|Middlesex Water Co.
|MSEX
|6/3
|0.24
|No Change
|60.6
|1.58%
|46
|Applied Industrial Technologies Inc.
|AIT
|5/31
|0.31
|No Change
|56.89
|2.18%
|10
|Gorman-Rupp Company
|GRC
|6/10
|0.135
|No Change
|33.37
|1.62%
|46
|Landmark Bancorp Inc.
|LARK
|5/29
|0.2
|No Change
|25.3
|3.16%
|17
|Standard Motor Products Inc.
|SMP
|6/3
|0.23
|No Change
|48.25
|1.91%
|10
|Archer Daniels Midland
|ADM
|6/5
|0.35
|No Change
|42.43
|3.30%
|44
|American Financial Group Inc.
|AFG
|5/28
|1.5
|Special
|103.13
|Special
|13
|Church & Dwight
|CHD
|6/3
|0.2275
|No Change
|73.51
|1.24%
|23
|Carlisle Companies
|CSL
|6/3
|0.4
|No Change
|136.35
|1.17%
|42
|Southwest Gas Holdings Inc.
|SWX
|6/3
|.545
|Increase
|83.25
|2.62%
|13
Tuesday May 14 (Ex-Div 5/15)
|Company
|Symbol
|Pay Date
|Payout
|Type
|Price
|Yield
|Years
|Microsoft Corp.
|MSFT
|6/13
|0.46
|No Change
|127.13
|1.45%
|17
|TJX Companies Inc.
|TJX
|6/6
|0.23
|Increase
|54.24
|1.70%
|23
|Xilinx Inc.
|XLNX
|6/3
|0.37
|Increase
|116.92
|1.27%
|17
|CenterPoint Energy
|CNP
|6/13
|0.2875
|No Change
|29.66
|3.88%
|14
|Columbia Sportswear Co.
|COLM
|5/30
|0.24
|No Change
|96.4
|1.00%
|13
|American States Water
|AWR
|6/3
|0.275
|No Change
|72.03
|1.53%
|64
Wednesday May 15 (Ex-Div 5/16)
|Company
|Symbol
|Pay Date
|Payout
|Type
|Price
|Yield
|Years
|Oil-Dri Corp. of America
|ODC
|5/31
|0.24
|No Change
|31.45
|3.05%
|16
|Lindsay Corp.
|LNN
|5/31
|0.31
|No Change
|86.74
|1.43%
|16
|Sherwin-Williams Co.
|SHW
|5/31
|1.13
|No Change
|439.92
|1.03%
|41
|Visa Inc.
|V
|6/4
|0.25
|No Change
|160.71
|0.62%
|11
|J.M. Smucker Co.
|SJM
|6/3
|0.85
|No Change
|126.9
|2.68%
|21
|Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc.
|EBMT
|6/7
|0.0925
|No Change
|16.97
|2.18%
|19
|Chevron Corp.
|CVX
|6/10
|1.19
|No Change
|121.99
|3.90%
|32
|Harris Corp.
|HRS
|6/4
|0.685
|No Change
|181.7
|1.51%
|17
|Black Hills Corp.
|BKH
|6/1
|0.505
|No Change
|75.37
|2.68%
|48
|United Technologies
|UTX
|6/10
|0.735
|No Change
|137.17
|2.14%
|25
|Simon Property Group Inc.
|SPG
|5/31
|2.05
|No Change
|175.21
|4.68%
|10
|Duke Energy Corp.
|DUK
|6/17
|0.9275
|No Change
|87.99
|4.22%
|14
|Aqua America Inc.
|WTR
|6/1
|0.219
|No Change
|38.65
|2.27%
|26
|PetMed Express Inc.
|PETS
|5/24
|0.27
|No Change
|19.59
|5.51%
|10
|Emerson Electric
|EMR
|6/10
|0.49
|No Change
|66.93
|2.93%
|62
|L3 Technologies Inc.
|LLL
|6/4
|0.85
|No Change
|235.15
|1.45%
|16
Thursday May 16 (Ex-Div 5/17)
|Company
|Symbol
|Pay Date
|Payout
|Type
|Price
|Yield
|Years
|Bunge Limited
|BG
|6/3
|0.5
|No Change
|53.76
|3.72%
|18
|Southern Company
|SO
|6/6
|0.62
|Increase
|53.37
|4.65%
|19
|Moody's Corp.
|MCO
|6/10
|0.5
|No Change
|188.99
|1.06%
|10
|Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.
|WBA
|6/12
|0.44
|No Change
|53.42
|3.29%
|43
|Ryder System
|R
|6/21
|0.54
|No Change
|60.21
|3.59%
|14
|AmerisourceBergen Corp.
|ABC
|6/3
|0.4
|No Change
|77.47
|2.07%
|14
|MSA Safety Inc.
|MSA
|6/10
|0.42
|Increase
|108.31
|1.55%
|48
Friday May 17 (Ex-Div 5/20)
|Company
|Symbol
|Pay Date
|Payout
|Type
|Price
|Yield
|Years
|Microchip Technology Inc.
|MCHP
|6/4
|0.3655
|Increase
|89.24
|1.64%
|18
Conclusion
I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.