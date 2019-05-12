GasLog Partners: Continuing To Perform Well

We cannot be certain how many of these vessels the partnership will actually acquire, but this still provides a solid path for further forward growth.

On Thursday, April 25, 2019, liquefied natural gas tanker partnership GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) announced its first quarter 2019 earnings results. At first glance, these results appeared to be very disappointing as the company failed to meet the expectations of analysts on both the top- and bottom-lines. A closer look, though, at the company's earnings report shows that it was nowhere near as bad of a report as the headline numbers suggest and, in fact, the company continues to earn its place in our energy income portfolio. With that said, though, the distribution coverage here was a bit light and we definitely want to keep an eye on that going forward.

As my regular readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from GasLog Partners' first quarter 2019 earnings report:

GasLog Partners brought in total revenues of $91.776 million in the first quarter of 2019. This represents a 5.68% increase over the $86.847 million that the company brought in during the fourth quarter of 2018.

The company reported an EBITDA of $66.968 million in the most recent quarter. This represents a 2.47% decrease over the $68.662 million that the company reported in the previous quarter.

GasLog Partners successfully completed the acquisition of the GasLog Glasgow shortly following the end of the quarter, which will undoubtedly provide a boost to the company's revenues going forward. In addition, the partnership's dropdown pipeline increased to thirteen vessels due to good contracting activity on the part of GasLog Ltd. (GLOG).

The partnership reported a distributable cash flow of $27.462 million during the most recent quarter. This represents a 12.54% decrease over the $31.401 million that it reported during the previous quarter. GasLog Partners had a distribution coverage ratio of 1.03 in the first quarter.

GasLog Partners reported a net income of $37.292 million in the first quarter of 2019. This represents a very attractive 70.8% increase over the $21.836 million that the company had during the fourth quarter of 2018.

The first thing that anyone reviewing these highlights is likely to notice is that GasLog Partners saw essentially every measure of financial performance decline compared to the previous quarter. One reason for this was the fact that spot market rates declined in the second half of the fourth quarter. I discussed this in my analysis of GasLog Partners' fourth quarter 2018 earnings results and predicted that the surge in rates that we saw in the fourth quarter would be a one-off event. We can see here that this was indeed the case:

With that said, the liquefied natural gas shipping industry is a seasonal one and the first quarter of the year is generally when spot rates are the lowest. This makes some sense as countries that import the commodity do not need to import natural gas to build up their winter stockpiles like they do during the other months of the year. Instead, these nations are burning off their stockpiles during the period. As there is reduced demand for LNG imports during the first quarter, there is less demand for LNG tankers to carry the commodity. This reduces spot rates due to the law of supply and demand.

There may be some readers that point out that GasLog Partners does not have much exposure to the spot market. This is true as the only tanker that the partnership owns that trades in the spot market is the GasLog Shanghai. The remainder of the company's fleet is working under long-term charters and so they generate a relatively steady amount of revenue regardless of what the spot market does. Therefore, we need to find other causes for the decreased performance in the first quarter compared to the fourth. The company attributes most of the weakness to a decrease in operating profits and a $1 million write-off of unamortized loan fees that came about because the company refinanced some of its existing debts.

The company's performance also generally got worse compared to the year-ago quarter. We can see that here:

The main reason for the year-over-year declines were three ships - the GasLog Shanghai, GasLog Santiago, and GasLog Sydney - coming off of their previous long-term charters in May, June, and September 2018, respectively. The GasLog Santiago managed to secure a new long-term charter that started in August and the GasLog Sydney started working on a new contract in December. While this is certainly good, the dayrate that the ships are receiving under the new charters are less than they were receiving under the original one. This naturally had a negative impact on the company's performance compared to the first quarter of last year.

As I discussed in previous articles on GasLog Partners, the primary way by which the partnership grows is by acquiring tankers from parent company GasLog Ltd. As mentioned in the highlights, we saw the company do this very thing following the end of the first quarter by acquiring the GasLog Glasgow for $214.0 million. This tanker is currently chartered to Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B) until June 2026 and has the possibility of a five-year extension following the end of the contract so the tanker should be producing revenue for the company for quite some time. As the dayrate that the tanker will be receiving is already locked in, we can estimate its likely impact on the partnership's EBITDA and distributable cash flow:

As we can see here, the acquisition of this tanker should boost the company's EBITDA by 9% and its distributable cash flow by 10% over the first quarter 2019 levels. This should take effect in the second quarter 2019 and is quite important due to the very thin distribution coverage that we saw in the most recent quarter. This increase in distributable cash flow should boost the company's coverage from a thin 1.03 to a healthy 1.13:

This acquisition will likely not be the only one that GasLog Partners will make in the near future. This is due to the fact that the strong demand for LNG tankers has allowed GasLog Ltd. to secure a few more long-term charters, bringing the total number of vessels eligible for dropdown to the partnership to thirteen:

It is not certain that GasLog Partners will actually purchase any of these tankers and Morgan Stanley has doubts about the company's ability to raise further debt and equity financing to do so. However, the fact that acquiring these tankers will prove accretive to both EBITDA and cash flow may let banks and the capital markets be friendly enough for the partnership to acquire some of these tankers and continue to grow.

Overall, the fact that GasLog Partners' results were generally worse than either the previous or prior-year quarters was disappointing, but the company does look to be on the right track. The acquisition of the GasLog Glasgow should fix the biggest problem in these results, that of the thin distribution coverage, and otherwise most of the positive fundamentals for the company and industry look to be intact. I tripled my position heading into earnings and am certainly happy with that purchase now that I have reviewed them.

