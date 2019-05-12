Dividend Champion And Contender Highlights: Week Of May 12

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with close to 900 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Champion (25+ years) and Contender (10-24 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Increases

In the past week, the following companies have declared dividends which are higher than their previous payouts.

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years Cardinal Health Inc. CAH 6/28 7/15 0.4763 0.4811 1.01% 3.94% 24 Chesapeake Utilities CPK 6/13 7/5 0.37 0.405 9.46% 1.72% 16 Connecticut Water Service CTWS 5/31 6/17 0.3125 0.3275 4.80% 1.88% 50 Expeditors International EXPD 5/31 6/17 0.45 0.5 11.11% 1.35% 25 Franco-Nevada Corp. FNV 6/12 6/27 0.24 0.25 4.17% 1.37% 12 Quaker Chemical Corp. KWR 7/16 7/31 0.37 0.385 4.05% 0.74% 12 Leggett & Platt Inc. LEG 6/13 7/15 0.38 0.4 5.26% 4.16% 48 Microchip Technology Inc. MCHP 5/20 6/4 0.365 0.3655 0.14% 1.64% 18 MSA Safety Inc. MSA 5/17 6/10 0.38 0.42 10.53% 1.55% 48 NACCO Industries NC 5/30 6/14 0.165 0.19 15.15% 1.56% 34 VSE Corp. VSEC 7/16 7/31 0.08 0.09 12.50% 1.28% 16 Weyco Group Inc. WEYS 5/30 6/28 0.23 0.24 4.35% 2.94% 38

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Yield is forward annualized.

Monday May 13 (Ex-Div 5/14)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Type Price Yield Years Kroger Company KR 6/1 0.14 No Change 25.83 2.17% 13 Target Corp. TGT 6/10 0.64 No Change 74.64 3.43% 51 Consolidated Edison ED 6/17 0.74 No Change 85.3 3.47% 45 Enbridge Inc. ENB 6/1 0.738 No Change 36.85 8.01% 23 Middlesex Water Co. MSEX 6/3 0.24 No Change 60.6 1.58% 46 Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. AIT 5/31 0.31 No Change 56.89 2.18% 10 Gorman-Rupp Company GRC 6/10 0.135 No Change 33.37 1.62% 46 Landmark Bancorp Inc. LARK 5/29 0.2 No Change 25.3 3.16% 17 Standard Motor Products Inc. SMP 6/3 0.23 No Change 48.25 1.91% 10 Archer Daniels Midland ADM 6/5 0.35 No Change 42.43 3.30% 44 American Financial Group Inc. AFG 5/28 1.5 Special 103.13 Special 13 Church & Dwight CHD 6/3 0.2275 No Change 73.51 1.24% 23 Carlisle Companies CSL 6/3 0.4 No Change 136.35 1.17% 42 Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. SWX 6/3 .545 Increase 83.25 2.62% 13

Tuesday May 14 (Ex-Div 5/15)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Type Price Yield Years Microsoft Corp. MSFT 6/13 0.46 No Change 127.13 1.45% 17 TJX Companies Inc. TJX 6/6 0.23 Increase 54.24 1.70% 23 Xilinx Inc. XLNX 6/3 0.37 Increase 116.92 1.27% 17 CenterPoint Energy CNP 6/13 0.2875 No Change 29.66 3.88% 14 Columbia Sportswear Co. COLM 5/30 0.24 No Change 96.4 1.00% 13 American States Water AWR 6/3 0.275 No Change 72.03 1.53% 64

Wednesday May 15 (Ex-Div 5/16)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Type Price Yield Years Oil-Dri Corp. of America ODC 5/31 0.24 No Change 31.45 3.05% 16 Lindsay Corp. LNN 5/31 0.31 No Change 86.74 1.43% 16 Sherwin-Williams Co. SHW 5/31 1.13 No Change 439.92 1.03% 41 Visa Inc. V 6/4 0.25 No Change 160.71 0.62% 11 J.M. Smucker Co. SJM 6/3 0.85 No Change 126.9 2.68% 21 Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. EBMT 6/7 0.0925 No Change 16.97 2.18% 19 Chevron Corp. CVX 6/10 1.19 No Change 121.99 3.90% 32 Harris Corp. HRS 6/4 0.685 No Change 181.7 1.51% 17 Black Hills Corp. BKH 6/1 0.505 No Change 75.37 2.68% 48 United Technologies UTX 6/10 0.735 No Change 137.17 2.14% 25 Simon Property Group Inc. SPG 5/31 2.05 No Change 175.21 4.68% 10 Duke Energy Corp. DUK 6/17 0.9275 No Change 87.99 4.22% 14 Aqua America Inc. WTR 6/1 0.219 No Change 38.65 2.27% 26 PetMed Express Inc. PETS 5/24 0.27 No Change 19.59 5.51% 10 Emerson Electric EMR 6/10 0.49 No Change 66.93 2.93% 62 L3 Technologies Inc. LLL 6/4 0.85 No Change 235.15 1.45% 16

Thursday May 16 (Ex-Div 5/17)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Type Price Yield Years Bunge Limited BG 6/3 0.5 No Change 53.76 3.72% 18 Southern Company SO 6/6 0.62 Increase 53.37 4.65% 19 Moody's Corp. MCO 6/10 0.5 No Change 188.99 1.06% 10 Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. WBA 6/12 0.44 No Change 53.42 3.29% 43 Ryder System R 6/21 0.54 No Change 60.21 3.59% 14 AmerisourceBergen Corp. ABC 6/3 0.4 No Change 77.47 2.07% 14 MSA Safety Inc. MSA 6/10 0.42 Increase 108.31 1.55% 48

Friday May 17 (Ex-Div 5/20)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Type Price Yield Years Microchip Technology Inc. MCHP 6/4 0.3655 Increase 89.24 1.64% 18

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.